Bitcoin
Covesting Highlights Increased Utility of COV token in 2022 Roadmap
Covesting, a European licensed DLT services provider and B2B software developer, has further highlighted the functionality and of its COV token in a new 2022 roadmap that further spells out more utility for the token.
After successful launch of its peer-to-peer copy trading module on PrimeXBT earlier in the year Covesting went on to launch the full implementation of its COV token utility and functionality for users of the copy trading module to take advantage of.
Now, as the company starts to look ahead to 2022, with a newly released roadmap, there is additional utility users can expect from the token next year.
However, the other news from the firm is that it is launching a aYield accounts service, which allows users with minimal technical expertise to participate in the DeFi staking economy and earn a variable APY interest rate on their idle crypto holdings with only a single click.
The Yield Account Service is built as a standalone software module that is available to third-party platforms for integration. This was the case with PrimeXBT, who have already implemented this service on their platform.
Covesting Future Roadmap Revealed
In the roadmap, there are certain mentions of new functionalities with COv, as well as other plans and even a look back on the growth through 2021.
Covesting mentions that firstly, it will be allowing more users the chance to take advantage of the benefits of the COV token by reducing the required amount of tokens required for membership activation.
Advanced memberships will become $250, while Premium memberships will become $2,000, and Elite memberships will drop to $20,000 equivalent in COV tokens.
Additionally, there will be the ability to create COV-denominated strategies and followers will be able to follow these COV token-denominated strategies with COV. To make COV an attractive base currency, followings and strategies denominated in COV will receive a higher profit share, with 75% and 25% respectively, explains Covesting.
PrimeXBT platform users will be able to open margin trading accounts using COV as the base currency and margin collateral, which will automatically enable 25% on all trading fees while using COV-denominated accounts. And, copy-trading platform followers will receive a higher profit distribution depending on their COV membership tier, rather than initial following equity.
Covesting also states that if COV is chosen as the preferred payout currency, the maximum profit share of 75% for followers and 25% for strategy managers will be applied. And finally, elite Covesting members will receive an opportunity to stake their COV tokens in Covesting Yield Accounts and get access to daily rewards.
Moving forward
Covesting have also highlighted their journey since their inception in 2017 to a fully functional feature that generates millions of dollars in profits for followers. This past year they have continued to improve and implement changes for the betterment of their users.
They have added several updates to the copy trading module aimed at creating a safer environment for all users. A max following limit was introduced as well as grades, a public margin utilization chart, and a stop-loss feature for followers.
There has also been a focus on community feedback as Covesting state they made updates based on user data, community feedback, and Covesting team innovations.For example, one update they mention to the margin allocation chart makes the data more digestible and actionable.
A verified status has also been added for strategy managers who have passed KYC and a take-profit feature lets followers lock their unrealized gains.
DOGE Plunges 9% As Creator Reveals How Much He Holds In Dogecoin
Billy Markus, creator of popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has disclosed his holding in this cryptocurrency. Via his Twitter account under the user Shibetoshi Nakamoto, Markus addressed his role on the project and replied to questions made by other users.
Related Reading | Tesla To Accept Dogecoin For Merchandise, Token Soars 30%
Markus and Jackson Palmer co-created DOGE back in 2013 as a parody to Bitcoin. Since its inception the cryptocurrency has gained popularity and hence increased its value from well below the $0.010 to an all-time high north of $0.70 providing many earlier supporters of this project, and those that hype in due to Elon Musk’s tweets, with massive gains.
DOGE’s surge in 2021, the attention it has received from retail investors, Musk and crypto personalities have made Markus’ twitter account one of the most recognizable and with the most followers. The co-inventor of the Shiba Inu inspired cryptocurrency has had to constantly remind new investors that he is no longer involved with the Dogecoin project.
As he revealed his DOGE holding, far less that what many would have assumed, Shibetoshi Nakamoto claimed the following:
Yet another reminder: I don’t speak for dogecoin. I am not on the project. I am a community member. I hold about 220k doge. I will defend those who I feel are actively making the space better. I will discourage those who I feel aren’t. I will talk about whatever I want.
Markus lives up to the spirit of DOGE, he avoids “entitlement” and claims to be all about this crryptocurrency’s community supported by volunteers. Thus, Markus told his followers that he “will never” go back to coding DOGE, he has been very open on his stance about the crypto industry and related projects:
(…) working on a crypto project is terrible as I have actually found the more you do for people, the more entitled they get and worse they treat you. I respect the developers a lot for volunteering to do so for all these years.
DOGE Advances On The Back Of Its Community?
The Dogecoin project is support via the Dogecoin Foundation, brought back on August 16th, 2021, with the help of Elon Musk, and Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of Ethereum. This non-profit organization published a trailmap for DOGE.
Related Reading | Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares For $5B. Will He Buy Dogecoin?
Billy Musk is part of said foundation in the role of “community and memes” advisor alongside Jared Birchall, a representative for Elon Musk, Buterin, and Max Keller a Dogecoin core developer. According to the the trailmap, Dogecoin is bound to receive more use cases and implementations in the future.
In the meantime, DOGE has been correcting in the 24-hours as the general sentiment in the market turns bearish and major cryptocurrencies bleed into critical support. Dogecoin lost its spot in the crypto top 10 by market cap but remains one of the 20 most valuable projects in the crypto space.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Trend Is Again Shifting From Outflows To Inflows
On-chain data shows Bitcoin netflow trend is once again shifting from outflows to inflows, a sign that could prove to be bearish for the crypto.
Bitcoin Netflow Trend Is Changing To Inflows From Outflows
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC netflows have once again started to move from a trend of net outflows to more inflows.
The “all exchanges netflow” is an indicator that measures the net amount of Bitcoin entering or exiting wallets of all exchanges. The metric’s value is calculated by simply taking the difference between the inflows and the outflows.
When the indicator has negative values, it means outflows are overwhelming inflows as a net amount of BTC is being transferred out of exchanges. Investors usually withdraw their coins from exchanges for accumulation purposes. And so, such a trend can be bullish for the crypto.
On the other hand, positive netflow values signify that a net amount of Bitcoin is being deposited into exchange wallets. Since holders generally move their crypto to exchanges for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins with them, such values of the indicator may be bearish for the coin.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC netflow over the course of 2021:
Looks like BTC inflows are on the rise | Source: The Glassnode Week Onchain (Week 52)
As you can see in the above graph, the netflows have been oscillating between the +5k BTC and -5k BTC lines throughout the year.
Though there have been some brief periods where the indicator’s value broke out of this range, but overall the trend has been consistent.
Related Reading | Five Bitcoin Short Films For A Lazy Holiday Evening: Energy, Money, &… Basket?
Looking at the chart, it seems like the indicator is currently shifting towards inflows again, after a period of big outflows.
The report notes that it’s worth keeping an eye on this trend to see if these inflows intensify or rather decline towards the start of the new year.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Is More Price Decline Coming?
If the inflows do sustain for a while, then the outlook could be bearish for the price of BTC, similar to back in May of this year.
BTC Price
Bitcoin’s price reached almost $52k yesterday, but has since declined again. At the time of writing the crypto’s price floats around $49.2k, up 0.5% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the coin has lost 9% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price seems to have plunged down in the past 24 hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Rise in Bitcoin Adoption Will Make BTC to Hit $100k in 2022
- The entire crypto market is traveling in a bullish signal.
- In 2021 as a legal tender Bitcoin was adopted by El Salvador.
- Rise in adoption of Bitcoin will make BTC hit $100k in 2022
As all we know the entire crypto market is traveling in a bullish signal, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased to $2.5 trillion, which constitutes a doubling in just one year. Crypto giant Bitcoin also experience a huge surge in value. According to the mid-year survey, the total number of crypto coin holders doubled when compared to stats in January.
Furthermore, in 2021 as a legal tender Bitcoin was adopted by El Salvador. Even in many countries, including the US, they have issues with Bitcoin-based ETFs. As a known fact Bitcoin performance is like a roller coaster, so many countries such as Turkey, China, Bangladesh have put curbs and banned Bitcoin trading in their countries.
More so, China had a growing Bitcoin mining industry with thousands of mining rigs in operations, and for some reason suddenly China made all mining activity and cryptocurrency trading illegal. After this Bitcoin had much bad publicity, and the price dropped tremendously. However, the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is on the rise. Due to this many preferred crypto payments, and many banks and financial service companies want to use crypto to entice and retain customers.
Even more, Google has also announced that it is not pursuing its ambitious plan for full-blown payment and banking services. Henceforth, due to this rise in the adoption of Bitcoin, traders are expecting Bitcoin will reach more heights. And if this continues, Bitcoin (BTC) will hit 100k in 2022.
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing Bitcoin (BTC), the price is trading at $48,793 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,692,948,118. from, the above chart we can note that, at beginning of this year, Bitcoin is waving in the range of $29.2K. But now the end of this year it was trading nearly $48K. On November 10, it has reached its new all-time high at $68,789.63. As per this year’s stats, we can expect Bitcoin (BTC) to hit $100K in 2022.
