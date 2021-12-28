News
New brewery and arcade with 40+ games now open in Westminster
The space formerly inhabited by Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Westminster, which closed in 2020, has been given new life – as another brewery.
Shawn Murray and Abby Jeffers are co-owners of the new Windfall Brewing Co., a hybrid craft brewery, restaurant and arcade that opened on Dec. 13.
Their debut was supposed to be much sooner, Murray said. In early 2020, the couple was prepared to sign a lease on another building in Broomfield – and then the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business as usual across the globe.
Since then, dozens of breweries, bars and restaurants in Colorado have shuttered. But Murray and Jeffers didn’t let the pandemic dash their plans.
“The pandemic really didn’t ever sit us down and say, ‘Should we do this?’ We’ve thought since the day we came up with this plan that this is something a lot of people want,” Murray said. “The pandemic has taught us a lot of things about this industry and shown us truthfully how to be better owners.”
Those lessons come after Murray spent more than a decade in the beer industry, having helped open a brewery in Wisconsin and then serving as general manager of the now-defunct Nighthawk Brewery in Broomfield. The last nights at Nighthawk are when Murray connected with regulars disappointed at the brewery’s demise, he said. Those conversations ultimately led to a windfall of support to open his own space, hence the name of the current business.
“So many people were amazed to find out I was the one who made improvements” at Nighthawk. “By the end of the night I had received over $100,000 in offers for investments,” Murray said.
When Windfall Brewing Co. took over Rock Bottom’s 9,000-square-foot space, it also inherited the brewing equipment that the company left behind after filing for bankruptcy. Murray and Jeffers increased the number of draft taps to 18 for house beers and sodas, and then filled the space with 23 pinball machines and 20 other arcade games, including machines that offer 60 old-school games on one console. Games cost between 25 cents and $2 to play.
Beer options run the gamut, from India pale ales to stouts to a cream ale, sour beers, Belgian styles and even a few seltzers. A 4.3% alcohol content table ale called Puppies is available for fans of lighter styles.
“Who doesn’t love puppies?” Murray said of the expected crowd pleaser.
Beverage options also include wine and cocktails. A house ginger beer will always be on draft so customers can order a “mule” with their choice of liquor. The food menu features pub dishes, such as bacon-wrapped jalapeños and beer-braised sausage, created in a scratch kitchen led by chef Kashia Tracey. Windfall Brewing Co. maintains a relationship with a local farmer who feeds his cattle the brewery’s spent grain and then in turn sells the brewery meat for its burgers. (See the full menu here.)
In addition to service onsite, Windfall Brewing Co. also sells beer and food to-go.
Windfall Brewing Co. is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 14694 Orchard Parkway, Suite 400 in Westminster. windfallbrewing.co.
News
Ask Amy: New dater wants timely, textured texts
Dear Amy: I am a 25-year-old female who has been single for over a year and a half, after my previous relationship of five years ended.
At the end of this summer, I decided to venture out and start meeting people.
Before meeting a guy in person, I always like to talk to them consistently via text to get a feel for the person and to see how I feel about them.
I’ve been on three “first dates” with different men (all 30 or 31) and all have ended in similar ways. From my perspective, all the first dates have been positive experiences.
But on every occurrence, the communication comes to a complete halt the day after our date, and two of the three have basically ghosted me.
When I bring up the lack of communication, they have all said they were busy with work or school/finals.
I told them I don’t mind that they are busy, but I would appreciate a little more communication (i.e., “Hey, sorry, I was busy today, I hope you had a nice day. Talk to you soon”).
I have also told two guys if they are no longer interested in pursuing things, to let me know and I would harbor no ill will but would like to know the truth.
Instead, they again opted to simply say, “I have just been so busy.”
At this point, I am only in touch with the one I went out with last week.
The lack of conversation really bothers me.
I am never sure if I should give someone the benefit of the doubt.
I am feeling discouraged at this point. Please guide me in the right direction
— Discouraged Dater
Dear Discouraged: By texting consistently before meeting, you believe that you already know how you feel about the person — but many people rely on an in-person spark of attraction before they make up their mind to move forward.
You should not expect ongoing contact with every person you have gone out with. Nor should you instruct them in the necessary ways to communicate with you.
The whole idea is for you to make up your own mind about what you want, and then use your good judgment to gauge the other person’s behavior.
If you take a step back, you will realize that if someone is in frequent contact before a date and infrequent — or no — contact after a date, then this means the guy in question is just not into you.
There could be a hundred different reasons for this.
After going out with someone, if you’ve had a good time, you could text him the next day to say, “I had a nice time last night. It was fun to finally meet you in person.”
If you don’t hear back, you should consider this to be “message received.”
Dear Amy: My sister’s son (now 22 years old) was born on Christmas Eve.
My sister always made sure his birthday did not get lost in the Christmas holidays and always celebrated it a week or so beforehand.
We always sent cards and gifts on an earlier date in December, so our nephew would feel special.
Years later, I had two children who were both born in May. Their birthdays are 10 days apart.
Every year my sister sends one single birthday card for both of my children.
I think it is very strange to send two children one card year after year.
This is especially odd to me given how much of a deal she made to keep her son’s birthday and Christmas separate events.
She also has not reciprocated with gift giving. Financially they have no worries.
Am I making too much of this, or do you agree this is strange?
— BC
Dear BC: I agree that this is strange.
Also strange is your reluctance to mention this to your sister. I would focus on the thing she does (send a card), versus the thing she doesn’t do (send gifts).
Try: “This year, would you mind sending a card to each of the kids on their birthday? (A reminder, their birthdays are on the 10th and 20th.) They’re still young and enjoy getting mail from you!”
Dear Amy: I feel you really missed the mark for “Sad and Alone,” who was grieving and asking for advice on how to get through Christmas.
Why didn’t you suggest that he volunteer on Christmas Day?
Helping others is the best way to help yourself!
— Disappointed
Dear Disappointed: I completely agree. Thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
Mike Preston: Little-known Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey has the special gift of giving | COMMENTARY
Because of the high volume of injuries this season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has often talked about the heart of his players. But it’s possible the biggest heart on the roster belongs to a player who has yet to suit up this season.
His name is Khalil Dorsey.
Who?
He is an undrafted and second-year cornerback out of Northern Arizona, a Football Championship Subdivision school. He suffered a shoulder injury before the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints and was put on the injured reserve list for the second straight year.
But if you are a person around Baltimore and involved in the community, you’ve probably met Dorsey. In this season of holiday giving, few have given more to the city within the past year than the Southern California resident.
Since late September, Dorsey has either sponsored, contributed or appeared at nine of the Ravens’ charitable events. He hasn’t been able to get onto the field much, but he’s worth a fortune off it.
“Khalil has gone above and beyond all season long,” said Drew Meyer, the Ravens’ community relations director. “In September, he told us he wanted to get involved in the community. He did not have any specific focus, but he just wanted to give back. All while balancing his rehab, team responsibilities and personal schedule, Khalil has never said no to an event. He always arrives early and will stay longer than what is asked of him. There have been several occasions that Khalil has rearranged his personal schedule because he did not want to miss a single one of our events.”
It’s refreshing to hear about these types of players.
A lot of the top players around the league start foundations. Their purposes might be sincere, but foundations also provide tax breaks. Each day, we see, read or hear about troubled or disgruntled players, and how they complain about the lack of playing time or getting paid properly.
Many do great things. Others are involved in domestic abuse cases, lie about being vaccinated or drive while intoxicated.
Dorsey’s focus has been on charitable events, like providing gifts for nine patients at the Ronald McDonald House as they go through treatment. He was going to be in attendance to wrap the presents and scoop ice cream Friday until the NFL put out new COVID protocols that prohibit his visit.
On Nov. 22, Dorsey was one of several players, along with former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, to distribute turkeys and side dishes to the students of Green Street Academy and the Hilton Rec Center. A day earlier, alongside nonprofit the B.A.M. (Black America Movement) Project, Dorsey helped collect new or gently worn clothing for Baltimore city community members.
He never stops giving.
“I will say that Khalil has stepped up all season long, joining us for Ravens community initiatives on several Mondays, and also looking to do initiatives on his own that we have been able to support,” said Heather Darney, the Ravens’ vice president of community relations. “There’s not a specific cause that he has focused on, but he simply believes in the importance of helping others all year long.
“Being injured can place stricter demands on a players’ schedule as they are working through rehab, but Khalil has consistently worked around those football obligations to ensure he can still give back. We’re really proud of him.”
It’s not like Dorsey does it for the recognition. He isn’t a big name on the roster like wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown or cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Shoot, a lot of the people he visits don’t even know he is a Raven.
“Almost every time, they ask me, ‘Are you really a Raven?’” Dorsey said with a laugh. “I just say, ‘It’s OK, I am No. 31, injured this year and will be coming back strong next season.’ Then I quickly change the subject and see what the kids are into. They are crazy about football and they know so much about the players. It’s jaw-dropping at times.”
But there is another favorite question.
“They ask, ‘You are teammates with Lamar, right?’” Dorsey said. “Then you see a smile on their face.”
Dorsey probably has a bigger smile. He learned the art of giving through his dad, Tommie, a parole officer who used to take him and his older brother to a soup kitchen when they were younger. They also had to cut the grass.
His father also started an organization called “Friends Giving Back,” where they would sponsor a family or give gifts such as backpacks before the beginning of the school year.
“That soup kitchen was an eye-opener,” Dorsey said. “My dad always taught me at a young age that you got more than one pair of shoes on your feet. Giving back is through the heart. I just think it is the right thing to do.”
Dorsey’s humility is clearly evident. He is soft-spoken and appears to have a deep appreciation for family, especially for his mom, Lucy. Dorsey, 23, has started his own clothing brand, “Thru the Pain,” which he says embraces the trials and tribulations all people go through.
In a sense, Dorsey is going through his own rough time. The Ravens originally placed him on the practice squad at the start of last season, but he was elevated to the active roster in Week 3 and played in five games before a shoulder injury against the Indianapolis Colts sidelined him for the season.
He was making progress in the offseason and training camp until a torn labrum forced him to the sideline again. With all the injuries the Ravens have had in the secondary this season, this would have been the perfect time for him to show what he could do.
At Northern Arizona, Dorsey had 187 total tackles and eight interceptions, and broke up 41 passes in 40 starts.
“I try not to look at it [tribulation] that way,” said Dorsey, a Christian. “God has a plan for me, I am on his time. I might want to be ready right now, but he has something greater for me. I just have to be patient and wait.”
Not really. He is already doing great things.
News
Film review: How the Patriots lost control of the AFC East to Buffalo
With the division at stake Sunday, Josh Allen did more than position the Bills for their second straight AFC East title.
He passed Bill Belichick’s final test.
Like several opposing quarterbacks before him, Belichick forced Allen to be patient with soft, disguised coverage Sunday. So, Allen waited.
Next, Belichick forced him to complete passes versus tight man-to-man coverage. So, Allen slung darts for first downs.
Then, the Patriots uncorked zone blitzes, switching man-to-man schemes and pressure on one-third of his dropbacks. Unfazed, Allen led Buffalo into the history books, becoming the first team to never punt against a Belichick-coached defense.
Overall, Allen pulled off a master class of modern quarterbacking, completing off-platform throws and extending several plays, while maintaining a down-to-down discipline to take what Belichick gave him. Allen repeatedly opted for checkdowns in the first half in the face of cushy zone. When the Patriots introduced more man-to-man in the second half, Allen zeroed in on his mismatches: anyone versus Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie roasting Myles Bryant.
In man-to-man, Bryant allowed McKenzie to catch five of six targets for 65 yards, including a couple back-breakers on Buffalo’s last touchdown drive that clinched the game. In zone, McKenzie posted similar numbers, running away from defenders usually on deep crossing routes that reduced their pre-snap leverage to dust. Allen’s discipline to play matchup football amplified his immense natural gifts, and made him unstoppable.
#Patriots film: Bill Belichick went into his bag to stop Josh Allen, and it just didn’t matter.
Safety zone blitz with Christian Barmore dropping on third-and-10, Allen escapes and makes a “no, no, no, yes!” throw across his body to move the chains. pic.twitter.com/aR4Q0DLHm9
— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 27, 2021
To steal from the late, great Denny Green, the Bills are who we thought they were in Week 1: a more well-rounded football team led by a superior quarterback. Allen outclassed Mac Jones, and that is what separated them from the Patriots on Sunday and perhaps for the season.
Here’s what else film revealed about Sunday’s loss:
Mac Jones
Adjusted completion percentage: 53.3
Under pressure: 2-10, 41 yards, INT
Against the blitz: 4-9, 43 yards
Behind the line: 0-0
0-10 yards: 11-17, 91 yards
10-19 yards: 3-11, 54 yards, INT
20+ yards: 0-2, INT
Notes: Disastrous.
The rookie played his worst game of his career at the wrong time, throwing an accurate pass on barely half his attempts. The Bills denied him easy yards on play-action, too, when he went 4-of-11 for 42 yards and a pick. Ultimately, Jones was handed nothing against the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense, and couldn’t crack it himself.
Sunday’s performance would be less worrisome if it wasn’t part of a growing trend. Jones has played his worst football down the stretch, albeit against two top-10 pass defenses the past couple weeks. But before his first meeting with the Bills, he survived several mistakes against a so-so Titans defense in late November, particularly downfield.
Jones’ lack of downfield touch Sunday was reminiscent of that Tennessee win, another game that kicked off at exactly 37 degrees. Could it be the weather?
Studs
LB Kyle Van Noy
Van Noy registered a game-high five pressures, including one hard hit on Allen. The Patriots defense failed at virtually every level, but little blame can be placed at the feet of No. 53.
Duds
DB Myles Bryant
Tough day at the office for Bryant. The second-year defensive back helped hold Bills starting slot receiver Cole Beasley to a single catch three weeks earlier, but got smoked by Beasley’s backup.
QB Mac Jones
Jones’ performance has already been covered, but it deserves repeating one more time: he was atypically inaccurate, made poor decisions and held the offense back. These were major rookie pains.
LB Matt Judon
Judon was a non-factor most of the day, notching only one pressure and a penalty to match. The Patriots needed more from their top edge rusher, though it seems COVID-19 may have held him back, with Judon landing on COVID-19 reserve Monday.
Offensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 50% of snaps in 11 personnel, 22% in 12 personnel, 22% in 22 personnel, 2% in 21F personnel, 1.5% in 21H personnel, 1.5% in jumbo personnel.*
- Personnel production: 4.2 yards/play in 11 personnel, 5.8 yards/play in 12 personnel, 3.7 yards/play in 22 personnel, 15 yards/play in 21F personnel, 0 yards/play in 21H personnel and 2 yards/play in jumbo personnel.
- Pressure rate allowed: 33%
- Play-action rate: 33%
- Yards per carry: 5.5
- First downs: 52% run (7.2 yards per play), 48% pass (4.8 yards per play)
- Third downs: 1-10
- Red-zone efficiency: 3-3
- Broken tackles: Damien Harris
- Sacks allowed: David Andrews
- QB hits allowed: Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Team
- Hurries allowed: Isaiah Wynn 3, Team 2, Andrews, Brown
- Run stuffs allowed: Team 3, Andrews
- Holding penalties: Jonnu Smith
- Drops: Brandon Bolden, N’Keal Harry
- The Patriots returned to the six offensive linemen package that bullied the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 6, but averaged only 4.1 yards per carry Sunday.
- The Bills made several small personnel adjustments against that package, deploying heavier players on the strongside of the Pats’ formations and more 4-3 personnel. Damien Harris’ final touchdown aside, their adjustments did the trick.
- Harris, however, broke only a single tackle, indicating his 100-yard day was a greater credit to the offensive line and clever play-calling early on.
- Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels lived on the edges, calling for jet sweeps, tosses, screens and even a speed option; the hope being to force the Bills to tackle in space.
- But the diversity in the Pats’ run game could only carry them for so long. Penalties, Jones’ inaccuracy and an interception put them in a 10-point halftime hole, a deficit they could never overcome playing alongside a leaky defense.
- Jones was fighting an uphill battle already against the Bills, who have allowed four touchdown passes to seven picks in 10 meetings with the Patriots since head coach Sean McDermott took over.
- Buffalo’s man-to-man coverage on early downs seemed to surprise the Patriots, while in zone the Bills played as if Pats tight end Hunter Henry ran with a gravitational pull. Safety Jordan Poyer later explained Henry and disguise were at the heart of their plan.
- Out wide, the Patriots never threated Buffalo’s man coverage, with N’Keal Harry replacing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne recently coming off COVID-19 reserve. Harry was a total non-factor.
- Up front, no offensive linemen escaped unscathed upon further review. Trent Brown and David Andrews played two of their worst games of the season, while Wynn again led the team in hurries allowed.
Defensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 61% three-cornerback nickel package, 26% dime, 8% three-safety nickel package, 5% base.**
- Pressure rate: 31%
- Blitz rate: 22.4%
- Blitz efficacy: 3.7 yards allowed per dropback, TD
- Yards per carry allowed: 4.1
- Third downs: 6-12
- Red-zone efficiency: 2-3
- Sacks: None
- QB hits: Matt Judon, Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Lawrence Guy, Kyle Van Noy
- Hurries: Van Noy 4, Jamie Collins 3, Barmore 2, Ja’Whaun Bentley
- Run stuffs: Davon Godchaux
- Interceptions: None
- Pass deflections: J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Judon
- Missed tackles: Jackson 3, Dont’a Hightower 2, Myles Bryant, Adrian Phillips, Barmore, Bentley, Guy, McCourty, Van Noy
- It bears repeating how spectacularly Allen played Sunday. He was never uncomfortable for long, escaping pressure and constantly keeping his eyes downfield.
- Allen averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt on Buffalo’s opening drive, then slowly grew more daring and aggressive as the Patriots defense allowed.
- Isaiah McKenzie’s decisive victory over Myles Bryant in the slot wasn’t shocking, but it was mildly surprising to see the Patriots fail to give Bryant more help in the fourth quarter.
- McKenzie clearly overmatched Bryant early, then finished the Pats defense off late almost by himself. In man-to-man calls, the Patriots could have left a safety over the middle to pick up McKenzie’s crossers or even double him.
- The only other reasonable adjustment — which the Pats made on the Bills’ last drive — was playing exclusively dime personnel with six defensive backs. Otherwise, Allen defeated everything thrown at him.
- Outside, J.C. Jackson lost a closer battle with Stefon Diggs, who beat him for a touchdown, a third-and-10 conversion on Buffalo’s final touchdown drive and a fourth-down conversion in the first half.
- The Patriots’ pass defense was plainly problematic, but failing to stop Buffalo on three of its fourth-down tries was equally troublesome.
- The Bills also proved they were far more willing to run in Sunday’s rematch than the first meeting, running on three of four first downs during their opening drive.
- That willingness may have kept the Pats in their base nickel personnel longer than expected.
Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end; 22 personnel = two backs, two tight ends; jumbo personnel = two backs, three tight ends.
**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs.
