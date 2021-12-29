Connect with us

Celebrities

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death.

Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.

Harry Reid (John Locher/AP/Shutterstock)

The Nevada Senator ferociously led the Senate Democrats for 12 years, and helped pass Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, so it wasn’t a surprise to see many political leaders like the 44th President of the United States take to social media to mourn Harry’s death, following the tragic news.

Barack refrained from releasing an official statement, and instead, shared a personal letter he wrote Harry as Harry was “nearing the end” of his life. In the letter, which he shared on Twitter, Barack called Harry “a good friend” and “a great leader”. Afterwards, Bill Clinton reacted to Harry’s death in his own way, by sharing a personal statement written by him and wife Hillary Clinton. “Hillary and I mourn the passing of Harry Reid, one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known,” Bill tweeted at the start of their statement, which you can see below.

Nancy Pelosi, who has served as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, also took to Twitter to mourn the death of Harry Reid, when she said, “Today, America lost a titan of public service. Senator Harry Reid was a leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people.”

Later, Senator Bernie Sanders wrote, “Harry Reid was an outstanding leader and a friend. I have fond memories of working with him on important issues impacting working families, including the vast expansion of community health centers. Jane and I will miss him and send our condolences to Landra and the entire family.”

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer also called Reid “one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met. He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help.”

Along with Obama’s Affordable Care Act, Harry was responsible some big legislative wins, including an economic stimulus package following the 2007-08 recession and the Dodd-Frank financial reforms.

Harry Reid is survived by his wife, five children and 19 grandchildren. In May 2018, he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Dior ‘Cancels’ Travis Scott Cactus Jack collaboration

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Dior ‘Cancels’ Travis Scott Cactus Jack collaboration
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Best Image / BACKGRID

There’s more bad news for disgraced rapper Travis Scott in the wake of his Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead in November.

According to WWD, Dior announced it has shelved the line it was developing with Scott’s Cactus Jack brand in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

1640747586 77 Dior ‘Cancels Travis Scott Cactus Jack collaboration

Best Image / BACKGRID

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

1640747586 721 Dior ‘Cancels Travis Scott Cactus Jack collaboration

Best Image / BACKGRID

It was initially reported by WWD that the line had been “canceled,” but Scott’s team allegedly begged the fashion house to update the statement to reflect the “indefinite postponement” status.

The new clothing line would have been called Cactus Jack Dior, named after Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack Records.

1640747586 116 Dior ‘Cancels Travis Scott Cactus Jack collaboration

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Other corporations that dropped Scott like a hot potato include Nike, Anheuser-Busch and McDonalds. Music festivals that canceled Scott include Coachella 2022 and the Day N Vegas Fest.

Posted in Business

Tags: business news, cancel culture, clothing line, concert canceled, Dior, Travis Scott

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Dr. Dre agrees to pay ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in final divorce settlement

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Dr. Dre agrees to pay ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in final divorce settlement
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dr Dre escaped his failed marriage to Nicole Threatt Young with most of his fortune intact.

The mega producer is reportedly “delighted” that his ex-wife is only getting a fraction of his $800 million estate.

According to TMZ, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million — $50 million now, and $50 million a year from now.

The divorce settlement won’t put a dent in Dre’s estimated net worth of $820 million.

1640743607 823 Dr Dre agrees to pay ex wife Nicole Young 100 million

Apega/WENN.com

Nicole is reportedly upset that she didn’t get half of Dre’s total net worth. Fortunately for Dre, he had an ironclad prenup that she tried — and failed — to contest.

Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

1640743607 176 Dr Dre agrees to pay ex wife Nicole Young 100 million

La Niece/WENN.com

In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

In addition to 4 cars, she gets to keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage.

1640743607 869 Dr Dre agrees to pay ex wife Nicole Young 100 million

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Going forward, Nicole must pay her own legal fees. The final bill amounts to millions of dollars.

Sources tell TMZ that Nicole could have walked away with a bigger slice of Dre’s empire had she settled a year ago. “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the source said.

The final settlement means Nicole will not get spousal support — something she hotly contested during the bitter divorce.

Posted in Divorce

Tags: divorce, divorce settlement, Dr. Dre, money and finances, Nicole Young

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatshirt & Matching Pants After LA Dance Class

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatshirt & Matching Pants After LA Dance Class
google news

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt clutched her phone as she left dance class in Studio City, Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

With the year coming to an end, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, appears to be making sure to end the year strong with a workout in Studio City. The 15-year-old was pictured leaving a dance class on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and she looked pretty cool.

Dressed in a black sweatshirt and matching pants, Shiloh accessorized her look with an Apple watch and some Nike sneakers. She also held onto her phone while covering her face with a mask amid the ongoing pandemic. She also had her hair up in a messy bun, which probably helped keep her hair out of her face during class.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt leaves dance class in Studio City on Dec. 28, 2021. (BACKGRID)

It’s actually been a few months since Shiloh’s been spotted leaving a dance class, so it’s nice to see her out and about again. In late October, she showed off her cool street style when she rocked a David Bowie t-shirt, black Adidas track pants, and black Converse sneakers. She also wearing her hair back in a casual, mid-length ponytail when she was spotted leaving that dance class with a water bottle and a backpack.

Obviously, she rocked a similar look this time around with the similar black elements of her ensemble, but we love seeing each and every outfit that she takes on.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during an outing. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

In fact, just before the holidays, Shiloh traveled the world with mom Angelina as the actress promoted her new Marvel film, Eternals. Shiloh attended a few of the premieres, and she wore a range of outfits, including a sleeveless beige number at the LA premiere. Then, in Rome, the teen wore a black velvet gown with a bright yellow pair of sneakers. And at the London premiere, she wore a white dress with a black design.

So whether it’s a movie premiere or casual dance class, Shiloh always rocks the best looks.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending