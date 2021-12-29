News
Ben Downing departure an ‘opportunity’ for Dems in the race for the next Massachusetts governor
The first candidate to jump into the 2022 governor’s race, former state Sen. Ben Downing is also the first to hop out, further widening the candidate field in what’s been a sluggish start to the campaign season for the open seat.
“Unfortunately, we simply do not have the financial resources to continue,” Downing said of his decision in a statement on Tuesday. “While it’s painful to admit, that reality has brought this chapter to a close.”
The East Boston Democrat leaves a wide open field absent of Republicans Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who both earlier this month bowed out of running for a third term, and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who’s expected to soon announce her decision on whether to run for the seat herself.
Downing’s departure “creates opportunity” for the two remaining candidates on the Democrat side, said strategist Doug Rubin, adviser to former Gov. Deval Patrick.
“The AG is doing the right thing, making the decision that’s best for herself and for the commonwealth and once we know that decision — either way — the race will start,” Rubin said.
Downing had just under $33,000 in cash on hand last month, according to state Office of Campaign and Political Finance reports. Fellow Dem, Harvard Prof. Danielle Allen, led the pack with about $386,000.
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, the other declared Democrat, had over $198,000. The Republicans’ sole candidate so far, the Trump-endorsed former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, had almost $59,000.
Baker, too, pushed off his decision not to run, and Rubin said it’s an “interesting question” as to whether the uncertainty in the declared candidates has stunted fundraising. Total hauls across the field are a mere fraction of the numbers seen leading up to the 2018 or 2014 statewide elections, data show.
Rubin said candidates across the board have also so far lacked a compelling vision and clear message to excite Massachusetts voters.
“We’ve got to see more of that,” Rubin said.
Chang-Díaz has a decade-long progressive record on Beacon Hill. Allen, a newcomer to the ballot, has espoused similar views on the trail. With Downing, also a progressive, gone — it clears the way for the remaining candidates to clarify their message.
Allen praised Downing. “Good politics starts from a good heart,” she said. She also credited him for “fighting tirelessly to address the climate crisis, to working to ensure Western Mass residents have a strong voice in our state government.”
Chang-Díaz called Downing a “champion for people across Massachusetts” and recalled their years in the State House “fighting arm in arm for LGBTQ rights.”
“I’m grateful for his continued bold work and leadership on solar energy and climate change, and most recently for raising up critical issues of justice and equity on the campaign trail,” the Jamaica Plain Democrat said.
Downing credited his supporters with “building a coalition that lifted up the voices of those too often ignored,” and called out the need in Massachusetts for “more urgent, empathetic leadership.”
News
Air Force uses rare passing game to beat Louisville in First Responder Bowl
DALLAS — Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others as Air Force beat Louisville 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday.
Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for a season-high 252 yards, leading a triple-option offense that came into the game averaging an FBS-best 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards at 82.5 per game.
Brandon Lewis had touchdown catches of 64 and 61 yards for the Falcons (10-3), finishing with five receptions for a career-high 172 yards. That’s the most receiving yardage for an Air Force player this season and the most ever in the Falcons’ 28 bowl games.
Matthew Dapore kicked a 26-yard field goal with 5:28 left to give the Falcons a two-score lead.
Malik Cunningham threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Harrell and ran for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:57 to play for Louisville (6-7). Jawhar Jordan returned a kickoff 100 yards and Trevion Cooley had a 1-yard run for the Cardinals’ other touchdowns.
Daniels ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Air Force a 7-0 lead and a 1-yard score in the final minute of the second quarter to put the Falcons ahead 28-14.
One of three Louisville players listed as out because of illness was redshirt freshman running back Jalen Mitchell, who led the team in rushing during the season with 722 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: An overtime loss to Army prevented the Falcons from winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2016 instead of settling for a three-way tie. Otherwise, it was a hugely successful season.
Louisville: Cunningham put together a terrific dual-threat season and has announced he’ll return for a fifth year of competition in 2022.
UP NEXT
Air Force: The Falcons will begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Northern Iowa at home and then welcome Colorado to Colorado Springs the following week.
Louisville: The Cardinals will open at UCF on Sept. 10 and face South Florida before jumping into ACC play.
News
John Madden, football icon and hall of famer, dies at 85
John Madden, the hall of fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.
The league said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.
Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFL and AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl against the Vikings following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.
But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.
Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.
“People always ask, are you a coach or a broadcaster or a video game guy?” he said when was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I’m a coach, always been a coach.”
He started his broadcasting career at CBS after leaving coaching in great part because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall became the network’s top announcing duo. Madden then helped give Fox credibility as a major network when he moved there in 1994, and went on to call prime-time games at ABC and NBC before retiring following Pittsburgh’s thrilling 27-23 win over Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.
Burly and a little unkempt, Madden earned a place in America’s heart with a likable, unpretentious style that was refreshing in a sports world of spiraling salaries and prima donna stars. He rode from game to game in his own bus because he suffered from claustrophobia and had stopped flying. For a time, Madden gave out a “turducken” — a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey — to the outstanding player in the Thanksgiving game that he called.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
When he finally retired from the broadcast booth, leaving NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” colleagues universally praised Madden’s passion for the sport, his preparation, and his ability to explain an often-complicated game in down-to-earth terms.
“No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to than John,” play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said at the time.
For anyone who heard Madden exclaim “Boom!” while breaking down a play, his love of the game was obvious.
“For me, TV is really an extension of coaching,” Madden wrote in “Hey, Wait a Minute! (I Wrote a Book!).”
“My knowledge of football has come from coaching. And on TV, all I’m trying to do is pass on some of that knowledge to viewers.”
Madden was raised in Daly City, Calif. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines for Cal Poly in 1957-58 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school.
Madden was chosen to the all-conference team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but a knee injury ended his hopes of a pro playing career. Instead, Madden got into coaching, first at Hancock Junior College and then as defensive coordinator at San Diego State.
Al Davis brought him to the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 1967, and Oakland went to the Super Bowl in his first year in the pros. He replaced John Rauch as head coach after the 1968 season at age 32, beginning a remarkable 10-year run.
With his demonstrative demeanor on the sideline and disheveled look, Madden was the ideal coach for the collection of castoffs and misfits that made up those Raiders teams.
“Sometimes guys were disciplinarians in things that didn’t make any difference. I was a disciplinarian in jumping offsides; I hated that,” Madden once said. “Being in bad position and missing tackles, those things. I wasn’t, ‘Your hair has to be combed.’”
The Raiders responded.
“I always thought his strong suit was his style of coaching,” quarterback Ken Stabler once said. “John just had a great knack for letting us be what we wanted to be, on the field and off the field. … How do you repay him for being that way? You win for him.”
And boy, did they ever. Many years, the only problem was the playoffs.
Madden went 12-1-1 in his first season, losing the AFL title game 17-7 to Kansas City. That pattern repeated itself during his tenure; the Raiders won the division title in seven of his first eight seasons, but went 1-6 in conference title games during that span.
Still, Madden’s Raiders played in some of the sport’s most memorable games of the 1970s, games that helped change rules in the NFL. There was the “Holy Roller” in 1978, when Stabler purposely fumbled forward before being sacked on the final play. The ball rolled and was batted to the end zone before Dave Casper recovered it for the winning touchdown against San Diego.
The most famous of those games went against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs at Pittsburgh. With the Raiders leading 7-6 and 22 seconds left, the Steelers had a fourth-and-10 from their 40. Terry Bradshaw’s desperation pass deflected off either Oakland’s Jack Tatum or Pittsburgh’s John Fuqua to Franco Harris, who caught it at his shoe tops and ran in for a TD.
In those days, a pass that bounced off an offensive player directly to a teammate was illegal, and the debate continues to this day over which player it hit. The catch, of course, was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception.”
Oakland finally broke through with a loaded team in 1976 that had Stabler at quarterback; Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch at receiver; tight end Dave Casper; hall of fame offensive linemen Gene Upshaw and Art Shell; and a defense that included Willie Brown, Ted Hendricks, Tatum, John Matuszak, Otis Sistrunk and George Atkinson.
The Raiders went 13-1, losing only a blowout at New England in Week 4. They paid the Patriots back with a 24-21 win in their first playoff game and got over the AFC title game hump with a 24-7 win over the hated Steelers, who were crippled by injuries.
Oakland won it all with a 32-14 Super Bowl romp over Minnesota.
“Players loved playing for him,” Shell said. “He made it fun for us in camp and fun for us in the regular season. All he asked is that we be on time and play like hell when it was time to play.”
Madden battled an ulcer the following season, when the Raiders once again lost in the AFC title game. He retired from coaching at age 42 after a 9-7 season in 1978.
News
