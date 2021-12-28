Celebrities
Pete Davidson Has Invited Kim Kardashian To Miami For His NYE Special
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is looking to ring in 2022 with Kim Kardashian by his side, as he co-hosts a New Years Eve special with Miley Cyrus.
With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, Pete Davidson, 28, definitely wants Kim Kardashian, 41, to be his kiss at midnight. A source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he invited the SKIMS founder to join him, as he parties in the new year in Miami. Pete thinks that spending the night with Kim, as he co-hosts a NYE special with Miley Cyrus would be the perfect way to put a cap on 2021.
The source said that Pete’s career and personal life are both ” going amazing,” and he’s really excited to celebrate it all on NYE, after plenty of romantic holiday outings. Ultimately, it’s all up to Kim whether she wants to celebrate with him. “As New Year’s comes closer, he has already asked for Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the source said. “He’s leaving it all in her hands on if she wants to join or not, the invite has been made.”
Despite Pete’s hopes, he’s also keeping in mind that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise with the omicron variant, and he hopes that doesn’t interfere with his special. “Something on the complete other side of the spectrum is that he really hopes that he doesn’t catch Covid before New Year’s. The final SNL being changed was one thing, but this would be a big disappointment as he has a lot planned for the special as he would like to make this show amazing in every way and a yearly event,” the source explained.
Ultimately, both his invite to Kim and his worry about COVID influenced both of the big things the SNL star wants for New Year’s Eve. “So, if he had two wishes this New Year’s it would be for it to be healthy and happy one with Kim. He wouldn’t want anything more,” the source said.
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free As She Smolders In Gorgeous Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free in a gorgeous new selfie.
When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, she always looks gorgeous with or without makeup and her latest selfie was absolutely stunning. She posted a photo of herself with not a drop of makeup on while giving a kissy face to the camera.
In the photo, Kourtney’s face was completely bare and looked super fresh and dewy. She had her short bob hair down in natural waves and rocked a vintage oversized T-shirt. Kourtney has been posting a ton of selfies lately without makeup, especially since Christmas.
She’s been sharing photos of her and her family being cozy in their Christmas pajamas. Kourtney recently shared a photo of her wearing a pair of comfy Hanna Andersson Long John Pant in Organic Cotton in the Rainbow Gnomes print which she accessorized with a pair of fluffy Childrens Place Unisex Adult Matching Family Santa Slippers.
Just the other day, Kourtney went makeup-free yet again when she posted a selfie wearing a white Skims Cozy Knit Robe in Bone. Her face was glowing while she had her hair thrown up into a messy bun. She accessorized her fresh-faced look with a Jennifer Fisher Large Gothic Letter with Pave White Diamonds necklace and a Jennifer Fisher Micro Link Chain.
Meanwhile, when Kourtney isn’t going makeup-free, she is usually dressed to the nines. On Christmas, Kourtney looked stunning when she rocked a high-waisted royal blue tweed Saint Laurent Boucle Mini Skirt with a green fur hem. She styled the skirt with a long-sleeve sparkly green Saint Laurent Sweater with brown fur cuffs, and a pair of bright red platform Saint Laurent Woodstock Sandals.
Celebrities
Baby Fever? Issa Rae Wishes “Insecure” Plotline Could Have Explored Motherhood BUT Says She May Explore In Real Life
First comes love, then comes marriage — is Issa Rae bout to be pushing a baby carriage?
Yes, we’re still stuck off the “Insecure” finale… devouring any and all related content on the subject, and today’s subject happens to be BABIES!
In Season 5 of “Insecure” we get a chance to see Lawrence become a father and watch his growth as he’s forced to learn to co-parent productively with Condola. Tiffany also sees motherhood become a major part of her plot in Seasons 3, 4 and 5 of the show. Now we’ve learned via a recent interview with ‘Vulture’ that “Insecure’s” creator and star Issa Rae wishes she’d been able to explore motherhood as a plotline via her “Insecure” character. We found it especially interesting that she noted that it’s an issue present in her life. She also added that the show’s writer’s room had in depth conversations about how women find themselves on the clock forced to decide whether or not to give birth, which was something the women in the room bonded over.
Vulture’s E. Alex Jung asked, “Are there any other plotlines you wish you could have done?”
Issa’s response was:
Yeah, actually. Especially — and since it is so present in my life right now, and I’m curious about it — I do wish we could’ve explored motherhood through Issa. And deciding to or not to. That is something super real that we discussed in the room: Women having this ticking time clock that’s so unfair that men will never experience. They can be like, Yeah, I’m 53, it’s time to have kids. And we really have a time to decide. You can freeze your eggs, you can do all these things, but there’s just something. There was an interesting discussion that happened in the room that men were enlightened by — annoyingly so — that the women in the room really bonded over: Oh my God, you feel this way, too? Even if you don’t want kids, you still feel that clock. And there’s such a pressure in the back of your mind of having to decide. That’s something I wish we were able to explore. Maybe we’ll explore it with something else.
As in a different show?
Maybe. Who knows? Or I’ll explore in real life.
Okay!
I am exploring in real life. I mean, we’ll see.
Issa’s notoriously private. We all know she had a FANCY top secret wedding in the South of France earlier this year because she posted the photos, which she joked were for a photoshoot.
The fact that she’s said not once, but TWICE, on record, that she may be exploring motherhood in real life, has us wondering — do you think she’s pregnant now? Or freezing eggs/embryos?
Whatever it is, we’re excited to hear she has motherhood on the brain! Would you have wanted to see Issa pregnant on “Insecure?” Or her and Lawrence with a child?
There were a ton of other gems in this interview by the way, including Issa really delving into the behind the scenes emotions of shooting the final episode and changes that were made in the final script. But we really really dug this quote Issa had about Molly and Taurean:
How did you and the writers decide to go with Taurean?
It was something we decided a couple seasons ago — that Molly and Taurean were equally yoked, and he was the person to ultimately understand her. We’ve seen Molly struggle with explaining her career and work obligations to love interests. We’ve seen her be overzealous. He’s such a no-nonsense, balanced person, and to have someone who is equally as ambitious as her and accepts her — and has seen the ugliest parts of her and still wants her — felt really appealing to us. And they have such great chemistry that it felt right.
We gotta say we totally agree that Molly and Taurean is something the writers room got right.
What were your favorite moments from the Season Finale? What’s something you wish you could have seen?
Celebrities
Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photos Of Daughter Lucia, 3, As He Celebrates Her Birthday In Puerto Rico
To mark his and daughter Lucia’s joint Christmas Eve birthdays, Ricky Martin shared sweet footage of the pair on the beach in Puerto Rico.
Ricky Martin gave his fans a rare glimpse at his daughter Lucia Martin Yosef in honor of the pair’s birthdays on Christmas Eve. The “Latin Pop God,” who turned 50 on December 24, the same day that his daughter turned 3, posted sweet footage to Instagram of the pair on the beach in Puerto Rico during their holiday getaway. Ricky credited husband Jwan Yosef, 37, with taking the adorable footage, which included two photos and a video.
In the first image, Ricky sweetly grabbed ahold of Lucia’s hand, as the father-daughter duo walked though the sand. The second photo featured the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” crooner holding his baby girl in his arms while looking out at the beautiful scenery. In the video that Ricky posted, Lucia ran at full speed towards her famous father, who was waiting at the edge of the beach and ocean. Once he picked up Lucia in his arms, Ricky walked out further into the water.
Ricky wrote out the caption of his post in Spanish, and in it he paid tribute to Lucia on their joint birthday. “This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation,” Ricky said. “You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter.”
It’s not often that Ricky posts photos of his children to social media. The Puerto Rican pop star is also a proud father to 13-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he welcomed nearly a decade before he got married to Jwan in 2017. In addition to Lucia, the couple share 2-year-old son Renn. All four of Ricky’s children were carried via a surrogate.
In June 2021, Ricky told People that he would like more children when the time is right. “There are embryos frozen,” he told the outlet. “I remember every Sunday in my grandparents’ house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, ‘One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, ‘Daddy, Daddy, Dad!’ That’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”
Pete Davidson Has Invited Kim Kardashian To Miami For His NYE Special
Patriots preparing for all scenarios regarding Matthew Judon and others on the COVID-19 list
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free As She Smolders In Gorgeous Selfie
Dave Hyde: As Dolphins’ season goes through Ryan Tannehill, has a valuable lesson been learned with Tua?
Gophers expect to be active in transfer portal after bowl game
Denver extends mask-or-vaccinate mandate through February
Baby Fever? Issa Rae Wishes “Insecure” Plotline Could Have Explored Motherhood BUT Says She May Explore In Real Life
Minnesota reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday
Grindery.io Takes Second Place at The DAO Global Hackathon
Denver, Lakewood shooting spree: What we know so far
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?