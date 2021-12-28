News
Vikings place guard Oli Udoh on COVID-19 reserve list
The Vikings on Monday placed starting guard Oli Udoh on the COVID-19 reserve list. A source said he is fully vaccinated.
Udoh started at right guard in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Mason Cole was put on injured reserve Friday with an elbow injury. Udoh started the first 11 games of the season at right guard, moved to left tackle for two and was benched for one game prior to Sunday.
After testing positive, Udoh needs two negative tests 24 hours apart if he is to return to the roster before 10 days. If Udoh is out Sunday at Green Bay, Dakota Dozier, who started all 16 games last season at right guard, could take over at the spot. The Vikings also have Wyatt Davis, a rookie guard from Ohio State taken in the third round, but he has not played a snap this season from scrimmage.
Udoh struggled against the Rams and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. According to Pro Football Focus, his grade of 46.8 in the game was the lowest of any Minnesota offensive player with 10 or more snaps.
Udoh becomes the fourth player on Minnesota’s COVID list, joining running back Dalvin Cook, backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday he is hopeful of Cook, who is unvaccinated and was placed on the list last Thursday, returning to face the Packers.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh says ‘everything’s fine’ with Bengals’ Zac Taylor | NOTES
A day after the Cincinnati Bengals kept pressing late in a 41-21 win over the Ravens, neither team’s coach seemed all that concerned with how things ended.
The Ravens’ John Harbaugh, when asked how Monday he felt about how some reports characterizing him as unhappy with Cincinnati’s late-game offense, said: “I don’t really know where that’s coming from, and really, I don’t necessarily appreciate having to address if there was a ‘feeling out there’ kind of question. I think that’s kind of absurd.”
A tweet from Pro Football Talk’s Twitter account said Sunday that Harbaugh “privately” seemed unhappy with coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals throwing the ball when leading by 20 points. The two coaches shook hands postgame afterward, and Harbaugh said Monday that “Zac and I had a good conversation, just like we always do. We always have good conversations. There’s mutual respect there. Everything’s fine.”
Taylor, asked Monday by Cincinnati reporters whether he thought Harbaugh had taken exception to the Bengals’ approach, offered a concise response: “No.”
- Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs), who was knocked out of Sunday’s game, will be evaluated later this week before the Ravens determine his availability for a crucial Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. “It’ll be just a matter of whether he can move around and play with it,” Harbaugh said.
- Defensive end Calais Campbell, who played just eight defensive snaps Sunday because of a thigh injury, came out of the game without any setbacks, Harbaugh said.
Woman charged with shooting at random car in St. Paul now accused of similar crime in Maplewood
A woman accused of shooting at random vehicles in St. Paul was charged Monday with a similar crime in Maplewood in which a woman was struck by a bullet this summer.
Latoya Nicole Weston, 44, of West St. Paul was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two felony counts of drive-by shooting and two felony counts of second-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Maplewood police responded to St. John’s Hospital on July 1 on a report of a woman who had been shot in the head. The woman was conscious and alert despite a bullet being lodged in the right side of the back of her head.
She told police she was driving on Highway 61 in her Toyota Camry behind a white BMW SUV which appeared to be moving slowly.
When both vehicles turned east onto Beam Avenue, she moved to pass the BMW. As she did, she felt something hit the back of her head. Her five-year-old son was in the backseat. He was being treated at the hospital for cuts on his arm and leg from broken glass, the complaint states.
Police inspected the woman’s car and found that the right rear passenger window was shattered. It appeared a bullet had passed through the right side of the driver’s seat headrest.
The bullet removed from the woman’s head was from a 9mm gun, charges say. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.
Police were able to identify Weston by the BMW and because she was arrested and charged in October for shooting at another vehicle containing a woman and three children near Marion Street and University Avenue in St. Paul.
In 2019, St. Paul police took another report from a driver that said Weston had been following her vehicle for about 20 minutes before Weston threw a brick at the car, charges say.
Weston was arrested Dec. 14. Her next court appearance is Jan. 6.
First Responder Bowl preview: Air Force going for 10 in vs. Louisville
First Responder Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6), Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).
Line: Louisville by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: First meeting.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Air Force has won its last three games and has a chance to get to 10 wins for the fourth time in eight seasons. The Falcons won 10 games only five times in the program’s first 57 seasons before that. Their three losses this season are by a combined 17 points. Louisville needs a win to avoid consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2008-09.
KEY MATCHUP
Louisville’s rushing defense against Air Force’s NCAA-best rushing offense that didn’t throw a pass in its last game. The Falcons had 511 total yards against UNLV while not attempting a pass for the first time in a game since 2012. They run for nearly 341 yards game and have 42 rushing TDs. The Cardinals allowed 545 yards rushing, and nearly 6.9 yards per carry, in their last two games — a 40-point win at Duke and a 31-point loss to instate rival Kentucky.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Air Force: LB Vince Sanford is second on the Falcons with 56 tackles. He has 17 tackles for losses, and 9 ½ sacks.
Louisville: QB Malik Cunningham needs 266 yards passing, 32 yards rushing, two passing TDs and one rushing TD to become the fifth QB in NCAA history with 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, along with 20 passing and 20 rushing TDs in the same season. Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson accomplished that feat during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2016.
FACTS & FIGURES
Louisville, at 231 yards passing and 211 yards rushing a game, is the only team to average 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in each of the past three seasons. … Air Force is 13-13-1 in bowl games, 5-5 in coach Troy Calhoun’s 15 seasons. … Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield is 4-0 in bowl games, the last being the 2019 Music City Bowl in his first season at Louisville. … Air Force has 35 sacks, its most since 37 in 2015. The 31 by the Cardinals are their most since 2016, with LB Yasir Abdullah is second in the ACC with nine. … Air Force is playing an ACC team for the first time since beating Georgia Tech in the 2010 Independence Bowl.
