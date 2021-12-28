Nakamoto Games’ Escape is a Mind-Blowing 3D Multiplayer Game

During these unprecedented times, data privacy rights and the monetary value of user data are highlighted in the mainstream popular culture over and over again as data oligopoly giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) race to become the first to provide the world with access to the metaverse. All while using all of the valuable information they have about you as leverage to move you deeper and deeper down their rabbit hole.

There is an alternative to that. No longer do Meta, Amazon, Google, and their counterparts have full control over your data and how it’s monetized.

Thanks to the Cirus Foundation and the launch of its Google Chrome extension, people all over the world can control and monetize their data for themselves. All while getting paid in crypto through the $CIRUS token.

The First Version of The Extension Is Only the Beginning

The first version of the Crius browser extension is available in the Chrome Web Store right now. It allows for basic data sharing and monetization capabilities. All users have to do is go into the settings of the extension and turn on the surf n’ earn feature while giving the extension access to location data. That’s pretty much it.

Why is launching the extension a smart idea and why is the big deal?

Cirus does plan to empower users with their data through the Cirus Device in the future, a router that allows you just to collect and monetize data from all internet-enabled devices in the household, including IoT devices. But given many supply chains are experiencing all kinds of shortages in these pandemic times, launching the browser extension gives the whole world access to Cirus without users having to worry about factors outside of everyone’s control. It gets users into the ecosystem now, allowing them to own and earn from their data sooner rather than later.

The next version of the web extension will activate something called the Data Vault, a feature that allows for more granular control of sharing data. It will also likely be available for Firefox and Microsoft Edge users, which expands the reach of the Cirus platform and pushes forward its overall mission to empower the individual user with data ownership.

Cirus Ignites the Ownership Economy and Allows Users to Earn Crypto

Concentrating too much wealth in the hands of the very few isn’t good for most people. As the saying goes, ‘he who has the gold makes the rules.’ Though the world may not have realized it when the Internet first hit the mainstream in the 1990s, data is the new gold, and that gold belongs in the hands of individual users. Cirus is going to give it to them through the project’s own cryptocurrency. The $CIRUS token.

Cirus Foundation Managing Director Michael Luckhoo says the Ownership Economy has arrived and it’s here to stay.

“People didn’t have a clear idea of what they were giving up when they first started surfing the web in the 90s, or when they started browsing social media sites and apps in the 2000s. Things are different now. Cirus is about to make users the owners of their data the way Bitcoin allowed them to be their own bank. User data no longer belongs to four or five tech giants. Instead, it now belongs to every individual surfing the web.”

Cirus Lowers the Data Ownership Barrier to Entry in More Ways Than One

Collecting and monetizing data with Cirus is as easy as it gets. Downloading the web extension takes one click. Once it’s enabled, it simply sits in the background and tabulates the user’s Cirus tokens. That’s it!

Whereas other platforms hope that you decide against blocking advertisements on your screen in favor of payment, Cirus empowers you with the opportunity to capture more of your monetary value for doing what you already do.

No need to have websites telling you that you can’t view content until you disable blocking or anything like that.

There is also no need to install hardware. Users can be a part of the Ownership Economy instantly, and as future versions of the extension evolve, so will the functionality and thus, the empowerment users experience when they interact with everything Cirus. It truly is a one-step onramp to Crypto and Web3.

The best part is, the $CIRUS token already lives on Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and the Ethereum blockchain, which means it’s accessible to a big chunk of the crypto market that conducts most of its transactions within those ecosystems. Given the size and scope of Cirus’ mission, other blockchains are most certainly going to host the token too.

Armed with 58,000 followers on Twitter, a clear vision, an experienced team, and an incredibly easy-to-use web extension, Cirus is serious about empowering Internet users everywhere in ways the data giants of our time will never entertain.

It’s time for the billions of web surfers around the world to reclaim what was technology’s first-ever digital asset; data.