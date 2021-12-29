Connect with us

Andy Cohen Claps Back at Kelly Dodd For Shading RHOC Ratings

1 min ago

Andy Cohen Claps Back, Plus Reacts to Meghan King's Split After Offering Prize to Fan Who Predicted Breakup
Kelly Dodd took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, where she took aim at the current ratings of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Six months after she was booted from her full-time role on the Bravo reality series, Kelly told her fans and followers that while season 15 fell below one million viewers on just two occasions, three out of the last four episodes of season 16 garnered under a million viewers.

“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem? Wasn’t there a boycott??” Kelly asked on December 28. “We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news!!! This year? [RHOC season 16] under a million 3x in 4 weeks!”

Kelly then asked, “Hey [Andy Cohen] How’s that reboot going???”

Kelly Dodd Shades RHOC Ratings After Cast Reboot

Along with Kelly’s post was a screenshot of the numbers for last week’s RHOC, which revealed the series received just 822,000 viewers. The previous three episodes received 955,000, 1,024,000, and 936,000 viewers, respectively.

Kelly Dodd Plans to Discuss RHOC Ratings Drop

Following Kelly’s Twitter post, Andy offered a response to her claims, suggesting that the numbers she gave were “delayed.”

Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for [RHOC]. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured,” he wrote.

Andy Cohen Fires Back at Kelly Dodd's RHOC Ratings Diss

In other RHOC news, Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal, formerly of Fox News, recently spoke to The Sun, saying they were “very sorry” to hear about Meghan King‘s split from Cuffe Owens after just two months of marriage. However, while the couple said they “feel bad,” they also noted that “neither of us are surprised.”

“We actually talked about her nuptials on our Rick & Kelly Unmasked Podcast on Patreon.com right after she tied the knot in October and both of us predicted it wouldn’t last. Because of how new their relationship was and how short their engagement was,” they explained.

“On our show in October, Kelly predicted Meghan’s marriage would last no more than ‘a year and a half’ and [Rick] predicted ‘less than a year.’ We then started an impromptu contest, asking our Patreon subscribers to weigh in via email,” they continued. “One of them wrote us with the winning guess of ‘less than six months.’ We’re sending her a Rick & Kelly Unmasked hat.”

Kelly and Rick acknowledged that making a game out of Meghan’s misfortune may seem “heartless,” but they were actually just being realistic and both “hope Meghan finds happiness because she deserves it.” In fact, Kelly already reached out to her former castmate, who “shared how incredibly hard this is for her.”

As she shared the article on her Twitter page, Kelly responded to potential backlash over the fan prize.

“It’s not as bad as it sounds!” Kelly tweeted. “Wishing Meghan happiness and a fresh start in the new year…”

RHOC Kelly Dodd Gives Fan Price for Predicting Meghan King Split

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Trending