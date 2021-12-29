Connect with us

2022 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt Rules

No purchase necessary to win.

Treasure Hunt clues are published in the Pioneer Press and TwinCities.com, starting with Sunday, January 23, 2022. A new clue will appear daily through Thursday, February 3, 2022, unless the medallion is found before that date. Read the daily clues to search for the Pioneer Press medallion hidden on public land in Ramsey County. The medallion will not be hidden on the State Capitol grounds, at Como Zoo & Conservatory, Rice Park, Mounds Park Indian Mounds, under any skating surface, on a golf course, under or on any artificial turf surface, or at any construction site. Do not destroy anything to find the medallion.
If you find the Pioneer Press medallion, PROMPTLY call the number on the medallion for further instructions on how to qualify for the $2,500 initial cash prize. Win an additional $2,500 for bringing in all of the published daily clues, clipped or copied from the Pioneer Press or printed from TwinCities.com, and providing them along with the found medallion. To qualify for the additional $5,000, the individual who finds the medallion must have a registered Pioneer Press Medallion. Groups or hunting partners may not share a registered medallion. The Pioneer Press will recognize one winner with one prize. If the finder chooses to share the prize award, it will be their responsibility. Medallions are immediately registered when purchased online.

Please follow all local COVID regulations. Face masks are requested during the hunt. Hunters should not look, dig or hunt next to other hunting parties without a min distance of 6 feet or more. All hunters should stay home if sick.

If the medallion is not found by 11:59 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Pioneer Press reserves the right to terminate the hunt and donate the prize to a local charity. The Pioneer Press reserves the right to discontinue the hunt at any time if public property is destroyed or for COVID safety rules are broken or disregarded.

General Conditions: Individuals under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian’s permission to participate in the hunt. The parent or guardian who claims the prize on behalf of a child must have a registered medallion. The winner will be required to execute and return a Certificate of Eligibility and General Release forms within 24 hours of notifying the paper that the medallion has been found. If the winner is under 18, the Certificate must be signed by their parent or legal guardian. Non-compliance may result in disqualification. Any income tax liability is the sole responsibility of the winner. All participants agree that the Pioneer Press, TwinCities.com, Sponsor(s) and their respective affiliate companies, parents, subsidiaries, advertising representatives, and agent/consultants will have NO liability whatsoever and will be held harmless by participants for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prizes or participation in this contest. Except where legally prohibited, by accepting the award, the winner grants permission for the Pioneer Press, its partners, and those acting under its authority to use their name, photograph, voice, and likeness for advertising and publicity without compensation.
No purchase is necessary to win. Photocopies or online printouts from TwinCities.com of the published clues will be accepted. All contest rules and decisions are final. Employees, carriers, and immediate family members of the Pioneer Press, TwinCities.com, and contest partners are not eligible.

Safety First: Every hunter has a role to play in protecting themselves and fellow Minnesotans from COVID-19 based on ensuring social distance and wearing face coverings to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Each hunter needs to be aware of the Local Community Orders regarding public health and COVID-19. Night hunting is not recommended for your safety.

All HUNTING WILL DONE BE AT YOUR OWN RISK. Please abide by all the laws and requests of police officers or local officials.

For a list of the winners write to:

Pioneer Press/Treasure Hunt Winner

Attention: Marketing

1 West Water Street

St Paul MN 55107

