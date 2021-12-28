News
Michelle Wu defends vaccine mandate for Boston city workers as pregnant police officers push back
Pregnant Boston police officers attacked Mayor Michelle Wu’s beefed up vaccine mandate during a recent roll call attended by the mayor, which they say is forcing them to choose between their jobs and their unborn children’s health.
Officers grilled the new mayor in a series of videos posted to Twitter from Wu’s Boston Police Department visit last week.
“Mayor Wu, when you were pregnant, did you do drugs or drink alcohol? Did you eat sushi or cold cuts? Did you listen to your doctor, your husband’s wishes and the guidance of your faith leaders? Mayor Wu, did you make your own decisions for yourself and your unborn children?” asked a visibly pregnant officer.
“Did you do everything you needed to do to have a safe and healthy pregnancy? Do you understand what it’s like losing a child and having to go through fertility treatments? We are asking you, Mayor Wu, to understand where we’re coming from. We are mothers. We are fathers. We don’t know what the outcome is going to be. We care about our families,” the officer added.
Wu last week announced the city will strengthen an existing vaccine mandate for its roughly 18,000 workers. Under the new policy, city employees must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by mid-February or receive a valid religious or medical exemption. Up until this point, workers could provide proof of weekly negative coronavirus tests rather than get vaccinated.
The existing vaccine mandate was instituted by former Acting Mayor Kim Janey over the summer. Wu’s move to toughen the existing policy aligns the city’s vaccine policy with one for state workers but has garnered pushback from some labor groups, especially those advocating on behalf of first responders.
As of Dec. 20, about 2,300 city employees and contractors were still out of compliance or covered under the testing protocol. Those workers will be required to submit proof of vaccination by Jan. 15 for one dose, and Feb. 15 for two doses, according to Wu’s office.
A spokeswoman said the city would continue to consider reasonable accommodations for medical purposes, but questions regarding exemptions for pregnant officers were not addressed.
Boston police unions declined comment on Monday but an advocacy group, Boston First Responders United said it is considering legal action.
A second pregnant officer also asked Wu in the video if she would be willing to sign a document saying she and the city “will take full responsibility if something was to happen to us as mothers and our unborn children.”
Wu deflected, thanking the first mom for speaking up and asking how her third trimester is going.
In a separate video another officer asked Wu if she would consider extending the start date for the strengthened vaccine mandate until after the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the legality of vaccine mandates. SCOTUS is set to hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 on consolidated appeals relating to President Biden’s order mandating employees in workplaces with more than 100 people get vaccinated and on a U.S. Centers for Disease Control order mandating vaccines for workers in many healthcare facilities.
“Um, no,” Wu responded. “We’re going to be on our timeline, and if the court tells us otherwise, then we can do that. But there’s already been cases that have happened elsewhere, and we are matching what the state’s doing in terms of their policies.”
Attempts to block vaccine mandates on the state and federal level have so far failed.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” a city spokeswoman said. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”
News
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocol
Just short of a year since he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered a lengthy recovery process, Jayson Tatum is back in health and safety protocol.
The Celtics star missed Monday’s game in Minnesota after he became the 13th Celtic this season to enter the protocol.
The NBA and players association have agreed to shorten the required quarantine period to six days — the CDC announced Monday that the national period had been shortened to five — from what had been a 10-day period before players could return to action with two days of negative tests.
Ime Udoka’s hope, obviously, is that Tatum’s time in protocol won’t be as long. Tatum was the only Celtic to play in all 33 games leading into Monday’s clash in Minnesota.
“It’s been the story of the year. Lose a few, get a few back. So we’ll mix and match until further notice. Jayson is a big one, but it’s been piecing the puzzle together all year,” said the Celtics coach.
“It’s obviously a new one, so as far as him being available, he’s been that all year, and this is obviously not due to injury or fatigue or a rest night,” Udoka said of Tatum’s first scratch of the season. “This is something you can’t control. So as far as his preparation, I’ve mentioned that, as far as him being ready to play every night, and play the minutes that he does and carry the load like he does. So obviously disappointed in that regard, but this is out of his control. It’s obviously ravaging the league, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”
The Celtics’ only blessing was that Al Horford, Grant Williams and two-way contract players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas all returned from protocol for the Timberwolves game.
Tatum joined Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Josh Jackson in quarantine. As with Richardson, who spent four days in Phoenix as the result of his first time in protocol, and Schroder, who went into protocol in Milwaukee, Tatum may have to plan on spending more time in Minneapolis than he anticipated.
“The negative test is what it’s determined on. We’re looking at different situations with different guys,” said Udoka. “We’ve talked about the possibility of getting stuck in Milwaukee or Minnesota with different guys. Can’t go back with public transportation so we have to figure out private options. Not sure right now, but try to get guys back.”
Smart out with hand laceration
Though Marcus Smart played through a cut on his right hand suffered during Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee, the Celtics guard wasn’t as fortunate Monday night.
“I wouldn’t anticipate that,” Udoka said of whether Smart could miss prolonged time. “He tried to give it a go tonight and see how it felt. It’s just in a nasty spot honestly, so I wouldn’t anticipate it being anything long term. Just give it time to heal up, probably find the right padding or bandaging to take away the pain.”
Udoka said that Smart’s cut didn’t require stitches.
Committee? What committee?
With the Celtics’ top two point guards in quarantine, Payton Pritchard started against the Timberwolves. Beyond Pritchard, Udoka planned on assembling a point guard committee without any actual point guards.
“Payton will start at the point guard. With Dennis and Marcus out he’s one of our only true point guards left on the roster. We can fill in from other areas,” said Udoka. “Romeo (Langford) has handled it at times. We can look at a guy like Brodric Thomas, who’s a combo guard as well. Another who handles it as much as Jayson at times is Jaylen (Brown). Do it by committee at times when Payton’s out of the game, but there’s guys we’re confident in who can get us into what we need.”
The Maine men
Hauser and Thomas, as two-way contract players, normally would have received an extended run with the parent team in light of so many absences. Unfortunately for them, their entire time was spent in protocol up until Monday night.
“In general that was the thing disappointing about them going out early is they would have got a chance with all the guys being gone,” said Udoka. “So you want to see them, but also it’s about our depth and continuity with the team. They played in Maine and know the system well. It will be an opportunity for them, but also depth is beneficial.”
News
Boston police union slams coronavirus vaccine mandate and Michelle Wu, says it’s ‘exploring’ legal challenge
A Boston police union is looking to fight the city’s new coronavirus vaccine mandate, as the union rips Mayor Michelle Wu for taking away the COVID-19 testing option.
The previous labor agreement that allowed city employees to either be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests was torn up by the city’s administration last week, argues the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation.
Less than two weeks after the labor agreement was signed, Wu announced that all city employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 15 or face termination.
“The Federation strongly condemns the City and the Mayor’s blatant disregard for and violation of our legally binding contract,” the union said in a statement. “We believe that this agreement and the City policy, which encourages vaccination and provides a rigorous testing alternative, has been effective.”
“We are exploring our legal options to enforce this binding agreement and our rights to represent sworn supervisors,” the federation added.
The union said it’s not anti-vaccination, but is pro-collective bargaining and public safety.
“We fear Mayor Wu’s unfair labor practices and disregard of negotiated contracts will have real-world negative impacts,” the union said. “Our police department, already desperately understaffed, cannot afford to lose any more police officers willing to work a dangerous job.”
The city is implementing the vax mandate as COVID cases surge amid the extremely contagious omicron variant.
Boston’s new mandate will be in line with the state’s mandate that requires vaccination. The first Massachusetts State Police trooper was fired over the state mandate last week.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.
“The previous Administration’s policy in no way limits the City’s authority to make this necessary update, although like the previous policy, the impacts will also be negotiated,” the spokesperson added. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”
News
Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said a vaccine mandate on planes could trigger a host of logistical and legal concerns.
The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, though citizens and permanent residents only need to show proof of a negative test taken within a day of boarding.
Federal rules don’t require people traveling by air within the U.S. to show a negative test. Hawaii requires travelers to test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine.
Biden did not respond to questions on whether he was considering implementing a domestic air travel vaccination requirement, but he told reporters the subject was discussed on a call with the nation’s governors Monday morning.
“They asked Dr. Fauci some more questions about everything from whether or not he thought he was going to move to test at home — I mean, on air flights and that kind of thing,” Biden said of the call before departing the White House for his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
During the virtual meeting with governors, Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests that dominated headlines over the holiday season.
“My message is: If you need something, say something, and we’re going to have your back any way we can,” Biden said. He acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday.
