O’Fallon Township High School ready to play in Tournament of Roses parade
O’FALLON, Ill. – The Marching Panthers High School Band from O’Fallon, Illinois are set to march in the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.
This band is no stranger to big stages.
Several busloads of high school students loaded up Monday for a weeklong stay in California. Some might say it sounds like a recipe for mischief. But these are not your average teenagers.
“They’re dedicated, they’re loyal, they’re kind, they’re compassionate,” O’Fallon Township High School band director Dr. Melissa Gustafson said. “I mean, I can go on and on. You know, I’m very blessed to be the director of bands here at O’Fallon Township High School with such great kids.”
The O’Fallon Marching Panthers were accepted into the parade one year ago, but those students didn’t get to go. The acceptance was then passed on to this year’s crop of kids.
“It’s crazy how few bands are selected for this event every year and then how much is televised and how much the world gets to see of us,” band member Nathan Valentine said.
Blues meet Oilers at home Wednesday after COVID postpones 3 games
Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-9-5, third in the Central)
St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory against the Kraken.
The Blues are 12-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis ranks eighth in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.
The Oilers are 8-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.1.
In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Edmonton won 5-4. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 12 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 29 points. Ivan Barbashev has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 49 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 26 assists. Jesse Puljujarvi has four goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out (covid-19), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).
Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back), Devin Shore: out (covid-19), Darnell Nurse: out (covid-19), William Lagesson: out (covid-19), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: out (health and safety protocols), Jesse Puljujarvi: out (covid-19).
Rams are field-goal road favorites over reeling Ravens in Week 17 matchup
The Los Angeles Rams are field-goal favorites over the Ravens ahead of Sunday’s game in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
In a Week 17 matchup with playoff stakes for both teams, the Rams (11-4) are favored by 3 ½ points after winning their fourth straight game Sunday. The Ravens (8-7) have dropped four straight, most recently a 41-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they played without Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and backup Tyler Huntley (reserve/COVID-19 list).
The Rams enter Week 17 with a playoff berth already clinched but the NFC West still up for grabs. They’re one game behind the Green Bay Packers (12-3) in the NFC and a game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in their division. The Ravens’ playoff odds have fallen to 30%, according to FiveThirtyEight, and the team will need outside help to advance to the postseason.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he’s hopeful Jackson and Huntley return this week, which would help against a streaking Rams team. The Rams have scored at least 28 points in four of their past five games and have covered the spread in four straight games. The Ravens, underdogs in their three previous games, are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
The over/under for Sunday’s game, which was moved up to a 1 p.m. kickoff, is 46 ½ points.
2 children having sleepover at Cahokia Heights home grazed by bullets
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two children were grazed by bullets early Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights.
The shots were fired into a home in the 700 block of St. Norbert Drive at about 3 a.m. One child was hit in the neck and the other was hit in the arm. The children, ages 10 and 13, have non-life-threatening injuries.
The homeowner says she’s had enough of what’s happening in her neighborhood.
“Random shootings happen out here all the time. This is one of the worst neighborhoods in Cahokia and it is really horrible. Like, you could come out here and be driving and hear gunshots. It’s really horrible,” homeowner Stellekia McDonald said.
She said the kids were having a sleepover with young family members when they heard loud pops. The pops were gunshots that came through the back of her home.
The two children are not McDonald’s children.
“It’s traumatizing to the point that I know I’m not going to be able to get any sleep, and I know I have to move,” McDonald said.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene as well as FOX 2 reporter Ty Hawkins.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
