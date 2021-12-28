U.S. home prices surge 18.4% in October

Week 16 concluded with six teams taking hold of a spot in the playoffs.

The Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Rams and Cardinals are all in.

The rest is a crapshoot in the final two weeks. Eight spots are still up for grabs. Three division titles still need to be settled in the AFC.

The Patriots had a chance to be in the driver’s seat in the AFC East, but that seat now belongs to the Bills, while the Dolphins continue to lurk in the shadows.

The Seahawks, Panthers and Giants joined the group of teams that have already been cast off playoff island.

So who sits at the top?

Here’s our Power Rankings heading into Week 17:

1. Chiefs (11-4): The winning streak has grown to eight games. The AFC West title streak is up to six. Next up? The Super Bowl streak. They’re peaking at just the right time.

2. Packers (12-3): Did Aaron Rodgers really think he could avoid having anyone step on his fractured left pinkie toe? Against the Browns, he got stomped on twice, but still managed on one foot.

3. Cowboys (11-4): They clinched a playoff spot, watching the 49ers lose to the Texans Thursday night. So they were on a roll even before they blasted Washington into oblivion Sunday night.

4. Buccaneers (11-4): With a host of starters out, Tom Brady had to produce a victory with the “B” Team. Was there really any doubt?

5. Rams (11-4): Matthew Stafford used to have no shot at winning if he threw three interceptions in a game. Only, the Rams are a far cry from the Lions. He can get away with subpar outings.

6. Colts (9-6): They’ve won six of their last seven games. And watching how they play, there’s plenty of teams that don’t want to face the Colts down the road.

7. Bills (9-6): NBC analyst Chris Simms called Josh Allen “the greatest one-man show in the sport right now.” The Patriots aren’t about to argue.

8. Titans (10-5): Offensively, they looked like a brand new team with the return of A.J. Brown Thursday night. With Derrick Henry soon to follow, the band is getting back together.

9. Patriots: (9-6): Whatever it was they had before their Week 14 bye is gone. Vanished. Poof. Whether they can get it back is anyone’s guess.

10. Bengals (9-6): Joe Burrow probably wouldn’t mind playing the Ravens every week. In two wins over Baltimore this season, he’s totaled 941 passing yards and seven touchdowns for the AFC North-leading Bengals.

11. Cardinals (10-5): Their 7-0 start seems like eons ago. They’ve fallen out of first place with three straight losses, and can’t get up.

12. 49ers (8-7): Jimmy G turned into Jimmy Geez playing, as it turns out, with a torn ligament in his right thumb against the Titans. We’ll see if Kyle Shanahan goes to the bullpen for rookie Trey Lance.

13. Chargers (8-7): They either look like world-beaters, or chumps. Against the Texans, it was the latter. Even with a COVID-19 ravaged lineup, still no excuse to lose to a three-win team, especially with their playoff lives weighing in the balance.

14. Dolphins: (8-7): They’ve now matched their seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak, and are right in the thick of the playoff race.

15. Eagles (8-7): They’ve ridden a favorable schedule all the way to a wild card spot with two to go. It gets a bit tougher with Washington and Dallas remaining.

16. Ravens (8-7): They’ve lost four straight games for just the second time in coach John Harbaugh’s 14 seasons, and seem like a good bet to make it five in a row with the Rams on deck.

17. Raiders (8-7): They remain in the battle for the final playoff spot with the Ravens and Chargers. Given all the adversity and turmoil they’ve faced this season, it’s a minor miracle.

18. Browns (7-8): You know you’re having a bad day when three of your interceptions are turned into touchdowns, while the fourth basically ends the game. Welcome to Baker Mayfield’s world.

19. Steelers (7-7-1): Will Ben Roethlisberger be playing his final home game with the Men of Steel this week? Sure looks like it.

20. Vikings (7-8): They’re on life support, at best, for one of the final playoff spots. With Green Bay up next, fighting to keep the NFC’s top seed, it sure seems like they’re cooked.

21. Saints (7-8): Against the Dolphins, they were down to their fourth string quarterback, while missing 20 players because of COVID-19. Translation? No chance.

22. Falcons (7-8): They’re still technically in the hunt for a spot in the postseason, even though nothing about their win over the Lions gives them the look of a playoff team.

23. Broncos (7-8): They couldn’t score, much less move the ball, against a defense that ranked 30th in points allowed. And, Vic Fangio says he’s “absolutely” not worried about his job security.

24. WFT (6-9): They were undermanned and barely put up a fight. The Cowboys took no mercy on Ron Rivera’s team, scoring 56 points.

25. Bears (5-10): Nick Foles came out of mothballs, and did just enough to have the Bears escape with a win.

26. Seahawks (5-10): They lost, at home, in the snow, to a third-string quarterback. No need to say more.

27. Panthers (5-10): The Cam Newton/Sam Darnold combo taking turns at quarterback predictably did nothing to change the Panthers’ fate. They’re on to next year.

28. Texans (4-11): That offensive outburst against the Chargers came out of nowhere. Might Davis Mills actually have a future?

29. Lions (2-12-1): They didn’t have starting quarterback Jared Goff, but still put up a good fight against the Falcons. No surprise Dan Campbell’s team continues to bring effort.

30. Jets (4-11): Not exactly shocking they would blow a chance for the top pick. The consolation prize? Zach Wilson looked better than Trevor Lawrence, although that’s not saying much.

31. Giants (4-11): Jake Fromm’s first NFL start with the G-Men was a disaster. He got yanked in the third quarter. They should have taken the rest of the offense with him.

32. Jaguars (2-13): Trevor Lawrence had a date with one of the worst defenses in football, and still struggled. Mostly a forgettable season for the 2021 No. 1 pick.