Rams are field-goal road favorites over reeling Ravens in Week 17 matchup
The Los Angeles Rams are field-goal favorites over the Ravens ahead of Sunday’s game in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
In a Week 17 matchup with playoff stakes for both teams, the Rams (11-4) are favored by 3 ½ points after winning their fourth straight game Sunday. The Ravens (8-7) have dropped four straight, most recently a 41-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they played without Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and backup Tyler Huntley (reserve/COVID-19 list).
The Rams enter Week 17 with a playoff berth already clinched but the NFC West still up for grabs. They’re one game behind the Green Bay Packers (12-3) in the NFC and a game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in their division. The Ravens’ playoff odds have fallen to 30%, according to FiveThirtyEight, and the team will need outside help to advance to the postseason.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he’s hopeful Jackson and Huntley return this week, which would help against a streaking Rams team. The Rams have scored at least 28 points in four of their past five games and have covered the spread in four straight games. The Ravens, underdogs in their three previous games, are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
The over/under for Sunday’s game, which was moved up to a 1 p.m. kickoff, is 46 ½ points.
2 children having sleepover at Cahokia Heights home grazed by bullets
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two children were grazed by bullets early Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights.
The shots were fired into a home in the 700 block of St. Norbert Drive at about 3 a.m. One child was hit in the neck and the other was hit in the arm. The children, ages 10 and 13, have non-life-threatening injuries.
The homeowner says she’s had enough of what’s happening in her neighborhood.
“Random shootings happen out here all the time. This is one of the worst neighborhoods in Cahokia and it is really horrible. Like, you could come out here and be driving and hear gunshots. It’s really horrible,” homeowner Stellekia McDonald said.
She said the kids were having a sleepover with young family members when they heard loud pops. The pops were gunshots that came through the back of her home.
The two children are not McDonald’s children.
“It’s traumatizing to the point that I know I’m not going to be able to get any sleep, and I know I have to move,” McDonald said.
FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene as well as FOX 2 reporter Ty Hawkins.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.
Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.
Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.
Lakewood police said two people were killed there, one being the suspected shooter. One officer and one other person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.
Police were still searching the area Monday night for additional suspects.
Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.
Denver Police confirmed all the shootings were connected.
“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.
Feds threaten to take back millions in grants if Loop Trolley not revived
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials have less than 40 days to submit a plan to revive the Loop Trolley, or the city may have to pay back millions of dollars in federal grants.
On Monday, the regional administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) sent a letter to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones explaining that a plan must be submitted by Feb. 1.
Under the plan, there must be at least four days of trolley service per week with three vehicles. Operations must also restart on June 1. If the FTA does not receive a plan by the February deadline, it may exercise its authority to recover the federal funding used to build the Loop Trolley.
The FTA said it awarded the city $37.45 million to help with the 2.2-mile Loop Trolley project on Delmar. The entire project cost a total of $51 million.
The trolley has been shut down since Dec. 2019 due to financial hurdles like low ticket sales.
The Mayor’s Office released the following statement in response to the FTA’s letter:
In the letter the FTA reemphasizes what Mayor Jones and County Executive Page have warned our region about over and over again; failure to fix the Loop Trolley problem will result in a federal clawback of tens of millions of dollars while imperiling our entire region’s ability to receive federal grants in the future – including from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.
While the mayor did not support the Loop Trolley’s construction, she is committed to fixing this problem to protect our region’s transit dollars and our ability to receive federal support moving forward. We are assessing our next steps and will keep the public informed on the next steps.
We hope our partners recognize the urgency of the situation and are ready to come together to fix this issue that could imperil federal funding for municipalities across our region.
