News
Mike Preston: Little-known Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey has the special gift of giving | COMMENTARY
Because of the high volume of injuries this season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has often talked about the heart of his players. But it’s possible the biggest heart on the roster belongs to a player who has yet to suit up this season.
His name is Khalil Dorsey.
Who?
He is an undrafted and second-year cornerback out of Northern Arizona, a Football Championship Subdivision school. He suffered a shoulder injury before the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints and was put on the injured reserve list for the second straight year.
But if you are a person around Baltimore and involved in the community, you’ve probably met Dorsey. In this season of holiday giving, few have given more to the city within the past year than the Southern California resident.
Since late September, Dorsey has either sponsored, contributed or appeared at nine of the Ravens’ charitable events. He hasn’t been able to get onto the field much, but he’s worth a fortune off it.
“Khalil has gone above and beyond all season long,” said Drew Meyer, the Ravens’ community relations director. “In September, he told us he wanted to get involved in the community. He did not have any specific focus, but he just wanted to give back. All while balancing his rehab, team responsibilities and personal schedule, Khalil has never said no to an event. He always arrives early and will stay longer than what is asked of him. There have been several occasions that Khalil has rearranged his personal schedule because he did not want to miss a single one of our events.”
It’s refreshing to hear about these types of players.
A lot of the top players around the league start foundations. Their purposes might be sincere, but foundations also provide tax breaks. Each day, we see, read or hear about troubled or disgruntled players, and how they complain about the lack of playing time or getting paid properly.
Many do great things. Others are involved in domestic abuse cases, lie about being vaccinated or drive while intoxicated.
Dorsey’s focus has been on charitable events, like providing gifts for nine patients at the Ronald McDonald House as they go through treatment. He was going to be in attendance to wrap the presents and scoop ice cream Friday until the NFL put out new COVID protocols that prohibit his visit.
On Nov. 22, Dorsey was one of several players, along with former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, to distribute turkeys and side dishes to the students of Green Street Academy and the Hilton Rec Center. A day earlier, alongside nonprofit the B.A.M. (Black America Movement) Project, Dorsey helped collect new or gently worn clothing for Baltimore city community members.
He never stops giving.
“I will say that Khalil has stepped up all season long, joining us for Ravens community initiatives on several Mondays, and also looking to do initiatives on his own that we have been able to support,” said Heather Darney, the Ravens’ vice president of community relations. “There’s not a specific cause that he has focused on, but he simply believes in the importance of helping others all year long.
“Being injured can place stricter demands on a players’ schedule as they are working through rehab, but Khalil has consistently worked around those football obligations to ensure he can still give back. We’re really proud of him.”
It’s not like Dorsey does it for the recognition. He isn’t a big name on the roster like wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown or cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Shoot, a lot of the people he visits don’t even know he is a Raven.
“Almost every time, they ask me, ‘Are you really a Raven?’” Dorsey said with a laugh. “I just say, ‘It’s OK, I am No. 31, injured this year and will be coming back strong next season.’ Then I quickly change the subject and see what the kids are into. They are crazy about football and they know so much about the players. It’s jaw-dropping at times.”
But there is another favorite question.
“They ask, ‘You are teammates with Lamar, right?’” Dorsey said. “Then you see a smile on their face.”
Dorsey probably has a bigger smile. He learned the art of giving through his dad, Tommie, a parole officer who used to take him and his older brother to a soup kitchen when they were younger. They also had to cut the grass.
His father also started an organization called “Friends Giving Back,” where they would sponsor a family or give gifts such as backpacks before the beginning of the school year.
“That soup kitchen was an eye-opener,” Dorsey said. “My dad always taught me at a young age that you got more than one pair of shoes on your feet. Giving back is through the heart. I just think it is the right thing to do.”
Dorsey’s humility is clearly evident. He is soft-spoken and appears to have a deep appreciation for family, especially for his mom, Lucy. Dorsey, 23, has started his own clothing brand, “Thru the Pain,” which he says embraces the trials and tribulations all people go through.
In a sense, Dorsey is going through his own rough time. The Ravens originally placed him on the practice squad at the start of last season, but he was elevated to the active roster in Week 3 and played in five games before a shoulder injury against the Indianapolis Colts sidelined him for the season.
He was making progress in the offseason and training camp until a torn labrum forced him to the sideline again. With all the injuries the Ravens have had in the secondary this season, this would have been the perfect time for him to show what he could do.
At Northern Arizona, Dorsey had 187 total tackles and eight interceptions, and broke up 41 passes in 40 starts.
“I try not to look at it [tribulation] that way,” said Dorsey, a Christian. “God has a plan for me, I am on his time. I might want to be ready right now, but he has something greater for me. I just have to be patient and wait.”
Not really. He is already doing great things.
News
Film review: How the Patriots lost control of the AFC East to Buffalo
With the division at stake Sunday, Josh Allen did more than position the Bills for their second straight AFC East title.
He passed Bill Belichick’s final test.
Like several opposing quarterbacks before him, Belichick forced Allen to be patient with soft, disguised coverage Sunday. So, Allen waited.
Next, Belichick forced him to complete passes versus tight man-to-man coverage. So, Allen slung darts for first downs.
Then, the Patriots uncorked zone blitzes, switching man-to-man schemes and pressure on one-third of his dropbacks. Unfazed, Allen led Buffalo into the history books, becoming the first team to never punt against a Belichick-coached defense.
Overall, Allen pulled off a master class of modern quarterbacking, completing off-platform throws and extending several plays, while maintaining a down-to-down discipline to take what Belichick gave him. Allen repeatedly opted for checkdowns in the first half in the face of cushy zone. When the Patriots introduced more man-to-man in the second half, Allen zeroed in on his mismatches: anyone versus Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie roasting Myles Bryant.
In man-to-man, Bryant allowed McKenzie to catch five of six targets for 65 yards, including a couple back-breakers on Buffalo’s last touchdown drive that clinched the game. In zone, McKenzie posted similar numbers, running away from defenders usually on deep crossing routes that reduced their pre-snap leverage to dust. Allen’s discipline to play matchup football amplified his immense natural gifts, and made him unstoppable.
#Patriots film: Bill Belichick went into his bag to stop Josh Allen, and it just didn’t matter.
Safety zone blitz with Christian Barmore dropping on third-and-10, Allen escapes and makes a “no, no, no, yes!” throw across his body to move the chains. pic.twitter.com/aR4Q0DLHm9
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 27, 2021
To steal from the late, great Denny Green, the Bills are who we thought they were in Week 1: a more well-rounded football team led by a superior quarterback. Allen outclassed Mac Jones, and that is what separated them from the Patriots on Sunday and perhaps for the season.
Here’s what else film revealed about Sunday’s loss:
Mac Jones
Adjusted completion percentage: 53.3
Under pressure: 2-10, 41 yards, INT
Against the blitz: 4-9, 43 yards
Behind the line: 0-0
0-10 yards: 11-17, 91 yards
10-19 yards: 3-11, 54 yards, INT
20+ yards: 0-2, INT
Notes: Disastrous.
The rookie played his worst game of his career at the wrong time, throwing an accurate pass on barely half his attempts. The Bills denied him easy yards on play-action, too, when he went 4-of-11 for 42 yards and a pick. Ultimately, Jones was handed nothing against the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense, and couldn’t crack it himself.
Sunday’s performance would be less worrisome if it wasn’t part of a growing trend. Jones has played his worst football down the stretch, albeit against two top-10 pass defenses the past couple weeks. But before his first meeting with the Bills, he survived several mistakes against a so-so Titans defense in late November, particularly downfield.
Jones’ lack of downfield touch Sunday was reminiscent of that Tennessee win, another game that kicked off at exactly 37 degrees. Could it be the weather?
Studs
LB Kyle Van Noy
Van Noy registered a game-high five pressures, including one hard hit on Allen. The Patriots defense failed at virtually every level, but little blame can be placed at the feet of No. 53.
Duds
DB Myles Bryant
Tough day at the office for Bryant. The second-year defensive back helped hold Bills starting slot receiver Cole Beasley to a single catch three weeks earlier, but got smoked by Beasley’s backup.
QB Mac Jones
Jones’ performance has already been covered, but it deserves repeating one more time: he was atypically inaccurate, made poor decisions and held the offense back. These were major rookie pains.
LB Matt Judon
Judon was a non-factor most of the day, notching only one pressure and a penalty to match. The Patriots needed more from their top edge rusher, though it seems COVID-19 may have held him back, with Judon landing on COVID-19 reserve Monday.
Offensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 50% of snaps in 11 personnel, 22% in 12 personnel, 22% in 22 personnel, 2% in 21F personnel, 1.5% in 21H personnel, 1.5% in jumbo personnel.*
- Personnel production: 4.2 yards/play in 11 personnel, 5.8 yards/play in 12 personnel, 3.7 yards/play in 22 personnel, 15 yards/play in 21F personnel, 0 yards/play in 21H personnel and 2 yards/play in jumbo personnel.
- Pressure rate allowed: 33%
- Play-action rate: 33%
- Yards per carry: 5.5
- First downs: 52% run (7.2 yards per play), 48% pass (4.8 yards per play)
- Third downs: 1-10
- Red-zone efficiency: 3-3
- Broken tackles: Damien Harris
- Sacks allowed: David Andrews
- QB hits allowed: Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Team
- Hurries allowed: Isaiah Wynn 3, Team 2, Andrews, Brown
- Run stuffs allowed: Team 3, Andrews
- Holding penalties: Jonnu Smith
- Drops: Brandon Bolden, N’Keal Harry
- The Patriots returned to the six offensive linemen package that bullied the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 6, but averaged only 4.1 yards per carry Sunday.
- The Bills made several small personnel adjustments against that package, deploying heavier players on the strongside of the Pats’ formations and more 4-3 personnel. Damien Harris’ final touchdown aside, their adjustments did the trick.
- Harris, however, broke only a single tackle, indicating his 100-yard day was a greater credit to the offensive line and clever play-calling early on.
- Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels lived on the edges, calling for jet sweeps, tosses, screens and even a speed option; the hope being to force the Bills to tackle in space.
- But the diversity in the Pats’ run game could only carry them for so long. Penalties, Jones’ inaccuracy and an interception put them in a 10-point halftime hole, a deficit they could never overcome playing alongside a leaky defense.
- Jones was fighting an uphill battle already against the Bills, who have allowed four touchdown passes to seven picks in 10 meetings with the Patriots since head coach Sean McDermott took over.
- Buffalo’s man-to-man coverage on early downs seemed to surprise the Patriots, while in zone the Bills played as if Pats tight end Hunter Henry ran with a gravitational pull. Safety Jordan Poyer later explained Henry and disguise were at the heart of their plan.
- Out wide, the Patriots never threated Buffalo’s man coverage, with N’Keal Harry replacing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne recently coming off COVID-19 reserve. Harry was a total non-factor.
- Up front, no offensive linemen escaped unscathed upon further review. Trent Brown and David Andrews played two of their worst games of the season, while Wynn again led the team in hurries allowed.
Defensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 61% three-cornerback nickel package, 26% dime, 8% three-safety nickel package, 5% base.**
- Pressure rate: 31%
- Blitz rate: 22.4%
- Blitz efficacy: 3.7 yards allowed per dropback, TD
- Yards per carry allowed: 4.1
- Third downs: 6-12
- Red-zone efficiency: 2-3
- Sacks: None
- QB hits: Matt Judon, Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Lawrence Guy, Kyle Van Noy
- Hurries: Van Noy 4, Jamie Collins 3, Barmore 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley
- Run stuffs: Davon Godchaux
- Interceptions: None
- Pass deflections: J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Judon
- Missed tackles: Jackson 3, Dont’a Hightower 2, Myles Bryant, Adrian Phillips, Barmore, Bentley, Guy, McCourty, Van Noy
- It bears repeating how spectacularly Allen played Sunday. He was never uncomfortable for long, escaping pressure and constantly keeping his eyes downfield.
- Allen averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt on Buffalo’s opening drive, then slowly grew more daring and aggressive as the Patriots defense allowed.
- Isaiah McKenzie’s decisive victory over Myles Bryant in the slot wasn’t shocking, but it was mildly surprising to see the Patriots fail to give Bryant more help in the fourth quarter.
- McKenzie clearly overmatched Bryant early, then finished the Pats defense off late almost by himself. In man-to-man calls, the Patriots could have left a safety over the middle to pick up McKenzie’s crossers or even double him.
- The only other reasonable adjustment — which the Pats made on the Bills’ last drive — was playing exclusively dime personnel with six defensive backs. Otherwise, Allen defeated everything thrown at him.
- Outside, J.C. Jackson lost a closer battle with Stefon Diggs, who beat him for a touchdown, a third-and-10 conversion on Buffalo’s final touchdown drive and a fourth-down conversion in the first half.
- The Patriots’ pass defense was plainly problematic, but failing to stop Buffalo on three of its fourth-down tries was equally troublesome.
- The Bills also proved they were far more willing to run in Sunday’s rematch than the first meeting, running on three of four first downs during their opening drive.
- That willingness may have kept the Pats in their base nickel personnel longer than expected.
Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end; 22 personnel = two backs, two tight ends; jumbo personnel = two backs, three tight ends.
**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs.
News
Mastrodonato: Patriots in need of a premier pass-catcher, as N’Keal Harry’s struggles have surfaced
When N’Keal Harry is trending on social media, it’s rarely a good thing.
Harry was trending again on Sunday during the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills after he dropped an easy completion downfield and was targeted on the very next play that resulted in an interception.
At this point in the NFL season, the contrast is becoming louder and clearer: the Patriots don’t have a No. 1 receiver and every other contender in the AFC does.
Last Thursday’s game between the Titans and 49ers was a human highlight reel of how badly the Patriots fumbled the bag in the 2019 draft, when they selected Harry 32nd overall. The Titans and Niners exchanged blow after blow, primarily with their two hulking wide receivers, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, doing most of the work.
Samuel, drafted 36th overall that year, had 159 yards receiving and 32 on the ground while Brown, chosen 51st overall in that same draft, had 145 yards on 11 catches.
When the Titans needed a play, Brown was the guy. He’s physical enough to win contested balls on the outside, fast enough to beat his man downfield and shifty enough to break through on a quick slant route for guaranteed yards on third-and-short.
Samuel has become a one-man wrecking crew in the Niners’ offense, which relies on him as a premier pass-catcher and a part-time running back who has 38 carries for 279 yards in his last six games.
Let’s check in on Harry: he has 12 receptions for 184 yards in 11 games this season.
He saw a team-high 61 snaps Sunday as the Pats leaned on him while missing Nelson Agholor to a concussion, and while Harry made some key blocks in the run game, he made a negative impact in the passing game. The play that Pats fans will remember was a long curl route that Mac Jones timed perfectly, hitting Harry in the hands just as he turned around after beating his defender. But Harry dropped the pass and quickly became a meme on social media.
On the next snap, the Pats went play-action and Jones looked to Harry on a quick slant route, but Jones’ throw was a tad late and Harry was triple-covered. The pass was tipped, then picked off for one of two interceptions from Jones on the day.
Afterwards, NFL Index’s Tucker Boynton tweeted a stat that’ll haunt Pats fans for a while: “Harry has been targeted 98 times in his career; 46 of those targets (47%) have resulted in a pick, incompletion, or fumble.”
And after Harry fumbled a punt in the Bills game three weeks ago, he hasn’t left a great impression during Jones’ rookie year.
It’s not just Harry, of course. The Patriots don’t have a single pass-catcher who ranks in the top 20 in catches or the top 35 in yards.
Kendrick Bourne has looked like a nice signing after coming over from the Niners on a three-year, $15-million deal. He was open several times on Sunday but finished with just two catches for 33 yards. NFL Next Gen stats ranks Bourne fourth in the NFL with 2.6 yards after catch above expectation, meaning he makes more out of a routine catch than most receivers. Samuel ranks No. 1 with 4.9 yards above expectation.
Jakobi Meyers, undrafted in 2019 when Harry was selected, is leading the team with 71 receptions and 723 yards.
Tight end Hunter Henry has been a nice security blanket in the passing game as well.
But when it comes to having a true No. 1 pass-catcher, someone that Jones can count on to make big plays when the Patriots fall behind, the team doesn’t have one.
The loss of Julian Edelman to retirement has been difficult to stomach this season, as Jones has shown a quick release and often prefers the higher-percentage short-yardage throws that Edelman made a career out of.
Jones is taking an average of 2.7 seconds to throw the ball, sixth-quickest trigger of the 21 quarterbacks with at least 3,000 yards this season.
When it comes to the deep ball, there’s a play that stands out from the loss to the Colts two weeks ago: a 43-yard bomb to Harry that Jones lobbed up and let his 6-foot-4 receiver go up and get.
It looked like a pass that Justin Herbert routinely throws to his big receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, that has helped Herbert throw for more than 4,300 yards and 33 touchdowns already this season.
If Jones had a wideout he could rely on to make those catches routinely, perhaps the Patriots wouldn’t have such a difficult time playing from behind. If he had a receiver like Brown or Samuel who was always winning contested throws and reliable over the middle, things would be a lot easier.
The AFC is stacked with teams like the Chargers who have game-changing pass-catchers. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, the Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Chiefs have Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman, the Titans have Brown, the Ravens have Mark Andrews and the Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. (and an other-worldly running game).
But it’s been clear for a while that Jones has to spread the ball around and rely on the run game and creativity in the passing game to make something happen.
That 2019 draft continues to be a thorn in Patriots’ side.
News
Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine
Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad.
Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Putin said.
Peter Pomerantsev, the author of the 2014 book “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible,” on the nature of Russian disinformation, told me that Putin sometimes deliberately acts crazy as a way to gain leverage with his adversaries. Launching a new war against Ukraine would indeed be risky for Russia, in part because Ukraine’s own military is better than it was in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea. Russia would also risk even more devastating sanctions if it moved forward.
Sometimes this tactic is known as “the madman theory.” Former U.S. President Richard Nixon is said to have wanted geopolitical rivals such as the Soviet Union and China to believe he was volatile and unpredictable as a hedge against provocations from adversaries. Is Putin now doing the same thing?
It’s impossible to get inside the Russian leader’s head. But Putin’s brinksmanship has already paid modest dividends. President Joe Biden has offered diplomatic off-ramps to Putin, such as a NATO-Russia summit and high-level bilateral meetings to explore ways to ease tensions and address Russia’s security concerns with NATO and Ukraine.
Biden’s intention here is to prevent a catastrophic war. But his response has also emboldened Putin’s regime. Just consider Russia’s list of demands earlier this month to the U.S. and Europe. Putin’s diplomats are now asking for a treaty commitment to end any further expansion of NATO and to remove advanced weapons from NATO members that border Russia.
Instead of publicly ruling out such concessions, the Biden administration has spoken vaguely about the Russia proposal. A senior administration official on Thursday said some of the Russian proposals “we will never agree to,” while others may be the basis for negotiations. But the official declined to specify which proposals were unacceptable.
Further bolstering the case that Putin is only pretending to lose touch with reality is that his demands are consistent with what he has been saying for nearly 15 years. In a 2007 speech in Munich, Putin argued that Russia was promised that, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO would not expand to Eastern Europe. This history is debatable. What is not debatable is that large majorities in countries that were once under the sway of the Soviet Union favored joining the NATO alliance. Putin’s proposal ignored the right to self determination of Poles, Latvians and others.
Nonetheless, Putin’s 2007 speech telegraphed his foreign policy. The following year, Russian forces invaded the republic of Georgia and to this day occupy two of its provinces. In 2014, Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. In 2015, Russia entered the Syrian civil war and saved the dictator’s regime.
So does Putin really believe that the country whose territory he has annexed is the real aggressor? Probably not. Does he really believe the U.S. would provide Ukraine with some of its most advanced military technology? Again, probably not.
But Putin clearly benefits from the perception that he is volatile enough to make good on his latest threats. If Biden believed Putin was rational, he would likely call Putin’s bluff. Instead, he is attempting to coax Putin into defusing a crisis that the Russian leader himself has created.
Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering national security and foreign policy. He was the senior national security correspondent for the Daily Beast and covered national security and intelligence for the Washington Times, the New York Sun and UPI.
Mike Preston: Little-known Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey has the special gift of giving | COMMENTARY
Film review: How the Patriots lost control of the AFC East to Buffalo
Mastrodonato: Patriots in need of a premier pass-catcher, as N’Keal Harry’s struggles have surfaced
Polkadot (DOT) Promises Huge Gains in the Upcoming Year
Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine
Top 3 Metaverse Tokens Now Trading For less Than $0.7 Each
What Is Content Writing? Tips To Create The Best Online Content
Different Types of Assessment in Income Tax in India
Do You Need To Pick The Brain Of Experts To Know White Storage Packaging Boxes?
How Local Economies Benefit From Affordable Housing – Maxwell Drever
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?