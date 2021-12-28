News
Minnesota court upholds group’s right to challenge mine-siting rules near Boundary Waters
Opponents of Twin Metals Minnesota LLC’s plans to mine copper, nickel and other minerals from a deposit on the outskirts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness notched at least a modest win Monday, as the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the public’s right to seek further review of the state’s current mine-siting rules.
Those rules ban nonferrous mining in both the Boundary Waters proper and in a buffer zone surrounding it. However, they do not preclude nonferrous mining in the area that Twin Metals aims to develop at Birch Lake near Ely.
A group called Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness challenged the adequacy of current regulations, noting that while the site Twin Metals hopes to mine is located outside an established buffer zone, it sits within the Rainy River headwaters, which flow into the Boundary Waters.
In a statement issued Monday, Becky Rom, national chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, hailed the ruling, saying: “The Boundary Waters is a national and state treasure. Today’s strong legal decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals clears the way for a much-needed examination by the state of whether the nation’s most-toxic industry should be allowed in the same watershed as America’s most-visited wilderness.”
One of the group’s chief concerns is the prospect of harmful sulfides from the copper-nickel deposit leaching into the water system and surrounding environment.
But Twin Metals contends its mine would pose little risk to the environment. In a statement, the company said: “The underground Twin Metals mine will have minimal surface impact, and utilize dry stack tailings management, which is lauded by environmental groups and endorsed by more than 140 NGOs (non-governmental organizations) as the gold standard for tailings management in the mining industry.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources filed a procedural order in October with State District Court in Ramsey County, agreeing to a process to review whether its existing rules governing nonferrous mining should be allowed.
In a statement, state officials said: “This approach allows the DNR, as the state’s primary regulatory authority for mining, to assess the adequacy of the siting rule through a robust administrative process that ensures agency experts have an opportunity to carefully consider all relevant evidence.”
The DNR collected public comment on the matter from Nov. 9 through Dec. 8 of this year. State officials are reviewing those comments and are expected to share their findings shortly.
Twin Metals continues to offer assurances that the state’s current regulations on nonferrous mining are more than adequate.
“Minnesota’s stringent environmental standards are designed to rigorously protect our environment, which includes all of our watersheds,” a company statement said.
Twin Metals has recently suffered another potential setback, when President Joe Biden’s administration rejected the company’s application for additional mineral leases and mining permits near the Boundary Waters in October. Twin Metals is appealing that decision.
Broncos Talking Points: Entering second meeting, Chargers’ rush defense still struggling
The Broncos (7-8) are playing to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) need to win and get some help to stay in the AFC wild-card race. Here are three talking points for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles:
1. Balanced passing game
Seven Chargers players have at least three touchdown catches, the most of any NFL team. Tampa Bay has six players and four teams — Cincinnati, Dallas, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams — have five players. The Broncos have three (Tim Patrick five and Noah Fant/Javonte Williams three). The Chargers have seven touchdown catches apiece by receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler. Williams is out for Sunday (unvaccinated and on COVID-19/reserve list) and Ekeler missed Sunday’s loss at Houston because of the virus but was activated Monday.
2. Better details required
The Broncos were 1 of 10 on third down in the loss at Las Vegas and two missed opportunities jumped off the tape. In the second quarter, on third-and-7 from the Broncos’ 11, receiver Jerry Jeudy stopped his route at the six-yard mark and caught Drew Lock’s pass. In the third quarter, on third-and-7 from the Raiders’ 41, receiver Courtland Sutton may have gotten more depth on his route (four-yard catch). “We need to have good awareness of where the yard-to-gain-to-get-the-first-down is, make sure we get it and if we’re short of it, we’ve got to fight to go get it after the catch,” coach Vic Fangio said.
3. Bolts still bad vs. run
Ahead of the teams’ Week 12 meeting, the Chargers ranked last in rush defense (145.1 yards per game). They have improved only slightly in the last month, rising to 29th (140.3). They are also 29th in yards allowed per carry (4.7). Conventional wisdom is the Broncos will try to establish their running game after managing only 18 yards in the loss at Las Vegas. In its upset win over the Chargers, Houston rushed for a season-high 189 yards (only their second game over 125 yards this year). in Week 12, the Broncos rushed 33 times for 147 yards (4.5-yard average) and two touchdowns in their win over the Chargers.
U.S. home prices surge 18.4% in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.
All 20 cities posted double-digit annual gains. The hottest markets were Phoenix (up 32.3%), Tampa (28.1%) and Miami (25.7%). Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases, 11.5% each. Denver had a 20.3% increase.
The housing market has been strong thanks to rock-bottom mortgage rates, a limited supply of homes on the market, and pent-up demand from consumers locked in last year by the pandemic. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, are looking to trade up from apartments to homes or to bigger houses.
“Home price growth will slow further in the year ahead, but continue to go up,″ said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “As housing costs eat up a larger share of home purchaser’s paychecks, buyers will get creative. Many will take advantage of ongoing workplace flexibility to move to the suburbs where despite home price gains, many can still find a lower price per square foot than nearby cities.″
It remains unclear if that shift is permanent or an aberration, said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
“We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic,” Lazzara said. “More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years, or reflects a more permanent secular change.”
Last week, mortgage rates fell — to 3.05% for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate and 2.66% for the 15-year fixed-rate home loan. The persistently low rates signal that credit markets appear more concerned about the omicron variant depressing economic growth than about the highest inflation rates in nearly 40 years.
The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of previously occupied homes rose for the third straight month in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million.
Guregian: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Week 16 concluded with six teams taking hold of a spot in the playoffs.
The Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Rams and Cardinals are all in.
The rest is a crapshoot in the final two weeks. Eight spots are still up for grabs. Three division titles still need to be settled in the AFC.
The Patriots had a chance to be in the driver’s seat in the AFC East, but that seat now belongs to the Bills, while the Dolphins continue to lurk in the shadows.
The Seahawks, Panthers and Giants joined the group of teams that have already been cast off playoff island.
So who sits at the top?
Here’s our Power Rankings heading into Week 17:
1. Chiefs (11-4): The winning streak has grown to eight games. The AFC West title streak is up to six. Next up? The Super Bowl streak. They’re peaking at just the right time.
2. Packers (12-3): Did Aaron Rodgers really think he could avoid having anyone step on his fractured left pinkie toe? Against the Browns, he got stomped on twice, but still managed on one foot.
3. Cowboys (11-4): They clinched a playoff spot, watching the 49ers lose to the Texans Thursday night. So they were on a roll even before they blasted Washington into oblivion Sunday night.
4. Buccaneers (11-4): With a host of starters out, Tom Brady had to produce a victory with the “B” Team. Was there really any doubt?
5. Rams (11-4): Matthew Stafford used to have no shot at winning if he threw three interceptions in a game. Only, the Rams are a far cry from the Lions. He can get away with subpar outings.
6. Colts (9-6): They’ve won six of their last seven games. And watching how they play, there’s plenty of teams that don’t want to face the Colts down the road.
7. Bills (9-6): NBC analyst Chris Simms called Josh Allen “the greatest one-man show in the sport right now.” The Patriots aren’t about to argue.
8. Titans (10-5): Offensively, they looked like a brand new team with the return of A.J. Brown Thursday night. With Derrick Henry soon to follow, the band is getting back together.
9. Patriots: (9-6): Whatever it was they had before their Week 14 bye is gone. Vanished. Poof. Whether they can get it back is anyone’s guess.
10. Bengals (9-6): Joe Burrow probably wouldn’t mind playing the Ravens every week. In two wins over Baltimore this season, he’s totaled 941 passing yards and seven touchdowns for the AFC North-leading Bengals.
11. Cardinals (10-5): Their 7-0 start seems like eons ago. They’ve fallen out of first place with three straight losses, and can’t get up.
12. 49ers (8-7): Jimmy G turned into Jimmy Geez playing, as it turns out, with a torn ligament in his right thumb against the Titans. We’ll see if Kyle Shanahan goes to the bullpen for rookie Trey Lance.
13. Chargers (8-7): They either look like world-beaters, or chumps. Against the Texans, it was the latter. Even with a COVID-19 ravaged lineup, still no excuse to lose to a three-win team, especially with their playoff lives weighing in the balance.
14. Dolphins: (8-7): They’ve now matched their seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak, and are right in the thick of the playoff race.
15. Eagles (8-7): They’ve ridden a favorable schedule all the way to a wild card spot with two to go. It gets a bit tougher with Washington and Dallas remaining.
16. Ravens (8-7): They’ve lost four straight games for just the second time in coach John Harbaugh’s 14 seasons, and seem like a good bet to make it five in a row with the Rams on deck.
17. Raiders (8-7): They remain in the battle for the final playoff spot with the Ravens and Chargers. Given all the adversity and turmoil they’ve faced this season, it’s a minor miracle.
18. Browns (7-8): You know you’re having a bad day when three of your interceptions are turned into touchdowns, while the fourth basically ends the game. Welcome to Baker Mayfield’s world.
19. Steelers (7-7-1): Will Ben Roethlisberger be playing his final home game with the Men of Steel this week? Sure looks like it.
20. Vikings (7-8): They’re on life support, at best, for one of the final playoff spots. With Green Bay up next, fighting to keep the NFC’s top seed, it sure seems like they’re cooked.
21. Saints (7-8): Against the Dolphins, they were down to their fourth string quarterback, while missing 20 players because of COVID-19. Translation? No chance.
22. Falcons (7-8): They’re still technically in the hunt for a spot in the postseason, even though nothing about their win over the Lions gives them the look of a playoff team.
23. Broncos (7-8): They couldn’t score, much less move the ball, against a defense that ranked 30th in points allowed. And, Vic Fangio says he’s “absolutely” not worried about his job security.
24. WFT (6-9): They were undermanned and barely put up a fight. The Cowboys took no mercy on Ron Rivera’s team, scoring 56 points.
25. Bears (5-10): Nick Foles came out of mothballs, and did just enough to have the Bears escape with a win.
26. Seahawks (5-10): They lost, at home, in the snow, to a third-string quarterback. No need to say more.
27. Panthers (5-10): The Cam Newton/Sam Darnold combo taking turns at quarterback predictably did nothing to change the Panthers’ fate. They’re on to next year.
28. Texans (4-11): That offensive outburst against the Chargers came out of nowhere. Might Davis Mills actually have a future?
29. Lions (2-12-1): They didn’t have starting quarterback Jared Goff, but still put up a good fight against the Falcons. No surprise Dan Campbell’s team continues to bring effort.
30. Jets (4-11): Not exactly shocking they would blow a chance for the top pick. The consolation prize? Zach Wilson looked better than Trevor Lawrence, although that’s not saying much.
31. Giants (4-11): Jake Fromm’s first NFL start with the G-Men was a disaster. He got yanked in the third quarter. They should have taken the rest of the offense with him.
32. Jaguars (2-13): Trevor Lawrence had a date with one of the worst defenses in football, and still struggled. Mostly a forgettable season for the 2021 No. 1 pick.
