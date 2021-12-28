News
Mastrodonato: Patriots in need of a premier pass-catcher, as N’Keal Harry’s struggles have surfaced
When N’Keal Harry is trending on social media, it’s rarely a good thing.
Harry was trending again on Sunday during the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills after he dropped an easy completion downfield and was targeted on the very next play that resulted in an interception.
At this point in the NFL season, the contrast is becoming louder and clearer: the Patriots don’t have a No. 1 receiver and every other contender in the AFC does.
Last Thursday’s game between the Titans and 49ers was a human highlight reel of how badly the Patriots fumbled the bag in the 2019 draft, when they selected Harry 32nd overall. The Titans and Niners exchanged blow after blow, primarily with their two hulking wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, doing most of the work.
Samuel, drafted 36th overall that year, had 159 yards receiving and 32 on the ground while Brown, chosen 51st overall in that same draft, had 145 yards on 11 catches.
When the Titans needed a play, Brown was the guy. He’s physical enough to win contested balls on the outside, fast enough to beat his man downfield and shifty enough to break through on a quick slant route for guaranteed yards on third-and-short.
Samuel has become a one-man wrecking crew in the Niners’ offense, which relies on him as a premier pass-catcher and a part-time running back who has 38 carries for 279 yards in his last six games.
Let’s check in on Harry: he has 12 receptions for 184 yards in 11 games this season.
He saw a team-high 61 snaps Sunday as the Pats leaned on him while missing Nelson Agholor to a concussion, and while Harry made some key blocks in the run game, he made a negative impact in the passing game. The play that Pats fans will remember was a long curl route that Mac Jones timed perfectly, hitting Harry in the hands just as he turned around after beating his defender. But Harry dropped the pass and quickly became a meme on social media.
On the next snap, the Pats went play-action and Jones looked to Harry on a quick slant route, but Jones’ throw was a tad late and Harry was triple-covered. The pass was tipped, then picked off for one of two interceptions from Jones on the day.
Afterwards, NFL Index’s Tucker Boynton tweeted a stat that’ll haunt Pats fans for a while: “Harry has been targeted 98 times in his career; 46 of those targets (47%) have resulted in a pick, incompletion, or fumble.”
And after Harry fumbled a punt in the Bills game three weeks ago, he hasn’t left a great impression during Jones’ rookie year.
It’s not just Harry, of course. The Patriots don’t have a single pass-catcher who ranks in the top 20 in catches or the top 35 in yards.
Kendrick Bourne has looked like a nice signing after coming over from the Niners on a three-year, $15-million deal. He was open several times on Sunday but finished with just two catches for 33 yards. NFL Next Gen stats ranks Bourne fourth in the NFL with 2.6 yards after catch above expectation, meaning he makes more out of a routine catch than most receivers. Samuel ranks No. 1 with 4.9 yards above expectation.
Jakobi Meyers, undrafted in 2019 when Harry was selected, is leading the team with 71 receptions and 723 yards.
Tight end Hunter Henry has been a nice security blanket in the passing game as well.
But when it comes to having a true No. 1 pass-catcher, someone that Jones can count on to make big plays when the Patriots fall behind, the team doesn’t have one.
The loss of Julian Edelman to retirement has been difficult to stomach this season, as Jones has shown a quick release and often prefers the higher-percentage short-yardage throws that Edelman made a career out of.
Jones is taking an average of 2.7 seconds to throw the ball, sixth-quickest trigger of the 21 quarterbacks with at least 3,000 yards this season.
When it comes to the deep ball, there’s a play that stands out from the loss to the Colts two weeks ago: a 43-yard bomb to Harry that Jones lobbed up and let his 6-foot-4 receiver go up and get.
It looked like a pass that Justin Herbert routinely throws to his big receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, that has helped Herbert throw for more than 4,300 yards and 33 touchdowns already this season.
If Jones had a wideout he could rely on to make those catches routinely, perhaps the Patriots wouldn’t have such a difficult time playing from behind. If he had a receiver like Brown or Samuel who was always winning contested throws and reliable over the middle, things would be a lot easier.
The AFC is stacked with teams like the Chargers who have game-changing pass-catchers. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, the Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman, the Titans have Brown, the Ravens have Mark Andrews and the Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. (and an other-worldly running game).
But it’s been clear for a while that Jones has to spread the ball around and rely on the run game and creativity in the passing game to make something happen.
That 2019 draft continues to be a thorn in Patriots’ side.
News
Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine
Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad.
Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Putin said.
Peter Pomerantsev, the author of the 2014 book “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible,” on the nature of Russian disinformation, told me that Putin sometimes deliberately acts crazy as a way to gain leverage with his adversaries. Launching a new war against Ukraine would indeed be risky for Russia, in part because Ukraine’s own military is better than it was in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea. Russia would also risk even more devastating sanctions if it moved forward.
Sometimes this tactic is known as “the madman theory.” Former U.S. President Richard Nixon is said to have wanted geopolitical rivals such as the Soviet Union and China to believe he was volatile and unpredictable as a hedge against provocations from adversaries. Is Putin now doing the same thing?
It’s impossible to get inside the Russian leader’s head. But Putin’s brinksmanship has already paid modest dividends. President Joe Biden has offered diplomatic off-ramps to Putin, such as a NATO-Russia summit and high-level bilateral meetings to explore ways to ease tensions and address Russia’s security concerns with NATO and Ukraine.
Biden’s intention here is to prevent a catastrophic war. But his response has also emboldened Putin’s regime. Just consider Russia’s list of demands earlier this month to the U.S. and Europe. Putin’s diplomats are now asking for a treaty commitment to end any further expansion of NATO and to remove advanced weapons from NATO members that border Russia.
Instead of publicly ruling out such concessions, the Biden administration has spoken vaguely about the Russia proposal. A senior administration official on Thursday said some of the Russian proposals “we will never agree to,” while others may be the basis for negotiations. But the official declined to specify which proposals were unacceptable.
Further bolstering the case that Putin is only pretending to lose touch with reality is that his demands are consistent with what he has been saying for nearly 15 years. In a 2007 speech in Munich, Putin argued that Russia was promised that, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO would not expand to Eastern Europe. This history is debatable. What is not debatable is that large majorities in countries that were once under the sway of the Soviet Union favored joining the NATO alliance. Putin’s proposal ignored the right to self determination of Poles, Latvians and others.
Nonetheless, Putin’s 2007 speech telegraphed his foreign policy. The following year, Russian forces invaded the republic of Georgia and to this day occupy two of its provinces. In 2014, Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. In 2015, Russia entered the Syrian civil war and saved the dictator’s regime.
So does Putin really believe that the country whose territory he has annexed is the real aggressor? Probably not. Does he really believe the U.S. would provide Ukraine with some of its most advanced military technology? Again, probably not.
But Putin clearly benefits from the perception that he is volatile enough to make good on his latest threats. If Biden believed Putin was rational, he would likely call Putin’s bluff. Instead, he is attempting to coax Putin into defusing a crisis that the Russian leader himself has created.
Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering national security and foreign policy. He was the senior national security correspondent for the Daily Beast and covered national security and intelligence for the Washington Times, the New York Sun and UPI.
News
Fauci: U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said on Monday that such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.
The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.
Federal rules don’t require people travelling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.
Biden did not respond to questions on whether he was considering implementing a domestic air travel vaccination requirement, but he told reporters the subject was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors Monday morning.
“They asked Dr. Fauci some more questions about everything from whether or not he thought he was going to move to test at home — I mean, on air flights and that kind of thing,” Biden said of the call before departing the White House for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
During the virtual meeting with governors, Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests that dominated headlines over the holiday season.
“My message is: If you need something, say something, and we’re going to have your back any way we can,” Biden said. He acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday.
“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do,” he said. He referenced his administration’s plan to make 500 million rapid tests available to Americans beginning next month through an as-yet-to-be-developed website.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the National Governors Association chairman, raised concerns Biden’s plan could get in the way of state efforts to boost supply of tests.
“That dries up the supply chain for what we might offer as governors,” he said, saying the lack of supply “has become a real challenge.”
Biden assured Hutchinson that the federal effort won’t interfere with state actions. “This gets solved at the state level,” he said.
A White House official said the new tests would come from new manufacturing capacity and wouldn’t interfere with existing supply chains.
Earlier this year the White House explored a domestic vaccination requirement for flights, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. But officials have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to face immediate legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.
Pressed last week on why Biden had not mandated vaccinations for domestic air travel, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC that “we know that masking can be, is, very effective on airplanes.”
“We also know that putting in place that additional restriction might delay flights, might have additional implications,” she added. “We would do it, though, if the health impact was overwhelming. So we rely always on the advice of our health and medical experts. That isn’t a step at this point that they had determined we need to take.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 241 million Americans, about 77% of the eligible population age 5 and over, have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials believe, though, that there is some overcount in the figures due to record-keeping errors in the administration of booster shots.
Since the summer, the Biden administration has embraced various vaccination requirements as a way to get unvaccinated Americans to roll up their sleeves. It has instituted requirements that federal workers, federal contractors and those who work in health care get their shots, and that employers with 100 or more employees institute vaccination-or-testing requirements for their workers.
Those vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments Jan. 7 in cases seeking to overturn them.
Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, contributed.
News
Stumo: A ‘Made in America’ fix for U.S. supply chain woes
Much has been made in the news lately regarding America’s shortage of consumer goods. Increased consumer demand in the wake of the COVID pandemic has led to global shortages of many industrial products. And with cargo ships backed up and waiting to enter America’s congested west coast ports, there’s now a bottleneck. Not only are consumers waiting for imported goods but many domestic producers are also waiting on inputs from overseas — which has left them unable to assemble final products.
It doesn’t have to be this way, however. Rather than remain dependent on imports, the U.S. must start manufacturing more goods at home. Significantly, some domestic producers are already proving that this is the smart path forward. In fact, companies that source their materials in the U.S. are enjoying a boom in business.
A good example is Kason Industries, which makes equipment for the foodservice and trucking industries at its two Georgia manufacturing plants. Despite the slowdown affecting many businesses, Kason is continuing to crank out products.
Kason’s work requires plenty of steel, zinc and aluminum. And given the current supply chain crisis, the company should be left in the lurch as much as everyone else. But Kason vice president Burl Finkelstein explains that the company simply doesn’t rely on China as heavily as its competitors. And so Kason is currently doing record business instead of waiting on supplies from China.
It helps that Kason is vertically integrated. That means the company simply needs to buy the raw metals needed for its metal stamping and die casting operations in order to make products — such as handles, latches and hinges — that are in high demand right now.
However, other U.S. companies — the ones that depend on China and other countries — are waiting months at a time just to get manufactured components.
Why is delivery from China so slow right now? One problem is that production in China has slowed due to the COVID pandemic. But also, U.S. consumers have grown more reliant on online retailers such as Amazon. And so, factories in China have shifted to cranking out more consumer products — rather than manufacture industrial components needed by U.S. assembly plants.
There’s also the challenge of higher shipping costs. Cargo delivery from China now costs roughly five times more than it did a year ago, thanks to COVID disruption. As a result, Finkelstein says that Kason has seen a number of delays on specialty items. But the company is generally insulated from such shipping concerns. And Kason has also stocked up on American-supplied steel and other inputs.
There was a time when Kason contemplated moving its supply chain to China — since its competitors were all moving offshore. But Finkelstein says that relying on China offers its own problems. Not only did U.S. companies inevitably transfer valuable industrial know-how to their rivals in China, but they subsequently experienced serious quality problems from unreliable Chinese vendors. Those quality problems are often compounded when companies find themselves waiting months just to get corrected parts from China. In contrast, U.S. companies that source from domestic suppliers are often able to get updated versions in mere days.
It doesn’t have to be this way, however. U.S. producers should follow the example of companies like Kason that are thriving because they’ve wisely opted to source materials from domestic U.S. companies.
It’s past time for Washington to rethink this import dependence. For too long, policymakers have championed cheap imports as a cure-all for the economy. But that needs to change if Americans are to enjoy reliable access to the products they rely on every day.
Michael Stumo is CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America. Follow him at @michael_stumo. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
