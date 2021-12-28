‘RHOC’ Meghan King Addresses “Devastating” Cuffe Owens Split

Meghan King is speaking out about her split from Cuffe Owens for the very first time.

After confirming over the Christmas holiday that she was suffering from depression and hair loss, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to her Instagram page, where she offered a statement and admitted to being “rattled” and “shocked” by the breakup.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” Meghan began in her December 27 statement.

“I am rattled,” she continued. “This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Meghan shares three children, including five-year-old daughter Aspen and three-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, who she was married to from 2014 to 2019 (Meghan was also previously married to Brad McDill).

Meghan also said, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Meghan first confirmed her romance with Cuffe on Instagram in September, following splits from boyfriend Christian Schauf and Will Roos, who she casually dated earlier this year.

At the time, she told fans, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man.”

Then, just weeks later, Meghan shocked fans — and her former RHOC co-stars — when she married Cuffe in Pennsylvania in a ceremony attended by Cuffe’s uncle, President Joe Biden, and aunt, First Lady Jill Biden.

During an interview with Brides after the event, Meghan revealed she and Cuffe first connected on a dating app.

“[We] texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she recalled. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Meghan appeared on the reality series alongside ex-husband Jim, the father of her three children, from season 10 to season 12.