Bitcoin
SocialGood: Shop Until You Airdrop
Someone once justified their shopping with this quote – “I am not a shopaholic, I’m helping the economy”. While this may have been a great justification at the time, it was not entirely true, but now it’s possible with the SocialGood (SG), to shop until you drop, while supporting others.
In a recent article, it was mentioned how SocialGood (SG) is working along with merchants to implement a “crypto-back” of up to 100% when customers make use of the SocialGood app, by simply shopping at over 1,800 large partner stores – such as eBay, Nike, AliExpress, Booking.com, Shopee, Lazada, etc.
In an average of a month or so users can receive up to $10,000 crypto-back per purchase from doing their everyday shopping. The crypto they receive is known as SocialGood (SG) and can be up to 100% of the purchase price – the crypto will reflect in the app within a few days after confirmation of purchase from the shop.
How SocialGood rewards its users
The SG token is a crypto asset aimed at making society better. It works in such a way that the more users increase, the more asset value increases. It has also been granted a number of patents, including ones for its business concept and a technique for accumulating crypto assets through credit cards and smartphone payments.
As a result, SG is considered a coin with a rare value. Since assets are provided at zero cost, all users will certainly profit, which in return means that users will tend to increase, thus creating a virtuous cycle at which the asset value of SG can be expected to rise.
SG’s operating company is funded by profits from coin issuance and advertising revenue from partner retail stores, in the future, the company plans to automatically donate to social contribution organizations a portion of the total amount that users purchased while shopping.
After downloading the app from Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iPhones you can invite your friends to the app to earn a $50 bonus practically free.
When people register with your referral code, they will also earn $50 worth of SG. The received pending SG can be withdrawn once the new user who registered with your invitation code has completed $30 of eligible purchases. As a bonus, your invitation code can be used an unlimited amount of times.
With SG, helping others is a possibility. Not help in the sense of a simple handout, but help in the sense of a continuous revenue stream (crypto-back rewards), that takes a cashback program, evolves it, modernizes it and creates real value. A cashback program that truly benefits others, is no longer just a pipedream but is now a reality. Register, and go shopping. The more swiping that happens, the more one is actively helping others in return.
Conclusion
SocialGood now allows you to not only help others but to really do more than just shop ‘till you drop. As a shopaholic, you have the power to change lives, give back and really support others by doing what you do best – Shop.
So, instead of feeling guilty about spending habits, think again and rather focus on the difference being made.
Bitcoin
Metaverse: Move Digital Says, “We’re Here to Stay”
The metaverse is the next stage in the evolution of the internet and social networks, utilizing real-time 3D technology, which combines the physical and digital realms. It offers a chance for top online entertainment and social media businesses to profit from new revenue streams. It is the next major technology platform, drawing online game producers, social networks, and other tech leaders to participate in what we anticipate to be a nearly $800 billion market.
Early adopters and builders are rapidly emerging as leaders in the fast-growing world of virtual reality. According to a recent research analysis by Cointelegraph, the global trends have been in favor of the NFTs and larger metaverse surpassing the term “crypto”. With celebrities and consumer brands diving deeper into the realms of metaverse and NFT, the huge demand is evident in the growing digital landscape. While virtually exhibiting their talent and providing an immersive experience to their audience, the metaverse narrative has drawn traditional know-how in the digital sphere.
Blockchain Solutions with Innovation
The Metaverse has attracted a lot of attention in 2021, as big corporations like Facebook (now Meta) and Nike make plans to establish infrastructure in the sector. However, Move Digital claims to have been working with blockchain initiatives to integrate immersive digital realities long before these big corporations got on the bandwagon.
Kristof Schöffling, Founder and CEO of Move Digital, stated:
“The Metaverse is a cutting-edge technology that will change the way we interact with the digital world. Our team has dedicated years of experience to master this technology and we’re excited to see it grow. We’re committed to helping businesses harness the power of the Metaverse and we look forward to seeing the growth in our client base.”
The company says it has been involved with initiatives all around the world using the Metaverse platform. In 2022, Move Digital claims to have contracts in place with blockchain-oriented firms in Japan, South-East Asia, South America, Australia, and Europe to develop and deploy Metaverse worlds.
In addition, its trademark creation method allows businesses to create immersive Metaverse environments that mimic the real-world economy. The company provides innovative digital payments, digital identity, data security and supply chain solutions leveraging blockchain technology to its best potential. Move Digital encompasses holistic solutions including refinement, implementation and management of blockchain solutions to ease the hassle for corporations.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the worldwide Metaverse revenue potential may be as high as $800 billion in 2024, compared with about $500 billion in 2020. By 2024, the report states that the gaming market may reach more than $400 billion, with live entertainment and social media making up the remaining portion. As an advisory firm, Move Digital has positioned itself to help businesses get on board with the technology.
Kristof Schöffling is the CEO of Move Digital. Mr. Schoffling is a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience launching, growing, and selling prominent, high-tech businesses in several areas of the digital world, including online retail stores, online gaming, and data acquisition. He’s been frequently interviewed by well-known news organizations such as Bloomberg, Forbes, and Yahoo on the latest trends in digital technology.
With the emergence of the metaverse space, the subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC Hong Kong recently acquired land in the leading virtual world, SandBox.
Bitcoin
Nakamoto Games’ Escape is a Mind-Blowing 3D Multiplayer Game
Nakamoto Games offers a sneak preview of its play-to-earn 3D multiplayer game Escape
Play-to-earn gaming platform Nakamoto Games has offered the public a sneak preview of what 2022 will be like. This cutting-edge games producer has given a quick peek at Escape – its upcoming 3D multiplayer strategy game. The preview demonstrates that gamers can get deep into an amazing 3D environment and compete for great play-to-earn benefits by solving puzzles.
“The 3D multiplayer game was fully developed in-house by the Nakamoto Games team. The team has been working relentlessly to stay on the frontier of innovation in the play-to-earn space, and this is evident from the preview,” commented Nakamoto Games CEO Tor.
Escape features high-quality graphics, as well as sublime gameplay and multiplayer integration. Nakamoto Games team says this cutting-edge 3D game will be available in Q1 of 2022.
Earlier this year Nakamoto Games listed its $NAKA token on Kucoin. In addition, the project successfully launched its mainnet, as well as several games on its platform – all are available to play now. The team says that their in-house 3D action strategy game that has multiplayer functionality is going to raise the level high and help position Nakamoto Games as one of the top leaders in the play-to-earn segment.
Nakamoto Games’ play-to-earn ecosystem provides users a chance to earn crypto while playing and features an incredible interactive environment. Additionally, developers are able to use the platform to launch and market their own play-to-earn games. Visit https://nakamoto.games/ to learn more about the project.
Bitcoin
Cirus Foundation Launches Web Extension Empowering Users to Earn Crypto from Their Data
During these unprecedented times, data privacy rights and the monetary value of user data are highlighted in the mainstream popular culture over and over again as data oligopoly giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) race to become the first to provide the world with access to the metaverse. All while using all of the valuable information they have about you as leverage to move you deeper and deeper down their rabbit hole.
There is an alternative to that. No longer do Meta, Amazon, Google, and their counterparts have full control over your data and how it’s monetized.
Thanks to the Cirus Foundation and the launch of its Google Chrome extension, people all over the world can control and monetize their data for themselves. All while getting paid in crypto through the $CIRUS token.
The First Version of The Extension Is Only the Beginning
The first version of the Crius browser extension is available in the Chrome Web Store right now. It allows for basic data sharing and monetization capabilities. All users have to do is go into the settings of the extension and turn on the surf n’ earn feature while giving the extension access to location data. That’s pretty much it.
Why is launching the extension a smart idea and why is the big deal?
Cirus does plan to empower users with their data through the Cirus Device in the future, a router that allows you just to collect and monetize data from all internet-enabled devices in the household, including IoT devices. But given many supply chains are experiencing all kinds of shortages in these pandemic times, launching the browser extension gives the whole world access to Cirus without users having to worry about factors outside of everyone’s control. It gets users into the ecosystem now, allowing them to own and earn from their data sooner rather than later.
The next version of the web extension will activate something called the Data Vault, a feature that allows for more granular control of sharing data. It will also likely be available for Firefox and Microsoft Edge users, which expands the reach of the Cirus platform and pushes forward its overall mission to empower the individual user with data ownership.
Cirus Ignites the Ownership Economy and Allows Users to Earn Crypto
Concentrating too much wealth in the hands of the very few isn’t good for most people. As the saying goes, ‘he who has the gold makes the rules.’ Though the world may not have realized it when the Internet first hit the mainstream in the 1990s, data is the new gold, and that gold belongs in the hands of individual users. Cirus is going to give it to them through the project’s own cryptocurrency. The $CIRUS token.
Cirus Foundation Managing Director Michael Luckhoo says the Ownership Economy has arrived and it’s here to stay.
“People didn’t have a clear idea of what they were giving up when they first started surfing the web in the 90s, or when they started browsing social media sites and apps in the 2000s. Things are different now. Cirus is about to make users the owners of their data the way Bitcoin allowed them to be their own bank. User data no longer belongs to four or five tech giants. Instead, it now belongs to every individual surfing the web.”
Cirus Lowers the Data Ownership Barrier to Entry in More Ways Than One
Collecting and monetizing data with Cirus is as easy as it gets. Downloading the web extension takes one click. Once it’s enabled, it simply sits in the background and tabulates the user’s Cirus tokens. That’s it!
Whereas other platforms hope that you decide against blocking advertisements on your screen in favor of payment, Cirus empowers you with the opportunity to capture more of your monetary value for doing what you already do.
No need to have websites telling you that you can’t view content until you disable blocking or anything like that.
There is also no need to install hardware. Users can be a part of the Ownership Economy instantly, and as future versions of the extension evolve, so will the functionality and thus, the empowerment users experience when they interact with everything Cirus. It truly is a one-step onramp to Crypto and Web3.
The best part is, the $CIRUS token already lives on Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and the Ethereum blockchain, which means it’s accessible to a big chunk of the crypto market that conducts most of its transactions within those ecosystems. Given the size and scope of Cirus’ mission, other blockchains are most certainly going to host the token too.
Armed with 58,000 followers on Twitter, a clear vision, an experienced team, and an incredibly easy-to-use web extension, Cirus is serious about empowering Internet users everywhere in ways the data giants of our time will never entertain.
It’s time for the billions of web surfers around the world to reclaim what was technology’s first-ever digital asset; data.
SocialGood: Shop Until You Airdrop
Metaverse: Move Digital Says, “We’re Here to Stay”
Nakamoto Games’ Escape is a Mind-Blowing 3D Multiplayer Game
Cirus Foundation Launches Web Extension Empowering Users to Earn Crypto from Their Data
XDC Based SuperBullsNFT Rages with Bids of 444,444 XDC
Fauci: U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
Stumo: A ‘Made in America’ fix for U.S. supply chain woes
Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
Rock, opera, jazz performances & more on tap to ring in the New Year
20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans Saints
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?