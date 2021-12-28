Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photos Of Daughter Lucia, 3, As He Celebrates Her Birthday In Puerto Rico

Mark Wahlberg is a loving father of four beautiful children. Find out more about his two sons and two daughters here!

Mark Wahlberg has had a vast and varied career. After bursting into the spotlight as the rapper Marky Mark (with his band the Funky Bunch), the Boston-native quickly developed into an adored and critically acclaimed actor. He’s shown off both his serious side in movies like The Departed and Boogie Nights as well as his comedic chops in hits like Ted and The Other Guys. Mark, 50, married his wife Rhea Durham, 43, in 2009, and together, they have four kids! Find out everything you need to know about all of Mark Wahlberg’s kids here.

Ella Rae Wahlberg

Rhea gave birth to the pair’s eldest daughter Ella Rae, 18, in September 2003. Ella’s birthday sadly falls on a difficult day for The Fighter actor, because his older sister Debbie died the same day she was born. Mark called his big sister “Ella’s guardian angel” in an Instagram post commemorating his daughter’s birthday. “Wow how time flies. So proud of you,” he wrote. “Always A bittesweet [sic] day . Missing my big sister Debbie.”

Mark has told plenty of hilarious stories about his daughter over the years. He explained to Jimmy Kimmel why Ella didn’t love driving in a February 2020 interview. He said they were driving a golf cart in Hawaii, along a path with lava (not hot, thankfully) on both sides. He said when she went around a corner too fast. “She literally bails out of the cart,” Mark said. “She hasn’t asked to drive anymore, which I’m grateful for.”

Other than the driving mishap, the Ted star also opened up about one of his daughter’s first times dating, and he showed that he’s definitely a protective dad during a 2017 interview on The Graham Norton Show. “You want to hang out with him? I wanna meet him, and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment,” he said. “All of a sudden, this kid comes over, and he one-ups me: he brings his mom.” Mark also revealed that the boyfriend was “sweet” kid, and joked about her showing him some daughterly attitude. “If you’re not nice to him, he might not want to be hanging around you,” he joked.

Michael Wahlberg

Rhea had the pair’s elder son Michael, 15, in 2006! The youngster is growing up to look just like his dad, but it’s not clear if he’ll follow in the actor’s footprints. Mark admitted that his kids were avid sports fans, during a 2014 interview with People. “The first thing out of their mouths in the morning when their eyes are barely open is, ‘Dad, did the Clippers win?’” he said.

Even though his kids are little athletes, Mark has said that his celebrity status has made it hard for him to be the dad on the sidelines. “My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

Brendan Wahlberg

Brendan, 13, was born in 2008, and like his big brother, he’s also a major sports fan. Mark opened up about how as much as he wants his kids to be fans of his favorite Boston sports teams, sometimes he can’t help but have them root for someone else, during a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “My youngest boy played intramural for the Knicks. So he’s still kind of a Knicks fan,” he said, before explaining that he wouldn’t fight it if his kids were Lakers fans. “I wouldn’t be thrilled, but I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

Mark regularly raves about all of his kids’ athletic accomplishments (and his love for his family) on his Instagram. He’s also shown that his son has also gotten into physical fitness just like his old man in a September 2020 video, that Brendan and his youngest daughter sent him when he was feeling homesick. “A surprise video from my kids is a great way to kick off the day,” he captioned the clip. The actor also revealed that he gave Brendan his first driving lesson in August 2021 in a golf cart.

Grace Margaret Wahlberg

Mark and Rhea tied the knot in 2009, and they had their youngest daughter Grace Margaret, 11, a year later. Like her brothers, Grace has shown an interest in sports, but she also has a unique sport: horseback riding. The Planet of the Apes star has shared videos of his youngest on her horse, and he showed that she’s a natural. “Trying to give her some advice and a few tips but she doesn’t need it,” he wrote in one video. While horseback riding may be her go-to sport, she’s shown off her own athletic ability in a clip of her jumping over a hurdle herself.

While his daughters may embrace their athletic ability, Mark really is the ultimate dad, ready to play with his daughters however they want. He admitted that he’s “game for playing dolls with the girls” in a 2012 interview with Red Book, and he’s hilariously showed that he’s down to let his daughters give him a makeover, when he showed a video of a manicure that Grace gave him so that he had super long nails.