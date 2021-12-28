Bitcoin
Metaverse Tank Tops: How The Fashion Industry Wants To Yield Over 75%
Metaverse: a digital universe. Infinite possibilities for its users, and for a brand’s revenue too. 2021 has set solid grounds for NFTs, GameFi and the metaverse to bloom into money trees. Many people still ask “What’s the point?” with every blockchain-related launch from major brands.
The gaming industry takes the spotlight as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Balenciaga, Adidas, and many other famous fashion brands and designers are racing to launch their own digital clothing on different platforms.
It might sound silly, but if look at what people were already paying thousands of dollars for mostly to brag about it, it’s not such a strange concept for the same thing to happen in the digital world. And socially, it might come with a redefinition of identity and reality.
If you could be anybody and anything, what would you look like? This is the kind of curiosity that the metaverse explodes, and the luxury industry is ready to market this avenue.
Into The Metaverse Profit
The metaverse is only starting to take form and we cannot fully know what it will look like, but the concept of “avatars” is already getting big. Nowadays, there are virtual couture houses where users can buy or design garments for their digital persona.
These avatars are the digital version of their users; they can do everything humans do daily and more. A big difference is that when you sell something to a digital self, you won’t need to take into account the many costs and issues from the physical world –like shipping, fabric, damaged items, etc.
The new generations like Gen Z are native to the internet, TV, and video games. They were raised while looking at screens. These were babies surrounded by iPads, tables, and other items distant from the stereos and first iPods older generations grew up with.
This means that Gen Z’s relationship with digital reality is different, and they require a marketing strategy adapted to their interests. Virtual items have been the perfect gateway.
Ever since Morgan Stanley investment bank strategists said on a note that the metaverse could mean over $50 billion in revenue for the luxury industry over the next decade, brands have started to race even more vigorously than before.
The total market of luxury brands could expand by more than 10% in approximately eight years. Reportedly, one in five gamers from the Roblox platforms update their avatars every day. Add up the next generations to join, which will likely be even more adapted to digital reality. Understandably, the modern fashion industry is enamored by how much revenue it’s about to see.
Is It A Cute Fit Or Is It Just From The Metaverse
The items that can change the appearance of an avatar are called ‘skins’, and this is what brands like Balenciaga –who partnered with Fortnite– are currently focusing on as a marketing strategy.
The designer Charli Cohen, who partnered with the department store Selfridges and the company RYOT Lab to design a virtual Pokémon-related collaboration, talked to Euronews about her personal views and projection for the metaverse fashion:
She further stated that “Interoperability is going to be a major focus for digital fashion in 2022 – the ability to take your digital wardrobe across multiple games and social spaces.”
Bloomberg reported that, amongst the brands that joined in during 2021, the Gucci garden Roblox pop-up sold one of its digital bags for $4,000. Burberry designed playable NFT characters called Shaky B for Mythical Games and the collection sold for around $400,000.
And the cherry on top of the metaverse-involved luxury industry, Dolce & Gabbana sold an NFT collection of nine pieces for around $5.7 million. And this is barely getting started.
Gibraltar to Become World’s First Crypto Hub!
- Valereum blockchain firm bids to buy Gibraltar Stock Exchange.
- Firm’s goal to merge crypto and fiat together.
- If the plan succeeds, Gibraltar will become the world’s first crypto hub.
The country of Gibraltar which comes under the British Overseas Territory is located in the southernmost tip of Spain. Most of the landscape of Gibraltar is actually dominated by the huge ‘Gibraltar Rock’. Being a small country with a population of approximately 32,000 people, the country is at present vastly expanding into global attributes.
The hot news circulating is that Valereum, a global blockchain firm based on Gibraltar, plans on acquiring the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). Amidst the new year, it seems Valereum will be buying more than 80% of GSX. In case of such an event, then the Gibraltar Rock will become the ‘Blockchain Rock’, transforming into the world’s first crypto hub.
World’s First Crypto Hub
The Valereum is actually a completely blockchain based firm solely concentrating in merging between the cryptocurrency and the live fiat currencies together. Besides, the Valereum blockchain prompts to establish a bridge between the crypto and the fiat currencies for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) too.
In such terms, Valereum has signed a proposal to buy 80% of the GSX. And so if the proposal passes through, then Valereum will establish a seamless network in merging both the fiat along with the cryptocurrencies such as the Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and much more.
Moreover, this act will catapult Gibraltar into becoming the world’s first country to establish direct fiat and crypto integration. This indeed will make Gibraltar world’s first cryptocurrency hub ever.
With such plans, Gibraltar reinvents it’s crypto regulations, more vividly and practically. These are in terms for the new merging to take place without any flaws.
The Minister’s Views
Accordingly, the Minister of Digital and Financial services, Albert Isola terms that all the crypto regulations are perfectly sculpted such that no one can even think of indulging in any sorts of crypto crimes in the country.
Besides, Isola states that the country previously underwent the same scenario as now, in regards with the taxes. About 20 years before, Gibraltar was actually tax free and certain measures were then put to implement taxes with perfect regulations. Similarly, the current condition of leaglising crypto with proper regulations and policies as mainstream will enable the same for the betterment of the nation, states Isola.
In addition, Isola puts out that with the current trend with the digital era, adopting crypto and other digital assets is vital for the development of the nation throughout the future.
Chivo Wallet Funds of $96K Missing-El Salvadorans Outrage!
- Complaints regarding holdings missing from the Government issued Chivo wallets.
- More than $96,000 estimated to be missing.
- President of El-Salvador Nayib Bukele remains optimistic on his BTC revolution.
The more the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele tries to mainstream the Bitcoin (BTC), the more hurdles he faces obviously. It’s well known that many citizens of El-Salvador did not welcome the BTC legal tender. Many took to the street to protest.
Despite such drastic measures, the President, Nayib Bukele somehow made it happen, and so El-Salvador became the world’s first country to make BTC as legal tender next to the U.S dollar. The law was first proposed in the month of June and as the ruling party, the president Nayib Bukele managed to pass the law and BTC as legal tender for the country came into effect from September 7th, 2021.
Yet, still people continue their protest against the law being enforced. Also, many of the official government wallet, the Chivo wallet ATMs were even burnt in many places.
The Missing Funds Outrage
The Chivo wallet, is the official crypto wallet brought out by the Government of El-Salvador, as they have made the BTC as legal tender. Though many Salvadorans are still opposing the law, things have gotten even worse for the past two weeks.
Since the mid of December, numerous complaints have been received by many Chivo wallet users, terming that their funds have disappeared. Many took onto social media in regards to this, as no proper answers were given. Salvadorans stormed to twitter, posting tweets and thrashing the government.
Accordingly, so far it’s estimated that the complaints have been received from about 50 chivo wallet users. Also, their funds lost so far approximates to about more than $96,000. The disappearance transactions made ranges from low as $60 to $1000 and more.
Moreover, when contacting the customer service, none of them helped and all the calls made were completely useless, as stated by the victims. Yet, so far no proper answers were given from the government’s end and people began to burst out in rage! True to the fact, there are about more than 3 million chivo wallet users overall.
On the other hand, the President Nayib Bukele remains silent regarding the issues. Indeed he’s currently focused and obsessed on his new ‘Bitcoin City’ developments and on crypto mining using the geothermal energy from the country’s volcanoes.
Top 15 Cryptocurrencies Generated Huge Gains In 2021
The year 2021 has given huge changes in the charts of cryptocurrencies from the beginning. Along with more improvements in the industry the crypto market has experienced a strong bullish run and bearish pattern as well. Several coins have witnessed a high surge in its price action and increase in market cap value.
As per the recent updates, the CryptoDiffer, a social account that offers news and updates of the crypto industry from Twitter has listed top 15 gainers. The list consists of top 15 crypto gainers in 2021 where AXS captures the first spot. The 15 gainers are AXS, OMI, SAND, XYO, LUNA, FTM, SOL, KDA, VRA, BAKE, TEL, ONE, MANA, and RNDR. These crypto tokens have surged in price action as well as in market cap value YTD.
Top Gainers In 2021
The first cryptocurrency in the list is Axie Infinity (AXS) which is a gaming token that has surged in popularity and price value. AXS is set to be the lead for several gaming platforms that integrate the “play-to-earn” mechanism. At the time of writing, AXS was trading at $110.77 which is 3.46% up in the past 24-hours and soared 21% within a week.
The next token is Ecomi (OMI) which is currently trading at $0.0066 and 3.14% up in the last 24-hours. Following that, the other gaming token takes place which is The Sandbox (SAND). Currently, SAND is trading at $6.69 and it has nearly surged to 39% within the past week.
The next tokens on the list are XYO, MATIC, LUNA which have gained 16509%, 16012%, 14873% respectively year-to-date. Then comes Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) in the list where on the other hand, FTM has increased in TVL surpassing the value of SOL and LUNA. As of now, FTM has gained 13602% while SOL surged 13239% within a year.
Consequently, next on the list are KDA, VRA, BAKE, TEL, and ONE. These crypto tokens have bounced more than 6000% year-to-date. Kadena is one among the strong potential tokens which has generated huge gains to its holders. The token KDA has increased over 10000% in a year while its current trading price is $16.05.
The final two gainers in 2021 are MANA and RNDR where MANA soared huge within a short span of time. The YTD statistics indicate that MANA surged over 4793% whereas RNDR increased to 4771% with the market cap volume of $5.11B and $821M each. Among several gainers of the crypto industry these are the top gainers which have improvised in its ecosystem and price action.
