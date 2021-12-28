News
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.
“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.
Now, the CDC is changing the isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public to be even less stringent.
The change is aimed at people who are not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms during isolation, or who develop symptoms during quarantine, are encouraged to stay home.
The CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidance has confused the public, and the new recommendations are “happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.
Nevertheless, the guidance continues to be complex.
ISOLATION
The isolation rules are for people who are infected. They are the same for people who are unvaccinated, partly vaccinated, fully vaccinated or boosted.
They say:
—The clock starts the day you test positive.
—An infected person should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10.
—At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but must wear a mask everywhere — even at home around others — for at least five more days.
—If you still have symptoms after isolating for five days, stay home until you feel better and then start your five days of wearing a mask at all times.
QUARANTINE
The quarantine rules are for people who were in close contact with an infected person but not infected themselves.
For quarantine, the clock starts the day someone is alerted they may have been exposed to the virus.
Previously, the CDC said people who were not fully vaccinated and who came in close contact with an infected person should stay home for at least 10 days.
Now the agency is saying only people who got booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.
That’s a change. Previously, people who were fully vaccinated — which the CDC has defined as having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — could be exempt from quarantine.
Now, people who got their initial shots but not boosters are in the same situation as those who are partly vaccinated or are not vaccinated at all: They can stop quarantine after five days if they wear masks in all settings for five days afterward.
FIVE DAYS
Suspending both isolation and quarantine after five days is not without risk.
A lot of people get tested when they first feel symptoms, but many Americans get tested for others reasons, like to see if they can visit family or for work. That means a positive test result may not reveal exactly when a person was infected or give a clear picture of when they are most contagious, experts say.
When people get infected, the risk of spread drops substantially after five days, but it does not disappear for everyone, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, a New York physician who is a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
“If you decrease it to five days, you’re still going to have a small but significant number of people who are contagious,” he said.
That’s why wearing masks is a critical part of the CDC guidance, Walensky said.
VARYING RECOMMENDATIONS
The new CDC guidance is not a mandate; it’s a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC’s guidance for health care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.
It’s possible other states will seek to shorten their isolation and quarantine policies, and CDC is trying to get out ahead of the shift. “It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance” that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Walensky said.
Given the timing with surging case counts, the update “is going to be perceived as coming in response to pressure from business interests,” Wiley said. But some experts have been calling for the change for months, because shorter isolation and quarantine periods appeared to be sufficient to slow the spread, she said.
The move by CDC follows a decision last week by U.K. officials to reduce the self-isolation period for vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol as Broncos begin preparation for Week 17 road game against Chargers
Entering the penultimate week of the Broncos’ season, who will play quarterback on Sunday against the Chargers remains unclear.
Teddy Bridgewater is still in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 15 against Cincinnati, so, as of Monday, Drew Lock’s in line for his second start of the season.
“We really don’t have an update as far as whether (Bridgewater) will be available or not this week,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Maybe as the week moves on we will, but until he’s cleared by the independent doctors and says he’s ready to go, then we have to assume that he won’t be available to play. We’ll do the best thing for him moving forward.”
Bridgewater, who also sustained a concussion in the Week 4 loss to the Ravens, was injured in the third quarter of the Bengals game and had to be carted off the field. He spent the night at a local hospital before being discharged the next day.
Grading Drew Lock. The third-year quarterback was 15-of-22 for 153 yards passing and no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday’s 17-13 loss in Las Vegas that all but snuffed out the Broncos’ playoff chances.
Fangio, who said last week Bridgewater would remain the starting QB if he’s healthy no matter how well Lock plays, gave the latter a mixed review for Sunday.
The Broncos couldn’t get anything going on the ground (18 total rushing yards) or through the air as drives continuously sputtered and the offense only mustered one touchdown, off a turnover that set them up at the Raiders’ one-yard line.
“Anytime you lose your running game — especially for us because that’s what we’ve done best this year — it makes it harder on the quarterback,” Fangio said. “There’s no doubt about that. I think it’s hard to give a great assessment of Drew’s play yesterday because as a whole offensively we just didn’t play good enough, and it makes it hard to assess the quarterback position. I thought he made some good throws. We had a chance on some of them but we didn’t quite make them.
“I wasn’t terribly disappointed in his performance either. Obviously, it could be better.”
Fangio on dropped passes. As Fangio alluded to, the Broncos had pass protection issues Sunday (Lock was sacked twice and pressured on 52% of dropbacks, an NFL-worst for the week) while Lock also didn’t get much help from his wideouts.
Jerry Jeudy dropped a would-be first down catch on third down near the end of the first half that forced the Broncos to settle for a field goal. Then, on the Broncos’ final drive, Tim Patrick and Albert Okwuegbunam had drops on consecutive plays. Okwuegbunam’s drop came on a vertical route that would’ve set Denver up in the red zone.
Fangio said the Broncos have “got to be able to find a way to make those plays.”
“Yeah, they could have (changed the game),” Fangio said. “All three of them weren’t routine catches by any means. There were (defenders) there or the ball wasn’t just right on their body and totally unhindered. But those are the kind of plays you have to make to win a close game.”
Injury/COVID updates. Fangio said defensive lineman DeShawn Williams will miss the final two games with an elbow injury. Meanwhile, nose tackle Mike Purcell, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and outside linebacker Andre Mintze went on the COVID list and will need negative tests on consecutive days in order to return to the team.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry, inside linebacker Barrington Wade and practice squad lineman Drew Himmelman remain on the COVID list.
Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley land on COVID-19 reserve list
The Patriots have placed linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley on the Reserve/COVID list, per the league’s transaction wire.
Both played in Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both are important pieces of the defense, Judon in particular.
He leads the team in sacks (12.5), although since coming off the bye week, he hasn’t been the same presence and force coming off the edge. He didn’t register a sack against either Buffalo or Indianapolis, and has just one quarterback pressure in each of his last two games, per Pro Football Focus.
The timeline for a potential return for Judon and Bentley depends on their vaccination status.
If the players are vaccinated and asymptomatic, it’s possible for them to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars given a series of negative tests going forward.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was able to make a quick turn around, after being put on the COVID list early last week.
While the Patriots are in a fight for a playoff spot, Sunday’s game is against the 2-13 Jaguars, who are having their own issues with COVID-19. The Jags are dealing a major outbreak, as they placed 11 players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday.
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Offensive ineptitude — half of 40 snaps gained two or fewer yards
Upon Further Review
1. Nothing cooking. The Broncos ran 40 offensive plays and 20 resulted in a gain of two or fewer yards. Nine of the 14 carries by RBs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were considered “bad” run plays (gain of one or fewer yards not counting goal-line/short-yardage). Fill-in C Austin Schlottmann was booked for three bad run blocks. QB Drew Lock had a five-yard keeper and a six-yard scramble to account for the two longest carries.
2. Rushing four. Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley stayed true to his play-calling roots except for the Broncos’ initial third-down. On that third-and-9, the Raiders rushed six and LB Divine Deablo created pressure when LT Garett Bolles was late reacting to the inside rush (two-yard gain). The Raiders rushed five or more on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%) and had two sacks and six pressures. The sacks were booked to LG Dalton Risner (4.34 seconds) and RG Quinn Meinerz (2.88 seconds).
3. Gashed by Raiders. Las Vegas averaged four yards per carry (40 attempts-160 yards) and was led by RB Josh Jacobs (27-129). The Broncos had five run “stuffs,” including two by OLB Stephen Weatherly, but shoddy tackling abounded. The defense missed eight tackles, their most since 11 in Week 10 vs. Philadelphia. Seven players had at least one missed tackle and OLB Malik Reed had two. Needing a stop at the three-minute mark, Jacobs ran through ILB Baron Browning’s arm tackle for 13 yards.
4. Missed field goal re-cap. K Brandon McManus ripped off his helmet and exchanged words with Fangio after he missed a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter. McManus may have felt the operation was rushed. But the television copy showed Fangio called for a field goal with 30 seconds on the play clock. Holder Sam Martin didn’t crouch down until nine seconds remained and the football was snapped with one second left. Obviously, there was a malfunction in terms of getting the unit set up.
5. Stretching the field. It was expected Lock would challenge the Raiders downfield and he was 2-of-6 passing for 60 yards on attempts of at least 16 “air” yards. The completions were 40 yards to WR Jerry Jeudy (19 “air” yards) and 20 yards to TE Noah Fant (19 “air” yards). Lock nearly completed a fine pass to WR Courtland Sutton 28 yards downfield on the opening drive and his 28-yard pass to TE Albert Okwuegbunam late in the game was dropped.
6. Surtain’s rough game. Rookie CB Pat Surtain II allowed completions on five of his targets in man coverage for 55 yards. On the Raiders’ initial third down, they lined up three receivers to the Broncos’ right, leaving Surtain against TE Foster Moreau to the left. Moreau ran a shallow cross that Surtain trailed but had to take a slightly different route when RB Jalen Richard ran a crossing route right at him. Moreau gained 16 yards.
Four Key Numbers
13
Tackles for ILB Jonas Griffith, the most by a Broncos player this year.
4
Dropped passes by the Broncos (WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Tim Patrick, TE Noah Fant, TE Albert Okwuegbunam), most in a game this year.
6
Consecutive Broncos losses in road games against the Raiders (Oakland/Las Vegas).
3
Takeaways by the Broncos’ defense, their most in a game this year.
Talking Points
Playing time review. The Broncos’ offense had 42 plays (40 that counted) and TE Noah Fant led the skill-position players with 38 snaps, followed by WRs Tim Patrick (36), Courtland Sutton (33) and Jerry Jeudy (31) and RBs Melvin Gordon (23) and Javonte Williams (22). S Kareem Jackson, ILB Baron Browning and CB Pat Surtain II played all 69 defensive snaps. S Justin Simmons (67) sat out his first snaps since Week 3 against the New York Jets. DE Dre’Mont Jones played 30 snaps in his return from a foot injury.
Plus-3, lose game. For only the 12th time in franchise history, the Broncos lost a game in which they were at least plus-3 in turnover differential. In Week 17 of 2020, the Broncos were plus-4 and lost to the Raiders. Before that game, it was 20 years since they lost while being plus-3 or better. In 1964, the Broncos were plus-5 and lost 30-19 at Buffalo. Coach Mac Speedie’s group produced six takeaways, but managed only seven first downs and were sacked 11 times.
Gordon, Williams together. To start the Broncos’ second drive, Gordon and Williams were on the field at the same time. On the first play, Williams motioned across the formation from the right slot (Gordon one-yard run). In the second quarter, a play-action pass to Williams for 11 yards was negated by a penalty on LT Garett Bolles. And in the third quarter, Williams gained a yard on a jet sweep motion when he couldn’t make CB Casey Hayward miss on the perimeter.
Extra points
RB Melvin Gordon was the first NFL player in four years to have at least seven carries and minus-4 yards or worse and the second in Broncos history; QB John Elway had seven rushes for minus-6 yards against Seattle in October 1986. … Reserve G Netane Muti filled the fullback role (blocking LB Denzel Perryman) on RB Javonte Williams’ one-yard touchdown. … The Broncos’ 40 offensive plays were their second-fewest ever, behind the 37 plays run in a 45-7 loss to Houston in 1966. … The Broncos rushed five or more on eight of Raiders QB Derek Carr’s 31 drop-backs (two sacks, two knockdowns and one pressure).
