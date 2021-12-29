Dr. Dre agrees to pay ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in final divorce settlement

Dr Dre escaped his failed marriage to Nicole Threatt Young with most of his fortune intact.

The mega producer is reportedly “delighted” that his ex-wife is only getting a fraction of his $800 million estate.

According to TMZ, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million — $50 million now, and $50 million a year from now.

The divorce settlement won’t put a dent in Dre’s estimated net worth of $820 million.

Nicole is reportedly upset that she didn’t get half of Dre’s total net worth. Fortunately for Dre, he had an ironclad prenup that she tried — and failed — to contest.

Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

In addition to 4 cars, she gets to keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage.

Going forward, Nicole must pay her own legal fees. The final bill amounts to millions of dollars.

Sources tell TMZ that Nicole could have walked away with a bigger slice of Dre’s empire had she settled a year ago. “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the source said.

The final settlement means Nicole will not get spousal support — something she hotly contested during the bitter divorce.