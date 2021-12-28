Connect with us

Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol as Broncos begin preparation for Week 17 road game against Chargers

Published

1 min ago

on

Kiszla vs. O'Halloran: Should quarterback Teddy Bridgewater play another snap for the Broncos?
Entering the penultimate week of the Broncos’ season, who will play quarterback on Sunday against the Chargers remains unclear.

Teddy Bridgewater is still in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 15 against Cincinnati, so, as of Monday, Drew Lock’s in line for his second start of the season.

“We really don’t have an update as far as whether (Bridgewater) will be available or not this week,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Maybe as the week moves on we will, but until he’s cleared by the independent doctors and says he’s ready to go, then we have to assume that he won’t be available to play. We’ll do the best thing for him moving forward.”

Bridgewater, who also sustained a concussion in the Week 4 loss to the Ravens, was injured in the third quarter of the Bengals game and had to be carted off the field. He spent the night at a local hospital before being discharged the next day.

Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley land on COVID-19 reserve list

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

The Patriots have placed linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley on the Reserve/COVID list, per the league’s transaction wire.

Both played in Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both are important pieces of the defense, Judon in particular.

He leads the team in sacks (12.5), although since coming off the bye week, he hasn’t been the same presence and force coming off the edge. He didn’t register a sack against either Buffalo or Indianapolis, and has just one quarterback pressure in each of his last two games, per Pro Football Focus.

The timeline for a potential return for Judon and Bentley depends on their vaccination status.

If the players are vaccinated and asymptomatic, it’s possible for them to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars given a series of negative tests going forward.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was able to make a quick turn around, after being put on the COVID list early last week.

While the Patriots are in a fight for a playoff spot, Sunday’s game is against the 2-13 Jaguars, who are having their own issues with COVID-19. The Jags are dealing a major outbreak, as they placed 11 players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday.

Broncos Fifth Quarter: Offensive ineptitude — half of 40 snaps gained two or fewer yards

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Upon Further Review

1. Nothing cooking. The Broncos ran 40 offensive plays and 20 resulted in a gain of two or fewer yards. Nine of the 14 carries by RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were considered “bad” run plays (gain of one or fewer yards not counting goal-line/short-yardage). Fill-in C Austin Schlottmann was booked for three bad run blocks. QB Drew Lock had a five-yard keeper and a six-yard scramble to account for the two longest carries.

2. Rushing four. Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley stayed true to his play-calling roots except for the Broncos’ initial third-down. On that third-and-9, the Raiders rushed six and LB Divine Deablo created pressure when LT Garett Bolles was late reacting to the inside rush (two-yard gain). The Raiders rushed five or more on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%) and had two sacks and six pressures. The sacks were booked to LG Dalton Risner (4.34 seconds) and RG Quinn Meinerz (2.88 seconds).

3. Gashed by Raiders. Las Vegas averaged four yards per carry (40 attempts-160 yards) and was led by RB Josh Jacobs (27-129). The Broncos had five run “stuffs,” including two by OLB Stephen Weatherly, but shoddy tackling abounded. The defense missed eight tackles, their most since 11 in Week 10 vs. Philadelphia. Seven players had at least one missed tackle and OLB Malik Reed had two. Needing a stop at the three-minute mark, Jacobs ran through ILB Baron Browning’s arm tackle for 13 yards.

4. Missed field goal re-cap. K Brandon McManus ripped off his helmet and exchanged words with Fangio after he missed a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter. McManus may have felt the operation was rushed. But the television copy showed Fangio called for a field goal with 30 seconds on the play clock. Holder Sam Martin didn’t crouch down until nine seconds remained and the football was snapped with one second left. Obviously, there was a malfunction in terms of getting the unit set up.

5. Stretching the field. It was expected Lock would challenge the Raiders downfield and he was 2-of-6 passing for 60 yards on attempts of at least 16 “air” yards. The completions were 40 yards to WR Jerry Jeudy (19 “air” yards) and 20 yards to TE Noah Fant (19 “air” yards). Lock nearly completed a fine pass to WR Courtland Sutton 28 yards downfield on the opening drive and his 28-yard pass to TE Albert Okwuegbunam late in the game was dropped.

6. Surtain’s rough game. Rookie CB Pat Surtain II allowed completions on five of his targets in man coverage for 55 yards. On the Raiders’ initial third down, they lined up three receivers to the Broncos’ right, leaving Surtain against TE Foster Moreau to the left. Moreau ran a shallow cross that Surtain trailed but had to take a slightly different route when RB Jalen Richard ran a crossing route right at him. Moreau gained 16 yards.

Four Key Numbers

13

Tackles for ILB Jonas Griffith, the most by a Broncos player this year.

4

Dropped passes by the Broncos (WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Tim Patrick, TE Noah Fant, TE Albert Okwuegbunam), most in a game this year.

6

Consecutive Broncos losses in road games against the Raiders (Oakland/Las Vegas).

Credit Jets' offensive line for making Week 16 win possible

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

The big nasties deserved the game ball for Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When an offense runs for 269 like the Jets did — not counting the Braden Mann fake field goal run for four yards — that’s a testament to the offensive line.

Without that offensive line domination, Gang Green probably would not have snagged their fourth win of the season. During the Week 16 matchup the unit consistently made like Moses parting the Red Sea, allowing Michael Carter and company to run wild. Carter finished with 118 yards on 16 carries and Tevin Coleman ran for 57.

The offensive line also aided in Zach Wilson’s 52-yard touchdown run. The Jaguars sent pressure and the Jets’ unit blocked it well, which allowed Wilson to eventually scramble and turn into “Zach Vick.”

And that impressed Robert Saleh, who watched the game from a hotel room while isolating with COVID-19

“The amount of aggression. The way the new line of scrimmage was being created,” Saleh said Monday. “Just all of it was pretty damn impressive.”

What’s more eye-popping was that Jets running backs averaged 2.1 yards before contact, which was fifth most in the NFL for Week 16, according to Next Gen Stats. Credit that to the Jets’ offensive line moving the Jags’ defensive lineman. And 20% of the Jets’ runs were over 10 yards, which was second most in the NFL for the week.

Against a loaded box with eight defenders, the running backs put up 71 yards. That’s a combination of Carter and Coleman making defenders miss, and the offensive line creating holes against those looks, as well — the running backs ran for four yards before contact, which was also second most for the week.

“They were moving people out the way,” Carter said postgame. “Between the offensive line and receivers blocking we didn’t really have to do all that much, we just had to make our guys miss at the second level.”

And the offensive line was able to accomplish all that without multiple starters. COVID-19 sidelined Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and center Connor McGovern suffered an MCL injury in the fourth quarter.

So backup linemen Greg Van Roten, Dan Feeney and Isaiah Williams played plenty.

But it was not a problem for the Jets.

“That’s what we were looking for, was to establish it, to show the dominance up front, running backs hitting it hard, they did an awesome job.” Wilson said postgame. “And we just kept going to it, that’s where games are won, especially this point in the year. And the guys were grinding… of course the O-line upfront.”

MEKHI BECTON

With two games remaining on the season, it doesn’t seem likely the Jets franchise left tackle will return.

“Barring a miracle, but right now he’s probably not going to be here this week,” Saleh said. “Barring anything changing, we’re not ruling him out, but something’s going to have to change.”

Becton injured his knee in Week 1 against the Panthers in a 14-19 loss. The former No. 11 overall pick dislocated a kneecap and suffered MCL and cartilage damage.

It was initially thought to be a season-ending injury, but he opted for surgery in mid-September to try to prevent that. The timetable for return post surgery was thought to be four to eight weeks, according to Saleh.

Around the eight-week mark, however, when the Jets were preparing for the Bills, Becton still wasn’t healthy enough. Every couple of weeks Saleh gave a “no update” update.

That looks to continue to the end of the season.

“He is a very big man. Everyone heals a little bit differently,” Saleh said. “I know he had a little bit of a cleanup in there and it didn’t go the way everyone was expecting, but it didn’t mean that there were setbacks or anything. He’s still working, he’s still putting in the effort. We’ll get him back, if something doesn’t change — obviously where we’re able to get him back for next week, if we work off the assumption where he won’t be back — I know he’ll be back for 2022. He’ll be ready to roll. It’s not that there was a setback, it’s not that anyone has been lazy, it’s none of that, it’s just a matter of everyone’s body heals differently.”

