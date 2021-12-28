Connect with us

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos

Published

2 mins ago

on

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos
TikTok moderator Candie Frazier initiated a lawsuit against the video-sharing platform and its parent company ByteDance over trauma caused by violent, graphic videos she watched for her job. 

Frazier, an employee of Telus International, a digital solutions company that provides moderators for TikTok, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a consequence of “constant and unmitigated exposure to highly toxic and extremely disturbing images at the workplace,” the complaint said. Frazier allegedly was required to work 12 hours a day with only two 15 minute breaks and an hour lunch break reviewing videos that included depictions of “genocide in Myanmar, mass shootings, children being raped, and animals being mutilated.” She was also exposed to conspiracy theory videos that suggested the pandemic is a hoax and denied the occurrence of the Holocaust. Frazier and her attorneys have proposed a class-action lawsuit. 

The complaint alleges that “ByteDance and TikTok are aware of the negative psychological effects that viewing graphic and objectionable content has on content moderators. Despite this knowledge, they have not implemented safety standards known throughout the industry to protect their content moderators from harm.”

TikTok, which is facing accusations that its algorithm is toxic and promotes dangerous videos to minors, has underscored the work it is doing to moderate content. The platform vowed in December to “diversify” users’ For You feeds to prevent people from falling into dangerous rabbit holes. U.S. lawmakers are pushing for tighter legislation and regulations for social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat, with hopes for President Joe Biden to take action in 2022

“While we do not comment on ongoing litigation, we strive to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors,” A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to Observer. “Our Safety team partners with third party firms on the critical work of helping to protect the TikTok platform and community, and we continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos

December 28, 2021

Patriots preparing for all scenarios regarding Matthew Judon and others on the COVID-19 list
Thanks to COVID-19 cases multiplying so rapidly across the league, uncertainty is once again the norm in the NFL.

Every team has been hit, including the Patriots, who learned Monday that linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley both tested positive. They joined a list that also includes defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

How will the Patriots cope with the possible loss of Judon, along with two other starters?

Inside linebacker’s coach Jerod Mayo remains hopeful the players will be back, but also knows there’s no guarantees when it comes to who’s in, and who’s out on any given week, the way COVID-19 and its variants are spreading.

“We still have guys in that room that have played a lot of ball. You either can replace people with another person, or you can replace them through scheme,” Mayo said Monday via Zoom call. “We’re still going through that process now, who we want to put out on the field, what the game plan is for this week.

“At the end of the day, the guys that are out there will be ready to go,” he said, adding: “Hopefully, we get those guys back. But as I said, we just gotta treat it like an injury.”

Dealing with in-house players on COVID-19 reserve is one thing. It’s also a challenge trying to prepare for an opposing team with 11 players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. That was the news from the Jaguars Monday.

Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said the coaches have had some practice dealing with the issue, so it’s not new.

“For the past two years, it’s kind of been that story, a day-to-day ‘Who’s in?’’’ said Covington. “or us, it’s really not about the opponent, as much as it’s about us. So, that’s how we look at it. We put the focus on us. If we can do what we’re supposed to do, and do our job on a daily basis, it’s not really going to be about the opponent. It’ll be more about what we can do, and what we can control.”

Added Mayo: “We’ve taken pride over the years of being able to adjust on the fly, and not being so rigid in our thinking,” said Mayo. “So guys that we have, or guys that they have, it really doesn’t matter. It always comes down to the guys that are available, and those guys that are available playing good football.”

December 28, 2021

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
Don’t ask me. I don’t know if we’ve grown more patient as a football community, become smarter in watching quarterbacks or more people just like Tua Tagovailoa’s solid-citizen story more than Ryan Tannehill’s solid-citizen story.

But there’s a lesson many have learned as the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback who doesn’t have many weapons meets the former Dolphins quarterback who also didn’t have enough help in Sunday’s pivotal game in Tennessee.

The lesson: It’s not just about the quarterbacks. Oh, that’s where it starts for NFL teams. It’s often where it ends if you want a Super Bowl, too. But unless you have one of the four or five special quarterbacks, you better have enough help around him.

The loud and proper undercurrent to Tua’s second season is he doesn’t have enough help. He has a developed defense. That’s important. When opponents average 11.7 points during the Dolphins’ seven-game win streak, it means the offense isn’t asked to do much.

That’s a good thing when you look at the offense, too. The line remains a mess. In Monday’s win against New Orleans, former NFL center and ESPN analyst Damien Woody tweeted, “The Dolphins offensive line makes me want to puke.” Most stomachs were empty by this point in the season.

The receivers? Jaylen Waddle is at the doorstep of setting the NFL’s rookie record for catches. Mike Gesicki is a target. Mack Hollins is all heart. But that’s not much by NFL standards.

The running backs, too, are lacking. There’s a reason there was a celebration when Duke Johnson came off the practice squad to run for 107 yards against the New York Jets’ 31st-ranked run defense. It was like a Bigfoot sighting, a rare glimpse of a running game.

So Tua is doing about all you can expect with what’s around him. He’s also not one of those quarterbacks who is like the tide and lifts all players. But …

“He can be good enough if everyone around him is good enough.”

I wrote that line for years about Tannehill with the Dolphins. I wrote it after his second year, his third year, his fourth year. I wrote it when he helped the team to the playoffs in 2016 behind a power running game and good defense.

I wrote about it even after the 2018 season, after he’d been hurt two years, when it was time for him to go somewhere else. He went to Tennessee, was put on a team with talent and has thrived.

Somewhere under this fun pile of Miami Dolphins wins, under these great layers of history their seven-game streak is acquiring, under all the playoff ideas being floated, there’s another layer of coincidence that this revived season must go through Tannehill.

He’s a good quarterback, too. Not great. Good. That’s unlike the cast of backups or rookies the Dolphins have faced in six of this streak’s wins (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the seventh).

Tannehill left the Dolphins and has helped Tennessee to three straight playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship Game in 2019. They’re currently the AFC’s second seed.

Until mid-season this year, Tannehill had running back Derrick Henry to carry much of the offense. Until last week when three starters were out with COVID, he had a healthy offensive line. Maybe those three are back on Sunday.

There are some holes in the Titans, as there are on most teams. Tannehill isn’t a hole. He’s like Tua. He does a decent job. Their numbers are similar. Tua’s throwing for 212.6 yards a game to Tannehill’s 221.8. Tua throws for 7.1 yards an attempt to Tannehill’s 6.9.

Both quarterbacks have thrown 15 touchdowns, but Tagovailoa has done so in four fewer games. Limiting bad plays is the more significant edge for Tua. Tannehill has thrown 14 interceptions and has been sacked 45 times. Tua has thrown nine interceptions and has been sacked 15 times.

So Tua in his second year can be a brighter idea than Tannehill. He’s also afforded more patience than the undercurrent of anger that Tannehill regularly faced. Maybe we’ve learned.

On Sunday, the Dolphins present and past meet like something out of a Dickens’ Christmas story. Each of them can be good again this game if everyone around them is good enough.

December 28, 2021

Gophers expect to be active in transfer portal after bowl game
PHOENIX — The Gophers have had 12 players enter the NCAA transfer portal during this season, and there might be a few more after Minnesota plays West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Minnesota’s coaches have held most of their year-end meetings with players, and Fleck said there is an assumption everybody still on the team will return for 2022. “But there will probably be one or two surprises,” he added.

During the meetings, coaches will have direct conversations with players about where they stand on the depth chart and chances of seeing the field the following season but never pull scholarships. Hearing long odds of seeing the field could factor into players’ decisions to depart.

For instance, when starting quarterback Tanner Morgan said after the Wisconsin win on Nov. 27 that he was coming back for a sixth season in 2022, backups Zack Annexstad and Jacob Clark soon said they were headed into the portal.

Cornerback Coney Durr said he’s most proud of his “perseverance” to stick it out after a knee injury and coaching change to stay at Minnesota for six seasons.

“With … the (transfer) portal and stuff like that, man, it’s really important that a lot of guys just trust the process,” Durr said. “Stuff is gonna to be hard. You can’t run from hard. Embrace that and it’s going to make you into the person you are going to be.”

The Gophers have 20 players in the 2022 recruiting class, including incoming cornerbacks Shannon “Beanie” Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian).

Fleck estimated Minnesota could bring in three more players during this cycle, with fall-sport athletes needing to notify schools of their departure before May 1.

“There is going to be another wave of the portal come after the bowl games and then after spring ball,” Fleck said. “You are constantly recruiting, even transfers, who can come in at the end of May.”

Defensive line is one likely spot the U could add reinforcements and players with multiple years of eligibility is often sought in newcomers. Bishop and Stapp have two years left.

WHERE TO?

Half of the 12 departures from Minnesota have found new destinations: defensive end MJ Anderson (Iowa State), receiver Brady Boyd (Texas Tech), running back Cam Wiley (Akron), tight end Austin Henderson (Liberty) and defensive end Rashod Cheney and linebacker DJ Gordon (both South Florida).

Six don’t yet have new schools: Annexstand and Clark, offensive linemen Curtis Dunlap and Saia Mapakaitolo, receiver Dylan Hillard-McGill and kicker Michael Lantz. Lantz was last on the team in 2020, but made his announcement to transfer earlier this month.

ASSISTANT COACHES

As well as players transferring, Gophers’ assistant coaches could be on the move as well.

Minnesota has already had one change — offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. not retained after two seasons and Kirk Ciarrocca coming back to Dinkytown. They have also extended the contract of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi through the 2023 season and he received a $137,000 raise.

Fleck’s contract extension in October included $350,000 more for assistant coaches salary pool. Factoring in Rossi and Ciarrocca, there is roughly $250,000 remaining for the eight other on-field assistants. There is an understanding this money will be spread out to them.

Running backs coach and assistant head coach Kenni Burns, co receivers coach Matt Simon, special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Rob Wenger, tight ends coach Clay Patterson and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes have their contracts expiring in January.

Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Brian Callahan, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Joe Harsimiak and defensive line coach Chad Wilt are under contract for 2022.

REDSHIRT USE

The Gophers had two true freshman use their redshirts in 2021 — cornerback Justin Walley and running back Mar’Keise Irving. The U had 13 remaining members of the 2021 class maintain four years of eligibility into 2022.

Minnesota had eight players from the 2020 class use their redshirts this season — running back Ky Thomas, receiver Daniel Jackson, safety Michael Dixon, defensive end Danny Striggow, cornerback Jalen Glaze, punter Mark Crawford and linebackers Lucas Finnessy and Jaquondis Burns.

The Gophers had six players in the 2020 class play in fewer than four games and keep their redshirts — linebacker Cody Lindenberg, defensive back Miles Fleming, defensive ends Jalen Logan-Redding and Jah Joyner, receiver Doug Emilien and offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery. The U had five returning players in the 2020 class not participate in any games in 2021.

