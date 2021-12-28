News
Ravens get back CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee, place S Tony Jefferson on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Ravens activated cornerback Jimmy Smith and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but sidelined practice squad safety Tony Jefferson.
With the return of Smith and McPhee, the Ravens have eight active-roster players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, notably quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Chris Westry. The team’s recent coronavirus outbreak has thinned the defense’s depth in recent weeks.
McPhee, a strong run defender, hasn’t played since Nov. 11 because of a knee injury, but Smith’s arrival should help a secondary that played much of Sunday’s 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals without any of its top five outside cornerbacks. The status of starting cornerback Anthony Averett, who was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a ribs injury, is uncertain heading into a crucial Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jefferson, who rejoined the Ravens on Dec. 13, had a team-high-tying nine tackles and a sack in Cincinnati and was one of the Ravens’ highest-rated players, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with 47 defensive snaps Sunday, the 10th most on the team.
Under the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocol within one day if they register two negative tests and are asymptomatic. Players who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days.
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day
By TALI ARBEL
NEW YORK (AP) — Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday as airlines called off thousands more flights because crews were sick with COVID-19 during one of the year’s busiest travel periods, and storm fronts added to the havoc.
Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a constant this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and carriers have struggled to make up ground this year, when air travel rebounded faster than almost anyone had expected. The arrival of the omicron variant exacerbated the difficulties.
Since Friday, airlines have canceled more than 4,000 flights to, from or inside the U.S., with over 1,000 U.S. cancellations on Monday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations.
“During the pandemic we have seen experienced airline personnel leave the industry and not return across the globe,” said John Grant, senior analyst at travel industry research firm OAG. “Filling those skill gaps was already a challenge in the recovery before the latest variant.”
Delta, United, JetBlue and American have blamed the coronavirus for staffing problems. European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because of infected staff, but weather and other factors played a role as well.
Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, according to Alaska Airlines, which expected more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But the airline said sick crews were no longer a factor.
United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews with COVID-19. Delta expected to cancel more than 200 flights out of its schedule of over 4,100, after scrapping more than 370 on Sunday, citing the effect of COVID-19 on crews and winter weather in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.
SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, said it had more cancellations than normal during the weekend and on Monday after bad weather affected several of its hubs and many crew members were out with COVID-19.
To ease staffing shortages, airlines have called on the Biden administration to shorten the guidelines governing the isolation period for vaccinated workers who get COVID-19. The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.
Air travel dropped steeply in 2020 and recovered throughout 2021. Transportation Security Administration data show that the number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints during the holiday season went up significantly from last year — on some days double the number of fliers or even more. But the number is generally still short of 2019 levels.
The U.S. government requires foreigners coming to the U.S. to be vaccinated. It also requires a negative COVID-19 test for both U.S. citizens and foreigners flying into the country.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the nation should also seriously consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel as another way to push people to get vaccinated.
The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. Such a requirement could face legal challenges.
Vikings place guard Oli Udoh on COVID-19 reserve list
The Vikings on Monday placed starting guard Oli Udoh on the COVID-19 reserve list. A source said he is fully vaccinated.
Udoh started at right guard in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Mason Cole was put on injured reserve Friday with an elbow injury. Udoh started the first 11 games of the season at right guard, moved to left tackle for two and was benched for one game prior to Sunday.
After testing positive, Udoh needs two negative tests 24 hours apart if he is to return to the roster before 10 days. If Udoh is out Sunday at Green Bay, Dakota Dozier, who started all 16 games last season at right guard, could take over at the spot. The Vikings also have Wyatt Davis, a rookie guard from Ohio State taken in the third round, but he has not played a snap this season from scrimmage.
Udoh struggled against the Rams and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. According to Pro Football Focus, his grade of 46.8 in the game was the lowest of any Minnesota offensive player with 10 or more snaps.
Udoh becomes the fourth player on Minnesota’s COVID list, joining running back Dalvin Cook, backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday he is hopeful of Cook, who is unvaccinated and was placed on the list last Thursday, returning to face the Packers.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh says ‘everything’s fine’ with Bengals’ Zac Taylor | NOTES
A day after the Cincinnati Bengals kept pressing late in a 41-21 win over the Ravens, neither team’s coach seemed all that concerned with how things ended.
The Ravens’ John Harbaugh, when asked how Monday he felt about how some reports characterizing him as unhappy with Cincinnati’s late-game offense, said: “I don’t really know where that’s coming from, and really, I don’t necessarily appreciate having to address if there was a ‘feeling out there’ kind of question. I think that’s kind of absurd.”
A tweet from Pro Football Talk’s Twitter account said Sunday that Harbaugh “privately” seemed unhappy with coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals throwing the ball when leading by 20 points. The two coaches shook hands postgame afterward, and Harbaugh said Monday that “Zac and I had a good conversation, just like we always do. We always have good conversations. There’s mutual respect there. Everything’s fine.”
Taylor, asked Monday by Cincinnati reporters whether he thought Harbaugh had taken exception to the Bengals’ approach, offered a concise response: “No.”
Extra points
- Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs), who was knocked out of Sunday’s game, will be evaluated later this week before the Ravens determine his availability for a crucial Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. “It’ll be just a matter of whether he can move around and play with it,” Harbaugh said.
- Defensive end Calais Campbell, who played just eight defensive snaps Sunday because of a thigh injury, came out of the game without any setbacks, Harbaugh said.
