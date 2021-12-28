Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photos Of Daughter Lucia, 3, As He Celebrates Her Birthday In Puerto Rico

To mark his and daughter Lucia’s joint Christmas Eve birthdays, Ricky Martin shared sweet footage of the pair on the beach in Puerto Rico.
Ricky Martin gave his fans a rare glimpse at his daughter Lucia Martin Yosef in honor of the pair’s birthdays on Christmas Eve. The “Latin Pop God,” who turned 50 on December 24, the same day that his daughter turned 3, posted sweet footage to Instagram of the pair on the beach in Puerto Rico during their holiday getaway. Ricky credited husband Jwan Yosef, 37, with taking the adorable footage, which included two photos and a video.
In the first image, Ricky sweetly grabbed ahold of Lucia’s hand, as the father-daughter duo walked though the sand. The second photo featured the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” crooner holding his baby girl in his arms while looking out at the beautiful scenery. In the video that Ricky posted, Lucia ran at full speed towards her famous father, who was waiting at the edge of the beach and ocean. Once he picked up Lucia in his arms, Ricky walked out further into the water.
Ricky wrote out the caption of his post in Spanish, and in it he paid tribute to Lucia on their joint birthday. “This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation,” Ricky said. “You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter.”
It’s not often that Ricky posts photos of his children to social media. The Puerto Rican pop star is also a proud father to 13-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he welcomed nearly a decade before he got married to Jwan in 2017. In addition to Lucia, the couple share 2-year-old son Renn. All four of Ricky’s children were carried via a surrogate.
In June 2021, Ricky told People that he would like more children when the time is right. “There are embryos frozen,” he told the outlet. “I remember every Sunday in my grandparents’ house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, ‘One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, ‘Daddy, Daddy, Dad!’ That’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”
Mark Wahlberg is a loving father of four beautiful children. Find out more about his two sons and two daughters here!
Mark Wahlberg has had a vast and varied career. After bursting into the spotlight as the rapper Marky Mark (with his band the Funky Bunch), the Boston-native quickly developed into an adored and critically acclaimed actor. He’s shown off both his serious side in movies like The Departed and Boogie Nights as well as his comedic chops in hits like Ted and The Other Guys. Mark, 50, married his wife Rhea Durham, 43, in 2009, and together, they have four kids! Find out everything you need to know about all of Mark Wahlberg’s kids here.
Ella Rae Wahlberg
Rhea gave birth to the pair’s eldest daughter Ella Rae, 18, in September 2003. Ella’s birthday sadly falls on a difficult day for The Fighter actor, because his older sister Debbie died the same day she was born. Mark called his big sister “Ella’s guardian angel” in an Instagram post commemorating his daughter’s birthday. “Wow how time flies. So proud of you,” he wrote. “Always A bittesweet [sic] day . Missing my big sister Debbie.”
Mark has told plenty of hilarious stories about his daughter over the years. He explained to Jimmy Kimmel why Ella didn’t love driving in a February 2020 interview. He said they were driving a golf cart in Hawaii, along a path with lava (not hot, thankfully) on both sides. He said when she went around a corner too fast. “She literally bails out of the cart,” Mark said. “She hasn’t asked to drive anymore, which I’m grateful for.”
Other than the driving mishap, the Ted star also opened up about one of his daughter’s first times dating, and he showed that he’s definitely a protective dad during a 2017 interview on The Graham Norton Show. “You want to hang out with him? I wanna meet him, and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment,” he said. “All of a sudden, this kid comes over, and he one-ups me: he brings his mom.” Mark also revealed that the boyfriend was “sweet” kid, and joked about her showing him some daughterly attitude. “If you’re not nice to him, he might not want to be hanging around you,” he joked.
Michael Wahlberg
Rhea had the pair’s elder son Michael, 15, in 2006! The youngster is growing up to look just like his dad, but it’s not clear if he’ll follow in the actor’s footprints. Mark admitted that his kids were avid sports fans, during a 2014 interview with People. “The first thing out of their mouths in the morning when their eyes are barely open is, ‘Dad, did the Clippers win?’” he said.
Even though his kids are little athletes, Mark has said that his celebrity status has made it hard for him to be the dad on the sidelines. “My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight.
Brendan Wahlberg
Brendan, 13, was born in 2008, and like his big brother, he’s also a major sports fan. Mark opened up about how as much as he wants his kids to be fans of his favorite Boston sports teams, sometimes he can’t help but have them root for someone else, during a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “My youngest boy played intramural for the Knicks. So he’s still kind of a Knicks fan,” he said, before explaining that he wouldn’t fight it if his kids were Lakers fans. “I wouldn’t be thrilled, but I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”
Mark regularly raves about all of his kids’ athletic accomplishments (and his love for his family) on his Instagram. He’s also shown that his son has also gotten into physical fitness just like his old man in a September 2020 video, that Brendan and his youngest daughter sent him when he was feeling homesick. “A surprise video from my kids is a great way to kick off the day,” he captioned the clip. The actor also revealed that he gave Brendan his first driving lesson in August 2021 in a golf cart.
Grace Margaret Wahlberg
Mark and Rhea tied the knot in 2009, and they had their youngest daughter Grace Margaret, 11, a year later. Like her brothers, Grace has shown an interest in sports, but she also has a unique sport: horseback riding. The Planet of the Apes star has shared videos of his youngest on her horse, and he showed that she’s a natural. “Trying to give her some advice and a few tips but she doesn’t need it,” he wrote in one video. While horseback riding may be her go-to sport, she’s shown off her own athletic ability in a clip of her jumping over a hurdle herself.
While his daughters may embrace their athletic ability, Mark really is the ultimate dad, ready to play with his daughters however they want. He admitted that he’s “game for playing dolls with the girls” in a 2012 interview with Red Book, and he’s hilariously showed that he’s down to let his daughters give him a makeover, when he showed a video of a manicure that Grace gave him so that he had super long nails.
Over the past few seasons, fans have been eagerly calling for OG chief stewardess Kate Chastain’s return to Below Deck. Luckily, don’t count her out just yet. Kate says she could return to the show. Just not in the way you think… but as a charter guest.
In a new interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, she says that it’s an opportunity that she would love to explore.
“I think it would be great,” she said. “Believe it or not I think it would be fantastic if I was a charter guest.” She even gushed that Captain Lee Rosbach originally thought she was a charter guest upon their first meeting.
So, how would Kate fare if she’s not on the job? According to her, she believes she would be a great guest due to her years of yacht training and patience, and her experience taking care of her own charter guests.
“You know, I just feel like because I worked in the service industry for so long, I am the most polite, good tipper when I go out,” she said. “Now, if this service is horrible, I feel bad for who I’m dining with because then as they walk away, I’m like ‘This is not up to par, I cannot believe they did this.’ But when they come back, I’m so nice, right? But, I mean, yes I still know what it feels like.”
Kate went on to elaborate on how she just can’t seem to turn off her yacht training and it’s always a hard thing for her to try and do. She continued to say that she would know when the crew was cutting corners or “cheating.”
“My friends would be like, ‘They’re cutting corners, they’re cheating. They should have done this.’ But no, honestly, it’s like muscle memory [for me],” she said. “Whenever I get on a boat, I mean, I’m in Fort Lauderdale, there’s boats everywhere. It doesn’t matter how big or small the boat is. It’s like muscle memory. I start just like, ‘Ok, let’s make some cocktails! Who wants a Bacardi? You want a Bacardi! And the stews are like, ‘Ma’am we can do it for you.”
Kate even has the perfect example as she recalled being in Greece on Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Parsifal III as a guest. She took to ironing her own pants and reverting back to her “Captain Lee” style of doing things out of habit.
“I went to Greece and visited Parsifal III,” she remembered. “I found myself in the laundry room, ironing my own linen pants that I was going to change into. To the point where I made a crease in the front like I was doing Captain Lee’s.” She continued by saying “I’m on a boat, I don’t know what to do, so when in doubt, iron pants!
“But yeah, I think I would be a great charter guest because I can’t turn it off,” she admitted.
So, what’s the one requirement that would have to be in place for charter guest Kate? Bacardi Spiced Rum. She recently partnered with the brand with a new Instagram post.
You can currently catch Kate appearing on Galley Talk airing on Bravo.