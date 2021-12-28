Michelle Wu defends vaccine mandate for Boston city workers as pregnant police officers push back

Pregnant Boston police officers attacked Mayor Michelle Wu’s beefed up vaccine mandate during a recent roll call attended by the mayor, which they say is forcing them to choose between their jobs and their unborn children’s health.

Officers grilled the new mayor in a series of videos posted to Twitter from Wu’s Boston Police Department visit last week.

“Mayor Wu, when you were pregnant, did you do drugs or drink alcohol? Did you eat sushi or cold cuts? Did you listen to your doctor, your husband’s wishes and the guidance of your faith leaders? Mayor Wu, did you make your own decisions for yourself and your unborn children?” asked a visibly pregnant officer.

“Did you do everything you needed to do to have a safe and healthy pregnancy? Do you understand what it’s like losing a child and having to go through fertility treatments? We are asking you, Mayor Wu, to understand where we’re coming from. We are mothers. We are fathers. We don’t know what the outcome is going to be. We care about our families,” the officer added.

Wu last week announced the city will strengthen an existing vaccine mandate for its roughly 18,000 workers. Under the new policy, city employees must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by mid-February or receive a valid religious or medical exemption. Up until this point, workers could provide proof of weekly negative coronavirus tests rather than get vaccinated.

The existing vaccine mandate was instituted by former Acting Mayor Kim Janey over the summer. Wu’s move to toughen the existing policy aligns the city’s vaccine policy with one for state workers but has garnered pushback from some labor groups, especially those advocating on behalf of first responders.

As of Dec. 20, about 2,300 city employees and contractors were still out of compliance or covered under the testing protocol. Those workers will be required to submit proof of vaccination by Jan. 15 for one dose, and Feb. 15 for two doses, according to Wu’s office.

A spokeswoman said the city would continue to consider reasonable accommodations for medical purposes, but questions regarding exemptions for pregnant officers were not addressed.

Boston police unions declined comment on Monday but an advocacy group, Boston First Responders United said it is considering legal action.

A second pregnant officer also asked Wu in the video if she would be willing to sign a document saying she and the city “will take full responsibility if something was to happen to us as mothers and our unborn children.”

Wu deflected, thanking the first mom for speaking up and asking how her third trimester is going.

In a separate video another officer asked Wu if she would consider extending the start date for the strengthened vaccine mandate until after the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the legality of vaccine mandates. SCOTUS is set to hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 on consolidated appeals relating to President Biden’s order mandating employees in workplaces with more than 100 people get vaccinated and on a U.S. Centers for Disease Control order mandating vaccines for workers in many healthcare facilities.

“Um, no,” Wu responded. “We’re going to be on our timeline, and if the court tells us otherwise, then we can do that. But there’s already been cases that have happened elsewhere, and we are matching what the state’s doing in terms of their policies.”

Attempts to block vaccine mandates on the state and federal level have so far failed.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” a city spokeswoman said. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”