Bitcoin

Top 3 Metaverse Tokens Now Trading For less Than $0.7 Each

Published

49 seconds ago

on

To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
  DEAPcoin's official name is The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.
  The Atari Token price today is $0.058377 USD.

Take a look at the top three Metaverse tokens now trading for less than $0.7 each.

1. BLOKTOPIA (BLOK)

A 21-story is built-in Bloktopia, a virtual metaverse world, to commemorate the complete supply of Bitcoin when it launched in October 2021. Moreover, there are several floors of the tower to explore, each with its own unique set of challenges and rewards.

In addition to real estate ownership and advertising-income, players will be able to make money via play-to-earn games and more. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bloktopia price today is $0.059369 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,453,980 USD. 

2. ATARI TOKEN (ATRI) 

Decentralized cryptocurrency Atari Token was launched in October 2020 and aimed to become the industry standard token. Atari’s ATRI coin aims to open up new possibilities for developers and publishers to use smart contracts and NFTs in their games.

Furthermore, the Atari Portal, a smart wallet, and a decentralized exchange are available as part of the project. The Atari environment may be explored by connecting to Atari using a MetaMask wallet.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Atari Token price today is $0.058377 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,354,963 USD. 

3. DEAPCOIN (DEP)

DEAPcoin’s official name is The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based corporation behind the DEP ecosystem, first minted in August 2019. 

DEAPcoin has a wallet dashboard, an NFT marketplace, and PlayMining, a platform for numerous play-to-earn blockchain games, among other functions. According to CoinMarketCap, the DEAPcoin price today is $0.042542 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,071,479 USD. 

Bitcoin

Solana (SOL) Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Solana (SOL) Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise
Altcoin News
  • Solana’s price might fall much further if the selling pressure continues.
  • Solana has been down 3.34% in the last 24 hours.

The New Year will be full of action as per the current market trends for major coins. Between two ascending channels, Solana’s price trajectory was sandwiched by an ascending wedge, which might indicate an oncoming negative pressure. Although the coin’s price may go down in the short run, short-term technical indicators hint at a rise in the coin’s price.

Solana SOL Price Stumbles as Selling Pressure Continues to Rise
SOL/USDT: Source: TradingView

Now that buyers have gotten in, there is a positive Relative Strength Index above the midline. As a warning, the Awesome Oscillator produced red histograms. There has been a decline in capital outflows recently, and Chaikin Money Flow was also above its median.

Critical $161 Support Trend Line

If there is no price reversal, $225.78 will serve as the overhead resistance level. If SOL continues to rise, it may experience a short-term pause before resuming its upward momentum. The Ethereum killer could fall 13 percent before the bulls plan a comeback at the $161 support trend line.

An overall uptrend can be seen by looking at the daily chart for Solana’s price. The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has provided a strong top signal, signaling that SOL will reverse. Solana’s price might fall much further if the selling pressure continues to rise and the bears grab the reins, marking the October 10 high of $152.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Solana price today is $192.72 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,282,051,887 USD. Solana has been down 3.34% in the last 24 hours. SOL at present is ranking at number 5 of the top crypto list.

Bitcoin

SocialGood: Shop Until You Airdrop

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

SocialGood
Someone once justified their shopping with this quote – “I am not a shopaholic, I’m helping the economy”. While this may have been a great justification at the time, it was not entirely true, but now it’s possible with the SocialGood (SG), to shop until you drop, while supporting others.

In a recent article, it was mentioned how SocialGood (SG) is working along with merchants to implement a “crypto-back” of up to 100% when customers make use of the SocialGood app, by simply shopping at over 1,800 large partner stores – such as eBay, Nike, AliExpress, Booking.com, Shopee, Lazada, etc.

In an average of a month or so users can receive up to $10,000 crypto-back per purchase from doing their everyday shopping. The crypto they receive is known as SocialGood (SG) and can be up to 100% of the purchase price – the crypto will reflect in the app within a few days after confirmation of purchase from the shop.

How SocialGood rewards its users

The SG token is a crypto asset aimed at making society better. It works in such a way that the more users increase, the more asset value increases. It has also been granted a number of patents, including ones for its business concept and a technique for accumulating crypto assets through credit cards and smartphone payments.

As a result, SG is considered a coin with a rare value. Since assets are provided at zero cost, all users will certainly profit, which in return means that users will tend to increase, thus creating a virtuous cycle at which the asset value of SG can be expected to rise.

SG’s operating company is funded by profits from coin issuance and advertising revenue from partner retail stores, in the future, the company plans to automatically donate to social contribution organizations a portion of the total amount that users purchased while shopping.

After downloading the app from Google Play for Android and Apple Store for iPhones you can invite your friends to the app to earn a $50 bonus practically free.

When people register with your referral code, they will also earn $50 worth of SG. The received pending SG can be withdrawn once the new user who registered with your invitation code has completed $30 of eligible purchases. As a bonus, your invitation code can be used an unlimited amount of times.

With SG, helping others is a possibility. Not help in the sense of a simple handout, but help in the sense of a continuous revenue stream (crypto-back rewards), that takes a cashback program, evolves it, modernizes it and creates real value. A  cashback program that truly benefits others, is no longer just a pipedream but is now a reality. Register, and go shopping. The more swiping that happens, the more one is actively helping others in return.

Conclusion

SocialGood now allows you to not only help others but to really do more than just shop ‘till you drop.  As a shopaholic, you have the power to change lives, give back and really support others by doing what you do best – Shop.

So, instead of feeling guilty about spending habits, think again and rather focus on the difference being made.

 

Bitcoin

Metaverse: Move Digital Says, “We’re Here to Stay”

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Metaverse: Move Digital Says, “We’re Here to Stay”
The metaverse is the next stage in the evolution of the internet and social networks, utilizing real-time 3D technology, which combines the physical and digital realms. It offers a chance for top online entertainment and social media businesses to profit from new revenue streams. It is the next major technology platform, drawing online game producers, social networks, and other tech leaders to participate in what we anticipate to be a nearly $800 billion market.

Early adopters and builders are rapidly emerging as leaders in the fast-growing world of virtual reality. According to a recent research analysis by Cointelegraph, the global trends have been in favor of the NFTs and larger metaverse surpassing the term “crypto”. With celebrities and consumer brands diving deeper into the realms of metaverse and NFT, the huge demand is evident in the growing digital landscape. While virtually exhibiting their talent and providing an immersive experience to their audience, the metaverse narrative has drawn traditional know-how in the digital sphere.

Blockchain Solutions with Innovation

The Metaverse has attracted a lot of attention in 2021, as big corporations like Facebook (now Meta) and Nike make plans to establish infrastructure in the sector. However, Move Digital claims to have been working with blockchain initiatives to integrate immersive digital realities long before these big corporations got on the bandwagon.

Kristof Schöffling,  Founder and CEO of Move Digital, stated:

“The Metaverse is a cutting-edge technology that will change the way we interact with the digital world. Our team has dedicated years of experience to master this technology and we’re excited to see it grow. We’re committed to helping businesses harness the power of the Metaverse and we look forward to seeing the growth in our client base.”

The company says it has been involved with initiatives all around the world using the Metaverse platform. In 2022, Move Digital claims to have contracts in place with blockchain-oriented firms in Japan, South-East Asia, South America, Australia, and Europe to develop and deploy Metaverse worlds.

In addition, its trademark creation method allows businesses to create immersive Metaverse environments that mimic the real-world economy. The company provides innovative digital payments, digital identity, data security and supply chain solutions leveraging blockchain technology to its best potential. Move Digital encompasses holistic solutions including refinement, implementation and management of blockchain solutions to ease the hassle for corporations.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the worldwide Metaverse revenue potential may be as high as $800 billion in 2024, compared with about $500 billion in 2020. By 2024, the report states that the gaming market may reach more than $400 billion, with live entertainment and social media making up the remaining portion. As an advisory firm, Move Digital has positioned itself to help businesses get on board with the technology.

Kristof Schöffling is the CEO of Move Digital. Mr. Schoffling is a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience launching, growing, and selling prominent, high-tech businesses in several areas of the digital world, including online retail stores, online gaming, and data acquisition. He’s been frequently interviewed by well-known news organizations such as Bloomberg, Forbes, and Yahoo on the latest trends in digital technology.

With the emergence of the metaverse space, the subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC Hong Kong recently acquired land in the leading virtual world, SandBox.

