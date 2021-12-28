News
Photos: Afghans desperate; Taliban face economic ruin
HO5OWKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers’ all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times.
Since the chaotic Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn’t enough money for hospitals.
Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the capital, Kabul. Weak and fragile, 4-month-old Najeeb was badly malnourished.
The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the United Nations says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.
For millions living in camps for the displaced or sitting outside government ministries seeking help, the only source of warmth is to huddle around open wood-burning fires.
Nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. In the Taliban’s Afghanistan there is no money. Sanctions have crippled banks while the U.N., the United States and others struggle to figure out how to get hundreds of millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to Afghans while bypassing the Taliban, even as there are no immediate signs of the widespread corruption that characterized the previous administration.
For many of Afghanistan’s poorest, bread is their only staple. Women line up outside bakeries in the city, young children arrive before dawn to get bread. The majority scramble to find food, and fuel. The statistics provided by the U.N. are grim: Almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, around 60% percent of the population, suffer from acute hunger. As many as 8.7 million Afghans are coping with famine.
School for girls under the Taliban is erratic, and in many provinces they are not allowed to attend school after grade 6, but in more than 10 provinces schools are open. The international community is working on ways to help the schools that are open while encouraging the Taliban to open the rest.
In some areas, such as the western Herat province, teachers and parents together cajole local Taliban leaders to open schools. In schools like Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, it is paying off.
Months ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned of a mass exodus of Afghans should Afghanistan be allowed to free fall into an economic abyss.
The exodus has already begun as thousands stream out of Afghanistan for Iran in desperation. By the hundreds they pack buses that take them from Herat to nearby Nimroz province from where they make the dangerous trek into Iran. Some hope to go further, to Turkey and eventually to Europe — despite Europe’s increasing determination to keep migrants out.
More than 30 flights canceled at Boston’s Logan Airport amid omicron variant staffing crisis
The flight cancellations are continuing at Boston Logan International Airport during the busy travel week between Christmas and New Year’s, as the omicron variant ravages airline staffing levels.
JetBlue has had the most cancellations at Logan since Christmas Eve, and that trend continued on Monday. JetBlue had called off 18 flights at Logan as of 3:30 p.m., representing nearly half of the 39 canceled flights at the airport.
The airline has been dealing with an increasing number of sick calls because of the extremely contagious omicron variant.
“Thus far we have 66 cancellations for today for our entire network with the possibility of a few additional depending on crew availability,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “We continue to work to mitigate the staffing issues we’re seeing and assisting our customers with the tactics we previously outlined.”
“Despite our best efforts, we’ve had to cancel a number of flights, and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility as we see more omicron community spread,” the spokesperson said. “The health and safety of our crewmembers and customers remains our top priority as we work through this pandemic, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that these schedule changes bring during the holidays.”
More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the U.S. on Monday amid the staffing crisis.
Other flight cancellations at Logan on Monday included eight Cape Air flights, three Delta flights and two Southwest flights.
“We have been fortunate that Logan has not seen major cancellations this holiday season,” a Massport spokesperson said. “We continue to recommend that passengers check with their airline on their flight status before heading to Logan.”
Some of the steps that JetBlue is taking to minimize disruption from omicron include: trimming its schedule in advance to give customers as much notice as possible and reduce last-minute cancellations at the airport; and canceling flights where there is the least amount of disruption to customers, especially in cases where the airline can combine flights to the same destination.
JetBlue is also offering additional incentives for crewmembers not scheduled to work to pick up additional shifts.
“We have joined other airlines and frontline organizations in calling on the CDC to shorten the isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive and recover as it has for healthcare workers, so people can safely return to work sooner,” the JetBlue spokesperson said. “Swift and safe adjustments by the CDC would alleviate at least some of the staffing pressures and set up airlines to help millions of travelers returning from their holidays.”
Massachusetts reports surge of 12,983 coronavirus cases over holiday weekend, positive test rate spikes
State health officials reported nearly 13,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend as omicron variant infections keep surging, while the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization level continues to rise.
The 12,983 infection tally was a bit down from last weekend’s count of 13,717 cases, but testing over the Christmas holiday weekend was less than half of last weekend. The daily positive test rate for Monday’s report was a whopping 11.75%, nearly double the positive test rate for last weekend’s report of 6.08%.
The Bay State’s virus case count shattered record-high daily totals on three consecutive days last week before Christmas.
The extraordinarily contagious omicron variant is fueling this second winter surge as people gather indoors during the holiday season. Officials are urging people to get vaccinated and receive the booster shot as soon as possible to get more protection.
After the 12,983 new virus cases, the seven-day daily average of cases is now 5,471. That’s nearly five times the daily average of 1,126 infections in late October.
The positive test average is now 9.49% — way up from 1.67% in late October.
The state reported 25 new COVID deaths, bringing the total recorded death toll to 20,075. The seven-day average of deaths is now 24. The peak of last winter’s surge was 77 daily deaths.
There are now 1,636 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, up 41 patients from 1,595 total patients on Friday. The 1,636 total patients is more than double the 792 total patients one month ago. The last time the state’s hospitalization total was this high was on Feb. 1.
The state reported that 378 patients are in intensive care units, and 242 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,636 total hospitalizations, 509 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 31%. The 509 breakthrough hospitalizations at one time is the highest level ever. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
More than 5 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that nearly 2 million people have gotten a booster dose.
St. Paul man charged for leaving look-alike IED outside Ramsey County Courthouse, authorities say
A man suspected of constructing a fake bomb and leaving it at the Ramsey County Courthouse last week has been arrested, police announced Monday.
Dolores Christopher Alvarado, 30, of St. Paul said he placed the device on the courthouse grounds because he “had issues with Ramsey County,” according to a statement released by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Alvarado is being held at the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a felony charge of one count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize and on prior warrants from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
“This arrest was the result of a cooperative effort involving the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Paul Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force,” Undersheriff Mike Martin said.
According to the criminal complaint, about 7 a.m. Dec. 20, police were called to the St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse at 15 Kellogg Blvd. on a report by maintenance personnel of a suspicious package outside the front doors.
The building and area were evacuated and the St. Paul Police Bomb Squad was dispatched to recover the fake device. It contained various liquids, a pressure plate and wiring that closely resembled the appearance of an improvised explosive device. Authorities determined it was not explosive, the complaint states.
Video surveillance caught Alvarado parking a red Nissan Rogue along the curb and walking on the sidewalk carrying the device. He is seen placing it in front of the Kellogg Boulevard doors, authorities said.
Police were able to confirm that Alvarado had used the Rogue during the time the fake device was dropped off. Alvarado was picked up for outstanding warrants and booked for domestic assault charges, the complaint states. The threats of violence charge was added later.
His girlfriend consented to a search of their residence which revealed the clothing Alvarado was wearing in the video and other components found to be in the fake device, charges say.
When interviewed, Alvarado admitted to constructing the fake device, and placing it in front of the courthouse, according to the complaint.
Alvarado’s criminal history shows a DWI misdemeanor conviction in 2008, a gross misdemeanor conviction in 2010 for carrying a gun without a permit and four felony convictions: criminal sexual assault with a minor in 2012, domestic assault in 2012 and two convictions for not registering as a predatory offender.
His next court appearance in Feb. 2.
