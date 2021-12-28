Vikings place guard Oli Udoh on COVID-19 reserve list

The Vikings on Monday placed starting guard Oli Udoh on the COVID-19 reserve list. A source said he is fully vaccinated.

Udoh started at right guard in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Mason Cole was put on injured reserve Friday with an elbow injury. Udoh started the first 11 games of the season at right guard, moved to left tackle for two and was benched for one game prior to Sunday.

After testing positive, Udoh needs two negative tests 24 hours apart if he is to return to the roster before 10 days. If Udoh is out Sunday at Green Bay, Dakota Dozier, who started all 16 games last season at right guard, could take over at the spot. The Vikings also have Wyatt Davis, a rookie guard from Ohio State taken in the third round, but he has not played a snap this season from scrimmage.

Udoh struggled against the Rams and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. According to Pro Football Focus, his grade of 46.8 in the game was the lowest of any Minnesota offensive player with 10 or more snaps.

Udoh becomes the fourth player on Minnesota’s COVID list, joining running back Dalvin Cook, backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday he is hopeful of Cook, who is unvaccinated and was placed on the list last Thursday, returning to face the Packers.