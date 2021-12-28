What Is Content Writing? Tips To Create The Best Online Content

The process of receiving payments for your products or services online requires thorough planning, integration, and implementation to ensure a seamless payment process for your users and make sure that you are incurring the lowest charges from the payment gateway yourself. In addition, the privacy and safety of your buyers will be essential if you want to guarantee that your business is going to be a success. These factors make it crucial to hire the right mobile app development company in Dubai or web development company in Dubai to build your E-commerce platform.

Therefore, you need to take your time with the selection process to guarantee that you are choosing the right payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application. In this blog, we will be talking about your options and the main factors you would need to consider when selecting the payment gateway for your platform.

Some of the most popular payment gateways in the middle east include:

Stripe

PayTabs

PayFort

MyFatoorah

Moyasar

Paymentwall

We mention these payment gateway providers because they are some of the most popular ones in the middle east and have proven to provide a good service. Nevertheless, we will be looking into several essential factors that will be essential for your decision regarding E-commerce payment options.

What should you be looking for when selecting your payment gateway?

Before we get into the details on what you should consider when making a decision, you need to remember that a payment gateway is a software application that helps process credit card information and enables online payments.

This means that the payment gateway requires a certain level of security with practical features to be a viable option. Deciding which gateway to use is something as relevant as choosing your E-commerce website development company.

With that said, now we can go over the main reasons and the primary considerations to keep in mind when selecting the right kind of payment gateway service. You should make sure that either of the options you consider will provide these essential features.

The main features and services to expect include:

Optimal security standards and certifications

Multi-currency support

Simple and intuitive checkout process

Easy process of integration

Customer service availability

Accessible prices and free estimates

There has never been anything more important for E-commerce than enhanced security. You need to note that you will be dealing with highly confidential information provided by your customers, such as credit card numbers, addresses, contact details, etc. As such, the last thing you want is to use a payment gateway that is not taking all required precautions and measures to secure your client’s data.

The certifications that a payment gateway requires include the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard accreditation, which is a mandate by credit card brands. This means that without this certification, the payment gateway will not be able to operate with most credit card brands.

Any web development company in Dubai that you work with would advise you to ensure that the security measures taken by the payment processing service are optimal. This is expected when an E-commerce website development company starts to work with you on any E-commerce project.

Multi-currency support

Another critical factor that needs to be mentioned here is the currency support that various payment gateways offer. This is a crucial point to consider while selecting the right payment gateway partner for your platform, as it would directly impact your costs. If you plan to take your E-commerce business to various countries, you must keep in mind that users usually prefer to purchase products in their local currency. It is proven through a study conducted by Penton Research and E4X, where it was found that at least one-third of the users showed a reluctance to purchase when the E-commerce platform was tailored to a single currency. They either abandoned their shopping cart, bought fewer products, or left the E-commerce site to check for conversion rates and never returned.

Even if you decided to go ahead with a single currency like USD, you must be mindful of the additional charges your users would incur while making a purchase and the charges you would incur through your bank for the frequent conversions. This could lead to a bad experience for your users and must be addressed at the beginning.

The simple and intuitive checkout process

It may seem like the checkout process for a payment getaway is always going to be simple, but there are many cases when it can be confusing and frustrating for the customer. The biggest issue when this happens is that many potential buyers could end up abandoning their shopping carts before checking out if they get frustrated with the process.

Easy process of integration

Sometimes the biggest issue with a payment gateway is that they may have a highly complex integration process due to a lack of proper documentation. Proper documentation for any payment gateway is essential for your web development partner to integrate the payment gateway with your E-commerce platform. This can lead to additional development efforts spent by your web development agency to troubleshoot and integrate the necessary features of the payment gateway and thereby increase the overall cost of your E-commerce platform.

The less complicated the integration, the easier it is for any mobile app development company in Dubai to help you with the process. This also means that the development costs are going to be much lower.

Customer Service Availability

The reliability and availability of a customer service department with any payment gateway vendor are going to be essential features. You don’t want to be in a situation requiring immediate attention only to find that the payment gateway service is only available at certain hours or days of the week.

Customer service should be available at all times when it comes to a service like E-commerce. You need to consider this a critical factor while deciding the best payment gateway vendor for your E-commerce website.

Transparent pricing

There are many payment gateways services available in the market, and it is important to have relevant details regarding their terms, conditions, and pricing readily available to ensure you are making an informed decision regarding your payment gateway partner for your E-commerce platform.

