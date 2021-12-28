Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol as Broncos begin preparation for Week 17 road game against Chargers

Entering the penultimate week of the Broncos’ season, who will play quarterback on Sunday against the Chargers remains unclear.

Teddy Bridgewater is still in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 15 against Cincinnati, so, as of Monday, Drew Lock’s in line for his second start of the season.

“We really don’t have an update as far as whether (Bridgewater) will be available or not this week,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Maybe as the week moves on we will, but until he’s cleared by the independent doctors and says he’s ready to go, then we have to assume that he won’t be available to play. We’ll do the best thing for him moving forward.”

Bridgewater, who also sustained a concussion in the Week 4 loss to the Ravens, was injured in the third quarter of the Bengals game and had to be carted off the field. He spent the night at a local hospital before being discharged the next day.

Grading Drew Lock. The third-year quarterback was 15-of-22 for 153 yards passing and no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday’s 17-13 loss in Las Vegas that all but snuffed out the Broncos’ playoff chances.

Fangio, who said last week Bridgewater would remain the starting QB if he’s healthy no matter how well Lock plays, gave the latter a mixed review for Sunday.

The Broncos couldn’t get anything going on the ground (18 total rushing yards) or through the air as drives continuously sputtered and the offense only mustered one touchdown, off a turnover that set them up at the Raiders’ one-yard line.

“Anytime you lose your running game — especially for us because that’s what we’ve done best this year — it makes it harder on the quarterback,” Fangio said. “There’s no doubt about that. I think it’s hard to give a great assessment of Drew’s play yesterday because as a whole offensively we just didn’t play good enough, and it makes it hard to assess the quarterback position. I thought he made some good throws. We had a chance on some of them but we didn’t quite make them.

“I wasn’t terribly disappointed in his performance either. Obviously, it could be better.”

Fangio on dropped passes. As Fangio alluded to, the Broncos had pass protection issues Sunday (Lock was sacked twice and pressured on 52% of dropbacks, an NFL-worst for the week) while Lock also didn’t get much help from his wideouts.

Jerry Jeudy dropped a would-be first down catch on third down near the end of the first half that forced the Broncos to settle for a field goal. Then, on the Broncos’ final drive, Tim Patrick and Albert Okwuegbunam had drops on consecutive plays. Okwuegbunam’s drop came on a vertical route that would’ve set Denver up in the red zone.

Fangio said the Broncos have “got to be able to find a way to make those plays.”

“Yeah, they could have (changed the game),” Fangio said. “All three of them weren’t routine catches by any means. There were (defenders) there or the ball wasn’t just right on their body and totally unhindered. But those are the kind of plays you have to make to win a close game.”

Injury/COVID updates. Fangio said defensive lineman DeShawn Williams will miss the final two games with an elbow injury. Meanwhile, nose tackle Mike Purcell, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and outside linebacker Andre Mintze went on the COVID list and will need negative tests on consecutive days in order to return to the team.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry, inside linebacker Barrington Wade and practice squad lineman Drew Himmelman remain on the COVID list.