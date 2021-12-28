Connect with us

Polkadot (DOT) Promises Huge Gains in the Upcoming Year

Published

1 min ago

on

Polkadot (DOT) Promises Huge Gains in the Upcoming Year
  • The project has various features that improve its desirability for investors.
  • Traders should anticipate some stability around $31.

Polkadot(DOT) is a project on its own blockchain that enables any other blockchain to be ‘connected’ to it utilizing unique technical techniques. This permits data to be exchanged across multiple blockchains and coins.

When the project began, 10 million DOT were minted, but following a redenomination in August 2020 to make calculations simpler, the number of coins climbed to 1 billion. The creators have managed to execute the greatest portion of their objectives, albeit the platform continues under development.

Many experts believe it to be a revolutionary solution that might radically transform the blockchain business. Moreover, the project has various features that improve its desirability for investors.

Short-term Bearish Momentum Ahead

The resistance on the upside is at $31. Traders should anticipate some stability around $31, and the next challenge would be to soar past $33.85. However, in case of a further loss, the strong support zone is around $25, followed by $22.6.

The RSI is currently at 48, showing a neutral indication as with the technical analysis. However, even moving averages give a sell signal since 9 of 15 criteria recommend sell.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Polkadot price today is USD 29.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 2,151,899,744. Polkadot has been down 7.74 percent in the past 24 hours. Having previously cleared $50, the next milestone to monitor for the Polkadot coin is $100. Forecasts estimated the DOT price might reach $100 in the year 2025. 

Top 3 Metaverse Tokens Now Trading For less Than $0.7 Each

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
  • DEAPcoin’s official name is The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.
  • The Atari Token price today is $0.058377 USD.

Take a look at the top three Metaverse tokens now trading for less than $0.7 each.

1. BLOKTOPIA (BLOK)

A 21-story is built-in Bloktopia, a virtual metaverse world, to commemorate the complete supply of Bitcoin when it launched in October 2021. Moreover, there are several floors of the tower to explore, each with its own unique set of challenges and rewards.

In addition to real estate ownership and advertising-income, players will be able to make money via play-to-earn games and more. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bloktopia price today is $0.059369 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,453,980 USD. 

2. ATARI TOKEN (ATRI) 

Decentralized cryptocurrency Atari Token was launched in October 2020 and aimed to become the industry standard token. Atari’s ATRI coin aims to open up new possibilities for developers and publishers to use smart contracts and NFTs in their games.

Furthermore, the Atari Portal, a smart wallet, and a decentralized exchange are available as part of the project. The Atari environment may be explored by connecting to Atari using a MetaMask wallet.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Atari Token price today is $0.058377 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,354,963 USD. 

3. DEAPCOIN (DEP)

DEAPcoin’s official name is The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based corporation behind the DEP ecosystem, first minted in August 2019. 

DEAPcoin has a wallet dashboard, an NFT marketplace, and PlayMining, a platform for numerous play-to-earn blockchain games, among other functions. According to CoinMarketCap, the DEAPcoin price today is $0.042542 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,071,479 USD. 

Solana (SOL) Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Solana (SOL) Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise
  • Solana’s price might fall much further if the selling pressure continues.
  • Solana has been down 3.34% in the last 24 hours.

The New Year will be full of action as per the current market trends for major coins. Between two ascending channels, Solana’s price trajectory was sandwiched by an ascending wedge, which might indicate an oncoming negative pressure. Although the coin’s price may go down in the short run, short-term technical indicators hint at a rise in the coin’s price.

Solana SOL Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise
SOL/USDT: Source: TradingView

Now that buyers have gotten in, there is a positive Relative Strength Index above the midline. As a warning, the Awesome Oscillator produced red histograms. There has been a decline in capital outflows recently, and Chaikin Money Flow was also above its median.

Critical $161 Support Trend Line

If there is no price reversal, $225.78 will serve as the overhead resistance level. If SOL continues to rise, it may experience a short-term pause before resuming its upward momentum. The Ethereum killer could fall 13 percent before the bulls plan a comeback at the $161 support trend line.

An overall uptrend can be seen by looking at the daily chart for Solana’s price. The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has provided a strong top signal, signaling that SOL will reverse. Solana’s price might fall much further if the selling pressure continues to rise and the bears grab the reins, marking the October 10 high of $152.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Solana price today is $192.72 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,282,051,887 USD. Solana has been down 3.34% in the last 24 hours. SOL at present is ranking at number 5 of the top crypto list.

SocialGood: Shop Until You Airdrop

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

SocialGood
Someone once justified their shopping with this quote – “I am not a shopaholic, I’m helping the economy”. While this may have been a great justification at the time, it was not entirely true, but now it’s possible with the SocialGood (SG), to shop until you drop, while supporting others.

In a recent article, it was mentioned how SocialGood (SG) is working along with merchants to implement a “crypto-back” of up to 100% when customers make use of the SocialGood app, by simply shopping at over 1,800 large partner stores – such as eBay, Nike, AliExpress, Booking.com, Shopee, Lazada, etc.

In an average of a month or so users can receive up to $10,000 crypto-back per purchase from doing their everyday shopping. The crypto they receive is known as SocialGood (SG) and can be up to 100% of the purchase price – the crypto will reflect in the app within a few days after confirmation of purchase from the shop.

How SocialGood rewards its users

The SG token is a crypto asset aimed at making society better. It works in such a way that the more users increase, the more asset value increases. It has also been granted a number of patents, including ones for its business concept and a technique for accumulating crypto assets through credit cards and smartphone payments.

As a result, SG is considered a coin with a rare value. Since assets are provided at zero cost, all users will certainly profit, which in return means that users will tend to increase, thus creating a virtuous cycle at which the asset value of SG can be expected to rise.

SG’s operating company is funded by profits from coin issuance and advertising revenue from partner retail stores, in the future, the company plans to automatically donate to social contribution organizations a portion of the total amount that users purchased while shopping.

After downloading the app from Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iPhones you can invite your friends to the app to earn a $50 bonus practically free.

When people register with your referral code, they will also earn $50 worth of SG. The received pending SG can be withdrawn once the new user who registered with your invitation code has completed $30 of eligible purchases. As a bonus, your invitation code can be used an unlimited amount of times.

With SG, helping others is a possibility. Not help in the sense of a simple handout, but help in the sense of a continuous revenue stream (crypto-back rewards), that takes a cashback program, evolves it, modernizes it and creates real value. A  cashback program that truly benefits others, is no longer just a pipedream but is now a reality. Register, and go shopping. The more swiping that happens, the more one is actively helping others in return.

Conclusion

SocialGood now allows you to not only help others but to really do more than just shop ‘till you drop.  As a shopaholic, you have the power to change lives, give back and really support others by doing what you do best – Shop.

So, instead of feeling guilty about spending habits, think again and rather focus on the difference being made.

 

