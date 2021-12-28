SocialGood: Shop Until You Airdrop

Someone once justified their shopping with this quote – “I am not a shopaholic, I’m helping the economy”. While this may have been a great justification at the time, it was not entirely true, but now it’s possible with the SocialGood (SG), to shop until you drop, while supporting others.

In a recent article, it was mentioned how SocialGood (SG) is working along with merchants to implement a “crypto-back” of up to 100% when customers make use of the SocialGood app, by simply shopping at over 1,800 large partner stores – such as eBay, Nike, AliExpress, Booking.com, Shopee, Lazada, etc.

In an average of a month or so users can receive up to $10,000 crypto-back per purchase from doing their everyday shopping. The crypto they receive is known as SocialGood (SG) and can be up to 100% of the purchase price – the crypto will reflect in the app within a few days after confirmation of purchase from the shop.

How SocialGood rewards its users

The SG token is a crypto asset aimed at making society better. It works in such a way that the more users increase, the more asset value increases. It has also been granted a number of patents, including ones for its business concept and a technique for accumulating crypto assets through credit cards and smartphone payments.

As a result, SG is considered a coin with a rare value. Since assets are provided at zero cost, all users will certainly profit, which in return means that users will tend to increase, thus creating a virtuous cycle at which the asset value of SG can be expected to rise.

SG’s operating company is funded by profits from coin issuance and advertising revenue from partner retail stores, in the future, the company plans to automatically donate to social contribution organizations a portion of the total amount that users purchased while shopping.

After downloading the app from Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iPhones you can invite your friends to the app to earn a $50 bonus practically free.

When people register with your referral code, they will also earn $50 worth of SG. The received pending SG can be withdrawn once the new user who registered with your invitation code has completed $30 of eligible purchases. As a bonus, your invitation code can be used an unlimited amount of times.

With SG, helping others is a possibility. Not help in the sense of a simple handout, but help in the sense of a continuous revenue stream (crypto-back rewards), that takes a cashback program, evolves it, modernizes it and creates real value. A cashback program that truly benefits others, is no longer just a pipedream but is now a reality. Register, and go shopping. The more swiping that happens, the more one is actively helping others in return.

Conclusion

SocialGood now allows you to not only help others but to really do more than just shop ‘till you drop. As a shopaholic, you have the power to change lives, give back and really support others by doing what you do best – Shop.

So, instead of feeling guilty about spending habits, think again and rather focus on the difference being made.