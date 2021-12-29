CDC Director Says COVID Rules Were Changed to Encourage People to ‘Do the Right Thing’

On Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explained why the CDC continues to play fast and loose with COVID rules.

Democrats and health officials reacted with outrage when the CDC shortened the quarantine guideline from 10 days to five days for people who test positive with no symptoms.



On Wednesday, Walensky appeared on both CBS Mornings and CNN’s New Day, to contain the damage. She said she hopes the guideline change will make it easier for people to do the right thing and willingly isolate themselves.

“We really do need people to follow these recommendations for them to work,” she said.

Under the new guidelines, people who tested positive but remain asymptomatic are asked to quarantine for 5 days then wear a mask around others for the next five days.

On Tuesday, the CDC downgraded the Omicron variant to a tropical storm.

The CDC says the Delta variant is responsible for 77% of new COVID cases, while the Omicron variant is only responsible for 23% of cases.

The CDC previously said the Omicron variant had become the dominant strain in America.

By now the CDC’s credibility is pretty much shot. Even Pres. Joe Biden has thrown in the towel.

Before heading to Delaware for a one week vacation on Monday, Biden told a group of governors there is “no federal solution” for COVID, and that the COVID problem “gets solved at the state level.”



Joe Biden on covid: “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.” pic.twitter.com/ufg7qDXzQ0 — RealMac? (@beingrealmac) December 27, 2021

This is exactly what Republican governors wanted all along.

Does this mean Biden will cancel his federal vaccine mandates?

