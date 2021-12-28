Connect with us

Celebrities

Patrick Mahomes & Fiancee Gift Daughter, 10 Months, A $400 Kids’ Lamborghini Car For Christmas

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his future wife had a wonderful time celebrating their daughter’s first Christmas.

It’s always special seeing kids open presents on Christmas morning, but it’s even more special when it’s their first Christmas. Brittany Matthews, 26, took to her Instagram to share pictures, which you can see here, of her daughter Sterling Skye, 10 months, on Christmas morning and her presents, which included the toy car. Brittany also shared photos of the whole family, including her fiancé Patrick Mahomes, 26.

The pictures featured Sterling in a wide variety of holiday outfits. As she sat in the toy car, the pair’s baby sported a green plaid set of pajamas, and a red Christmas bow. While Sterling chilled in the expensive toy car, the family’s holiday decorations were clear in the background, along with their dog. In another photo, when she was holding some toy blocks, Patrick showed that he was matching his little girl for a daddy-daughter picture. Sterling’s other outfits included a red dress, a snowflake sweater, and two onesies: one covered in Christmas trees and another to commemorate her first Christmas. In the family photo, Brittany held her daughter, while wearing a green shirt, while Patrick kept things casual in a white t-shirt in front of their Christmas tree.

Brittany’s holiday caption. (Brittany Matthews/Instagram)

Other than showing her daughter’s adorable outfits and presents, Brittany also shared a sweet holiday message to celebrate Christmas in her caption. “Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas,” she wrote, along with heart, tree and Santa emojis. “My sweet girls 1st Christmas, we sure do love you Sterling.”

1640702126 848 Patrick Mahomes Fiancee Gift Daughter 10 Months A 400
Brittany and Patrick looked joyous, as they celebrated their daughter’s first Christmas. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It seems like Brittany, Patrick, and Sterling had a wonderful Christmas, but the happy family have celebrated so much this year, since the baby’s birth. Christmas was far from the only holiday that they’ve celebrated since Sterling was born. Just before Halloween, the family took a trip to a pumpkin patch together. Sterling and Brittany also celebrate the Chiefs quarterback’s career. The mommy-daughter pair visited Patrick while he was in training for the NFL season over the summer, and Sterling also played a huge part in letting her dad know that he’d made it to the coveted “99 Club” for Madden NFL 22.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

PHOTOS of Nene Leakes With Younger Man Leaks as He Speaks

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

NeNe Leakes Cozies Up to Boyfriend Over Christmas, Just as New Pictures Surface of Her Embracing a Younger Man
google news

RHOA alum NeNe Leakes has spent her Holidays out on the town!

After confirming her relationship with suit designer Nyonisela Sioh, it was reported that the two would be spending the holidays apart. However, NeNe is sending fans into a frenzy because not only did the two spend the holiday weekend together, but new pictures have also surfaced of her with a younger man, who goes by Temper Boi, in what some might call an intimate moment.

Let’s start with the confirmed boyfriend. As reported by TMZ sources said there were no big plans for him to the fam for Christmas. Contrary to that report, NeNe and Nyonisela, in fact, cuddled up together for Christmas. Throughout the weekend the couple shared cute and sweet clips of the two hitting the town and blasting music while sharing time with one another.

Cut to Christmas Eve, the lovebirds spent a lovely evening having a romantic dinner. NeNe also let fans in on the show posting the story to her Instagram account.

All of this seems like the beginning of a happy relationship, but after new photos have surfaced of NeNe with a new younger man Temper Boi in a club, may fans are wondering if she and Nyonisela are monogamous or just casually dating.

Radar Online went on the record alleging that Temper Boi may have even leaked the photos himself.

After the leaked photos of himself and NeNe canoodling hit the internet, Temper Boi reposted the original photos posted by The Shade Room and put his two cents in on the matter, telling the outlet the two were “more than cut buddies but less than exclusive.”

He captioned the photos with: “Since mf’s wanna leak my s**t and run false headlines might as well share the truth…last few months been amazing and eye opening. Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.”

NeNe has yet to publicly comment on the photos of she and Temper Boi but has been posting up a storm with her “Silver Fox” Nyonisela, who she seems clearly happy with.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Patty Breton: 5 Things To Know About ‘Baywatch’ Actress Involved In Airplane Incident

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Patty Breton
google news

Former actress Patty Breton was arrested and charged with assault for a wild fight with a fellow Delta Airlines passenger that has gone viral on social media.

Former actress Patty Breton, 51, has gone viral on social media — and not for a good reason. Patty, whose real name is Patricia Cornwall, got into a heated fight with a fellow passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia on December 23. Video of the incident shows a maskless Patty standing up arguing with a male passenger who was seated and also not wearing a mask. They both hurled insults at each other, and at one point, the male passenger called Patty a “Karen.” Patty slapped the passenger in the face, the video shows, which led to him saying, “You’re going to jail. That’s assault.” Flight attendants stepped in and escorted Patty away from the male passenger.

Patty was arrested and charged with assault after landing in Atlanta, according to the New York Post. She was reportedly released on a $20,000 bond. A judge ruled that she could only fly to return home to Los Angeles. Below, everything you need to know about Patty Breton.

1. Patty is a former actress.

Patty is a former actress that appeared on two episodes of television in 1996, according to her IMDb page. She played Petra on Baywatch in season 7, episode 2, titled “The Contest.” She also appeared on Marriedwith Children. She played Pilgrim Girl in “Calendar Girl,” episode 16 of season 10.

2. She did Playboy.

Patty appeared in two Playboy video documentaries in 1997. She was in Playboy: Women Behaving Badly and Playboy: Cheerleaders, both as herself. Patty has done no acting or Playboy appearances since then, her IMDb page shows.

Patty Breton in ‘Baywatch’ (Photo: NBC)

3. She was an NFL cheerleader.

Patty was once a cheerleader in the NFL. In the early 1990s, she was a member of the Raiderettes, the cheerleading squad for the then-Los Angeles Raiders. The team now goes by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s unclear how many NFL seasons Patty was a cheerleader for.

4. She is a real estate agent.

Patty’s most recent employment has been in real estate, according to the New York Post. She reportedly received her real estate license in California in 2013, though it expired in 2017. She’s been employed with Coldwell Banker Realty, per the New York Post.

5. She lives in Los Angeles.

Patty is a current Los Angeles resident. However, she recently posted online that she’s looking to move to Florida and is in search of a roommate, according to the New York Post.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Unruly ‘Delta Airlines Karen’ Compared Herself to Rosa Parks

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Police mugshots

A remark about civil rights activist Rosa Parks sparked a violent altercation on a Delta Airlines flight on December 3.

According to federal court records, Patricia Cornwall injured passengers and flight attendants during an altercation on flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta.
 
RELATED: ‘Unruly passenger’ detained by APD after slapping unmasked passenger
 
Cornwall, 51, was making her way from the restroom back to her seat near the front of the plane when her path was blocked by a flight attendant’s cart in the narrow aisle.

The flight attendant asked Cornwall to take an empty seat in the back until she was done serving passengers. Cornwall, who is white, replied, “What am I, Rosa Parks?”

An 80-year-old passenger sitting nearby took offense to Cornwall’s remark and told her that she “isn’t black… this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus.”

A viral video, shared on Twitter by ATL Uncensored, shows what happened next.

Cornwall became irate and snapped at the older gentleman who had pulled his face mask down to eat.

“Put your f****** mask on,” she said.

“Sit down Karen. You’re a God d***ed Karen, sit down,” said the man, using a pejorative term for angry white women.

“Don’t you dare talk to me like that… stand your a** up,” said Cornwall, who then proceeded to slap and spit on the unidentified passenger.

Cornwall was restrained by other passengers until the plane landed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport. The FBI took her into custody since she was in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 113(a)(4), assault on board a plane.

According to Heavy.com, Cornwall was released on $20,000 unsecured bond during a court hearing on Monday, Dec. 27.

She is banned from traveling on major airlines, except for her flight back home to California. She can also fly back to Georgia for future court appearances, as long as she takes her anxiety medications.

According to Heavy.com, Cornwall is a luxury realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty in California. She is a former Playboy model and former Raiders cheerleader. She also appeared in a 1990s episode of “Baywatch” under the name Patty Breton.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending