Alex Rodriguez Pays Tribute To Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis On 49th Birthday: ‘Wonderful Mother & Role Model’

A-Rod sent some love to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in a new birthday tribute. He said he’s ‘extremely lucky’ to be co-parenting his two daughters with Cynthia.

Alex Rodriguez, 46, publicly praised his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in honor of her 49th birthday on Tuesday, December 28. The former New York Yankee called his ex “a wonderful mother and role model” in a touching Instagram tribute, which featured a slideshow of family photos. Alex and Cynthia’s daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, appear in a few of the snapshots, as does Cynthia’s current husband, Angel Nicolas, and their 5-year-old daughter Camilla.

“Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life,” Alex began his heartfelt caption. “Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!”

Alex went on to say that Cynthia — whom he split from in 2008, after six years of marriage — has “always been a wonderful mother and role model” to their “incredible” children. “You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become,” the retired athlete added. “I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that. Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have.”

When Alex and Cynthia first split, things were far from amicable. She claimed that he’d “emotionally abandoned” her and their children, and alleged that he’d had a multiple affairs. But, things have drastically improved and a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it all came down to putting their kids first. “Despite everything that’s happened in their past, they got to this point by putting the focus on their girls,” the source said in June 2021. “They both know that no matter what, they’ll always be family and that the most important thing is to continue raising their daughters the best way they know how.”

Alex has also remained close to Cynthia in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez, 52. The two enjoyed a workout together at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables in June, just three months after A-Rod and J.Lo confirmed their split. J.Lo has since rekindled things with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, 49.