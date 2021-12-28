Celebrities
Unfettered Pandemic Philandering: Here Are BOSSIP’s Spiciest Side Piece Scandals Of 2021
It’s that time again! Time to rewind and reflect on the headlines that made us go “hmm” through the year. In the last twelve months, BOSSIP has brought you articles full of laughter and some of the biggest relationship scandals the site has EVER seen.
Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the messiest side piece controversies, for your viewing pleasure of course! Let’s begin with our feature couple:
Amber Rose Catches AE Creepin’ On Her With Twelve Women
Amber Rose put her baby daddy AE on blast back in August, alleging she found him to be seeing twelve women behind her back after sneakily reading all of his messages. AE arrogantly admitted to cheating on Amber during a radio interview, labeling himself as a ‘narcissist.’ He later publicly pleaded for her forgiveness and his family back.
Although Amber never responded to AE’s begging, publicly, they were spotted in Dubai together just two weeks after — WHEW! A lot can happen in a year!
Hit the flip for more of the best mistress-related scandals brought to you by BOSSIP this year.
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sweet Family Xmas Photos With Her 4 Kids & Without Kanye
Kim Kardashian and her 4 kids got all dolled up on Christmas Eve even though the annual holiday party didn’t happen. Kim and her kids posed for adorable family photos without Kanye West.
The KarJenners didn’t have their annual Christmas Eve party due to rising COVID-19 cases, but they still got dressed up to celebrate Christmas. Kim Kardashian shared family photos, which you can see here, that included her 4 precious kids — but not Kanye West — on Christmas Eve. North, 8, and Chicago West, 3, looked adorable in pink velvet outfits, while Saint, 6, and Psalm West, 2, matched in all-black outfits.
Of course, Kim looked glamorous as always for the special occasion. The reality star got all glammed up for the big night, wearing a shiny brown gown with matching leggings. Her hair fell in loose waves for the celebration.
Kanye was not pictured in the family photos. This is the West family’s first Christmas since Kim and Kanye decided to get a divorce. Kanye recently bought a $4.5 million house across the street from Kim, but he didn’t appear to be at the Christmas Eve party.
The day after Christmas, Kim was spotted at the Polo Lounge with Pete Davidson in Beverly Hills. Kim and Pete have been spending quite a lot of time together since Kim hosted Saturday Night Live at the beginning of October. After kissing during a skit on the show, the two reunited for a theme park date with some friends at the end of the month. Then, Kim spent several days in New York and was spotted on two romantic dates with Pete. On one of the evenings out, she even went to his native Staten Island for dinner at one of Pete’s favorite pizza places. Pete also spent his birthday with Kim in Palm Springs, scoring an invite to Kris Jenner’s massive home in the desert.
Amidst all of this, though, Kim is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Kanye. She filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, but Kanye has been hesitant to sign the papers as he’s been attempting to win Kim back. Earlier this month, though, Kim asked to be declared “legally single” as she and Kanye sort out the logistics (like custody, support, etc.) of the split. She filed paperwork, requesting to “bifurcate and terminate [the] marital status.”
Kanye does not appear to be giving up, though. On Dec. 9, he gave Kim a shoutout, asking her to “run right back to [him],” during a concert in Los Angeles. Kim has been incredibly supportive of Kanye’s professional career since the breakup and was at the concert with two of her kids. However, the very next day, she made the next move to request her single status amidst the divorce proceedings. Kim has made it clear that she wants Kanye in the lives of their four kids, but no longer wants to be married to him or with him romantically. Luckily she has Pete to distract her for now!
“Face To Face” Exclusive: Anthony Ramos Opens Up With Becky G About Growing Up In The Projects Of Brooklyn
We love a good story about character-building humble beginnings!
This week, the star of “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” singer-actor Anthony Ramos gets personal with Becky G as they talk about how music has changed their lives. These two superstars explore their personal connections to the power of using music and their artistry as an escape and a form of therapy.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, which starts out with Becky G talking about how Latino culture puts a heavy emphasis on people claiming the places that helped make them who they are. After she describes being born and raised in Inglewood and embracing it as the place that shaped her, she goes on to explain that in her family it’s also vital that she identify with the parts of Mexico that her parents and grandparents hail from. Next she turns to Anthony Ramos, asking about his childhood in Brooklyn and Ramos opens up about his humble beginnings. Raised in the projects, the middle child of three siblings, Ramos says his family leaned on love because they didn’t have a lot of money.
Check out the clip below where Anthony Ramos shares more about growing up in the projects of Brooklyn:
We love to see it. This episode also explores so much more, including breaking the stigma around mental health.
The brand new episode of “Face To Face with Becky G” featuring Anthony Ramos premieres Tuesday, December 28 at 9amPT / 12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Kanye West Spotted With Friends As Kim K & Pete Davidson Step Out For New Romantic Date
Kanye West stepped out at Nobu Malibu rocking a long leather jacket and matching pants just a day after Christmas.
Kanye West, 44, emerged for dinner with friends just after Christmas. The Yeezy designer stepped out for a meal at Nobu Malibu on Dec. 26, rocking a long leather trench coat and matching black leather pants along with a chunky pair of shoes. He sported a dark blue hoodie — perhaps from his Gap x Yeezy collaboration — underneath The Matrix style jacket, as well as a black baseball cap.
The outing comes amid Kim Kardashian‘s latest date with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The SKIMS founder, 41, was dressed casually for the late lunch with the Saturday Night Live actor as the pair snuggled up into a booth inside the iconic Polo Lounge. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete sweetly had his arm around Kim during the date as they engaged in conversation. The pair were also matching in black and gray, with Kim in a gray shirt and Pete in a neutral toned beanie, while both opted for black sweatshirts.
Kim and Pete struck up a romance after hitting it off in early October when the KKW Beauty CEO hosted the show for the first time. On the episode, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Staten Island native shared an on-screen kiss while playing Jasmine and Aladdin — quickly taking their chemistry off-screen.
Just over two weeks ago, Kanye made his latest public play to win back Kim amid their on-going divorce. During the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Dec. 10, Kanye changed the outro to “Runaway” to beg Kim to “come back” to him. “Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” he said in front of the sold-out audience, which included Kim and their two older kids North, 8, and Saint, 6.
The stunt was one of many Kanye has pulled in an attempt to repair his marriage since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. The legal move came seven years after the two tied the knot at the Forte di Belvedere in Italy in a lavish ceremony. Ahead of the filing, Kanye controversially announced he was running for president and had taken to Twitter with a number of bizarre rants. More recently, Kim also motioned to become legally single.
Unfettered Pandemic Philandering: Here Are BOSSIP’s Spiciest Side Piece Scandals Of 2021
