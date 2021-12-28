Bitcoin
Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold
Bitcoin has been pitted against gold at various turns since the digital asset started going mainstream. Enthusiasts have finally settled on referring to the former as ‘digital gold’ while continuing to push that bitcoin will replace gold as the default store of value in the coming years. However, not all bitcoin supporters seem to share this school of thought despite the asset’s growth.
Billionaire Ray Dalio is a supporter of bitcoin and has been vocal about his support for the digital asset at various times in the past, but it seems that Dalio does not believe that bitcoin will replace gold. In a recent podcast episode with Lex Fridman, the billionaire investor shares some insight into both assets and why he believes bitcoin cannot surpass gold in terms of market cap.
Related Reading | By The Numbers: Here’s How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Holds
$1 Million Bitcoin Is Impossible
Talking to Fridman, the billionaire laid out his reasons why bitcoin will be unable to replace gold. He points to the traceability of bitcoin and compared this to gold which he says is untraceable as it is not connected. Furthermore, gold is a universally recognized store of value while only a small percentage of the world is estimated to use bitcoin as an investment and a store of value.
He explains that gold still maintains the lead ahead of bitcoin which he does not yet believe will become the apex or the universally accepted form of money. Gold, for one, has been around for thousands of years and is still an accepted form of money or store of value.
BTC falls to $49K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
For the reasons that he outlined, Dalio does not believe that bitcoin will ever be able to surpass gold. Furthermore, he explains that he does not believe that bitcoin will reach the price page of $1 million which some bitcoin maximalists have pushed in recent times.
Still A Strong Contender For Gold
Dalio did not completely dismiss how valuable bitcoin is though. The billionaire lauded bitcoin by proclaiming that the digital asset has proved itself despite not being able to serve as a currency due to its volatility. The digital asset has proven to be a safe way to invest as it has never been hacked and continues to operate according to its original programming.
Related Reading | Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Forget Fiat, Buy Bitcoin Bitcoin Instead
“It has proven itself. It has not been hacked, it has operated in an amazing way over that 11 years to be probably the most exciting topic among a lot of people,” said Dalio. ”It has been used and is now obtained the status of having imputed value.”
The billionaire also revealed that bitcoin ranked highly on his list of assets that he considers to be strong competitors for gold. He still maintains that gold is still his favorite investment but has not written off bitcoin from the running either. A few months ago, Dalio had revealed that he held a small portion of holdings in bitcoin, and had added ethereum to his stash too.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Introducing MahaChain, The DAO-Powered Blockchain by MahaDAO
London, United Kingdom, 28th December, 2021, Chainwire
MahaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, recently announced the launch of MahaChain, a revolutionary blockchain with built-in robust economic policies powered by smart contracts.
Bearing a resemblance with policies issued by a Central Bank, MahaChain implements different economic policies, such as quantitative easing, buybacks, interest rates to promote and boost the growth of dApps within the MahaChain ecosystem in a decentralized environment.
MahaDAO is a name synonymous with decentralization that takes a community-centered approach to pave the way for a new and better financial world with a fair, non-concentrated reserve of wealth. The launch of MahaChain will further the vision of MahaDAO and create a scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain network.
MahaChain – The DAO-Powered Blockchain with built-in Economic Policies
The MahaChain is set for launch in the first quarter of 2022, with the testnet launch set in January 2021. Moreover, the economic policies will be coded into MahaChain in early 2022 in a whitepaper written jointly by Steven Enamakel (MahaDAO Creator) and Suhas Kulkarni (Economist). The introduction of economic policies will help MahaDAO effectively create and govern a fully decentralized economy.
MahaChain is an EVM-fork that uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm initially conceptualized by the POSDAO. Moreover, the blockchain will initially support 100 validator nodes elected through a decentralized voting mechanism involving the $MAHA token holders. With this dual-token design, the role of $MAHA will increase further as a Proof-of-Stake token used to govern and secure $ARTH.
Following the launch of MahaChain, MahaDAO will open its gate to the world of DeFi, NFTm Gaming, and dApp builders. Users can now deploy their dApps on MahaChain and receive MAHA tokens as economic rewards. However, the primary focus of the blockchain remains on the high inflation countries like Venezuela, Argentina, Turkey, etc. Residents of these countries can interact with an inflation-proof stable currency and simultaneously invest and interact with projects built on MahaChain.
MahaChain is unique and takes a different approach than other layer-1 EVM chains in the industry. It will support interoperability on the day zero itself with several bridgers to help users interact with dApps and tap onto the liquidity on the other blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC Chain, from MahaChain.
About MahaDAO
MahaDAO is a community-powered DAO that aims to empower the world by preserving its purchasing power using ARTH, the world’s first Valuecoin. $ARTH tackles US Dollar inflation and is resistant to the financial crisis and low volatility.
Another token, the $MAHA token, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem as it is the governance token for ARTH valuecoin. It makes sure that the system remains decentralized and free from manipulation by any single entity. To learn more about MahaDAO, visit https://mahadao.com/.
Social Links
Website” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Website | App” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> App | Telegram Chat” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Telegram Chat | TG ANN” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> TG ANN | Twitter” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Twitter | Discord” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Discord | Reddit” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Reddit | Github” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Github
Contacts
Creator
Bitcoin
APENFT Foundation Partners With The TRON Ecosystem To Sponsor GameFi Hackathon
Singapore, Singapore, 28th December, 2021,
Hackathon To Support Developers And Promote Growing GameFi Trend
Leading NFT marketplace APENFT, in partnership with TRON, one of the world’s largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems, has launched the first-ever APENFT & TRON GameFi Hackathon.
The concept of GameFi has gained significant popularity this year, as it combines DeFi, NFT, and P2E blockchain gaming ecosystems, providing users with access to a world of income opportunities. The Hackathon is open to all developers willing to build GameFi projects on the TRON blockchain. Registrations and submissions for the first phase of the Hackathon started on December 20th, 2021, and will continue until February 20th, 2022.
To empower developers and help accelerate the growth of GameFi in the TRON ecosystem, APENFT Foundation is sponsoring a $500,000 prize pool for the highly anticipated Hackathon, the results of which will be announced on March 1st, 2022. Winning teams will also get support from the TRON development team, and an opportunity to present their projects in the DoraHacks live studio for higher visibility. Furthermore, the most promising projects will also receive APENFT’s end-to-end support in funding and incubation after the Hackathon.
The APENFT & TRON GameFi Hackathon is designed to help next-gen GameFi projects gain more exposure alongside full support from the TRON development team. The bench of judges for the Hackathon includes some of the most renowned personalities from Binance Labs, Cadenza, IVC, and EVC, among others.
All winning amounts for the Hackathon will be distributed in USDT, with five projects set to be selected based on a tally of judges’ votes. The winner will receive $200,000, the runner-up receives $120,000, and the remaining three winners will receive $80,000, $50,000, and $30,000 each. Additionally, two more projects will be selected based on community voting. The winner of the “Community-Choice” award and the “Developers’ Choice” award will both receive $10,000 each.
About APENFT
APENFT leverages features of the Ethereum and TRON blockchains and the BitTorrent File System (BTFS) to build a bridge between renowned artists and the blockchain ecosystems while empowering crypto-native artists – all through NFTs. APENFT operates across multiple areas, including funding allocations to top NFT platforms and works of art, the incubation of prominent NFT artists to forge greater connections between renowned artists and the NFT universe, gallery sponsorship, art exhibition production, and much more.
About TRON
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 52 million users on the blockchain and upwards of 2.3 billion transactions. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in Dec 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Polygon ’s Side Of The Story: Hard-Fork Resolved A “Critical Vulnerability”
The Polygon team offered an explanation and here it is. A few weeks ago, the Ethereum Layer 2 network hard-forked their blockchain, seemingly without explanation. As usual, NewsBTC got to the bottom of the case and presented all of the available information. The only piece missing was a promised official report with a detailed explanation from Polygon’s experts. Is this it? Apparently so.
Related Reading | Community Voted, Why Uniswap Will Be Deployed On Polygon
Before we get into it, let’s remember Polygon’s co-founder Mihailo Bjelic’s explanation as reported by us:
“We’re making an effort to improve security practices across all Polygon projects,” Bjelic tweeted. “As a part of this effort, we are working with multiple security researcher groups, whitehat hackers etc. One of these partners discovered a vulnerability in one of the recently verified contracts. We immediately introduced a fix and coordinated the upgrade with validators/full node operators. No funds were lost. The network is stable.”
It’s important to remember that the crypto ecosystem was concerned that the way that they managed to do all this seemed centralized. However, the co-founder assured everyone that “The network is run by validators and full node operators, and we have no control over any of these groups. We just did our best to communicate and explain the importance of this upgrade, but ultimately it was up to them to decide whether they will do it or not.”
However, this was Polygon node operator Mikko Ohtamaa’s further complaint:
“Next time it happens can you at least announce a critical update to all Polygon node operators. Now this looks super unprofessional and confusing for the community. It was not mentioned or pinned down in any major channels or publications.”
What Did The Polygon Experts Say?
Considering the infamous Poly Network exploit was merely in August this year, it’s good to hear Polygon is working hard in securing their whole operation. They’ve ”been investing significant effort and resources into creating an ecosystem of security expert partners, with the goal of improving the security and robustness of all Polygon solutions and products.” With that in mind, this is the company’s version of what happened:
“Recently, a group of whitehat hackers on the bug bounty platform Immunefi disclosed a vulnerability in the Polygon PoS genesis contract. The Polygon core team engaged with the group and Immunefi’s expert team and immediately introduced a fix. The validator and full node communities were notified, and they rallied behind the core devs to upgrade the network. The upgrade was executed within 24 hours, at block #22156660, on Dec. 5.”
So far, so good. This rhymes with Bjelic’s explanation and gives the community more details. However, we know that they barely notified the validators and node operators. They don’t even have to lie about it, because they do have a great explanation as to why they ran the whole operation in stealth mode.
“Considering the nature of this upgrade, it had to be executed without disclosing the actual vulnerability and without attracting too much attention. We are still finalizing our vulnerability disclosure policy and procedures, and for now we are trying to follow the “silent patches” policy introduced and used by the Geth team.”
According to Ohtamaa, “there are multiple open source projects out there” that have done similar operations in a more effective manner. And that might be true, but it doesn’t take from the fact that Polygon’s actions were justified.
MATIC price chart on Binance | Source: MATIC/USD on TradingView.com
The Aftermath
In the end, the critical update worked out fine enough:
“The vulnerability was fixed and damage was mitigated, with there being no material harm to the protocol and its end-users. All Polygon contracts and node implementations remain fully open source.”
Related Reading | Polygon Opens Vault On MakerDAO, Commits $50 Million Worth Of Matic Tokens
Remember, one of the early criticism was that they forked the Polygon blockchain “to a completely closed-source genesis.” Here, the official source assures that “contracts and node implementations remain fully open source.” Is there something else they want to tell us?
“We are still working on closing the final proceedings with Immunefi and the whitehat hacker group, primarily in terms of their rewards and multiple rounds of reviews of the fixed vulnerability. We will post a detailed postmortem once this process is finished, likely by the end of next week.”
The team will publish yet another post with even more details for the technically oriented people. That’s above our pay grade. Stay tuned to Polygon’s blog if you’re interested.
Featured Image by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash – Charts by TradingView
Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold
Kate Chastain on What It Would Take to Return to Below Deck
Minnesota court upholds group’s right to challenge mine-siting rules near Boundary Waters
Broncos Talking Points: Entering second meeting, Chargers’ rush defense still struggling
U.S. home prices surge 18.4% in October
Guregian: Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Fans Have Questions About Baby Bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story
Amanda Kloots Hangs With ‘The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio & Fans Go Wild Over The Friendship
Russian court shuts renowned rights group
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?