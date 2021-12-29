Bitcoin
Binance Coin Dubbed “Winner Of 2021” By Crypto Research Firm
It’s official, this was Binance Coin’s year. There are no two ways about it, BNB crushed it throughout 2021 and cemented itself as the third more popular coin in the world by market capitalization. Not a small feat, considering the phenomenal year that altcoins had. Several coins had their moment in the sun, capturing capital, headlines, and attention. No one got near Binance Coin, though.
Binance Coin's stellar performance | Source: The Weekly Update
According to Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update:
“Bitcoin may have beaten the stock market in 2021, but it has been left in the dust by other cryptocurrencies. Binance Coin (BNB) is the best performer of the three biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, with a 1344% gain. The Binance Smart Chain ecosystem has seen massive growth in 2021, taking some market share from Ethereum.”
That’s why they dubbed Binance Coin as “the winner of 2021,” and their point is well taken. However, there’s more to the story. Binance as a company was in hot water for a while there. And their own validators blasted the Binance Smart Chain, saying things like, “There doesn’t appear to be any reasonable testing process in place. Every update appears to make things worse.”
Let’s explore the Binance Coin ecosystem’s tumultuous year.
Big Projects Decided To Operate On The Binance Smart Chain
There’s no denying it. As The Weekly Update says, “Ethereum has lost its indisputable position as the “one and only” smart contract platform.” And Binance has a lot to do with that. A controversial project from the start, the Binance Smart Chain has been dubbed a centralized Ethereum clone. And they have a point. However, even though the Binance team did fork Ethereum’s code, they were always upfront with the direction of the project.
In BSC’s documentation, the team shamelessly claims that the “Binance Smart Chain uses a consensus model called Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA). (…) This consensus model can support a short block time and low fees, and it only requires 21 validators to run.” Contrast that with the 11.000 nodes that reportedly support the Ethereum ecosystem.
Also, their plan worked and projects flocked to it:
“Binance Smart Chain was developed explicitly to solve Ethereum’s rising gas fees and offers faster, scalable, and cheaper transactions. In the past, several alternative blockchains have tried to become ‘Ethereum Killers’ but couldn’t succeed in capturing new project’s interest. However, Binance Smart Chain is hosting numerous blockchain, Defi, and crypto projects.”
Problems And Connection To The Binance Coin
However, as in Ethereum’s case, success came with scalability problems. A set of validators took to GitHub to raise concerns about the state of the network and how running a complete node’s cost has increased tremendously. “There is no code review, patches are simply committed, in most cases even without a proper description of what they do or what problem they try to solve,” the original poster said.
“I’ve rarely seen something handled so unprofessionally,” the OP accused. “I have many full nodes running there and now all of them are unable to sync. Each of these servers costs me $800 per month (previously only $200), then you told me that I need faster bandwidth and disk which means the cost will keep rising,” a commenter claimed.
What does this have to do with the Binance Coin? Everything. As the native currency of the Binance ecosystem, BNB’s success is tied to the success of the whole network. Binance is still doing amazing, but, can Binance Coin holders count on that to be the case in 2022?
BNB price chart for 12/29/2021 on Binance US | Source: BNB/USD on TradingView.com
Make No Mistake, Binance Coin Won 2021
It was an action-packed year, but Binance Coin rose to the test. Besides the validators uprising, the Binance team took care of these flash loan hacks and kept BNB’s price rising throughout the year. When CZ himself called for other entrepreneurs to create their own coins, NewsBTC was the voice of reason:
“Binance is not only the biggest exchange in the world; it also has the most activities, features, things to do. BNB powers all of that. How many coins support that huge of an ecosystem? How many coins have that many use cases? And yes, BNB provides its user with superpowers while in the Binance ecosystem and helps them save money. How many other coins can do something similar?”
Let’s not kid ourselves, the Binance Coin AKA BNB is a unicorn. A one-of-a-kind project that did many things right and rewarded the early believers with a phenomenal year. A 1344% increase in price is not something we see every day. Congratulations to Binance Coin for owning 2021.
Featured Image: Foundry on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView & The Weekly Update
TA: Bitcoin Resumes Decline, Indicators Suggest Limited Upside
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $50,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a larger decline below $47,500 in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $50,000 and $49,500 support levels.
- The price is trading below $49,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a bearish continuation pattern with support near $49,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be limited above $49,200 in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Momentum
Bitcoin price failed to gain strength and started a fresh decline below the $50,000 support. BTC traded below the $49,200 and $49,000 levels to move into a bearish zone.
Besides, there was a break below a bearish continuation pattern with support near $49,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even traded below the $48,500 support zone and traded close to the $47,200 level.
A low is formed near $47,305 and the price is now consolidating. Bitcoin is trading below $49,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $48,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $48,500 level.
The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $52,111 swing high to $47,305 low is also near $48,500. The next key resistance could be $49,800.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Besides, the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $52,111 swing high to $47,305 low is near the $49,700 zone to act as a resistance. A clear move above the $49,800 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $51,200 level.
More Losses In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $49,200, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $47,500 zone. The first major support is near $47,200.
A downside break below the $47,200 level could push the price towards the $46,500 support. Any more losses may possibly lead the price towards the $45,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well below the 40 level.
Major Support Levels – $47,200, followed by $46,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $48,200, $48,800 and $49,800.
What DAOs Can Do: Social Movement Or Playground? Rethinking 2021 – Pt. I
Will 2022 be the year of DAOs? 2021 was certainly a blazing start.
The blockchain-related explosive and disruptive innovations seem to come from a shared ontological hunger: that deeper side of the human being that urges us to fill in the void that makes us so different from other animals species.
Spoiler alert: the void cannot be filled.
But trying –creating, innovating, going against the system, etc– to make something with it is what keeps us moving, conscious, and alive. The opposite is to become purposeless zombies that do exactly everything they’re told to do.
What You Should Know About DAOs
So, Daos. Smart contracts, decentralization, collectively finding an alternative to the traditional structures: 3 big guys on top and thousands of workers who cannot be part of major decisions inside the environment they dedicate their lives to. Basically most corporations.
2021 was a blooming year for Web3, DeFi, the metaverse, NFTs, and DAOs. It has all started to go mainstream. It’s getting big, it’s everywhere. But there’s so much happening so soon that the bigger picture of these innovations doesn’t have a defined shape yet.
Nevertheless, it’s important to approach the urge that lays behind everything that’s exploding around us, because it’s likely about to become part of everyone’s life.
So what are DAOs? Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, right, but that didn’t tell you much.
“They represent a fundamental shift in the ways humans coordinate”, explained Spencer Graham, project lead of DaoHaus. He suspects many future companies and organizations will be organized as DAOs.
He also noted that “decentralized” is probably the most important word in there. Nowadays most of these groups focus on distributing an organization’s power amongst the members of a group in order to make decisions and changes: no guy on top.
They introduce the possibility to achieve collective goals without needing to trust everyone on the team –because they simply cannot corrupt the process, and trust relies on the algorithm as the only intermediary– or an external legal framework to keep things on track.
The governance of DAOs works to take every vote into account. Nothing will get executed if there’s not enough quorum. You don’t need to be wary of people cheating in the ballots. Imagine presidential elections being that clear.
2021 In Review
Heads up: I’m not about to list trendy blockchain organizations. Let’s talk about what’s happening.
DAOs are getting harder to define. Firstly, they are a tool for coordination. But if we get into the details, there are so many types of DAOs.
Variations depend mostly on the goals: what are they using the organization for?
DAOs could replace big entities and give the small guys a chance to compete against venture capitalism. They could also be an investment club, people pooling money because they have the same financial goal.
Primarily, in crypto, I think most people are either trying to make money, create something of value, or both. All options are respectable.
The people inside a DAO probably couldn’t achieve their goals individually. So people need people.
Really, People need people.
At this point, we’ve all become a little bit too cynical to believe it, but it’s true.
When you truly observe how the most important sides of crypto move –the ones that can directly have an effect on society–, it becomes an unavoidable reality that we need each other to achieve the greater goals.
In 2021 we had a DAO who tried –and almost achieved– to buy one of the rarest copies of the constitution. Their effort became so valuable and popular that other DAOs were born to buy things like a Jodorowsky’s Dune Manuscript, and even try to purchase an NBA team.
It might sound geeky, but it’s also touching how people are finding ways to access things they could never dream of before –and stick it to the establishment.
It’s also important to note that 2021 was also full of despair. People are tired of oppressive and toxic workspaces.
Related Reading | DAO To Make Jodorowsky’s Dune Manuscript Public: Member Won $3M Bid
The Problem?
The passion that these organizations have, hoping to fix big systemic, institutional issues, sounds great and encouraging, but passion always has a dangerous side. There are worries about smart contracts and DAOs: could they be a scam? Can the reliance on smart contracts become problematic for companies’ decision-making?
In some cases, information has been withheld from the community and public, which beats the purpose of decentralization and puts some organizations in question. In 2021, we also saw that some DAOs can be wolves in sheep’s clothes. Why? We’ll dig into that in the second part of this article.
Related Reading | Largest DeFi Hack Yet? BadgerDAO Hack Results In Loss Of $120M+
Bullish Signal? Ethereum Market Dominance Sitting Above 20%
In the last five years, Ethereum has not only taken a significant market share from bitcoin, but it has consistently grown in the same time period. While bitcoin had maintained the majority of the market dominance for the longest time, it has not taken altcoins a long time to come for the majority share. In fact, this year, the market dominance of bitcoin feller 50%.
As ethereum’s market dominance has grown, it is important to look at what this might mean for the digital asset and how it may play out in the future. Ethereum has no doubt had an incredible run this year but does growing market dominance indicate a continuous rally?
Related Reading | Only In Crypto: A Croissant Explains Web3 And NFTs To Elon Musk
Ethereum Dominance On The Rise
Ethereum’s market cap had grown as a result of the price surge that the digital asset recorded this year. At almost $500 billion, it remains at only about half of bitcoin’s market cap but has grown to become one of the most valuable assets in the world. Following this, the market dominance of the altcoin has also risen as adoption of the asset had grown rapidly.
In the space of a year, the market dominance of the asset has grown 10%, taking most of the share from bitcoin. This has been an indicator of how much the cryptocurrency had grown, as well as some long-term implications.
ETH trading at $3,918 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
As ethereum continues to maintain such a large dominance of the market, it solidifies its place as one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the space. With its numerous use cases such as DeFi and NFTs, in addition to its real-world applications, it is expected that ethereum will continue to see a larger share of the market dominance.
What this will mean for the altcoin is pretty simple. With this kind of rapid adoption will come more demand and as the ETH burn continues to reduce the supply of coins in the market, the value of the digital asset could be hitting new highs in the coming months.
Altcoins Taking Control Of The Market
In a recent report from TradingPlatforms, it is outlined that altcoins have tripled their market dominance in the last seven years. At one point, bitcoin maintained over 90% of the market dominance. However, as more altcoins like ethereum have grown into prominence and seen rising adoption, this number has dropped significantly.
The report states that the rise in altcoin dominance has been a result of a mindset shift when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Many investors believe that bitcoin has already grown too much and is too expensive and as such, are looking at what they believe to be ‘the next bitcoin.’ This has led to the adoption of altcoins as an alternative to bitcoin.
Related Reading | Crypto Research Analyst Puts Ethereum At $9,000 In Six Months
The author also notes that higher market dominance translates to higher market caps, which in turn plays a major role when it comes to how a cryptocurrency is ranked. Investors will usually look at market caps to determine if a cryptocurrency is ‘safe’ to invest in and “in essence, it’s a pointer to how stable the asset is,” the report reads.
Going by this, ethereum may be headed for higher adoption as more investors look towards its market dominance as an indicator of its stability. This points to bullish tendencies as the new year rolls around.
Featured image from ElevenNews, chart from TradingView.com
