PHOTO: RHOC Vicki Gunvalson Caught on Date With Mystery Man

Vicki Gunvalson has officially reentered the dating pond following her devastating split from Steve Lodge.

While enjoying Chicago with her family, including daughter Briana Culberson, son-in-law Ryan Culberson, and their three sons, over the holidays, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was caught with a mystery man who looked a lot like one of her most infamous ex-boyfriends.

In a video shared to Ryan’s Instagram Story, the potential new couple appeared to be getting to know each other at The Broken Oar, a riverside tavern in Port Barrington, Illinois.

“Date chaperone,” Ryan wrote in the caption of his clip, which also featured Briana and the kids.

As RHOC fans will surely note, Vicki’s mystery man, in the blue shirt, looked a whole lot like Brooks Ayers, whose fake cancer claims took season 10 by storm.

Although Vicki didn’t share any of her own photos or videos from her date, she did post a photo to her Instagram page in which she was seen with her daughter and her family.

“My beautiful daughter Briana and her incredible family. We are so blessed to have her healthy this Christmas. God is good and many answered prayers,” Vicki wrote in the caption of the December 26 photo, also adding that she was “missing [her] son,” Michael Wolfsmith.

Earlier this month, after confirming she was pregnant for a fourth time and expecting a baby girl, Briana revealed she was recently hospitalized over “serious medical problems” and spent “about two weeks in the hospital.”

“Thank you for all your kind words and messages! I went through some serious medical problems and spent about two weeks in the hospital. I’m home now with the family and recovering. Baby and I are safe!” Briana told her fans and followers in a post shared to her Story. “I won’t be answering any questions about my health which is private, but I will be resharing all my foods/supplements again as I rebuild my strength and health back!“

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.