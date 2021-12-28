Robert Pattinson Goes Shirtless & Fights With Zoe Kravitz In New ‘Batman’ Trailer

A new trailer for ‘The Batman’ gives a new glimpse into Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated movie. Rob goes shirtless and fights (and flirts) with Zoe Kravitz in the latest trailer.

Robert Pattinson got ripped to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman. The Twilight alum shows off his abs while going shirtless in a scene from the upcoming film. The new trailer, which was released on December 27, previews Robert’s turn as the Dark Knight.

Robert stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in this new take on the superhero. In the opening moments of the trailer, Bella Reál tells Bruce that he should be doing more for the city of Gotham. Technically, he is. He’s just taking care of crime as a masked vigilante.

Batman faces his biggest enemy yet in the Riddler, who publicly taunts the hero. Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman comes into the fold and tries to solve Riddler’s cryptic riddles. One of Riddler’s latest riddles is all about the Wayne family.

Batman and Catwoman decide to team up or at least work together as “The Bat and The Cat.” However, Batman’s not so sure Catwoman is a friend. They could be something more, but they also face off in some pretty epic fights. “You got a lot of cats,” Batman says as kitties run all around him. Catwoman replies, “I have a thing about strays.”

The Riddler appears to know that Bruce Wayne is Batman. The Riddler seeks to “unmask the truth of this cesspool we call a city.” The Ridder adds in his message to Batman, “You’re part of this, too.”

In the trailer, Bruce calls out Alfred for lying to him. “We all have our scars, Bruce. You’re still a Wayne,” Alfred says. Batman’s motives are questioned by law enforcement, but Jim Gordon believes Batman is a force for good.

In addition to Robert and Zoe, The Batman also stars Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.