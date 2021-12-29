News
BCA identifies Austin man killed in police shooting, officer who fired weapon
AUSTIN, Minn. — The name of the man killed by Austin police last week was released Tuesday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, 38, of Austin, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the BCA.
A two-year veteran of the Austin Police Department was identified as the officer who fired his weapon. He is officer Zachary Gast. Gast has been placed on standard paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Austin Police Chief David McKichan said in a Friday statement that Fiafonou confronted officers with a knife Thursday night and was shot by an officer in the southern Minnesota community of 25,000. The BCA said in its news release Tuesday that a knife was recovered at the scene near Fiafonou’s body.
Austin police do not use body-worn cameras, but squad cameras captured portions of the incident, according to the BCA.
Social media reports from those who say they are related to Fiafonou disputed some of the police chief’s narrative about the incident. Attempts to reach the family through an online fundraising page and other social media have been unsuccessful.
Police said last week the incident began about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street Northwest and Eighth Avenue Northwest. A man was walking in traffic and holding a knife, according to initial reports.
When officers arrived, they found the man with a machete. Officers attempted to speak with him, but were unsuccessful and officers followed the man into a residence, according to police.
Over the course of more than 24 hours, police as well as members of the Special Incident Response Team, including trained negotiators, used Tasers, pepper gas and less-lethal foam impact bullets in an attempt to bring Fiafonou into custody. Fiafonou allegedly threatened to harm other people.
By 6 p.m. Thursday, the law enforcement presence on scene was reduced to uniformed officers posted in the area to monitor the situation. About 9:30 p.m., Fiafonou left the apartment complex and walked to the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue West.
Officers followed him to the gas station’s parking lot, where Fiafonou “confronted” officers with a knife.
“At one point, one officer discharged their firearm, striking the male,” police said in Friday’s statement.
The BCA’s investigation of the shooting is continuing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendations to the Mower County attorney’s office for review.
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet (1 meter) of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said.
A group of eight snowmobilers was recreating in the area of Scotch Bonnet Mountain north of Cooke City at mid-day Monday. One man got stuck on the southeast facing slope and another man was trying to help dig him out when the avalanche happened, Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst said Tuesday.
The avalanche brought down snow about 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep and approximately 300 feet (91 meters) wide, burying the two riders, the avalanche center said.
The group had avalanche beacons and rescue equipment, Herbst said. They were able to dig the men out and attempted CPR, but were unable to revive them.
The victims were Jesse Thelen, 43, of Paynesville, Minnesota, and Carl Thelen, 40, from St. Martin, Minnesota, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told The Livingston Enterprise.
Due to consistent snowfall in the mountains around Cooke City, human-triggered avalanches were likely on steep, wind-loaded slopes, the avalanche center said in its forecast on Monday morning.
The deaths were the fifth and six due to avalanches in the United States this month, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Montana had two avalanche deaths during the 2020-21 season.
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
By JOSH DUBOW
Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.
Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.
He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”
Alyssa Gunn Maldonado died, husband Jimmy Maldonado injured in Denver shooting spree
When Haley Torres thinks about Jimmy Maldonado, she recalls how in love he was with his wife, Alyssa, and how happy he was to be working as a piercer at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing in Denver.
“He poured his heart into his passions,” said Torres, who has known him since the late 1990s.
Jimmy Maldonado was injured in Monday’s shooting spree in which at least five people were killed across Denver and Lakewood. He is in critical condition at Denver Health, confirmed hospital spokeswoman Rachel Hirsch.
His wife, Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, died in the shooting, according to a GoFundme campaign set up by a friend.
Alyssa Maldonado taught yoga at The Sol Shine in Denver, according to a Facebook post by the yoga studio.
“We are proud and grateful to have known these beautiful humans and send love as they are welcomed to meet with our ancestors,” wrote Sol Shine in the post about Alyssa and Jimmy Maldonado and Alicia Cardenas. “Today may we all come together and take one last breathe for them. Send them love, guidance, and peace. Knowing that they helped spread love and light during their time here.”
Cardenas, 44, the owner of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing was also killed in Monday’s shooting spree, which began at about 5 p.m. and started near the shop by the intersection of East First Avenue and Broadway.
The shooter traveled to multiple locations across the city, including the Cheesman Park neighborhood, near the Denver Health hospital campus and Lakewood’s Belmar district.
Jimmy Maldonado has been a piercer in Denver since 1996, having first apprenticed at Bound By Design. Jimmy Maldonado, who is also an Aztec Dancer, also worked at and “found his home” at Cardenas’ first shop, Twisted Sol, according to his biography on Sol Tribe’s website.
Torres did not know Alyssa Gunn Maldonado as well as her husband but said she heard from “multiple people who were very impacted by gifts of doula and yoga instruction.”
“It’s pretty painful,” she said.
