Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Trend Is Again Shifting From Outflows To Inflows
On-chain data shows Bitcoin netflow trend is once again shifting from outflows to inflows, a sign that could prove to be bearish for the crypto.
Bitcoin Netflow Trend Is Changing To Inflows From Outflows
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC netflows have once again started to move from a trend of net outflows to more inflows.
The “all exchanges netflow” is an indicator that measures the net amount of Bitcoin entering or exiting wallets of all exchanges. The metric’s value is calculated by simply taking the difference between the inflows and the outflows.
When the indicator has negative values, it means outflows are overwhelming inflows as a net amount of BTC is being transferred out of exchanges. Investors usually withdraw their coins from exchanges for accumulation purposes. And so, such a trend can be bullish for the crypto.
On the other hand, positive netflow values signify that a net amount of Bitcoin is being deposited into exchange wallets. Since holders generally move their crypto to exchanges for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins with them, such values of the indicator may be bearish for the coin.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC netflow over the course of 2021:
Looks like BTC inflows are on the rise | Source: The Glassnode Week Onchain (Week 52)
As you can see in the above graph, the netflows have been oscillating between the +5k BTC and -5k BTC lines throughout the year.
Though there have been some brief periods where the indicator’s value broke out of this range, but overall the trend has been consistent.
Looking at the chart, it seems like the indicator is currently shifting towards inflows again, after a period of big outflows.
The report notes that it’s worth keeping an eye on this trend to see if these inflows intensify or rather decline towards the start of the new year.
If the inflows do sustain for a while, then the outlook could be bearish for the price of BTC, similar to back in May of this year.
BTC Price
Bitcoin’s price reached almost $52k yesterday, but has since declined again. At the time of writing the crypto’s price floats around $49.2k, up 0.5% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the coin has lost 9% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price seems to have plunged down in the past 24 hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Rise in Bitcoin Adoption Will Make BTC to Hit $100k in 2022
- The entire crypto market is traveling in a bullish signal.
- In 2021 as a legal tender Bitcoin was adopted by El Salvador.
- Rise in adoption of Bitcoin will make BTC hit $100k in 2022
As all we know the entire crypto market is traveling in a bullish signal, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased to $2.5 trillion, which constitutes a doubling in just one year. Crypto giant Bitcoin also experience a huge surge in value. According to the mid-year survey, the total number of crypto coin holders doubled when compared to stats in January.
Furthermore, in 2021 as a legal tender Bitcoin was adopted by El Salvador. Even in many countries, including the US, they have issues with Bitcoin-based ETFs. As a known fact Bitcoin performance is like a roller coaster, so many countries such as Turkey, China, Bangladesh have put curbs and banned Bitcoin trading in their countries.
More so, China had a growing Bitcoin mining industry with thousands of mining rigs in operations, and for some reason suddenly China made all mining activity and cryptocurrency trading illegal. After this Bitcoin had much bad publicity, and the price dropped tremendously. However, the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is on the rise. Due to this many preferred crypto payments, and many banks and financial service companies want to use crypto to entice and retain customers.
Even more, Google has also announced that it is not pursuing its ambitious plan for full-blown payment and banking services. Henceforth, due to this rise in the adoption of Bitcoin, traders are expecting Bitcoin will reach more heights. And if this continues, Bitcoin (BTC) will hit 100k in 2022.
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing Bitcoin (BTC), the price is trading at $48,793 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,692,948,118. from, the above chart we can note that, at beginning of this year, Bitcoin is waving in the range of $29.2K. But now the end of this year it was trading nearly $48K. On November 10, it has reached its new all-time high at $68,789.63. As per this year’s stats, we can expect Bitcoin (BTC) to hit $100K in 2022.
Grindery.io Takes Second Place at The DAO Global Hackathon
San Francisco, United States, 28th December, 2021, Chainwire
On December 17, 2021, the DAO Global Hackathon chose Grindery as the 2nd place finalist in the Finance & Operations track. The award recognizes Grindery’s novel solution for helping a DAO’s to “get things done” by:
- Enabling batch payouts for salaries, grants, and bounties
- Automating trustless reporting leveraging IPFS decentralized storage
- Integration with Gnosis, Aragon, and other leading DAO frameworks
“Overall, I think this aspect of DAO tooling is going to be very important moving forward,” said Sam, from Superfluid and track judge at the DAO Global Hackathon. “The Grindery team is championing the process of building [these] tools and …making it easier to manage payments and create reports, and they build a lot of integrations. We’re excited to experiment with it.”
The Hackathon had over fifty entries and was sponsored by partners including Aragon, Gitcoin, Near, Polygon, BitDao MetaCartel, and other leading web3 projects. It was also the first Hackathon dedicated exclusively to DAOs.
In the context of the event Eyal, CEO of DeepDAO pointed out that “Assets Under Management by DAOs have multiplied 300x in less than two years” and we will see a “Cambrian Explosion” of DAOs in the coming months Tim Delhaes, co-founder of Grindery pointed out. According to many web3 insiders, DAOs are where NFTs were about a year ago.
“However, DAOs still lack basic tools that are common in any company or startup” Tim continues, “payouts, timesheets, reporting.. All of these are not only productivity-enhancing gimmicks but a true requirement to enable trustless collaboration at scale. ”Grindery is building the framework, chain, and token independent tools these DAOs need.
“Grindery is building a swiss army knife for existing DAO Frameworks. Grindery complements existing DAO Framework like Aragon” Pete Abilla of Harmony points out. “This is why we provided them with funds through the Harmony Grant program earlier this year when we ported Aragon to the Harmony Blockchain.”
–
About The DAO Global Hackathon
The DAO Global Hackathon is a virtual sprint to build governance primitives, sponsored by leading DAO Infrastructure providers. The objective is to resolve technical limitations of the existing DAO tooling and to build the next frontier of coordination primitives. Winners were selected by a reputable group of judges, with a chance to take home a combined prize pool in value of $200K USD.
About Grindery
Grindery builds software that helps DAOs to be more productive and transparent by simplifying payments and reporting. Grindery has released its first product as a Chrome Extension in the Google Chrome Store. The team of serial entrepreneurs and seasoned developers has already won several Hackathons and is on track to become one of the leading tools of its category.
Contacts
co-founder
Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold
Bitcoin has been pitted against gold at various turns since the digital asset started going mainstream. Enthusiasts have finally settled on referring to the former as ‘digital gold’ while continuing to push that bitcoin will replace gold as the default store of value in the coming years. However, not all bitcoin supporters seem to share this school of thought despite the asset’s growth.
Billionaire Ray Dalio is a supporter of bitcoin and has been vocal about his support for the digital asset at various times in the past, but it seems that Dalio does not believe that bitcoin will replace gold. In a recent podcast episode with Lex Fridman, the billionaire investor shares some insight into both assets and why he believes bitcoin cannot surpass gold in terms of market cap.
Related Reading | By The Numbers: Here’s How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Holds
$1 Million Bitcoin Is Impossible
Talking to Fridman, the billionaire laid out his reasons why bitcoin will be unable to replace gold. He points to the traceability of bitcoin and compared this to gold which he says is untraceable as it is not connected. Furthermore, gold is a universally recognized store of value while only a small percentage of the world is estimated to use bitcoin as an investment and a store of value.
He explains that gold still maintains the lead ahead of bitcoin which he does not yet believe will become the apex or the universally accepted form of money. Gold, for one, has been around for thousands of years and is still an accepted form of money or store of value.
BTC falls to $49K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
For the reasons that he outlined, Dalio does not believe that bitcoin will ever be able to surpass gold. Furthermore, he explains that he does not believe that bitcoin will reach the price page of $1 million which some bitcoin maximalists have pushed in recent times.
Still A Strong Contender For Gold
Dalio did not completely dismiss how valuable bitcoin is though. The billionaire lauded bitcoin by proclaiming that the digital asset has proved itself despite not being able to serve as a currency due to its volatility. The digital asset has proven to be a safe way to invest as it has never been hacked and continues to operate according to its original programming.
Related Reading | Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Forget Fiat, Buy Bitcoin Bitcoin Instead
“It has proven itself. It has not been hacked, it has operated in an amazing way over that 11 years to be probably the most exciting topic among a lot of people,” said Dalio. ”It has been used and is now obtained the status of having imputed value.”
The billionaire also revealed that bitcoin ranked highly on his list of assets that he considers to be strong competitors for gold. He still maintains that gold is still his favorite investment but has not written off bitcoin from the running either. A few months ago, Dalio had revealed that he held a small portion of holdings in bitcoin, and had added ethereum to his stash too.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
