Nakamoto Games’ Escape is a Mind-Blowing 3D Multiplayer Game
Nakamoto Games offers a sneak preview of its play-to-earn 3D multiplayer game Escape
Play-to-earn gaming platform Nakamoto Games has offered the public a sneak preview of what 2022 will be like. This cutting-edge games producer has given a quick peek at Escape – its upcoming 3D multiplayer strategy game. The preview demonstrates that gamers can get deep into an amazing 3D environment and compete for great play-to-earn benefits by solving puzzles.
“The 3D multiplayer game was fully developed in-house by the Nakamoto Games team. The team has been working relentlessly to stay on the frontier of innovation in the play-to-earn space, and this is evident from the preview,” commented Nakamoto Games CEO Tor.
Escape features high-quality graphics, as well as sublime gameplay and multiplayer integration. Nakamoto Games team says this cutting-edge 3D game will be available in Q1 of 2022.
Earlier this year Nakamoto Games listed its $NAKA token on Kucoin. In addition, the project successfully launched its mainnet, as well as several games on its platform – all are available to play now. The team says that their in-house 3D action strategy game that has multiplayer functionality is going to raise the level high and help position Nakamoto Games as one of the top leaders in the play-to-earn segment.
Nakamoto Games’ play-to-earn ecosystem provides users a chance to earn crypto while playing and features an incredible interactive environment. Additionally, developers are able to use the platform to launch and market their own play-to-earn games. Visit https://nakamoto.games/ to learn more about the project.
Cirus Foundation Launches Web Extension Empowering Users to Earn Crypto from Their Data
During these unprecedented times, data privacy rights and the monetary value of user data are highlighted in the mainstream popular culture over and over again as data oligopoly giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) race to become the first to provide the world with access to the metaverse. All while using all of the valuable information they have about you as leverage to move you deeper and deeper down their rabbit hole.
There is an alternative to that. No longer do Meta, Amazon, Google, and their counterparts have full control over your data and how it’s monetized.
Thanks to the Cirus Foundation and the launch of its Google Chrome extension, people all over the world can control and monetize their data for themselves. All while getting paid in crypto through the $CIRUS token.
The First Version of The Extension Is Only the Beginning
The first version of the Crius browser extension is available in the Chrome Web Store right now. It allows for basic data sharing and monetization capabilities. All users have to do is go into the settings of the extension and turn on the surf n’ earn feature while giving the extension access to location data. That’s pretty much it.
Why is launching the extension a smart idea and why is the big deal?
Cirus does plan to empower users with their data through the Cirus Device in the future, a router that allows you just to collect and monetize data from all internet-enabled devices in the household, including IoT devices. But given many supply chains are experiencing all kinds of shortages in these pandemic times, launching the browser extension gives the whole world access to Cirus without users having to worry about factors outside of everyone’s control. It gets users into the ecosystem now, allowing them to own and earn from their data sooner rather than later.
The next version of the web extension will activate something called the Data Vault, a feature that allows for more granular control of sharing data. It will also likely be available for Firefox and Microsoft Edge users, which expands the reach of the Cirus platform and pushes forward its overall mission to empower the individual user with data ownership.
Cirus Ignites the Ownership Economy and Allows Users to Earn Crypto
Concentrating too much wealth in the hands of the very few isn’t good for most people. As the saying goes, ‘he who has the gold makes the rules.’ Though the world may not have realized it when the Internet first hit the mainstream in the 1990s, data is the new gold, and that gold belongs in the hands of individual users. Cirus is going to give it to them through the project’s own cryptocurrency. The $CIRUS token.
Cirus Foundation Managing Director Michael Luckhoo says the Ownership Economy has arrived and it’s here to stay.
“People didn’t have a clear idea of what they were giving up when they first started surfing the web in the 90s, or when they started browsing social media sites and apps in the 2000s. Things are different now. Cirus is about to make users the owners of their data the way Bitcoin allowed them to be their own bank. User data no longer belongs to four or five tech giants. Instead, it now belongs to every individual surfing the web.”
Cirus Lowers the Data Ownership Barrier to Entry in More Ways Than One
Collecting and monetizing data with Cirus is as easy as it gets. Downloading the web extension takes one click. Once it’s enabled, it simply sits in the background and tabulates the user’s Cirus tokens. That’s it!
Whereas other platforms hope that you decide against blocking advertisements on your screen in favor of payment, Cirus empowers you with the opportunity to capture more of your monetary value for doing what you already do.
No need to have websites telling you that you can’t view content until you disable blocking or anything like that.
There is also no need to install hardware. Users can be a part of the Ownership Economy instantly, and as future versions of the extension evolve, so will the functionality and thus, the empowerment users experience when they interact with everything Cirus. It truly is a one-step onramp to Crypto and Web3.
The best part is, the $CIRUS token already lives on Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and the Ethereum blockchain, which means it’s accessible to a big chunk of the crypto market that conducts most of its transactions within those ecosystems. Given the size and scope of Cirus’ mission, other blockchains are most certainly going to host the token too.
Armed with 58,000 followers on Twitter, a clear vision, an experienced team, and an incredibly easy-to-use web extension, Cirus is serious about empowering Internet users everywhere in ways the data giants of our time will never entertain.
It’s time for the billions of web surfers around the world to reclaim what was technology’s first-ever digital asset; data.
XDC Based SuperBullsNFT Rages with Bids of 444,444 XDC
- SuperBullsNFT announces the winning bid for their first NFT.
- The first NFT, the Golden Bull sold for 444,444 XDC.
- The winner also got a Tag Heuer watch signed by Max Verstappen along with a digital frame of the Golden Bull NFT.
The XinFin XDC network has very well established itself as a single blockchain platform enabling various blockchain services as a one-stop-shop. Accordingly, it further expands itself into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sector by establishing a new project launched recently upon its network.
The recently launched SuperBullsNFT works on the XDC blockchain network, with all prices of their NFTs to be in XDC. In spite of bringing these NFTs up, the SuperBullsNFT went into selling their first-ever NFT, the ‘Golden Bull’ through bidding.
Winning the Golden Bull
The SuperBullsNFT officially took to Twitter in the early hours of Christmas day, announcing the winning of the ‘Golden Bull’. According to the tweet, the ‘Golden Bull’, SuperBullsNFT’s first NFT has been sold for a bid of a whopping 444,444 XDC. In other terms, the price of the Golden Bull went for approximately $36K!
As the bid was a huge success, the SuperBullsNFT also awarded the winner with a Tag Heuer watch officially signed by the Belgian-Dutch F1 motorsports superstar Max Verstappen. In addition, the winner also receives a digital photo frame of the Golden Bull too.
Are you ready… the winning bid was for 444,444 $XDC | The lucky winner has won the very first SuperBullsNFT #NFT and also wins the signed Max Verstappen Tag Heuer Watch and digital photo frame of the Golden Bull. Thank you to everyone that entered! 🐂
— SuperBullsNFT (@SuperBullsNFT) December 25, 2021
Regarding the SuperBullsNFT
The SuperBullsNFT actually consists of digitally rendered cartoon animated pictures of bull-faced humanoid figures. Also, SuperBullsNFT states that there will be only 1000 unique NFTs ever to be sold on the XinFin XDC blockchain network.
However, SuperBullsNFT terms that this will be their first collection alone and further will be launching their ‘Single Editions’ unique NFTs upon various cross-chains, apart from the XDC.
Moreover, the SuperBullsNFT terms that they find the XDC network the best suited for their needs. They term that the XDC network provides a completely scalable Delegated Proof-of-Stake (XDPoS).
Apart from a highly scalable blockchain, SuperBullsNFT terms that the XDC network is far more faster and secure than any other network. Another important aspect on which the SuperBullsNFT admires the XDC network is in terms of its extremely low transaction fees of a mere $0.00001 per transaction.
TA: Bitcoin Tops At $52K, What Could Trigger A Sharp Move To $47K
Bitcoin failed to clear the $52,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is started a major decline and traded below the $50,000 support.
- Bitcoin made two attempts to clear the $51,800-$52,000 resistance zone but failed.
- The price is trading below $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $51,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is declining and could even dive below the $49,500 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Pattern
Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $51,800 resistance zone. BTC spiked towards the $52,000 zone, where the bears took a stand. It seems like there is a double top pattern forming near $52,000.
A high was formed near $52,111 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a break below the $51,200 and $50,500 support levels. There was also a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $51,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $49,477 swing low to $52,111 high. Bitcoin is now trading below $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It is also trading below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $49,477 swing low to $52,111 high. An immediate support is near the $49,500 zone. The first major support is near $49,000.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A downside break below the $49,000 level could push the price towards the $48,800 support. Any more losses may possibly push the price towards the $47,500 support zone.
Recovery In BTC?
If bitcoin manages to stay above the $49,500 support zone, it could start a decent increase. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $50,000 level.
The next key resistance could be $50,800 and the 100 hourly SMA. A clear move above the $50,800 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $51,800 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $49,500, followed by $47,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $50,000, $50,800 and $51,800.
