XDC Based SuperBullsNFT Rages with Bids of 444,444 XDC
- SuperBullsNFT announces the winning bid for their first NFT.
- The first NFT, the Golden Bull sold for 444,444 XDC.
- The winner also got a Tag Heuer watch signed by Max Verstappen along with a digital frame of the Golden Bull NFT.
The XinFin XDC network has very well established itself as a single blockchain platform enabling various blockchain services as a one-stop-shop. Accordingly, it further expands itself into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sector by establishing a new project launched recently upon its network.
The recently launched SuperBullsNFT works on the XDC blockchain network, with all prices of their NFTs to be in XDC. In spite of bringing these NFTs up, the SuperBullsNFT went into selling their first-ever NFT, the ‘Golden Bull’ through bidding.
Winning the Golden Bull
The SuperBullsNFT officially took to Twitter in the early hours of Christmas day, announcing the winning of the ‘Golden Bull’. According to the tweet, the ‘Golden Bull’, SuperBullsNFT’s first NFT has been sold for a bid of a whopping 444,444 XDC. In other terms, the price of the Golden Bull went for approximately $36K!
As the bid was a huge success, the SuperBullsNFT also awarded the winner with a Tag Heuer watch officially signed by the Belgian-Dutch F1 motorsports superstar Max Verstappen. In addition, the winner also receives a digital photo frame of the Golden Bull too.
Are you ready… the winning bid was for 444,444 $XDC | The lucky winner has won the very first SuperBullsNFT #NFT and also wins the signed Max Verstappen Tag Heuer Watch and digital photo frame of the Golden Bull. Thank you to everyone that entered! 🐂
— SuperBullsNFT (@SuperBullsNFT) December 25, 2021
Regarding the SuperBullsNFT
The SuperBullsNFT actually consists of digitally rendered cartoon animated pictures of bull-faced humanoid figures. Also, SuperBullsNFT states that there will be only 1000 unique NFTs ever to be sold on the XinFin XDC blockchain network.
However, SuperBullsNFT terms that this will be their first collection alone and further will be launching their ‘Single Editions’ unique NFTs upon various cross-chains, apart from the XDC.
Moreover, the SuperBullsNFT terms that they find the XDC network the best suited for their needs. They term that the XDC network provides a completely scalable Delegated Proof-of-Stake (XDPoS).
Apart from a highly scalable blockchain, SuperBullsNFT terms that the XDC network is far more faster and secure than any other network. Another important aspect on which the SuperBullsNFT admires the XDC network is in terms of its extremely low transaction fees of a mere $0.00001 per transaction.
TA: Bitcoin Tops At $52K, What Could Trigger A Sharp Move To $47K
Bitcoin failed to clear the $52,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is started a major decline and traded below the $50,000 support.
- Bitcoin made two attempts to clear the $51,800-$52,000 resistance zone but failed.
- The price is trading below $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $51,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is declining and could even dive below the $49,500 support zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Pattern
Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $51,800 resistance zone. BTC spiked towards the $52,000 zone, where the bears took a stand. It seems like there is a double top pattern forming near $52,000.
A high was formed near $52,111 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a break below the $51,200 and $50,500 support levels. There was also a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $51,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $49,477 swing low to $52,111 high. Bitcoin is now trading below $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It is also trading below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $49,477 swing low to $52,111 high. An immediate support is near the $49,500 zone. The first major support is near $49,000.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A downside break below the $49,000 level could push the price towards the $48,800 support. Any more losses may possibly push the price towards the $47,500 support zone.
Recovery In BTC?
If bitcoin manages to stay above the $49,500 support zone, it could start a decent increase. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $50,000 level.
The next key resistance could be $50,800 and the 100 hourly SMA. A clear move above the $50,800 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $51,800 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $49,500, followed by $47,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $50,000, $50,800 and $51,800.
Terra’s UST Becomes First Decentralized Stablecoin To Surpass $10B Market Cap
It’s safe to say that DeFi is booming lately – and Terra’s stablecoin UST has swiftly emerged as a powerhouse player in DeFi, swimming among of sea of centralized tokens such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC.
DeFi is wholeheartedly embracing UST, and new protocol integrations are popping up faster than most can keep up with, leading UST to surpass decentralized competitor DAI.
Let’s take a look at the recent growth for Terra and UST, and what we can expect from the stablecoin – and the broader Terra Luna ecosystem – looking forward.
Terra’s On A Tear Lately…
First and foremost, UST has been gaining substantial traction from more casual stablecoin holders who want to maximize their yield potential while balancing platform risk. Terra’s Anchor Protocol has served as a tool that many have turned to in recent months for exactly that; Anchor has offered a consistent ~19.5% continually compounding yield on UST while CeFi platforms like Celsius or BlockFi have been less aggressive in stablecoin rates (Celsius, for example, reduced it’s stablecoin yield rates in December from north of 10% to around 8.5%).
This has opened the door for moderate-risk stablecoin holders to give Anchor a try. Just take a look at the growth in recent months from both depositors and borrowers on the Anchor Protocol platform:
Related Reading | Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Forget Fiat, Buy Bitcoin Instead
New Integrations
New platform and protocol integrations have been rolling out at a rapid pace. Our team at NewsBTC covered a deep-dive this week around the NEAR Protocol’s support of UST, and Binance rang in the holiday week last week with new UST support for BTC, USDT, and BUSD trading pairs.
Additionally, UST continues to find new protocol integration across the traditional DeFi landscape: chatter has been abundant around Abracadabra.Money’s new “degenbox,” a yield-generating strategy that allows user’s to leverage their stablecoin UST with Abracadabra’s now infamous Magic Internet Money (MIM).
Of course, we can’t leave out Astroport, a Terra-native Automated Market Maker (AMM) that is in early stages – but has already fielded over $1B worth of capital inflows. These developments have led to Terra’s native platform token, LUNA, to reach record highs. LUNA incurs $1 USD worth of burn with every UST minted, leading it to be an elastic (but lately, deflationary) token.
For more on Astroport and LUNA’s skyrocketing movement lately, check out NewsBTC’s report last week around exactly that. In all, if Q4 2021 is any indication, there’s plenty for LUNA holders, UST yield generators, and Terra Luna watchers alike to be excited about as we head into 2022.
Terra Luna's LUNA token has seen substantial growth in December, in part fueled by greater adoption and integration of the UST token throughout DeFi protocols. | Source: LUNA-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | UAE Authorities Announce New Stringent Measures Against Crypto Scammers
Here’s What’s In Store For Cardano In 2022
Cardano has no doubt had an interesting year in 2021. Its native token, ADA, had grown from less than 30 cents to its record high above $3. It was a remarkable year filled with firsts for the project, the most notable being the launch of smart contract capability on the network.
As the year 2021 draws to a close, investors are beginning to look towards the new year and what might be in stock for these digital assets. To this end, founder Charles Hoskinson once again took to his YouTube channel, where he explained to 300,000 subscribers in a live video, what they should expect in the coming year.
Related Reading | By The Numbers: How Ethereum 2.0 One-Year Stats Stack Up
DeFi On Cardano
The deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Cardano blockchain has been a long-awaited event for both the network and its supporters. With smart contracts capability launched in September, expectations have grown even more as investors anticipate the launch of the first DeFi protocols. Developers continue to work hard towards this goal.
Hoskison took time to address this important part of the Cardano network as he explained his plan to bring affordable loans to the network through DeFi. He outlines this goal as something he is working towards so that by the second half of 2022, there can be working protocols on the network where people are able to perform end-to-end Microfinance transactions on the blockchain.
“My goal for the second half of 2022 is to figure out how to put all the pieces together to get an end-to-end microfinance transaction on Cardano. So that a real person in Kenya or somewhere with a blockchain-based identity and credit score, stablecoin on the other side, Cardano is the settlement rail,” Hoskinson said.
ADA trading above $1.5 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Spreading In Africa
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson did not fail to mention Africa, a continent that has been of real interest to the blockchain. For Hoskinson, bringing these peer-to-peer decentralized finance services to the continent and spreading them so all of the continent can benefit from this. He refers to this spread of realfi (real finance) across the continent as “the dream.”
Related Reading | Crypto Research Analyst Puts Ethereum At $9,000 In Six Months
He also outlines other projects scheduled to take place on the network. Hoskison lists out plans to enhance the network’s smart contract platform known as Plutus, as well as the three Cardano improvement proposals (CIPS), taking a note from the Ethereum improvement proposals (EIP), that are being worked on by developers that will come into the project.
The founder also acknowledged the growth of the community, which has grown tremendously in 2021. “We’re staging things appropriately, and we’re starting to see a refinement of the science of things,” he said. “The adoption’s there. The community’s there. We’ve grown to about two million people,” Hoskinson added.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
