News
DaVita hits target for renewable energy use in U.S.; global goal is next
DaVita Inc. is producing enough renewable energy to power all of its North American operations, a goal the kidney care provider originally set for 2022.
Instead, DaVita reached the milestone in October. The Denver-based company contracted with Longroad Energy of Boston to buy power generated by a wind farm and a solar farm in West Texas.
The renewable energy projects produce a total of 625,000 megawatt hours annually, enough electricity to power DaVita’s approximately 2,800 dialysis centers and offices across the country.
“Our focus as we look at this going forward is to be 100% renewable for our global operations by 2025,” said Jim Hearty, DaVita’s chief compliance officer.
Hearty is the executive chairman of the company’s environmental, social and governance standards committee.
DaVita operates in 10 countries outside the U.S. The company has a goal of cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2025, Hearty said. DaVita is working with its suppliers and other partners to set targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
“We’ve identified the largest partners we have from a supply-chain perspective, and we’ve expressed to them the importance of sustainability to us and our desire to partner with them and for them to set sustainability and climate-related goals,” Hearty said.
DaVita is working with the Science Based Targets Initiative, which collaborates with businesses to set emissions reductions goals in line with the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.
In Denver, DaVita’s two downtown office buildings are both LEED platinum certified, the highest rating.
LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, which operates under the U.S. Green Building Council and rates building on such features as energy savings, water efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions.
“We believe this is really part of having healthy communities that are really important to our employees and our patients,” Hearty said.
News
Navigators scramble to find homes for residents as Greeley apartment shelter closes
If you think apartment-hunting is tough in Colorado, try doing it with only a few hundred dollars of income each month and the knowledge that if you don’t succeed, you’ll be starting 2022 on the streets.
The United Way’s temporary homeless shelter in a previously unused apartment building on the Good Samaritan Society’s Bonell campus in Greeley closes Dec. 31, when its federal funding runs out. It was meant to be a short-term measure, to cut down on crowding in the cold weather shelter in Greeley that United Way also helps run, and reduce the most medically vulnerable guests’ risk of exposure to COVID-19.
While it’s a bit unusual to have an empty apartment building available, cities including Denver and Los Angeles have rented hotel rooms for homeless residents during the pandemic. King County, Washington, which includes Seattle, opted to purchase seven hotels after determining that people who had an individual room reported better health and were more likely to move into permanent housing than those in traditional shelters, where people receive a bed overnight but are on their own during the day.
United Way didn’t collect the data for a scientific comparison between the apartment program and the traditional shelter, but some residents with chronic conditions have seen improved health because it’s easier for them to keep up with medical treatment when they don’t have to worry about how they’ll stay safe and warm each day, said Shawn Walcott, director of housing stability at United Way of Weld County.
“People who are in wheelchairs with (chronic lung disease) can now get out of their wheelchairs and walk around for a short time,” he said.
The cold-weather shelter normally accommodates 80 people, but could only take about half that many last winter because of social-distancing precautions. The apartment alternative was originally meant to operate from November 2020 to mid-April, but COVID-19 response funding allowed it to stay open through the end of this year, Walcott said.
As of Dec. 22, 20 of the 98 people who had stayed in the apartment building were still looking for housing while 38 already had moved into permanent homes. Four had died, 17 had left because they violated shelter rules and the remaining 19 had gone somewhere else, including jail and medical facilities, project director Jayme Schledewitz said. That’s a far better housing rate than when the traditional cold-weather shelter shuts down for the season in April, she said.
“When the (cold-weather) shelter ends, I feel like the guests are back where they started,” she said.
That’s not surprising because the traditional shelter only allows guests to stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., except on brutally cold days, said Angelica Perez-Swiler, whose role as a housing navigator involves helping people leaving homelessness to find permanent places to stay. Being able to only stay in the shelter overnight doesn’t leave much time to help them search for apartments and fill out applications, she said.
The people still staying in the apartment shelter in December have some of the highest barriers to getting into housing in what’s already a challenging group, Schledewitz said. Those range from extremely low incomes to needing to either find space for or part with six storage units’ worth of belongings, she said.
Some people are working with a budget of $300 a month to meet all of their needs, not just housing, Perez-Swiler said. Even small basement apartments rent for $500 to $800 a month, she noted.
Perez-Swiler searches every day for new rental listings that might work for someone. There’s almost no designated affordable housing in the Greeley area, she said.
“It’s Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, HotPads, Zillow,” she said of her searches.
“Sometimes it’s just googling ‘For rent, Weld County,’” Schledewitz added.
In November, Perez-Swiler had a small stack of listings printed out, marked with apartment residents’ names on yellow sticky notes. The first stop was at the apartment used by a man who plans to move with his girlfriend. Perez-Swiler had a few options she thought might work for them. The man said he’d look them over and stop by the office if he needed help with the applications.
The second stop was at the apartment used by Rosanne Wilhite and her caregiver, who said they’d meet her that morning. No one answered the door.
The last person on the list was a woman who might have been at her new job, but sometimes leaves her door unlocked. Perez-Swiler knocked, and quickly slipped in to leave a few print-outs when no one responded, and went back to looking for new listings.
That morning she found an apartment in a senior-living community, someone in Fort Collins looking for a roommate, a work-for-shelter arrangement on a ranch and a four-bedroom house renting for $2,000 a month — a possibility for someone willing to live with three housemates.
Wilhite arrived at Perez-Swiler’s office, saying she would like to find a three-bedroom place so her mother can move in with her. One listing in Longmont might work, but it’s not open until Dec. 31, and it might be out of her price range. A two-bedroom apartment renting for $900 per month seemed like a more realistic possibility, and Wilhite left a message with the management company to schedule a showing.
“My credit score recently went up 21 points,” she told Perez-Swiler. “It’s still below average, but-”
“That’s awesome. High five,” Perez-Swiler responded.
Everyone who has moved into permanent housing has stayed in it so far, which isn’t guaranteed for people who have been homeless, Schledewitz said. The apartments have been a place where people can transition and get accustomed to living indoors again. One man who had thought about leaving started to settle in after he put up his tent in the apartment, she said.
First responders were only called to the apartments three times in six months — fewer contacts than if the guests had been living in congregate shelters or on the street, Walcott said. About two-thirds of guests increased their income by successfully applying for benefits, and 8% got jobs or increased their working hours, he said.
About 91% of apartment residents have at least one disability, in addition to being homeless for an extended time. Almost seven in 10 are 55 or older — elders given life expectancy for a person who has been chronically homeless is 54, Walcott said. Some rely on oxygen or need wheelchairs to get around, and frequently were in emergency rooms because they didn’t have the resources to manage their conditions, he said.
“Even 55 is old when living on the street,” he said.
The apartment-style shelter cost United Way about $600,000 last season, compared to $380,000 for the congregate shelter. In a normal year, the winter shelter would cost about $220,000, but the need for extra cleaning supplies and security to enforce distancing and mask-wearing increased the cost.
People want to see all of the residents quickly more into permanent housing, but that may not be feasible for those who’ve been homeless for a long time and have barriers to finding and keeping an apartment, Walcott said.
“I think definitely it is a great case for this model and how it could work,” he said. “Finding space and money is the biggest thing.”
Ryan Mertz, administrator of the Good Samaritan Society’s Bonell community, said the arrangement worked well overall, and if the funding were available, they’d consider extending it. It would have been nice if the shelter residents and the people living in their senior communities could have spent more time together, but COVID-19 precautions limited large-group gatherings, he said.
“I certainly hope this partnership inspires others,” he said.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Metro Denver homes still rising 20% plus a year on Case-Shiller index in October
Metro Denver racked up its fourth consecutive month of 20% plus year-over-year home price gains in October, but the appreciation rocket may have reached its apex and could be preparing to head back to Earth, according to the latest home price indices from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller, a closely followed measure of home price appreciation.
Metro Denver home prices were up 20.3% in October compared to the same month a year earlier, according to Case-Shiller. That follows annual gains of 21.2% in September, 21.5% in August and 21.3% in July.
That run-up is unrivaled for its intensity. But October’s monthly change from September deaccelerated sharply to 0.2%, half of September’s monthly pace, a quarter of August’s pace and a little more than a tenth of the monthly pace seen in July. It represents the slowest monthly increase measured in metro Denver since December of 2019. As momentum wanes, gravity may be ready to take over unless another booster can be found in 2022.
“After reaching an all-time high in August, annual house price growth in the United States has decelerated in each of the last two months, but appreciation remains well above any rate ever measured prior to this year,” said Zillow Senior Economist Kwame Donaldson in comments on the monthly report.
To put this year’s rates of appreciation in Denver in perspective, annual home price gains entered the double-digit territory in January and by April were accelerating faster than the prior record annual rate of 15% set back in February 2001. By July they were at full thrust, roaring above 20%.
Donaldson said the fuels of historically low interest rates; supply restrictions, which included a foreclosure moratorium, and increased savings that could be be applied toward a down payment are starting to fade. But a robust labor market and rising wages, huge pent-up demand from millennials now at the peak buying age and an unexpected tightening in the supply of homes available for sale could sustain momentum.
“House price appreciation will continue to slow from this summer’s unsustainable levels, but these conditions ensure that growth will comfortably exceed normal rates over the next year,” he predicted.
Denver’s 20.3% annual rate of home price appreciation is above the U.S. rate of 19.1% in October, but it lags behind many other metros. Phoenix was the leader in October with a 32.3% year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa at 28.1% and Miami at 25.7%.
“The slowing of home prices is most notable in colder and more expensive areas, as well as middle-tier priced homes where homebuyers may have less wiggle room in their budgets. Low-tier priced homes are still in higher demand as entry-level buyers and investors continue to compete for the very limited supply,” said Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic, in comments on Tuesday’s report.
It is also important to remember that metro Denver has had a much longer trajectory of strong home price gains. Metro-Denver home prices are now 105% above the 2006 housing boom peak, compared to a 48% gain from the prior high nationally, Hepp notes in a blog post. That is the strongest showing of any major metro, although Dallas is close with a 102% gain.
Chicago, by contrast, is barely above its 2006 highs, while Las Vegas is only 11% higher. Appreciation leaders Phoenix and Tampa are only 30% above their old high price points, catching up only after the pandemic got underway.
News
Senator wants to change Missouri’s distracted driving law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has one of the laxest laws in the country for drivers on cell phones, and nearly a dozen lawmakers hope to change that in the coming months.
The Show-Me State is one of only two states in the nation without a law that bans drivers from using their cell phones while behind the wheel. For the third holiday season in a row, a Columbia family is without their husband and dad after he was hit by a driver video chatting.
Randall Siddens was picking up cones after the biking portion of a triathlon race on May 5, 2019 when a car swerved past the police escort and knocked over his coworker, and hit him head-on.
“This was preventable, and it shouldn’t have happened,” Adrienne, Randall’s wife said. “It just shouldn’t have happened.”
Randall who was 34 at the time, was known by his family as outgoing, selfless, and the best husband and dad around.
“It was after the bike was done. Everyone was off the course and was either running or was done, and they were trying to open the course back up,” Adrienne said.
Randall was a full-time dad but worked on the weekend for Ultramax. Adrienne said, on the day of the race, Randall got to the course at 3:30 a.m. Hours later she received a handful of phone calls from numbers she didn’t know.
“As I’m listening to those, my heart just stops,” Adrienne said. “I made it to the hospital, and he was breathing still. They got him into surgery, and I didn’t see him until after.”
Video from a police officer’s dashcam shows 25-year-old Regine McCracken slamming into Randall before hitting his work truck. Police said McCracken was Facetiming and driving nearly 20 miles an hour over the speed limit when she knocked over Randall’s coworker and hit him.
“The biggest thing was his head trauma because she hit him goig so fast and he flew a good 120 feet,” Adrienne said. “Everything could have been fixed, but his brain injury was just the limiting factor. He could never talk, could never eat.”
Six months after the crash, Adrienne had to make the difficult decision of taking Randall off of life support due to his brain injury, failing kidney, and other complications. At the time of the crash, Adrienne and Randall had been married nine years and had two children under the age of three and was four months pregnant with the third.
“She was born October 13 and he died Nov. 18,” Adrienne said. “So, he technically did hold her, or she laid on his chest.”
Randall and Adrienne’s oldest daughter Aspen is now 4 years old, their son Declan is 3 and Jemma is 2.
“It makes you angry and I’m angry too because my kids are young enough they are never going to know who Randall was,” Adrienne said.
Under state law, only drivers 21 and younger are prohibited from texting while driving, but the law says nothing about social media like Snapchat or Facebook. The consequences for breaking the law is a fine of up to $200 and two points against the driver’s record.
“For many people, there is stil that urge to pick up the phone, look down, type a message out, look at a video and look at an Instagram feed,” Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, said.
Razer is one of nearly a dozen lawmakers who have filed legislation for the upcoming session to change Missouri law. Each bill looks to strengthen the existing law, one of the weakest in the country according to AAA.
“My legislation will not allow for literally picking up the phone or a wireless commuication device, look at it and being distracted,” Razer said.
He said the current law is costing the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) federal money.
“A couple of million dollars that could be coming into the state to help educate Missourians that we miss out on because our laws are so laxed,” Razer said.
His proposal would allow Missouri drivers over the age of 18 to use Bluetooth or hands-free to talk or text, as long as the driver does not have his or her phone in their hand. Both Republian and Democrat lawmakers have filed bills for the upcoming session, which starts on January 5, to ban drivers from using their phones while driving.
“Especially with the bipartisan nature of this legislation, I’m not sure what’s taking so much time to get this passed,” Razer said. “I’m hopeful that this will be the year that we can get it done.”
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said distracted driving caused 87 fatal accidents, more than 4,300 injury crashes and 11,000 property damage only crashes last year.
“Our law is so, it’s just laughable and it’s pathetic, so we have to do better,” Adrienne said. “Nothing moving forward will bring him back but I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I think something good has to surely come out of it and I don’t know what that good is yet.”
As for McCracken, who hit Randall, she pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree involuntary manslaughter along with driving with a suspended license. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The judge also said she had four prior convictions for driving infractions and had been given medication after an overnight stay in the hospital before the crash.
Suggest a Correction
DaVita hits target for renewable energy use in U.S.; global goal is next
What Makes CoinEx Stand Out? Founder & CEO, Haipo Yang Answers Users’ Questions
Navigators scramble to find homes for residents as Greeley apartment shelter closes
Metro Denver homes still rising 20% plus a year on Case-Shiller index in October
Selena Gomez’s Full Back Tattoo Of A Dripping Rose Revealed In New Close-Up Photo
Senator wants to change Missouri’s distracted driving law
Fourteen applicants chasing every vacant apartment in metro Denver, study finds
Foggy Wednesday morning, rain in the afternoon, high temps in upper-40s
Final days proceeds from Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights go to tornado victims
Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1