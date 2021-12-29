News
CDC’s new coronavirus isolation guidance slammed by infectious disease experts: ‘Reckless’
The CDC slicing the recommended time period for COVID-19 isolation in half without the infected person receiving a negative test is getting slammed by many infectious disease experts.
The fed’s new guidance shortens the isolation time for people who test positive from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic. Those five days are then followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
The CDC’s updated recommendation comes as virus cases surge across the country amid the extremely contagious omicron variant.
“CDC’s new guidance to drop isolation of positives to 5 days without a negative test is reckless,” Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina tweeted, noting that some people stay infectious for three days while others remain contagious for 12 days.
“I absolutely don’t want to sit next to someone who turned Pos (positive) 5 days ago and hasn’t tested Neg (negative),” he added. “Test Neg to leave isolation early is just smart.”
The CDC, when announcing the change, said its new recommendation is based on the majority of virus transmission occurring early in the course of illness — generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.
But Mina said that was the case before the omicron variant, and now the situation has changed. People are now testing earlier because the symptom onset is early, no longer two days after people are infectious, he said.
“So now people are staying positive even longer after testing positive, because they find out earlier they are positive,” he said, later adding, “Someone KNOWN to be Pos for 5 days is, in my view, still one of the highest risk individuals in society for onward spread.”
UMass Dartmouth immunologist Erin Bromage said he was “baffled” by the recommendation to shorten isolation. He oversees the testing of thousands of people in workplace surveillance programs, and has seen how long people can stay contagious.
He showed a photo on Twitter of a COVID test at day 8. “The person still has a huge amount of virus in their nose 8 days after testing positive,” Bromage wrote.
Meanwhile, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, called the new guidance “reasonable” if people actually followed the asymptomatic and mask-wearing guidelines.
“While new CDC isolation guidelines are reasonable, here’s what I would have done differently,” Jha tweeted. “1. Required a neg antigen test after 5 days; 2. Had different guidelines for vaccinated (contagious for shorter time) versus unvaccinated; 3. Specified higher quality masks.”
Gophers men’s basketball team healthy, ready to go as it closes out nonconference slate
Sending players scattering off to see their families during their short holiday break was a “no-brainer” for Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson, even if it came with an increased risk of someone bringing COVID-19 back with them.
“Anytime we can send guys home, I don’t care what the quote, unquote risk might be,” Johnson said. “I think that’s the right play. That’s what you do. Just tell them to be smart, which we’ve been really good at, and hope for the best.”
So far, things have worked out for the Gophers (10-1), who have come back from their holiday break healthy to prepare for their final nonconference game of the season, against Alcorn State (1-11) at Williams Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Other teams haven’t been so fortunate: positive COVID-19 cases have been forcing postponements and cancellations across all levels of the sporting landscape recently as case rates jump across the country. Johnson has been reminding his players of the risks and has been pleased with how his team has put itself in a position to continue to play.
“These guys have just been really mature about it. I think they obviously know that each game is precious. There’s no guarantees that you can reschedule or get them back,” Johnson said. “… There could very well be a chance at some point that we get hit like everybody, but if you can in your own bubble and control what you can control, it puts you in a better position to be healthy and be safe.”
While the Gophers’ Big Ten matchup against Illinois on Sunday could potentially be in jeopardy — the Illini’s game originally set for Wednesday was postponed due to positive cases within the program — the matchup with Alcorn State is still on for now.
And the Gophers aren’t looking past that.
“It’s another chance to play, and I think that’s the thing. When you see these numbers, there’s a lot of teams that wish they were in our position,” Johnson said. “They wish that they were getting ready to play a game, so we can’t take this for granted. You know you need to be hungry to go out and compete because, again, you never know when it could be taken away.”
The Gophers will have a chance to cap off their nonconference schedule without a loss on Wednesday. (Minnesota has played two Big Ten games, losing to Michigan State at home on Dec. 8 before winning at Michigan three days later.)
In their last game before the break, the Gophers trailed Green Bay at halftime before pulling away in the second half. But Johnson didn’t seem worried about a repeat of last Wednesday’s slow start, especially with what’s at stake in their final nonconference game, when the Gophers hit the court.
“I think it’ll be different this time,” he said. “… I kind of challenged them that this is a chance for us to go undefeated in our nonconference, and I don’t know if there’s a lot of people outside of the people in our room who thought that that was realistic. But now it’s a chance to go undefeated in the nonconference, which to me is a big deal.”
NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive for COVID to 5 days
The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.
The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.
The changes could allow Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to return for Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas after Indianapolis placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to someone else who had tested positive. However, if Wentz has no symptoms, he could be cleared to play.
The Tennessee Titans, who can clinch the AFC South with either a win or a Colts’ loss, added two more in linebacker Jayon Brown and practice squad receiver Cody Hollister, who has played three of the past four games including one start. That brings the Titans’ total to nine, not counting a 10th player out for the season on injured reserve.
Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving his availability for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.
The Ravens’ top two pass rushers, Bowser (six sacks) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (4 ½ sacks), are now on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Along with Bowser and Houston, quarterback Tyler Huntley, tight end Josh Oliver, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch and safety Geno Stone are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The timing couldn’t be worse for the Colts, who have rebounded from a 1-4 start to win eight of their past 10. They can clinch one of the seven AFC playoff spots with a win over the Raiders.
Indianapolis’ move comes one day after five players including right tackle Braden Smith were added to a rapidly expanding COVID-19 list and less than 24 hours after coach Frank Reich was asked whether any additional precautions would be taken to protect Wentz.
“Yes, there has been with the team, as far as — really for every player,” Reich said. “So, we’ll have a plan for the whole team, a plan for certain individuals, Carson being one of them but not the only person. I don’t want to go into detail on every person we might do something a little extra with, but those things are being talked about.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home.
The team said Tuesday that assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will serve as interim head coach in Arians’ absence. The reigning Super Bowl champions visit the New York Jets on Sunday.
Arians said in a statement released by the team: “I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point. Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”
Meanwhile, the Bucs also placed cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That increases the number of Tampa Bay players on the list to five.
‘Snowbird bill’ aims to keep Mass. seniors from leaving state for lower estate taxes
Massachusetts — and especially parts of the Cape and Islands — has a “snowbird” problem.
Residents of locales like Nantucket alerted their legislators that, thanks to a prohibitive estate tax that kicks in at $1 million in assets, neighbors are jetting off to warmer weather states like Florida, which does not have an estate tax, for just over half the year, leaving the burdensome tax behind.
With the pandemic pushing housing prices sky high in the Bay State, some legislators argue that reform is even more important now.
“If you’re a middle class family who’s just sitting on property, the valuation has just increased,” said state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, who authored the Senate version of the bill. “Those are the folks who’re being adversely affected by the state tax, not the ultra-rich, who frankly are savvy and well-resourced enough to avoid it in the first place.”
According to Zillow, the average Massachusetts home costs $541,834, a 16.6% increase from a year ago. “That means that a lot of middle-income families really quickly hit that $1 million threshold,” said State Rep. Daniel Fernandes, D-Falmouth, who filed the House version of the bill. “If they just have a home that is slightly over half a million dollars, and they have some money in a 401k and maybe a car and a life insurance policy.”
As it stands, Oregon and Massachusetts have the lowest threshold for estate taxes, at $1 million, according to the Tax Foundation. Only 12 states total, plus Washington, D.C., impose an estate tax at all.
The bill would double the threshold from $1 million to $2 million, bringing Mass. closer in line with Washington state and raising the threshold above Rhode Island’s $1.6 million.
Cyr said that the bill would still make the state “revenue neutral” by making the tax progressive, similar to the system in place in New York state.
“The estate tax in Massachusetts was always intended to be a rather progressive tax, meaning that you’re focusing on folks who are wealthy and super-wealthy, but I think that the million dollar threshold feels out of date,” Cyr said.
Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, noted that the risk of losing the state’s aging population to other states like Florida and New Hampshire already has a ripple effect on the state’s other revenues, including capital gains taxes, interest, dividends, sales tax and more. The Herald reported earlier this year that the state lost $20.7 billion in adjusted gross income between 1993 and 2018.
