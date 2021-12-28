Rams are field-goal road favorites over reeling Ravens in Week 17 matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are field-goal favorites over the Ravens ahead of Sunday’s game in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

In a Week 17 matchup with playoff stakes for both teams, the Rams (11-4) are favored by 3 ½ points after winning their fourth straight game Sunday. The Ravens (8-7) have dropped four straight, most recently a 41-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they played without Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and backup Tyler Huntley (reserve/COVID-19 list).

The Rams enter Week 17 with a playoff berth already clinched but the NFC West still up for grabs. They’re one game behind the Green Bay Packers (12-3) in the NFC and a game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in their division. The Ravens’ playoff odds have fallen to 30%, according to FiveThirtyEight, and the team will need outside help to advance to the postseason.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he’s hopeful Jackson and Huntley return this week, which would help against a streaking Rams team. The Rams have scored at least 28 points in four of their past five games and have covered the spread in four straight games. The Ravens, underdogs in their three previous games, are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.

The over/under for Sunday’s game, which was moved up to a 1 p.m. kickoff, is 46 ½ points.