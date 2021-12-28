News
US Catholic clergy shortage eased by recruits from Africa
By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU
WEDOWEE, Alabama (AP) — The Rev. Athanasius Chidi Abanulo — using skills honed in his African homeland to minister effectively in rural Alabama— determines just how long he can stretch out his Sunday homilies based on who is sitting in the pews.
Seven minutes is the sweet spot for the mostly white and retired parishioners who attend the English-language Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in the small town of Wedowee. “If you go beyond that, you lose the attention of the people,” he said.
For the Spanish-language Mass an hour later, the Nigerian-born priest — one of numerous African clergy serving in the U.S. — knows he can quadruple his teaching time. “The more you preach, the better for them,” he said.
As he moves from one American post to the next, Abanulo has learned how to tailor his ministry to the culture of the communities he is serving while infusing some of the spirit of his homeland into the universal rhythms of the Mass.
“Nigerian people are relaxed when they come to church,” Abanulo said. “They love to sing, they love to dance. The liturgy can last for two hours. They don’t worry about that.”
During his 18 years in the U.S., Abanulo has filled various chaplain and pastor roles across the country, epitomizing an ongoing trend in the American Catholic church. As fewer American-born men and women enter seminaries and convents, U.S. dioceses and Catholic institutions have turned to international recruitment to fill their vacancies.
The Diocese of Birmingham, where Abanulo leads two parishes, has widened its search for clergy to places with burgeoning religious vocations like Nigeria and Cameroon, said Birmingham Bishop Steven Raica. Priests from Africa were also vital in the Michigan diocese where Raica previously served.
“They have been an enormous help to us to be able to provide the breadth and scope of ministry that we have available to us,” he said.
Africa is the Catholic church’s fastest-growing region. There, the seminaries are “fairly full,” said the Rev. Thomas Gaunt, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, which conducts research about the Catholic church.
It’s different in the U.S. where the Catholic church faces significant hurdles in recruiting home-grown clergy following decades of declining church attendance and the damaging effects of widespread clergy sex abuse scandals.
Catholic women and married men remain barred from the priesthood; arguments that lifting those bans would ease the priest shortage have not gained traction with the faith’s top leadership.
“What we have is a much smaller number beginning in the 1970s entering seminaries or to convents across the country,” Gaunt said. “Those who entered back in the ‘50s and ’60s are now elderly and so the numbers are determined much more by mortality.”
From 1970 to 2020, the number of priests in the U.S. dropped by 60%, according to data from the Georgetown center. This has left more than 3,500 parishes without a resident pastor.
Abanulo oversees two parishes in rural Alabama. His typical Sunday starts with an English-language Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lanett, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from Birmingham along the Alabama-Georgia state line. After that, he is driven an hour north to Wedowee, where he celebrates one Mass in English, another in Spanish.
“He just breaks out in song and a lot of his lectures, he ties in his boyhood, and I just love hearing those stories,” said Amber Moosman, a first-grade teacher who has been a parishioner at Holy Family since 1988.
For Moosman, Abanulo’s preaching style is very different from the priests she’s witnessed previously. “There was no all of a sudden, the priest sings, nothing like that…It was very quiet, very ceremonial, very strict,” she said. “It’s a lot different now.”
Abanulo was ordained in Nigeria in 1990 and came to the U.S. in 2003 after a stint in Chad. His first U.S. role was as an associate pastor in the diocese of Oakland, California, where his ministry focused on the fast-growing Nigerian Catholic community. Since then, he has been a hospital chaplain and pastor in Nashville, Tennessee, and a chaplain at the University of Alabama.
Amid the U.S. clergy shortage, religious sisters have experienced the sharpest declines, dropping 75% since 1970, according to the Georgetown center.
When Maria Sheri Rukwishuro was told she was being sent from the Sisters of the Infant Jesus order in Zimbabwe to West Virginia to work as a missionary nun, she asked her mother superior, “Where is West Virginia?”
She was scared, worrying about the unknowns.
“What kind of people am I going to? I’m just a Black nun coming to a white country,” Rukwishuro told The Associated Press from Clarksburg, West Virginia, where she has been teaching religious education to public and Catholic school students since arriving in 2004.
Rukwishuro vividly remembers that at her introduction, a little girl walked to her and “rubbed her finger on my fingers all the way, then she looked at her finger and she smiled but my heart sank…She thought I was dirty.” Despite that, Rukwishuro says most people have been very welcoming. She’s now a U.S. citizen and says, “It feels like home.”
One of her first culture shocks was an overnight snowfall. “I really screamed. I thought it was the end of the world,” she said. “Now I love it. I do my meditations to that.”
During their integration into American life, it is commonplace for newly arrived clergy to face culture shocks.
For Sister Christiana Onyewuche of Nigeria, a hospital chaplain in Boston administering last rites for the dying, it was cremation. She recalled thinking, “Like really? …How can they burn somebody? I can’t even imagine.”
She came to the U.S. 18 years ago and previously served as the president of African Conference of Catholic Clergy and Religious, a support group for African missionaries serving in the U.S.
Onyewuche said African clergy can face communication challenges with the Americans they serve. To address this, many dioceses have offered training to soften accents, she said. Abanulo, who went through the training in Oakland, says it helped him slow down his speech and improve his pronunciations.
Abanulo, who moved to Alabama in 2020, admits he was initially apprehensive about his latest posting, which meant exchanging a comfortable role as university chaplain for two rural parishes.
“People were telling me ‘Father, don’t go there. The people there are rednecks,’” he said.
But after a year, and a warm reception, he says he now tells his friends, “There are no rednecks here. All I see are Jesus necks.”
News
Colorado weather: Mountain areas to get blasted with more snow this week with a chance of snow in Denver on New Year’s Eve
What a week it’s been for the Colorado mountains. Snowpack has grown significantly and more snow is in the forecast. There’s even some snow in the forecast for Denver and the Front Range at the end of this week that could bring Denver’s second accumulation of the season.
The snowpack in the Colorado mountains was struggling a bit at the beginning of the month thanks to a lack of snow in November, but the recent storm cycle has brought snowpack close to average. With the incoming snow this week, I’d expect the snowpack to rise above average as we head into the New Year.
A snowpack near average is exactly what we’re always striving for. Several feet of snow has accumulated since Christmas Eve with the most near Crested Butte and Wolf Creek, which reported more than 3 feet of new snow since Dec. 24. A big reason the snowpack values rose so quickly is that the snow that we just saw was holding a lot of water in it. An atmospheric river of moisture that originated from the tropics near Hawaii transported that tropical moisture to us. There was 2 to 4 inches of liquid water reported in many areas of the Western Slope. This should also help out drought conditions in western Colorado.
Another round of snow will bring many mountain locations above 8,000 feet more than a foot of snow by Tuesday morning with light snow showers continuing through Wednesday and Thursday. Another big blast of snow looks to be possible by the end of the week and that could bring another significant round of snow to the mountains with totals possibly eclipsing a foot in some locations.
The long-range forecasts are showing continued active weather for the mountains through the first 10 days of January, which we love to see. Building up snowpack now helps us retain snow through the spring months. We know how quickly things can change in Colorado so let’s enjoy what is happening!
Denver and Front Range forecast
A cold front is pushing through today that will drop temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday to below average. As this cold front moves through tonight, it has the potential to spawn a few snow showers across the area but no significant accumulations are expected if anything falls at all. Temperatures throughout the week will moderate to near normals by midweek. That leaves us with highs in the 40s.
A big cold front is expected to move through Friday and it will be potent. Temperatures should fall about 40 degrees from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. As that cold front moves through, upslope winds will develop and that is a pretty classic setup for snow along the Interstate 25 corridor. We will be battling some warm air at first since temperatures will be well into the 40s before the front comes through.
There’s a potential that there could be several inches of snow from this system, but there’s also a potential of only getting a half-inch to an inch. As of now though, it’s looking probable that Denver will see at least some accumulation between Friday afternoon and Saturday. Saturday will be a very cold day across the area with highs barely getting out of the teens in some places.
Our snow season has been dismal. Denver has only received 0.3 inches of snow for this entire season — a deficit of more than 20 inches. Through the end of December, Denver averages 20.5 inches of snow. This possible incoming snow, although it may not be much, is at least something, and with our drought deepening and worsening — we’ll take anything we can get.
News
Chris Finch breaks down Minnesota’s hardship waiver signees
The Timberwolves have added a few fresh faces to the roster out of pure necessity over the last week.
Minnesota used hardship waivers to ink Chris Silva, Rayjon Tucker and Greg Monroe to 10-day deals to help fill out a roster that’s been ravaged by COVID-19.
The Wolves have to rely on these guys to help get through this difficult stretch with significantly less than its full complement of players. Silva checked into Monday’s game in the first quarter.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch dissected each of the recent additions ahead of Monday’s game versus Boston.
Silva is a 6-foot-8 forward who was with the Timberwolves in training camp before playing with the Iowa Wolves.
“He’s a good, athletic, good-rolling big,” Finch said. “Gives us the opportunity, maybe, to switch out on the perimeter a little bit. He knows our system. He’s done a good job down in Iowa with our team down there.”
Monroe is a veteran center — the team’s only true center with Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns in protocols. The 31-year-old is in his 10th NBA season, last playing in the League during the 2018-19 campaign. He arrived Monday afternoon. Finch barely had a chance to talk to Monroe prior to his pregame media availability just 105 minutes ahead of Monday’s tip.
And yet there Monroe was, on the floor to start the second quarter.
“Greg is a vet. Kind of has some characteristics that we already use in our system with playing through a big on the top of the floor with skill,” Finch said. “He can pass, score in the post a little bit. You know, I don’t think it’s a huge disruption there, in terms of the style of play that we have.”
Tucker is a 6-foot-3 guard who’s in his third NBA season, with brief stops in Utah and Philadelphia over the past two seasons. Finch said he’s “actually pretty intrigued” by the wing.
“Gives us an athletic, powerful wing, good body,” Finch said. “Gets out in transition, gets to the basket. We’re desperately missing guys who can get to the basket with force.”
Finch is used to managing rosters where star players suddenly become unavailable at a moment’s notice and fresh faces are leaned on without hardly any preparation. It’s the life he lived coaching overseas and then in the G League.
“Both situations have been very fluid. You’ve just got to kind of not get too wrapped up in anything, go with the flow as best as you possibly can. You’ve got to maintain your high-level philosophy, you don’t go just changing everything,” Finch said. “But be willing to adjust and be willing to try anything.”
The NBA adjusted its protocols Monday, allowing players to come back after as few as six days in the protocols, depending on their test results.
“It’ll hopefully have a positive impact in that we get some guys back here, but everything is changing every day. Who knows what tomorrow’s protocols will be? Who knows anything? It’s literally a minute-by-minute situation, doesn’t even feel day by day,” Finch said. “We go through a gameplan, we go through a shootaround, go through a walk through, at the end of it all, we find out (Boston star wing Jayson Tatum is) out. And then coaches, we huddle, we say, ‘Who should we start? How should we start?’ I don’t know, because at 4 p.m., someone else might be thrown out. So why even waste our time right now. We’ll deal with it when we get there.”
News
Denver police investigating two shootings that left three injured Monday night
Denver police are investigating a pair of shootings that left three people injured in different parts of the city Monday night.
The Denver Police Department announced on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting in the area of First Avenue and Broadway shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The post said two victims had been located. The severity of their injuries was unknown and no one had been arrested in relation to the shooting as of 5:43 p.m.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 1st and Broadway. 2 victims have been located with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/b5aUeCqtWl
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2021
At 6:27 p.m., the department posted to Twitter that it was investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of North Williams Street.
One victim was identified in that shooting but again the department said the severity of that person’s injuries was unknown. The department has yet to make any arrests in relation to that incident, according to the post. Officers continue to investigate.
The intersection of First Avenue and Broadway is in the heart of the city’s popular South Broadway shopping and entertainment area, near a number of bars, restaurants and shops.
The 1200 block of North Williams Street is just south of Cheesman Park.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
US Catholic clergy shortage eased by recruits from Africa
Colorado weather: Mountain areas to get blasted with more snow this week with a chance of snow in Denver on New Year’s Eve
Chris Finch breaks down Minnesota’s hardship waiver signees
Denver police investigating two shootings that left three injured Monday night
Harrison Ford, 79, Is Buff On Post-Christmas Bike Ride Around Santa Monica — Photos
Omicron spreading “like wildfire” as Colorado COVID hospitalizations tick up
Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future
Are the Chicago Bears eligible to conduct interviews? And who are some possible candidates? 8 questions about a potential coaching search as the new early window opens.
Michelle Wu defends vaccine mandate for Boston city workers as pregnant police officers push back
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocol
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?