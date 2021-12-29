News
Denver weather: Snow, freezing temperatures as winter finally hits downtown
Now that temperatures have dipped to 10 degrees downtown Wednesday morning and a few inches of snow are in the forecast over the next couple of days, it feels like winter is finally here.
Forecasters are expecting a warmup after New Years Day, but a blustery end to 2021 should be expected over the next few days.
Current snowfall forecast through New Years Eve. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QE19cCuI25
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 29, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 38 degrees on Wednesday with winds gusting over 15 mph under mostly sunny conditions. Snow will continue to fall in the mountains, increasing in intensity overnight. Six inches could fall along the Front Range and nine for the Park Range. There should be stronger wind gusts in the high country, making for another rough travel day. Denver will dip to 20 degrees Wednesday evening.
Thursday will warm to 51 degrees in Denver under sunny skies, but wind gusts over 30 mph will chill the day. Temperatures will fall to 25 degrees overnight as winds continue to howl. The strong winds mean elevated fire conditions for the plains. Meanwhile, snow will keep falling in the mountains, and blowing snow will be widespread.
Snow is likely in Denver on Friday, as a storm system will bring widespread snow to the area. The powder will begin to fall on the city around 11 a.m. as the temperature rises to 37 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation later on in the day, as 2022 will begin with temperatures falling into the single digits.
A warm up in the weather should begin on Monday.
Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’
By STEFANIE DAZIO, CHRISTOPHER WEBER and MORGAN LEE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
Valentina Orellana-Peralta died in her mother’s arms last Thursday at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood. Her family said the teen loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots.
After screams broke out in the store the day before Christmas Eve, the teenager locked the dressing room door.
“We sat down on a seat, holding each other, praying, when something hit my daughter, Valentina, and threw us to the floor,” Soledad Peralta said Tuesday. “And my daughter died in my arms. I couldn’t do anything.”
The teen’s family stood outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, next to a large photo of Orellana-Peralta wreathed in flowers, to call for justice and remember their daughter.
Speaking in Spanish and choking back tears as sirens wailed in the background in downtown LA, they said they had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the U.S.
The LAPD on Monday posted an edited video package online that included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video from the Thursday shooting at a store crowded with holiday shoppers. The department’s policy is to release video from critical incidents, such as police shootings, within 45 days.
The family’s attorneys — including civil rights lawyer Ben Crump — have sent a letter to the LAPD asking for more video.
Surveillance video showed the suspect attacking two women, including one who fell to the floor before he dragged her by her feet through the store’s aisles as she tried to crawl away.
Multiple people including store employees called police to report a man striking customers with a bike lock. One caller told a 911 dispatcher that the man had a gun. No firearm — only the bike lock — was recovered at the scene.
The early surveillance footage showed a man carrying a bicycle up the store’s escalator to the second floor, where he wandered around, seemingly disoriented, clutching a cable-style bike lock. At times he stood motionless, staring into the distance.
The footage later showed the man on the down escalator attacking a woman, who managed to escape his grip and run out of the store.
The man then left the store for a minute and a half, police said. After he returned, according to the video, he repeatedly beat a woman with a bike lock while she cowered on the floor. As she tried to escape, he dragged her through the aisle toward the dressing rooms.
In bodycam video, armed officers entered the store and approached the suspect. One held a rifle and pushed to the front of the pack as the officers went through the store in formation.
Other officers repeatedly said “slow down” and “slow it down” as the officer with the rifle moves forward.
“She’s bleeding!” an officer shouted as they encountered the victim, crawling on the blood-stained floor. The suspect was on the other side of the aisle.
“Hold up! Hold up!” another officer screamed just before three shots rang out.
The officer holding the rifle fired, police said.
The 24-year-old suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, died at the scene. Soledad Peralta’s screams can be heard in the video.
“At this preliminary phase of the investigation, it is believed that the victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect,” police Capt. Stacy Spell said in the posted video. Police believe the bullet skipped off the floor and struck the dressing room wall.
The California Department of Justice is also investigating.
“We at the LAPD would like to express our most heartfelt condolences and profound regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of the sorrow we feel at this tragic outcome,” Spell said in the video.
LAPD officers have shot people 38 people — 18 of them fatally, including the shooting Sunday of a man with a knife — in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times. Those figures mark a dramatic rise in cases where officers shot or killed people in either of the last two years.
Mourners left flowers and a votive candle outside the store on Christmas in a memorial for Orellana-Peralta. Her family said she earned good grades, even though English was her second language and she’d only been in the U.S. for about six months.
Her father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, already had purchased tickets to relocate to the U.S. when he learned of his daughter’s death. They were planning to go to an NBA basketball game — she was a fan of star LeBron James — and see a favorite band perform, he said.
“That’s very sad and very tragic,” James told The Associated Press after Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Houston Rockets. “Any time a family loses a loved one in such an incident like that, you can only just grieve with them and feel the sincerity of it, and just pray that no kid should ever, ever, have to lose their life over such an act like that.”
“There’s definitely a life gone too soon,” he said, describing her as an angel now looking over her family. “I wish them nothing but comfort throughout these difficult times. And to know that she was a fan of mine, hopefully I’m still making her proud as she looks over me as well.”
Outside LAPD headquarters, Orellana Larenas held up a brand-new skateboard, still in its plastic wrapping, that his daughter had ordered online. It was delivered after she died.
The family plans to leave the skateboard at her grave “so that she can skate with the angels,” her father said.
The Times reported that Elena Lopez’s previous criminal history includes convictions for car theft, carrying a loaded gun in public and carrying a gun as a felon. Authorities would not release his history in the state prison system, citing the ongoing investigation.
The woman who was assaulted had moderate to serious injuries, including wounds to her head, arms and face. She has not been named publicly.
LAPD officers also killed a bystander in 2018, during a gunfight with a suspect at a Trader Joe’s market. Police fatally shot killed Melyda Corado, 27, the assistant store manager, as she ran toward the store’s entrance. Prosecutors found two police officers acted lawfully when they returned the suspect’s gunfire.
___
Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associated Press journalist Kristie Rieken contributed from Houston.
Late NFL great John Madden played football at Cal Poly, where he’s a Hall of Famer
Nick Wilson
Dec. 29—Hall of Fame NFL coach and announcer John Madden — who played football at Cal Poly in the 1950s and is one of the university’s most famous alumni — died Tuesday at the age of 85.
Madden was known for winning a Super Bowl title and overall success with the Oakland Raiders, as well as his folksy expressions and quirky musings as an NFL broadcaster.
But before achieving that fame, the football legend made a name for himself in San Luis Obispo, where he played football for two years and later returned to earn two college degrees.
Madden, a member of the Mustangs Athletic Hall of Fame, recalled the role that Cal Poly played in his life and career in a multi-part Tribune series in 2009 about his local ties.
Madden played football at Cal Poly in 1957 and 1958 before he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958. A knee injury ended his playing career before he set foot on the field in a professional game.
Madden also served as an assistant coach at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria in 1960 and was promoted to head coach there in 1962, before moving on to an assistant coaching position at San Diego State.
While deciding on enrolling in college, on a trip down California’s Coast with a friend, Madden settled on attending Cal Poly after nearly turning around after encountering a blistering hot day in Paso Robles.
“We got to Paso Robles, and it was about 105 degrees,” Madden, a Bay Area native, told former Tribune reporter Donovan Aird. “I said, ‘This is way too hot! I can’t go here!’ And then the guy with me said, ‘Come on, we came this far. All we have to do is go down the hill.’
“Then, the 105 degrees turned into 90, then 80, then 75,” he continued. “We got down to San Luis Obispo, and it was beautiful. But we damn near turned around. Talk about a fork in the road.”
Cal Poly years
During his time at Cal Poly, Madden played on the offensive and defensive lines.
He was known for his athleticism as an imposing 6-foot-4, 260-pound player, shining on the offensive line as a blocker.
Even long after his career, teammates recalled him hunting down a San Diego Marine Corps player on an interception to make a spectacular tackle and prevent a touchdown just in front of the goal line in a 27-14 win.
“I think that indicated to people the kind of athletic ability he had for a guy his size,” said Dick Mannini, a former teammate.
“One of the things I could do was run,” Madden told The Tribune in 2009.
Madden also played on the Mustangs baseball team in 1958.
After his NFL playing hopes were dashed, Madden returned to the Central Coast, where he met his future wife, Virginia Fields, and earned his teaching credential and then a master’s degree in physical education from Cal Poly in 1961.
He also considered a career in law, but his calling was to become a coach.
During the 1960 season, when Madden was an assistant coach, Hancock football recorded a perfect season and won the state title, the college said in a news release.
Later in his career, he remained a “vocal advocate for the transformative power of college athletics and community colleges,” Hancock said.
“Coach Madden was a very special part of Hancock football history which players and coaches remember fondly,” said Hancock Athletic Director Kim Ensing in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy, and we express our sincere condolences to his family.”
After his college coaching stints, Madden was hired by Al Davis as linebackers coach for the Raiders, before becoming Oakland’s head coach in 1969 and compiling a 103-32-7 regular season record over 10 years.
The iconic images of Madden, arm raised in victory, hoisted up on the shoulders of his players after the team won the Super Bowl in the 1976 season, often appear in NFL history and Raiders legacy coverage.
Cal Poly support
Madden was one of Cal Poly’s biggest fundraisers for its sports programs in the 1980s, lending his name to an annual golf charity.
In 1991, when the school’s athletic department encountered a financial crisis, Madden stepped in to help persuade students to vote yes on a referendum to pay $35 more per quarter by 1994 in order to prevent the then-Division II school from dropping eight sports (including football) and instead elevate all of its 16 sports to the Division I level over a three-year span.
“It’s what we needed,” Madden told The Tribune of the support in 2009. “We were going to lose football. We came very close. It was something to fight for, so I was really heavily involved to keep it going.”
But Madden later distanced himself from Cal Poly in the late 1990s, saying the school allowed its football program to be significantly bypassed in facilities, opponents and opportunities by Fresno State, San Jose State and San Diego State.
He wanted the Mustangs to be the top state university football program in California.
“They just jumped ahead of us,” Madden said of the three schools.
Madden hoped Cal Poly could build a bigger stadium and increase the program’s sports profile by getting “back to bigger games against bigger-name teams.”
Madden said he was open to staying involved with Cal Poly, adding in 2009 that “there’s going to be another opportunity, but it’s not now.”
Cal Poly officials said they plan to issue a news release on Wednesday morning, and Athletic Director Don Oberhelman will speak to the media as well.
Impact of Cal Poly plane crash
A plane crash that took the lives of several Mustangs’ football players in 1960 affected Madden, who knew many of the people on board.
The crash near Toledo, Ohio, killed 22 of the 48 passengers, including both pilots, 16 players, a student manager, and a program booster.
The day after the wreck, Madden returned to the Cal Poly campus to console friends and families, according to a 2008 Associated Press article.
Over time, stories spread that he was on the plane, and that the crash caused his fear of flying.
“Neither one is true,” Madden told the AP. “I didn’t like getting on planes before that. I got claustrophobic, and it got worse over the years.”
To avoid flights, Madden was known to take an RV across country to call games late in his career as a broadcaster.
The NFL announced Madden’s death in a statement but didn’t include the cause.
“John Madden is as important as anybody in the history of football,” Al Michaels, his broadcast partner from 2002 through 2008 with ABC and NBC, said in an interview in 2013, according to a New York Times obituary published on Tuesday. “Tell me somebody who did all of the things that John did, and did them over this long a period of time.”
Reaction to the death of NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden
By The Associated Press
Reaction from social media and elsewhere to the death of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden:
“We worked together for seven years on ‘Monday Night Football’ and ‘Sunday Night Football.’ It was like hitting the lottery. He was so much more than just football — a keen observer of everything around him and a man who could carry on a smart conversation about hundreds and hundreds of topics. The term ‘Renaissance Man’ is tossed around a little too loosely these days, but John was as close as you can come. A dear friend, a wonderful partner in the broadcast booth and a man who brought so much joy to so many people, I’ll miss him enormously.” — Al Michaels, lead announcer for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”
___
“If you love football, John Madden was probably part of the reason why. If you were lucky enough to watch his Raiders, you were likely inspired watching his free-spirited team play with such heart. If you watched him as a broadcaster, you learned the game from the inside out, through the eyes of a former offensive lineman who understood every nuance of the game. But, as a broadcaster he will always be remembered as the original LOL. He could make you belly laugh for reasons you couldn’t explain, but always treasured. And if you remember him for his video game, you probably learned how to play football without ever touching a ball.” — Cris Collinsworth, Madden’s successor as analyst on “Sunday Night Football.”
___
“We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by ‘Coach,’ one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game (meetings), when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family.” — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
___
“Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden. A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing.” — Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Dan Rather.
___
“John was arguably the most impressive man I’ve ever met. He was a hero, as well as a dear friend. ‘Sunday Night Football’ is what it is today in part because he came over to NBC. He set the tone for what has become prime time’s No. 1 show for the past decade.” — Dick Ebersol, NBC Sports chairman from 1989-2011.
___
“When Madden and (Pat) Summerall did our games, every player & every coach was excited. It felt big. I told John Madden everything. I trusted him & he never betrayed it. I admired John’s passion for the game most and his truth. He was and will he remembered as a GIANT for football.” — Super Bowl-winning quarterback and CBS broadcaster Phil Simms.
___
“Rest In Peace to Hall of Fame Coach John Madden! Young people know him for the Madden NFL game, but he is a legend for being a great football coach winning Super Bowl XI, coaching the Raiders for 10 seasons, and becoming the youngest coach to reach 100 regular-season victories.” — NBA great Magic Johnson.
___
“In the 150+ years football’s been around, no one has had a bigger impact on the game than John Madden. I’m going to really miss him and our Wednesday HOF calls. Rest in peace, John.” — Fellow Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt.
___
“I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
___
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
___
“I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football. Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden. I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him.” — Former NFL tight end and current broadcaster Greg Olsen.
___
“I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven.” — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who also called NFL games.
___
“John Madden was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame.
___
“RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach.” — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
___
“Loved this man. Loved him as a coach and as a broadcaster. We all did. Love to his family and thanks for all coach.” — Actor Adam Sandler.
___
“Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach.” — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera.
___
“John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John.” — Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.
___
“John Madden absolutely roasting Troy Aikman for 44-seconds over Aikman’s inability to grow a beard will always be one of my favorite John Madden memories …” — Former NBA player Rex Chapman.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
