Celebrities
Alex Rodriguez Pays Tribute To Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis On 49th Birthday: ‘Wonderful Mother & Role Model’
A-Rod sent some love to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in a new birthday tribute. He said he’s ‘extremely lucky’ to be co-parenting his two daughters with Cynthia.
Alex Rodriguez, 46, publicly praised his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in honor of her 49th birthday on Tuesday, December 28. The former New York Yankee called his ex “a wonderful mother and role model” in a touching Instagram tribute, which featured a slideshow of family photos. Alex and Cynthia’s daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, appear in a few of the snapshots, as does Cynthia’s current husband, Angel Nicolas, and their 5-year-old daughter Camilla.
“Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life,” Alex began his heartfelt caption. “Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!”
Alex went on to say that Cynthia — whom he split from in 2008, after six years of marriage — has “always been a wonderful mother and role model” to their “incredible” children. “You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become,” the retired athlete added. “I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that. Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have.”
When Alex and Cynthia first split, things were far from amicable. She claimed that he’d “emotionally abandoned” her and their children, and alleged that he’d had a multiple affairs. But, things have drastically improved and a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it all came down to putting their kids first. “Despite everything that’s happened in their past, they got to this point by putting the focus on their girls,” the source said in June 2021. “They both know that no matter what, they’ll always be family and that the most important thing is to continue raising their daughters the best way they know how.”
Alex has also remained close to Cynthia in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez, 52. The two enjoyed a workout together at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables in June, just three months after A-Rod and J.Lo confirmed their split. J.Lo has since rekindled things with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, 49.
Celebrities
Glam Pop God Jake Wesley Rogers & Soulful Skywalker Bren Joy Dazzle Starry-Eyed Crowd At Red Bull SoundClash In Nashville
Clash Kings!
We were front and center for Red Bull’s spectacular SoundClash between Glam Pop Star Jake Wesley Rogers and Soulful skywalker Bren Joy who battled it out in front of a starry-eyed crowd in the heart of famed Music City Nashville.
For those new to SoundClash stannery (welcome! You’ll love it here), clashers go song-for-song over the course of four exciting rounds where they perform covers, reimagine one of their competitor’s tracks, perform three of their own songs and close things out with a wildcard finale that could include anything from special guests to surprise on-stage antics.
Once both artists wrap up their potentially extraordinary finales, the audience votes to determine a winner.
With that said, it was nearly impossible for the crowd to choose between Bren who showcased his stunning vocal range and Jake who wowed the crowd with stardust-fueled bravado.
By Round 4, they had performed alongside Grammy-winning star Sheryl Crow, singer and actress Lennon Stella, Queer icon Joy Oladokun and Hip-Hop artist Landon Sears.
In one of many highlights of the night, Jake and Bren performed special collaborative versions of “Weddings and Funerals” by Jake Wesley Rogers and “Freezing” by Bren Joy during their unforgettable Takeover Round.
Check out the heavenly video below:
The classic clash headlined our dazzling Nashville adventure that included an interactive songwriting class (with special guest Bren Joy), Jake Wesley Rogers-inspired photoshoot where we let our inner-glam God (or Goddess) shine, and a tour of the National Museum of African American Music.
*Co-writing a song with a talented group of open-minded creatives is sooooo fun. 10/10, highly recommend.
*At NMAAM, you can make your own beats, spit hot fire in a studio, recreate the greatest dance moves ever, lead your own church choir, and freestyle like your fave rappity rapper. If you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out.
*Doing anything inspired by Jake Wesley Rogers is a flex. He’s a star.
For more info on the Red Bull SoundClash series, click here.
Celebrities
Megan Fox & MGK Match In Silky Pajamas & Santa Hats For Cute Christmas Video — Watch
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were feeling festive this Christmas. The couple rocked silky red and green Christmas pajamas and Santa hats in a cute TikTok video.
Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had the best time celebrating Christmas this year. MGK posted a TikTok video that revealed their festive PJs. Megan had on a pair of red silky pajamas, while MGK had on a pair of similar silky green ones. They also had on pink Santa hats for their holiday celebrations.
@machinegunkelly
Break it, I mean, bop it 🤪🎄
♬ original sound – Colson
Machine Gun Kelly took on the “Bop It Challenge” in the TikTok video. But things took a turn when he ended up breaking the Bop It! Megan can be seen in the background shaking her head when the toy broke. “Break it, I mean, bop it,” MGK captioned his video.
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong since going public with their relationship in June 2020. Just a few weeks before Christmas, the couple stepped out for a date night at Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. That same week, the couple rocked all-black outfits at the launch party for MGK’s nail polish line UN/DN LAQR.
The couple’s relationship is very serious, with their kids already spending time together. MGK has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship, and Megan shares three kids — Bodhi, Noah, and Journey — with ex Brian Austin Green. MGK and Megan’s kids recently joined the couple on a vacation in Greece.
After seeing their pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get engaged in October 2021, Megan is ready to take the next step with MGK. Megan is wanting MGK to make the “same commitment” to her in the very near future.
“She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him and considers him a soulmate,” a source close to Megan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And since she has recently seen how Kourt and Travis had their own beautiful engagement, it’s pulled at her heartstrings — and she wants it to happen for herself very soon.”
Celebrities
Selena Gomez’s Full Back Tattoo Of A Dripping Rose Revealed In New Close-Up Photo
After giving fans a far-away glimpse of Selena Gomez’s new back tattoo earlier this month, the singer’s tattoo artist showed what the ink looks like up close in a new photo on Dec. 28.
Selena Gomez finally debuted the intricacies of her latest tattoo in a new photo shared by her tattoo artist on Dec. 28. The official Bang Bang Tattoo Instagram account posted the photo of Selena’s upper back, which now has a pink rose emblazoned across the center. The rose is dripping black ink in a watercolor style. “Watercolor on @SelenaGomez,” the photo was captioned. “Thank you for always being so wonderful.”
Bang Bang first revealed the tattoo in mid-December, but it was in a photo where Selena stood far from the camera. While it was apparent that the singer had gotten some pretty sizable ink on her back, the details of the artwork were kept under wraps until now. Right above the rose is another tattoo — the number 76 written in Roman Numerals (LXXVI). The exact meaning of this tattoo is unclear, but it is said to be a tribute to a family member who “means a lot” to Selena.
Selena is currently in the midst of filming the second season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. The series’ first season premiered earlier this year to rave reviews. Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for four Critics’ Choice Television Awards, including a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Selena. The show also received three nominations at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.
Of course, her fans are also hoping for some new music from the star. Sel released her record Rare in 2020, and followed it up with an album entirely in Spanish, Revelacion, in March 2021. Earlier this year, Selena hinted that she might be retiring from music due to “not being taken seriously,” but she clarified her comments in a later interview. “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music,” she admitted to Elle. “I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes that can really get to me.” In October, she teamed up with Coldplay on the track “Let Somebody Go.”
