Mastrodonato: Patriots in need of a premier pass-catcher, as N’Keal Harry’s struggles have surfaced

When N’Keal Harry is trending on social media, it’s rarely a good thing.

Harry was trending again on Sunday during the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills after he dropped an easy completion downfield and was targeted on the very next play that resulted in an interception.

At this point in the NFL season, the contrast is becoming louder and clearer: the Patriots don’t have a No. 1 receiver and every other contender in the AFC does.

Last Thursday’s game between the Titans and 49ers was a human highlight reel of how badly the Patriots fumbled the bag in the 2019 draft, when they selected Harry 32nd overall. The Titans and Niners exchanged blow after blow, primarily with their two hulking wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, doing most of the work.

Samuel, drafted 36th overall that year, had 159 yards receiving and 32 on the ground while Brown, chosen 51st overall in that same draft, had 145 yards on 11 catches.

When the Titans needed a play, Brown was the guy. He’s physical enough to win contested balls on the outside, fast enough to beat his man downfield and shifty enough to break through on a quick slant route for guaranteed yards on third-and-short.

Samuel has become a one-man wrecking crew in the Niners’ offense, which relies on him as a premier pass-catcher and a part-time running back who has 38 carries for 279 yards in his last six games.

Let’s check in on Harry: he has 12 receptions for 184 yards in 11 games this season.

He saw a team-high 61 snaps Sunday as the Pats leaned on him while missing Nelson Agholor to a concussion, and while Harry made some key blocks in the run game, he made a negative impact in the passing game. The play that Pats fans will remember was a long curl route that Mac Jones timed perfectly, hitting Harry in the hands just as he turned around after beating his defender. But Harry dropped the pass and quickly became a meme on social media.

On the next snap, the Pats went play-action and Jones looked to Harry on a quick slant route, but Jones’ throw was a tad late and Harry was triple-covered. The pass was tipped, then picked off for one of two interceptions from Jones on the day.

Afterwards, NFL Index’s Tucker Boynton tweeted a stat that’ll haunt Pats fans for a while: “Harry has been targeted 98 times in his career; 46 of those targets (47%) have resulted in a pick, incompletion, or fumble.”

And after Harry fumbled a punt in the Bills game three weeks ago, he hasn’t left a great impression during Jones’ rookie year.

It’s not just Harry, of course. The Patriots don’t have a single pass-catcher who ranks in the top 20 in catches or the top 35 in yards.

Kendrick Bourne has looked like a nice signing after coming over from the Niners on a three-year, $15-million deal. He was open several times on Sunday but finished with just two catches for 33 yards. NFL Next Gen stats ranks Bourne fourth in the NFL with 2.6 yards after catch above expectation, meaning he makes more out of a routine catch than most receivers. Samuel ranks No. 1 with 4.9 yards above expectation.

Jakobi Meyers, undrafted in 2019 when Harry was selected, is leading the team with 71 receptions and 723 yards.

Tight end Hunter Henry has been a nice security blanket in the passing game as well.

But when it comes to having a true No. 1 pass-catcher, someone that Jones can count on to make big plays when the Patriots fall behind, the team doesn’t have one.

The loss of Julian Edelman to retirement has been difficult to stomach this season, as Jones has shown a quick release and often prefers the higher-percentage short-yardage throws that Edelman made a career out of.

Jones is taking an average of 2.7 seconds to throw the ball, sixth-quickest trigger of the 21 quarterbacks with at least 3,000 yards this season.

When it comes to the deep ball, there’s a play that stands out from the loss to the Colts two weeks ago: a 43-yard bomb to Harry that Jones lobbed up and let his 6-foot-4 receiver go up and get.

It looked like a pass that Justin Herbert routinely throws to his big receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, that has helped Herbert throw for more than 4,300 yards and 33 touchdowns already this season.

If Jones had a wideout he could rely on to make those catches routinely, perhaps the Patriots wouldn’t have such a difficult time playing from behind. If he had a receiver like Brown or Samuel who was always winning contested throws and reliable over the middle, things would be a lot easier.

The AFC is stacked with teams like the Chargers who have game-changing pass-catchers. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, the Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman, the Titans have Brown, the Ravens have Mark Andrews and the Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. (and an other-worldly running game).

But it’s been clear for a while that Jones has to spread the ball around and rely on the run game and creativity in the passing game to make something happen.

That 2019 draft continues to be a thorn in Patriots’ side.