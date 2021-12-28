Connect with us

'RHOC' Meghan King Addresses "Devastating" Cuffe Owens Split

Published

1 min ago

on

'RHOC' Meghan King Addresses "Devastating" Split From Cuffe Owens, Admits She's "Rattled" and "Shocked," Shares How She's Moving Forward
Meghan King is speaking out about her split from Cuffe Owens for the very first time.

After confirming over the Christmas holiday that she was suffering from depression and hair loss, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to her Instagram page, where she offered a statement and admitted to being “rattled” and “shocked” by the breakup.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” Meghan began in her December 27 statement.

“I am rattled,” she continued. “This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Meghan shares three children, including five-year-old daughter Aspen and three-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, who she was married to from 2014 to 2019 (Meghan was also previously married to Brad McDill).

Meghan also said, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Meghan first confirmed her romance with Cuffe on Instagram in September, following splits from boyfriend Christian Schauf and Will Roos, who she casually dated earlier this year.

At the time, she told fans, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man.”

Then, just weeks later, Meghan shocked fans — and her former RHOC co-stars — when she married Cuffe in Pennsylvania in a ceremony attended by Cuffe’s uncle, President Joe Biden, and aunt, First Lady Jill Biden.

During an interview with Brides after the event, Meghan revealed she and Cuffe first connected on a dating app.

“[We] texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she recalled. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Meghan appeared on the reality series alongside ex-husband Jim, the father of her three children, from season 10 to season 12.

Fauci says 4th booster is coming

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

By Sandra Rose 

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

White House advisor Anthony Fauci says a fourth booster shot will be necessary in the new year to combat the mild Omicron variant.

“It’s conceivable that, sooner or later, that everybody will have been infected and/or vaccinated or boosted,” Fauci told Axios.

“When you get to that point, unless you have a very bizarre variant come in that evades all protection — which would be unusual — then I think you could get to that point where you have this at a steady level.”

Fauci also warned that airline CEOs should not consider ending the face mask policy. Major airlines are reconsidering their face mask policies amid ongoing mask-related violence aboard planes.

Patricia Cornwall was arrested Thursday by the FBI after she slapped and spat on an 80-year-old passenger who pulled his mask down to eat.

Cornwall, who also pulled her mask down, was seen on cell phone video yelling at the man to “put on your f—king mask”. Passengers restrained Cornwall in the back of the plane until the Delta flight from Tampa landed in Atlanta.

Cornwall, who is still in FBI custody, had an initial hearing on Monday at the Federal Courthouse in Atlanta.
 

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Nothing But A Comforter As She Cuddles Up To Hubby Tom Kaulitz

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination in this sexy Christmas photo as she teased ‘going back to bed’ with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum, 48, is looking better than ever! The super model showed off her insanely toned body as she wore just a comforter in a sexy Christmas photo posted on Sunday, Dec. 26. In the first photo, she tood on a cascading staircase revealing she had nothing on underneath. “Let’s go back to bed,” she teased in the flirty caption, presumably addressing her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32.

In the next, Heidi threw on a festive Santa hat as she rocked the comforter and snuggled with her adorable dog with Tom sitting to her left. The long-bearded Tokio Hotel rocker wore a wild leopard print robe and a long chain necklace as he said hello to his four-legged friend. In the next, the 32-year-old leaned over to kiss his gorgeous wife, who was still wearing her Santa hat (which could be seen to read “Heidi”). Tom also gave followers a closer look at his signature man bun, seemingly rocking some blonde highlights in his hair brown hair.

In other Christmas photos, the Making The Cut host included her kids Helene ‘Leni’ Boshoven Samuel, 17, son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 16, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 14, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, 10, all who rocked matching Santa hats with their names! Tom’s brother Bill Kaulitz, also 32, was present for the gift opening as the group all wore wore matching blue Christmas jammies with Santa Claus on them. “Happy holidays,” Heidi posted in the caption for her 8.9 million followers, along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

Heidi has been open in the past about the 17 year age gap between her and Tom, who she started dating in 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said three years ago to InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face, and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think, because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” she added.

This is why you can't smell yourself

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

By Sandra Rose 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Centuries before bathtubs were invented, unwashed cave dwellers had no idea their body odor was offensive.

According to research published in Nature, your nose can detect about one trillion smells. But one smell it can’t detect is your own body odor.

DAVE RUSHEN / BACKGRID

Religious theologians say humans can’t detect our body odor to prevent us from becoming depressed. Also, our offensive body odor was necessary to ward off predators.
 
RELATED: 8 foods that actually make you smell bad
 
God, in His infinite wisdom, blocked our ability to detect our own body odor.

However, the game changed forever when man invented soap and razors. That’s when the population exploded.

BACKGRID

Pamela Dalton, a psychologist at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, explained to the Washington Post that the brain also blocks our body odor to make room for more important smells — like pizza or danger.

“If your sense of smell was bogged down by your body odor — or other standard smells — we might not be able to detect the more important odors.”

