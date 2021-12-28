News
Tracing Marcus Freeman’s path to his debut as Notre Dame coach in the Fiesta Bowl — including a ‘great learning experience’ with the Chicago Bears
Marcus Freeman chuckled when the subject of his time with the Chicago Bears came up during a Notre Dame news conference earlier this month.
“My butt got cut real fast,” Freeman said.
The Bears selected Freeman in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft and waived the linebacker before the season began that September.
Freeman looked back at the period as a “great learning experience.”
“I was never outside of my comfort zone when I went to Ohio State,” Freeman said. “I grew up in Dayton, Ohio, went to Ohio State, had a lot of friends on that team and was never really pushed outside my comfort zone.
“The minute I got to Chicago and I was by myself — my family was back home — I said, ‘Ooh, it’s a little bit uncomfortable.’ And that helped me grow. It helped me get to this point where, hey, you can handle being outside of your comfort zone.”
Chicago was just one stop along Freeman’s path to New Year’s Day, when he will make his debut as Notre Dame’s coach in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State in Glendale, Ariz. (noon, ESPN).
Freeman joined Notre Dame’s staff as the defensive coordinator last January. He officially became the 30th head coach in program history on Dec. 3, four days after Brian Kelly left for LSU.
Freeman, 35, described the last couple of weeks leading up to the bowl game as a “whirlwind.”
“It’s been nonstop,” he said Dec. 15. “But I was thinking about it, and I don’t know if I ever want it to be where it’s normal because I think you’ll undervalue, underappreciate this opportunity that you have.
“I hope every day I walk in this office I’m like, ‘Man, I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,’ because that to me is what drives me to make sure that I don’t ever look past this opportunity that I have right now.”
Freeman’s steps to South Bend, Ind., started in Huber Heights, Ohio, where he earned Parade All-America honors at Wayne High School.
He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2008 at Ohio State, and after his experience with the Bears, he had stints on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.
His playing days ended after he was diagnosed with an enlarged heart in early 2010.
Freeman wanted to remain involved with the game and jumped right into coaching, returning to Ohio State as a graduate assistant. He was the linebackers coach at Kent State (2011-12) and Purdue (2013-15) before the Boilermakers added a co-defensive coordinator title in 2016.
From 2017-20, Freeman was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Cincinnati, where he reconnected with Bearcats coach Luke Fickell. Fickell was Ohio State’s linebackers coach when Freeman played for the Buckeyes from 2004-08.
“Guys like Marcus are a huge part of what it is we built,” Fickell told reporters after the Bearcats wrapped up a trip to the College Football Playoff by winning the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 4.
Freeman made the move to Notre Dame this season and made an impact, guiding a unit that through Saturday was tied for ninth nationally in scoring defense (18.25 points per game).
“He comes ready to work,” Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “He wants everybody to get better and take that next step in our game.”
After Kelly left, the players stepped up and let it be known why they wanted Freeman to lead the program.
“We wanted someone who was going to keep the culture of the program intact,” center Jarrett Patterson said. “He knew that this place is special and we knew that as well.”
Fickell said he’s “incredibly excited” for Freeman.
“We love it when they have great opportunities like that,” he said.
Freeman sought advice from several people about the best way to approach being a first-time head coach, and he heard similar answers of “Just be you.”
That starts with his parents, Michael and Chong.
“I’m the son of a man who was in the Air Force for 26 years,” Freeman said at his Dec. 6 introductory news conference. “I’m the son of a woman who was born in Korea that came over here in 1976, but I tell you that because that’s who I am. I get my discipline, my work ethic, my honesty from my father. I get my unselfishness and other centered focus from my mother, and that’s exactly how I will lead this football program.
“We will be disciplined. We will be tough. We will work tirelessly.”
Freeman went back to work recruiting soon after that news conference. He uses his experience with the Bears as part of his pitch.
“I tell these guys, the unique thing about Notre Dame is this isn’t home for many of our players — maybe one or two — so everybody coming to South Bend is coming from outside,” Freeman said. “And so they learn how to lean on each other and get through those uncomfortable moments.
“And that’s why, to me, the young people that come here know how to get through the homesickness and those uncomfortable times that I went through all of a sudden when I (was) in Chicago.”
Freeman is tackling his new responsibilities “one moment at a time.”
“Not looking at it as such a big challenge and such a big-picture ideal,” he said. “It’s just one moment at a time, one task at a time and attacking it one by one by one. It’s the same way I coach these players — it’s one day, one life.
“What can we do today to make sure we are better prepared for Jan. 1 than we were yesterday? That, to me, is the mindset that I have as the head coach of this team and I want our players to have.”
That mindset will be on display in Arizona as a new chapter of Notre Dame football begins.
“The whole focus is to send this group out as champions,” Freeman said. “And that’s what I said to them the first day I addressed them in the locker room. Our only focus is to finish this year as champions.
“Our drive, our focus and our motivation is to send this group of seniors that are playing their last game out as champions.”
News
Estes Park is a quick getaway from the city
There is that sense of smallness you feel as you ascend and twist along Highway 36 toward Estes Park. This eastern gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park is close to the Front Range, but can feel worlds away. There’s something about those granite cliff faces, the iconic Stanley Hotel atop its hill, the lake, the massive peaks of the Continental Divide, plus the crisp mountain air itself, that will always draw me here, even if only for a one-night getaway with my family.
There are plenty of options for quick escapes from metro Denver that require little planning –Idaho Springs, Central City, Boulder/Nederland, points south — but Estes is the longtime option that always pleases. Sometimes, entering town, you spot a bald eagle atop a utility pole or a local elk herd grazing next to Lake Estes. On a recent visit with two of my daughters we rounded the east side of the lake and turned into Mountain Village at Lake Estes.
I opened our cabin with a door code we’d been sent (touchless check-in for the win) and entered the modern two-story, decked out for the holidays. Think “ski condo meets alpine chalet” with a soaring Christmas tree in the living room. With that attention to detail, you can rest assured it decorated appropriately for any season. The 1,577 square feet included an upper-level loft, two master bedroom suites, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and an east-facing view of the lake and what I thought would be a spectacular sunrise.
We had a number of outdoor activities from which to choose on our late-fall visit — hiking, climbing, fishing and ATV rentals, to name a few (in winter, add cross country skiing and snowshoeing to that list). But on this day, our ambition led us no further than downtown Estes Park to the river walk, the girls climbing whatever statues or trees crossed their paths. We found coffee and hot drinks, then browsed Cliffhanger Used Books and enjoyed the pre-holiday buzz of the main drag.
Back at the cabin, we prepared for perhaps the property’s best amenity: immediate access (right across the parking lot) to the on-site Italian restaurant, Dunraven at the Estes Park Resort. I’d last visited the venerable Dunraven Inn nearly a decade ago, at the previous location in a cozy stone building on Colorado 66. Known for some of Colorado’s best comfort pastas and, believe it or not, seafood, the Dunraven has been around for more than 40 years and is also famous for the many signed, decorated dollar bills stuck to the walls and ceiling by years of customers. The owners donated a large chunk of this “wallpaper” to local charities when they moved the restaurant last year.
This version of the Dunraven offers an expansive ceiling above the dining space and wraparound porch/pier with outdoor, lakefront tables when the weather allows. I went for the full surf and turf — tender lobster tail and Lord Dunraven top sirloin — followed by a belly-warming espresso martini (Van Gogh espresso vodka, Kahlua and coffee).
After, we walked back to the room for some Jacuzzi, fireplace and Jenga action, then went to sleep early. My youngest and I rose with the sun, which filled the living room with pink light. We wandered to the playground near the water’s edge and poked around in the cold morning air as the dawn carried on and a new day began. Home and city life seemed another world away.
IF YOU GO: Rent a single-family vacation home from Mountain Village at Lake Estes (from $550/night). For a more affordable escape, check the classic two-bedroom cabins at YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center (from $109/night, plus winter sleigh rides, and Santa gift delivery). For more places to stay, things to do, and an events calendar, try Visit Estes Park (top picks this month are the Crystal Ball and the Nutcracker at The Stanley Hotel).
News
8 Denver-area art events that will make you feel optimistic about what’s to come
Editor’s note: Due to possible status changes related to COVID-19 and the delta and omicron variants, please check with the organizer to ensure the event hasn’t been canceled or postponed. See further state of Colorado guidance at covid19.colorado.gov.
I don’t know about you, but I need a little optimism in my life.
This list of upcoming offerings from many of Denver’s major arts presenters turns 2022 into something we can all look forward to. Mask up, vax out and go have a good time — pandemic permitting, of course.
Dance Theatre of Harlem, Newman Center, Jan. 14-15
A night with the Dance Theatre of Harlem should be on every American’s art bucket list, and this stop at the Newman Center offers local audiences two chances to make it happen.
The company, historic in every way, has been around since 1969, making it one of the country’s longest-standing touring ensembles. The troupe seems to be in a state of constant reinvention, thanks to an evolving list of choreographers who have brought new moves and new visions to its work.
At the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall on the University of Denver campus. 303-871-7720 or newmancenterpresents.com.
“Design for the Common Good,” Center for Visual Arts, Jan.14–March 1
Exhibitions that focus on design are super rare in Colorado, and this show fills the gap by showcasing new architecture from around the globe that is sensitive to both the environment and the cultural traditions of its very varied locations.
Curated by Metro State professor Lisa M. Abendroth, “Design for the Common Good” introduces 30 examples of socially-engaged projects spanning six continents and 32 countries. The show tells its tales through artifacts, video, building plans and a series of captivating photos that make a sound argument for how good design can turn the world into a better place.
At the CVA, 965 Santa Fe Drive. Info: 303‐615‐0282 or msudenver.edu.
“Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche,” Denver Art Museum, Feb. 6-May 8
This unusual and irresistible exhibition brings together works of art that evoke the life and cultural significance of La Malinche, the controversial Mexican figure who started out as an indigenous slave to Spanish conquistadors and ended up being a cultural guide for Hernán Cortés (and the mother of his child?). Was she a traitor or a survivor? The answer comes with the kind of fuzziness and complexity that only art can render. The exhibit is included with the museum’s general admission.
At DAM’s Hamilton Building, 100 W 14th Ave. Parkway. Info: 720-0865-5000 or denverartmuseum.org.
Eamon Ore-Giron and Dyani White Hawk, MCA Denver, Feb. 16-May 22
The MCA Denver brings together exhibitions by two contemporary artists who offer their own intriguing updates of abstract painting and the history of how it developed in the Americas over the last century.
The first show, “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo,” traces 20 years of painting by artist and DJ Eamon Ore-Giron, whose large and colorful canvases remix references that “range from ancient Andean architecture to 20th-century modernism.”
At the same time, “Speaking to Relatives,” an import from Kansas City’s Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, showcases a decade of paintings, sculpture and installation by Dyani White Hawk, who connects “abstract visual languages of easel painting and Lakota art forms.” Both exhibitions combine existing work with new pieces made exclusively for the MCA shows.
At the MCA, 1485 Delgany St. Info: 303-298-7554 or mcadenver.org.
Dianne Reeves with the Colorado Symphony, Feb. 19
Jazz singer Dianne Reeves has an international reputation but she’s long kept her hometown address in Denver and maintained her local connections here, which are seriously deep — including to the Colorado Symphony where her legendary uncle, Charlie Burrell, once played the bass.
The George Washington High School graduate pairs with the classical ensemble Feb. 19 for this promising night of local-meets-local music. Vince Mendoza is set to conduct.
At Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Info: 303-623-7876 or coloradosymphony.org.
“The Shining,” Opera Colorado, Feb. 26-March 6
The coronavirus pandemic required Opera Colorado to postpone the regional premiere of “The Shining,” forcing fans whose artistic tastes cross over between classical music and Stephen King horror stories to wait an additional year to hear this enticing work.
But the full-length terror is finally getting its staging, and it’s sure to be one of the most sought-after tickets in Denver this winter. Rightly so. The show, with music by Paul Moravec and a libretto by Mark Campbell, premiered to critical acclaim back in 2016 and it’s full of all the right chills and special effects the title demands. This is where opera is going.
At the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Info at 303-468-2030 or operacolorado.org.
“The Wizard of Oz,” Colorado Ballet, March 11-20
Every story can be a ballet, of course, but not every story should be a ballet (“Dracula,” I’m talking to you). But there’s something about the “The Wizard of Oz” that is just right for the tutu and leotards treatment. Maybe it’s the natural dance floor that comes from that yellow brick road or the enormous green scenery that is just right for the Emerald City.
This production, choreographed by Septime Webre and premiered in 2018, makes the most of all of it, with clever costumes and over-the-top sets. The dancing is elevated and accessible at the same time.
At the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex,. Info: 303-837-8888 or coloradoballet.org.
Ursula von Rydingsvard, Denver Botanic Garden, April 30-Sept. 11
The Denver Botanic Garden continues its long tradition of amping up its summer art offerings with this show of large, cedar sculptures by artist and historic figure Ursula von Rydingsvard. Born in Germany in 1942, von Rydingsvard’s works are informed, directly and indirectly, by her earliest years, which were spent in refugee camps at the end of World War II. The show feels right for DBG, with natural materials at its core and the opportunity for deep contemplation in its soul.
At DBG’s main headquarters, 1007 York St. Info: 720-865-3500 or botanicgardens.org.
News
New brewery and arcade with 40+ games now open in Westminster
The space formerly inhabited by Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery in Westminster, which closed in 2020, has been given new life – as another brewery.
Shawn Murray and Abby Jeffers are co-owners of the new Windfall Brewing Co., a hybrid craft brewery, restaurant and arcade that opened on Dec. 13.
Their debut was supposed to be much sooner, Murray said. In early 2020, the couple was prepared to sign a lease on another building in Broomfield – and then the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business as usual across the globe.
Since then, dozens of breweries, bars and restaurants in Colorado have shuttered. But Murray and Jeffers didn’t let the pandemic dash their plans.
“The pandemic really didn’t ever sit us down and say, ‘Should we do this?’ We’ve thought since the day we came up with this plan that this is something a lot of people want,” Murray said. “The pandemic has taught us a lot of things about this industry and shown us truthfully how to be better owners.”
Those lessons come after Murray spent more than a decade in the beer industry, having helped open a brewery in Wisconsin and then serving as general manager of the now-defunct Nighthawk Brewery in Broomfield. The last nights at Nighthawk are when Murray connected with regulars disappointed at the brewery’s demise, he said. Those conversations ultimately led to a windfall of support to open his own space, hence the name of the current business.
“So many people were amazed to find out I was the one who made improvements” at Nighthawk. “By the end of the night I had received over $100,000 in offers for investments,” Murray said.
When Windfall Brewing Co. took over Rock Bottom’s 9,000-square-foot space, it also inherited the brewing equipment that the company left behind after filing for bankruptcy. Murray and Jeffers increased the number of draft taps to 18 for house beers and sodas, and then filled the space with 23 pinball machines and 20 other arcade games, including machines that offer 60 old-school games on one console. Games cost between 25 cents and $2 to play.
Beer options run the gamut, from India pale ales to stouts to a cream ale, sour beers, Belgian styles and even a few seltzers. A 4.3% alcohol content table ale called Puppies is available for fans of lighter styles.
“Who doesn’t love puppies?” Murray said of the expected crowd pleaser.
Beverage options also include wine and cocktails. A house ginger beer will always be on draft so customers can order a “mule” with their choice of liquor. The food menu features pub dishes, such as bacon-wrapped jalapeños and beer-braised sausage, created in a scratch kitchen led by chef Kashia Tracey. Windfall Brewing Co. maintains a relationship with a local farmer who feeds his cattle the brewery’s spent grain and then in turn sells the brewery meat for its burgers. (See the full menu here.)
In addition to service onsite, Windfall Brewing Co. also sells beer and food to-go.
Windfall Brewing Co. is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 14694 Orchard Parkway, Suite 400 in Westminster. windfallbrewing.co.
