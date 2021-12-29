News
Ask Amy: Teen besties might not be a good match
Dear Amy: I am very upset. I have a best friend, “Lizzie.”
Lizzie and I have been best friends since we attended daycare together, and now we are juniors in high school.
Lizzie has always been bossy. She wants things to be her way.
Lately, it has gotten bad.
Lizzie only hangs out with me and gets mad if I hang with other people.
So now it’s always just the two of us.
But that’s not the worst part. She has been trying to “jokingly” hold my hand and cuddle.
I don’t want this. I don’t know what to say to her. I just walk away and make up an excuse to go somewhere else.
We’re both girls, which is fine, but this is not me.
I am into guys. I don’t want everyone at school thinking I don’t like guys when they see us together.
She also gets mad when I am interested in anyone else.
I don’t know what’s going on.
Is she really just joking? Is she controlling?
— Uncomfortable
Dear Uncomfortable: If “Lizzie” is isolating you and gets angry and jealous when you hang out with anyone else then yes, this is controlling behavior. This dynamic is not healthy for either of you.
It sounds as if Lizzie has always been the “Alpha” of the two of you, meaning that she dominates the friendship. Now that you’re older, this behavior is getting more extreme, perhaps because she senses or is afraid that she is losing control over you.
No one should touch or try to “cuddle” you if you don’t want them to. You must speak up. Be real and honest: “I don’t want to hold hands.”
You could ask Lizzie, “Are you joking when you do stuff like that, or do you have romantic feelings for me?”
If she says she is joking, accept that as her answer. You can add, “I definitely want to stay in the friend zone, like we’ve always been.”
You should also try to talk about your friendship. Tell her that she is really important to you, but that you also want to branch out and bring new people into your circle. Encourage her to do the same.
I hope you will be able to be honest and respectful toward Lizzie, but if her behavior intensifies and you’re worried about yourself — or her — you must go to an adult for help.
Crisis Text Line is a great resource for support: Text the word HOME to 741-741 any time and you will connect with someone who will do their best to help.
Dear Amy: I am disappointed to see you pandering to extremists by adopting made-up meaningless words like “nibling.”
As cute a word as it is, our language unites us culturally and regionally.
Please don’t be bullied into divisive language by new age political correctness.
Thank you for your consideration.
— Ann
Dear Ann: Language is always changing and (to use synonyms employed through the last 100 years) I think this evolution is: capital, dandy, cool, awesome, rad, certified fresh, and dy-no-mite!
I especially like the term “nibling,” when referring to a sibling’s offspring. This word is not offered up by “extremists,” but seems to have bubbled up through the word soup, after swimming just below the surface for several decades.
According to Merriam-Webster, “nibling” was first coined by a Yale professor “… in the early 1950s but was relatively obscure for several decades before being revived in recent years.”
The word “nibling” first appeared in this column in 2014.
This term is helpful if you don’t know the gender, don’t want to designate gender, or are referring to a group of people in the “nibling” category. Compared to other detailed and inclusive descriptors, “nibling” is also an efficient space-saver, which is always welcome in a column with constraints, such as this one.
Dear Amy: “Big Tipper” said that if you can’t afford a 20 percent tip, you shouldn’t go out to eat — and you agreed!
Really, you are saying that I can’t ever go out to eat if I can’t give a big tip?
My waitress mother would rather have the joy of meeting new people for a minimal tip than have the restaurant close because there are no patrons.
No, it’s not generous, its entitled.
— Ready to Dine Out
Dear Ready: A few people called this my Marie Antoinette moment, but in my opinion (having been a waitress), the joy a restaurant worker receives from “meeting new people” is cold comfort, compared to compensation.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
Red Sox year in review: A timeline of how a wild 2021 unfolded
How do you sum up Red Sox baseball in 2021?
It was entertaining. It was unpredictable. There were unlikely triumphs. And there was an unfortunate loss beyond the game.
A year that started with great uncertainty after Alex Cora’s return ended with just as much uncertainty as MLB’s lockout continues into the new year. In between, there was plenty to watch and talk about. Before the calendar turns to 2022, we take a look back at the biggest Red Sox stories of 2021.
Feb. 1 — Dustin Pedroia retires after legendary career
The first big story of 2021 came off the field, and wasn’t entirely unexpected. After a 14-year career that ended unceremoniously as he battled knee issues over the final years, Dustin Pedroia finally came to terms with his reality, retiring just before spring training.
Pedroia was later honored in front of fans during a pregame ceremony on June 25. He and his family are residing in Arizona, where he has taken on coaching his son’s baseball team. A future working in MLB awaits him.
Feb. 10 — Andrew Benintendi sent to Kansas City in surprising trade
Days before the Red Sox were set to report to spring training, Chaim Bloom threw a curveball into their plans. On the one-year anniversary of the Mookie Betts trade, he dealt Andrew Benintendi to the Royals, bringing back Franchy Cordero and four prospects. It was a bit unexpected, but Bloom found an opportunity to cash in on a struggling Benintendi to bolster his farm system.
Benintendi went on to have a decent first season in Kansas City, while Cordero struggled to get on the field in Boston. But the real prize of the deal looks to be pitcher Josh Winckowski, who impressed in the minors and is already among the Red Sox’ top prospects.
April 4 — Garrett Whitlock makes strong debut
After opening eyes in spring training, rookie Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock made the Opening Day roster, and days later, his MLB debut. In an 11-3 loss to the Orioles, the right-hander struck out five in 3 1/3 shutout innings.
Spoiler alert: He stuck around. Whitlock became the Red Sox’ most dependable pitcher in 2021, with a team-best 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen. His future is very bright going into 2022.
April 8 — Eduardo Rodriguez makes long-awaited return
Rodriguez was the story of spring training as he made his return from missing 2020 with myocarditis, a complication from COVID-19. He looked great in four spring starts and was named the Opening Day starter, but a dead arm kept him out. At last, the lefty made his major league comeback on April 8, when he struck out seven and allowed three runs over five innings in a win over the O’s. It was one of the best moments of the year.
April 30 — Red Sox finish opening month on top
Fueled by a nine-game winning streak, the Red Sox took baseball by storm to start the season. With a 6-2 win over the Rangers, they finished April with a surprising 17-10 record, the best in the majors. It set the stage for an unexpectedly successful season.
May 29 — Fenway Park returns to full capacity
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Red Sox played home games in front of reduced crowds to start the season. But as COVID-19 vaccines became available, they felt comfortable enough to return to full capacity on May 29. It wasn’t quite normal yet as it didn’t draw a sellout, but it was still memorable as a loud crowd of 25,089 watched the Red Sox take a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
Fenway finally had a sellout on June 25, its first since Sept. 29, 2019.
May 31 — Alex Cora makes return to Houston
For the first time since he was pinned as the mastermind behind the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal — which cost him his job and resulted in a one-year suspension — Alex Cora returned to Houston. But it probably wasn’t the kind of return he had in mind. The Red Sox were smacked 11-2 in the opening game and lost three of four in the series.
July 1, 4 — Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes named first-time All-Stars
Where would the Red Sox have been without Rafael Devers and Nathan Eovaldi this season? The two were the Red Sox’ most valuable players this year and were deservedly voted All-Stars for the first time in their careers. Devers was named an American League starter alongside Xander Bogaerts, and Eovaldi — who led the A.L. in fWAR this season — joined Matt Barnes as the other All-Star newcomers. Barnes, who had a terrific first half, fell off dramatically in the second half, and didn’t make the postseason roster.
July 11 — Red Sox select Marcelo Mayer in first round of draft
It seemed like nothing could go wrong for the Red Sox at the All-Star break. Not only did they lead the division, but they got the steal of the draft. With the No. 4 pick, they took high school phenom Marcelo Mayer, who was touted as the best talent in the draft.
July 25 — Red Sox stun Yankees with another comeback win
It was probably the game of the year. The Red Sox trailed the Yankees 4-0 and were being no-hit by Domingo German going into the eighth inning when everything changed dramatically. Alex Verdugo broke up the no-no with a leadoff double to right to knock German out of the game, setting off a dramatic comeback. The Red Sox ultimately took a 5-4 lead on a Bogaerts sac fly that scored Kiké Hernández, and they held on for the thrilling win at an electric Fenway.
The victory embodied the resiliency of the Red Sox, who finished the regular season with 47 come-from-behind wins.
July 29 — Red Sox make deadline deal for Kyle Schwarber
As almost every contender around them made moves, the Sox struck a trade for power-hitting Kyle Schwarber. The move was initially criticized — Schwarber was injured at the time, and he wasn’t a natural positional fit — but it paid off. Once he finally debuted in mid-August, Schwarber was the Red Sox’ most consistent hitter and hit several clutch home runs down the stretch and in the playoffs, and became a fan favorite.
Aug. 14 — Chris Sale makes long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery
On possibly the most anticipated day of the season, Chris Sale didn’t disappoint. The Red Sox’ ace finally completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and made his first major league start in two years, striking out eight and giving up two runs over five innings in a 16-2 win over the Orioles.
“It was just a special day,” Sale said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative. To have my family and my friends, this was just kind of full circle for me. I loved every second of it.”
Aug. 27 — Red Sox overcome COVID-19 outbreak
Kiké Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27, which set off an outbreak that nearly derailed the Red Sox’ season. Twelve players tested positive, forcing them to hang on with several minor league players. They persevered to go 3-3 on the six-game road trip that began with Hernandez’s positive test, and though they struggled with the loss of several key players, they didn’t let the season get away from them.
Oct. 3 — Red Sox clinch playoff spot on final day
The Red Sox struggled in the second half as they not only let their division lead slip away but also faced danger of losing a Wild Card spot. But they still controlled their own destiny on the final day of the regular season, needing to win to earn a spot in the Wild Card game. They delivered. Behind a clutch Devers homer and clutch relief pitching from Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta, the Red Sox celebrated an unlikely playoff berth in Washington D.C. with a comeback 7-5 win over the Nationals to complete a 92-win season.
Oct. 7-22 — Red Sox make unlikely run to ALCS
They weren’t satisfied with simply making it to the dance. The Red Sox wanted more, and continued to deliver. They dominated the Yankees in the Wild Card game before knocking out the AL East champion Rays in four games, completing their ALDS victory with back-to-back walk-off wins, including a special Marathon Monday clincher in Game 4. Behind Hernandez, who turned into Babe Ruth in the postseason, the Red Sox came two wins away from a spot in the World Series as they lost in six games to the Astros. It may have ended unceremoniously, but for two weeks, the Red Sox took Boston on an unforgettable ride.
Oct. 30 — Red Sox icon Jerry Remy dies after long cancer fight
The end of the season was met with sad news. After a 13-year battle and seventh diagnosis of lung cancer, Red Sox legend Jerry Remy, who became a franchise icon as a broadcaster with NESN, died at 68. His final public appearance had come before the Wild Card game, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Dennis Eckersley.
Nov. 15 — Eduardo Rodriguez signs with Tigers in free agency
The Red Sox extended Rodriguez a qualifying offer and multiple years, but ultimately weren’t willing to go as far as others to keep the left-hander who had been a fixture of their starting rotation for six seasons. Rodriguez signed with the Tigers on a five-year deal worth at least $77 million as he turns to the next chapter of his career. His final moment in a Red Sox uniform came in their Game 3 win over the Astros, when he pointed at his wrist to mock Carlos Correa after completing six strong innings, one of the best starts of his career.
Dec. 1 — Jackie Bradley Jr. returns in stunning last-second trade
How’s that for a cliffhanger? With just minutes to go before MLB began its lockout, Bloom made a shocking buzzer-beating trade to bring back Jackie Bradley Jr., the longtime Red Sox outfielder who had left last winter in free agency, in a trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee.
Now, we must wait until after the lockout to figure out exactly what Bloom’s plan is, or what else he and the Red Sox have in store. Whatever it is, 2022 promises to be another wild one.
News
Person shot and killed in St. Paul overnight, police say
St. Paul police said a person was shot and killed overnight on the 500 block of Blair Avenue.
This is a developing story.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Our officers are holding a scene for homicide investigators on the 500 block of Blair Avenue after a person was shot and killed tonight.
Watch here for information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/ObzjY7RegE
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 29, 2021
News
Gophers put clamps on West Virginia to win Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX — The Gophers offense and special teams showed in the first quarter of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday that those units have been guaranteed to grate during the 2021 season.
Minnesota had two drives stall in West Virginia’s red zone and they missed a short field goal. Then in the second quarter, the Gophers showed how bowl games can, and should be, fun.
Right tackle Daniel Faalele lined up at fullback and the massive man plunged over the goal line to give Minnesota the opening lead in an eventual 18-6 win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Tuesday night.
In college football slang, that score is considered a big-man touchdown, but given Faalele’s size — 6-foot-8 and roughly 375 pounds — it’s more like the biggest-man touchdown. The trick play gave the majority maroon and gold crowd something to cheer.
The Gophers ran Faalele on a dive in the 2019 spring game, but the expectant NFL draft pick next spring got some unexpected glory in his final game for Minnesota.
The Gophers (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten) was a five-point favorite and didn’t trail. The U defense had six pass breakups, five sacks, an interception and held the Mountaineers (6-7, 4-5 Big 12) to their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Gophers have won five straight bowl games, including the Outback Bowl (2020), the Holiday Bowl (2016) and the Quick Lane Bowl (2015, ’18). It’s the second-longest streak, excluding national championships, in the country behind Alabama.
Besides the U’s miscues in the first quarter, both teams had trouble adjusting to the wet turf. Despite rain in the forecast, bowl officials opened the retractable roof on the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium to have four paratroopers land on the field and to shoot off red rockets during the national anthem. Rain poured down before the closed it.
The pregame pomp was what fans expect in bowl games, but the consequence was players slipping all night on the temporary grass field. In the third quarter, Tanner Morgan slid on the grass and had to eat a sack. On the next drive, Mike Brown-Stephens slipped on a route and Mountaineers defensvie back Charles Woods intercepted it.
Facing criticism online, the bowl’s account tweeted snark, “We thought Gophers could swim?”
While Faalele took the early spotlight, he Gophers tailbacks Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving were each able to eclipse 100 yards running against the Mountaineers. It was the 12th and 13 times Minnesota has had five different running backs go over century mark in games this season, and it was the first time it’s happened in a bowl game since Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III in the 2004 Music City Bowl.
Thomas finsihed with 144 yards and one touchdown; Irving ended with 129 yards. Minnesota had a nearly eight minute drive to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
The Gophers forced West Virginia to go three-and-out on its opening drive and then went 42 yards on 10 plays, but it stalled inside the Mountaineers 5-yard line. Tanner Morgan’s pass on second down was batted down and Morgan was sacked on third down. Then Matthew Trickett’s 32-yard field went wide left.
On the second drive, Minnesota went 52 yards down to West Virginia’s 15, but Thomas fumbled. It was the first giveaway for a Gophers running back of the year.
The Faalele play made it fun again.
