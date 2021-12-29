Celebrities
Amazon fixes dangerous TikTok penny challenge
A dangerous TikTok challenge was quickly shut down by Amazon before it could lead to serious injuries or death.
According to the BBC, Amazon was made aware of the penny challenge on TikTok after its smart home device, Alexa, allegedly instructed a 10-year-old girl to perform the dangerous stunt.
On December 28, Alexa challenged the girl to “Plugin a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”
The parents of the girl came forward and reported the dangerous instruction to Amazon after the girl nearly burned their house down.
Amazon acted quickly to delete the information from Alexa’s memory banks.
The BBC reports Amazon issued a statement admitting an “error” caused Alexa to find the dangerous challenge online and pass it on to the child. The company said Alexa will not repeat that mistake in the future.
“Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.”
The penny challenge first became popular in 2019 on YouTube and eventually made its way to TikTok in 2020.
The New York Post spoke to Massachusetts Fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey who said the penny challenge can cause “sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire.”
He advised “local news outlets, school officials, and parent organizations” to “not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers.”
Children who are fixated on starting fires are severely emotionally disturbed and should be seen by a mental health professional as soon as possible.
Celebrities
GG Gharachedaghi to Lala Kent: “Stop Complaining” About Ex
Shahs of Sunset star GG Gharachedaghi has some words of advice for Lala Kent as she navigates the ending of her relationship with Randall Emmett. She claims Lala should “stop complaining” after seeing “red flags” in her partner and to stop playing the victim.
After Lala spoke to Page Six about her break-up with Randall Emmett GG took to the comment section to voice her opposition to the way Lala handled the situation.
“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’ why does the person [Lala] wait until they’ve experience many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” the Shahs of Sunset star wrote in the comment section of the article with Lala.
Continuing on the Bravolebrity clarified, “Just saying…walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”111
Regardless of GG’s comment’s many have come to Lala’s defense.
One commenter wrote “@gg_golnsesa I don’t think it’s that simple. We all ignore things or let things slide when we are in love,” one person wrote. “I think once a person steps out of the relationship, a lot of clarity can come, and the red flags are more easily identified.”
Many others having come after GG for her apparent non-support of women and “blaming the victim.”
For the time being Lala wants to set a good example for her daughter, Ocean.
“There are so many times where people are sending me messages about what I’m choosing to share. And for me, I want my daughter to understand what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” Lala shared.
For now, it looks like GG’s advice is neither needed nor asked for as Lala has it all figured out on her own.
Telling Page Six, “I think there’s going to be a day where she’s going to learn how to read and she’s going to see these things. I’ll explain to her when she has questions. I think being honest is a great thing,” Kent said. “But again, my job is just to protect her. And if she doesn’t come to me with my questions, then my lips are going to be sealed.
Celebrities
Rest Up Coach: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Coach & Broadcast Legend John Madden
Celebrities react to the passing of Hall Of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.
This year we’ve lost so many legends and the loss continues coming even in the last days of 2021. Yesterday we learned Hall Of Fame coach and broadcasting Icon John Madden passed away at the age of 85. While John had been out of the spotlight in the later years of his life every generation has been impacted by the Madden video gaming putting a connection in the hearts of millions even if they didn’t witness him in his prime years. Of course, once news broke the outpouring of love hit the internet. When it comes to broadcasting Madden put the bar so high that an entire generation has admitted no one will ever touch what he has done.
“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable,” his former team the Raiders said in a statement.
As we mourn the loss of the sports legend let’s take a look at all the love that has been shown for Madden and remember the good times.
Celebrities
Britney Spears ‘Couldn’t Stop Smiling’ During ‘Romantic’ Date Night With Sam Asghari
The ‘Toxic’ singer and her fiancé looked so in love as they grabbed dinner together in Los Angeles right after Christmas.
There’s nothing better than a romantic date night! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted grabbing an intimate dinner together at Los Angeles’ Catch on Monday December 27, per TMZ. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair seemed totally smitten as they had a low-key evening out on the town.
Britney has made it clear that she’s absolutely head over heels for her fiancé, 27. The 40-year-old popstar and Sam couldn’t help but show their love for each other as they walked into the restaurant. “You could tell they were obviously super into each other; they were holding hands, staring into each other’s eyes, etc. Britney couldn’t stop smiling and it was really sweet,” the eyewitness said.
Other than the details of their love, the eyewitness revealed that Catch seems like it’s become a favorite of the engaged couple since Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021. “Britney and Sam have been to Catch LA a few times now since her conservatorship ended. They really just acted like any other couple in love who was enjoying a nice dinner and a romantic date night out,” they admitted.
It sounds like the couple were wonderful patrons, and the “Piece of Me” singer was very thankful to the restaurant staff. “Britney was so sweet and seemed genuinely appreciative of all the service she and Sam received. She kept thanking everybody and was really down to earth. Britney and Sam were seated in one of Catch’s private rooms (along with what seemed like security) so they could enjoy a quiet meal,” the eyewitness told HL.
The pair had the dinner after Christmas, and the pair seemed like they had also had a wonderful holiday season. Sam posted a sweet photo of the pair ready to celebrate on Christmas Eve. A few days before Christmas, Sam had coolly responded that he and his future wife would be celebrating the holiday by “Baby-making,” when a TMZ videographer asked what their plans were.
