PHOTOS of Nene Leakes With Younger Man Leaks as He Speaks

RHOA alum NeNe Leakes has spent her Holidays out on the town!

After confirming her relationship with suit designer Nyonisela Sioh, it was reported that the two would be spending the holidays apart. However, NeNe is sending fans into a frenzy because not only did the two spend the holiday weekend together, but new pictures have also surfaced of her with a younger man, who goes by Temper Boi, in what some might call an intimate moment.

Let’s start with the confirmed boyfriend. As reported by TMZ sources said there were no big plans for him to the fam for Christmas. Contrary to that report, NeNe and Nyonisela, in fact, cuddled up together for Christmas. Throughout the weekend the couple shared cute and sweet clips of the two hitting the town and blasting music while sharing time with one another.

Cut to Christmas Eve, the lovebirds spent a lovely evening having a romantic dinner. NeNe also let fans in on the show posting the story to her Instagram account.

All of this seems like the beginning of a happy relationship, but after new photos have surfaced of NeNe with a new younger man Temper Boi in a club, may fans are wondering if she and Nyonisela are monogamous or just casually dating.

Radar Online went on the record alleging that Temper Boi may have even leaked the photos himself.

After the leaked photos of himself and NeNe canoodling hit the internet, Temper Boi reposted the original photos posted by The Shade Room and put his two cents in on the matter, telling the outlet the two were “more than cut buddies but less than exclusive.”

He captioned the photos with: “Since mf’s wanna leak my s**t and run false headlines might as well share the truth…last few months been amazing and eye opening. Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.”

NeNe has yet to publicly comment on the photos of she and Temper Boi but has been posting up a storm with her “Silver Fox” Nyonisela, who she seems clearly happy with.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo