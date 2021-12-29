Connect with us

Celebrities

CDC Director Says COVID Rules Were Changed to Encourage People to ‘Do the Right Thing’

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

YouTube

On Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explained why the CDC continues to play fast and loose with COVID rules.

Democrats and health officials reacted with outrage when the CDC shortened the quarantine guideline from 10 days to five days for people who test positive with no symptoms.
 
RELATED: Fauci says 4th booster is coming
 
On Wednesday, Walensky appeared on both CBS Mornings and CNN’s New Day, to contain the damage. She said she hopes the guideline change will make it easier for people to do the right thing and willingly isolate themselves.

“We really do need people to follow these recommendations for them to work,” she said.

Under the new guidelines, people who tested positive but remain asymptomatic are asked to quarantine for 5 days then wear a mask around others for the next five days.

On Tuesday, the CDC downgraded the Omicron variant to a tropical storm.

Photo may have been deleted

The CDC says the Delta variant is responsible for 77% of new COVID cases, while the Omicron variant is only responsible for 23% of cases.

The CDC previously said the Omicron variant had become the dominant strain in America.

Photo may have been deleted

Twitter

By now the CDC’s credibility is pretty much shot. Even Pres. Joe Biden has thrown in the towel.

Before heading to Delaware for a one week vacation on Monday, Biden told a group of governors there is “no federal solution” for COVID, and that the COVID problem “gets solved at the state level.”
 

This is exactly what Republican governors wanted all along.

Does this mean Biden will cancel his federal vaccine mandates?
 

Posted in Health

Tags: CDC, COVID-19, President Joe Biden, quarantine, Rochelle Walensky, vaccine mandates, video

Celebrities

PHOTO: Scheana Shay Shares Pic of Hair Loss After Postpartum

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Shares Unfiltered Photo of Hairline, Reveals She Suffers From Postpartum Hair Loss and Claims Her Hair Was "Coming Out in Chunks"
Scheana Shay took to her Instagram page after Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules to fire back at backlash over her seemingly receding hairline.

After being seen attending the launch of Lala Kent‘s beauty line, Give Them Lala Beauty, with a high ponytail and one-shouldered dress, Scheana shared a lengthy statement with her fans and followers on her Story, explaining that she was suffering from postpartum hair loss at the time the scene was filmed.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: This was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,” Scheana, who welcomed daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies with now-fiancé Brock Davies in April, began.

“After having a baby, I have postpartum hair loss which I’ve been using [Nutrafol] for going on [two] months now. It’s slowly coming back but I’m also still pumping milk every [three] hours since Summer stopped latching,” she continued. “Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it’s happening to me. My hair was coming out in chunks.”

Scheana concluded her message with a stern message to her haters: “Next time, think before you comment.”

Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Explains Hair Line and Hair Loss

As Pump Rules fans may recall, Scheana was diagnosed with preeclampsia after being induced to give birth earlier this year. And, while in the hospital, the condition turned into HELLP syndrome. So, when it comes to welcoming more children in the future, Scheana, who previously suffered a miscarriage, is considering the use of a surrogate.

I actually got really sick in labor. I got diagnosed with preeclampsia and then that advanced to HELP syndrome. I was put in the high-risk ICU after baby and with HELP syndrome, it could literally be fatal. So that on top of my age, I’m at high-risk for that to happen again,” she told Us Weekly last month. “We talk about a potential surrogate and that is not for cosmetic reasons or selfish reasons whatsoever, it is strictly to protect my health because now I am a mom. I have to think about Summer Moon first and I don’t know if I want to put myself at risk again.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Celebrities

Sanctified Splits: Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin’s Divorce Is Already Almost Finalized

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Sanctified Splits: Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin’s Divorce Is Already Almost Finalized
Amicable exes Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are reportedly already almost fully divorced.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As previously reported the Christian couple sent shockwaves across the Internet when they announced that they were calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continue.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the pair adds.

 

The estranged spouses also both posted the statement to their Instagram pages.

Now a report has surfaced that the two are already nearing divorce settlements.

 

According to The Blast which cited official court documents, DeVon Franklin filed his “preliminary declaration of disclosure” which shows the court that he has already turned over all financial information to his ex-wife. The publication notes that this process is done towards the end of a divorce case and signifies a settlement is imminent.

“The preliminary declaration of disclosure shall include all tax returns filed by the declarant within the two years prior to the date that the party served the declaration. … The preliminary declaration may also set forth the declarant’s characterization of each asset or liability,” a description of the document reads.

The Blast adds that Franklin asked the court to terminate its ability to award either one of them spousal support indicating that they have a prenuptial agreement or have already worked out the finances. Meagan and DeVon have reportedly been separated since August 21, 2021, and in the filing, DeVon cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

It sounds like Meagan and DeVon are both ready to move on and are doing so in a civil manner.

 

What do YOU think about the latest Meagan Good/DeVon Franklin update?

Celebrities

Amazon fixes dangerous TikTok penny challenge

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
Amazon

A dangerous TikTok challenge was quickly shut down by Amazon before it could lead to serious injuries or death.

According to the BBC, Amazon was made aware of the penny challenge on TikTok after its smart home device, Alexa, allegedly instructed a 10-year-old girl to perform the dangerous stunt.

On December 28, Alexa challenged the girl to “Plugin a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

The parents of the girl came forward and reported the dangerous instruction to Amazon after the girl nearly burned their house down.

Amazon acted quickly to delete the information from Alexa’s memory banks.
 
READ ALSO: Amazon Driver FIRED for Giving Scantily Clad Woman a Ride
 
The BBC reports Amazon issued a statement admitting an “error” caused Alexa to find the dangerous challenge online and pass it on to the child. The company said Alexa will not repeat that mistake in the future.

“Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.”

The penny challenge first became popular in 2019 on YouTube and eventually made its way to TikTok in 2020.

The New York Post spoke to Massachusetts Fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey who said the penny challenge can cause “sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire.”

He advised “local news outlets, school officials, and parent organizations” to “not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers.”

Children who are fixated on starting fires are severely emotionally disturbed and should be seen by a mental health professional as soon as possible.

