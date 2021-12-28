Celebrities
Robert Pattinson Goes Shirtless & Fights With Zoe Kravitz In New ‘Batman’ Trailer
A new trailer for ‘The Batman’ gives a new glimpse into Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated movie. Rob goes shirtless and fights (and flirts) with Zoe Kravitz in the latest trailer.
Robert Pattinson got ripped to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman. The Twilight alum shows off his abs while going shirtless in a scene from the upcoming film. The new trailer, which was released on December 27, previews Robert’s turn as the Dark Knight.
Robert stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in this new take on the superhero. In the opening moments of the trailer, Bella Reál tells Bruce that he should be doing more for the city of Gotham. Technically, he is. He’s just taking care of crime as a masked vigilante.
Batman faces his biggest enemy yet in the Riddler, who publicly taunts the hero. Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman comes into the fold and tries to solve Riddler’s cryptic riddles. One of Riddler’s latest riddles is all about the Wayne family.
Batman and Catwoman decide to team up or at least work together as “The Bat and The Cat.” However, Batman’s not so sure Catwoman is a friend. They could be something more, but they also face off in some pretty epic fights. “You got a lot of cats,” Batman says as kitties run all around him. Catwoman replies, “I have a thing about strays.”
The Riddler appears to know that Bruce Wayne is Batman. The Riddler seeks to “unmask the truth of this cesspool we call a city.” The Ridder adds in his message to Batman, “You’re part of this, too.”
In the trailer, Bruce calls out Alfred for lying to him. “We all have our scars, Bruce. You’re still a Wayne,” Alfred says. Batman’s motives are questioned by law enforcement, but Jim Gordon believes Batman is a force for good.
In addition to Robert and Zoe, The Batman also stars Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.
Thriving In Abundance, Limitless: “Insecure” Ends With Issa & Her Girls Having It All, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion
Issa and Lawrence!
After 5 seasons of relatable shenanigans, Issa and her lovable crew found their happy in life (well, except for Tiffany) during a time-hopping series finale that sent social media spiraling into swoonlivion.
In the slightly extended episode, viewers were whisked from celebration to celebration that included Molly and Taurean’s lavish wedding and Kelli’s pregnancy announcement.
Ending how it started, the series used birthdays to show the happiness and growth of Issa, Molly, and Kelli who exemplified Black women having it all.
We also see Nathan scamper out of Issa’s life (again) and slither back (again) after his tender tussle with Lawrence who finally got the love of his back.
At one point, we thought the series would end with Issa choosing herself over Nathan and Lawrence but we knew better. Issa was always going to end up with Lawrence who may have popped the question based on the unexplained ring on her finger.
blink and youll miss it #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/7oodIZ8YCl
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 27, 2021
Overall, “Insecure” gave viewers what they wanted in a heartfelt finale that served as a love letter for the beloved series.
“In some ways, their lives are just getting started,” said Issa in an interview with EW.
“Issa has this business that is thriving, and she’s in this relationship with Lawrence, and who knows whether or not she is helping him raise Elijah, that he’s a part of her life. That’s not the ending that she imagined, so navigating that is work. Kelli and her new role working alongside a friend [Molly], there story is right there, in addition to navigating a child she never thought that she wanted with a partner that she decided to have a child with. Tiffany [Amanda Seales] is pregnant again, separated from all her friends in Denver.
These are stories that we can continue to tell in a sixth season, and that we’d be excited to tell. Actually, not necessarily excited to tell because the story is over [Laughs], but the point is that those are stories that could be told, and I think that that freed us in that way. Of course, Molly, already low key irritated with her husband on her honeymoon, come on, there’s so much to tell there. [Laughs]
What was your fave moment from the finale? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions on the flip.
yeah Lawrence gotta kid…..but he got a furnished house with an island kitchen and multiple bedrooms with a well funded 401K….issa did the right thing….we wish Nathan and his shape up endeavors the best
— Red Bull Racing F1 Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) December 27, 2021
“yeah Lawrence gotta kid…..but he got a furnished house with an island kitchen and multiple bedrooms with a well funded 401K….issa did the right thing….we wish Nathan and his shape up endeavors the best” – pettyyy
Idk who needs to hear it but put that phone down, don’t text that nigga. This is a tv show & the nigga you bout to text is poor!!
— Gabby 💕 (@xogabbyelle) December 27, 2021
“Idk who needs to hear it but put that phone down, don’t text that n*gga. This is a tv show & the n*gga you bout to text is poor!!” – *falls down the stairs*
PHOTO: RHOC Vicki Gunvalson Caught on Date With Mystery Man
Vicki Gunvalson has officially reentered the dating pond following her devastating split from Steve Lodge.
While enjoying Chicago with her family, including daughter Briana Culberson, son-in-law Ryan Culberson, and their three sons, over the holidays, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was caught with a mystery man who looked a lot like one of her most infamous ex-boyfriends.
In a video shared to Ryan’s Instagram Story, the potential new couple appeared to be getting to know each other at The Broken Oar, a riverside tavern in Port Barrington, Illinois.
“Date chaperone,” Ryan wrote in the caption of his clip, which also featured Briana and the kids.
As RHOC fans will surely note, Vicki’s mystery man, in the blue shirt, looked a whole lot like Brooks Ayers, whose fake cancer claims took season 10 by storm.
Although Vicki didn’t share any of her own photos or videos from her date, she did post a photo to her Instagram page in which she was seen with her daughter and her family.
“My beautiful daughter Briana and her incredible family. We are so blessed to have her healthy this Christmas. God is good and many answered prayers,” Vicki wrote in the caption of the December 26 photo, also adding that she was “missing [her] son,” Michael Wolfsmith.
Earlier this month, after confirming she was pregnant for a fourth time and expecting a baby girl, Briana revealed she was recently hospitalized over “serious medical problems” and spent “about two weeks in the hospital.”
“Thank you for all your kind words and messages! I went through some serious medical problems and spent about two weeks in the hospital. I’m home now with the family and recovering. Baby and I are safe!” Briana told her fans and followers in a post shared to her Story. “I won’t be answering any questions about my health which is private, but I will be resharing all my foods/supplements again as I rebuild my strength and health back!“
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Kylie Jenner’s Obsessed Fan Arrested After Showing Up To Her Beverly Hills
A man named Jrue Mesgan was arrested outside of her home per the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and is being held on $20,000 bail.
Pregnant Kylie Jenner, 24, is likely feeling a sense of relief after an obsessed man was arrested outside of her home. Jrue Mesgan buzzed the gate of her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate on Sunday, Dec. 26, prompting a security guard to call 911. Mesgan was then arrested for misdemeanor violation of a court order per a past restraining order, and is being held on $20,000 bail per court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.
Mesgan has repeatedly tried to make contact with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in recent months, prompting her to get the order. Notably, restraining orders are effective only in the state where filed — in this case California — but not beyond.
Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner, 26, has also had similar issues with trespassing fans. Back on March 31, a stalker allegedly obtained access to a swimming pool at her Beverly Hills home where he took a nude swim, prompting her to move out due to potential risks (despite having a larger security team). On. March 28, the same male intruder also knocked on her windows at the house. Shaquan King, 27, was booked on a misdemeanor charge for trespassing at 2 a.m.
The Kylie Skin founder has been keeping a low profile through her second pregnancy with Travis Scott, 30, following the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5.. The couple, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, 3, have been “inseparable” since in the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 people, including children. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife last month.
