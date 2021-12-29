News
Editorial: Did CDC need flight orders from Delta?
Someone needs to give Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to Ed Bastian and tell him to fix the Ukraine situation, stat.
Because when the Delta Air Lines CEO writes a letter, things get moving.
On Dec. 21, Bastian dropped a line to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recommending a five-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated individuals who contract COVID instead of the current 10-day isolation period, according to Reuters. At issue: the bottom line.
“With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations,” wrote Bastian, along with the airline’s chief health officer Henry Ting and medical adviser Carlos del Rio.
Six days later, the CDC halved its coronavirus isolation restrictions.
As the Associated Press reported, officials from the Centers for Disease Control said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.
CDC Director Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases. “Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
Walensky’s argument does sound like she is “following the science,” but if so, why didn’t the CDC’s move precede the letter from Delta? Bastion noted that the current guidance was developed in 2020, “when the pandemic was in a different phase without effective vaccines and treatments.”
Surely the CDC knew that. With the rollout of boosters and the proliferation of vaccine and mask mandates, the CDC didn’t have to reinvent the wheel in terms of safety recommendations — so why did the nudge seemingly come from the business, and not the scientific community?
The agency says the guidance is not a mandate, but rather a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC’s guidance for health-care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.
“It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance” that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Walensky said.
Sports teams are also adjusting their COVID protocols to adapt to economic realities.
As NBC reported, vaccinated NBA players and coaches can clear quarantine in six days opposed to 10 if testing indicates they are no longer a risk under new health and safety protocols,
The NBA followed the NFL in revising their protocols and reducing the return time for vaccinated players.
On one hand, this is a common-sense move — why quarantine for 10 days if you’ve been fully vaccinated? On the other — why didn’t the CDC arrive at this decision organically?
The CDC has not acquitted itself well in terms of maintaining the public’s trust during this pandemic.
Ed Bastian should write a letter of complaint.
St. Louis restaurants face uncertainty amid rise in COVID-19 cases
ST. LOUIS — As 2021 ends, there’s more fear than excitement for some restaurants about the future of the industry.
“We’re thinking about whether or not we might have to shut down again, which will be unfortunate, but we want to keep everybody safe,” said Ania Cunningham.
Cunningham is the manager at Layla Bar and Restaurant in The Grove. She says they have always required masks but are thinking about more precautions.
“Carry out, curbside, delivery. We did it last time. We have no problem doing it again. It’s scary and nerve-racking especially when we have people fighting us just to put on a mask,” Cunningham said.
This comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the Show-Me State. In St. Louis, hospitals have more than 700 patients as of Tuesday getting treated for COVID, which is the highest number of patients recorded in 11 months.
On the Delmar Loop, restaurant, bar, and music venue Blueberry Hill is even taking precautions ahead of the new year.
“On New Year’s Eve, we will be open. But I’m not having a band this year in Blueberry Hill’s ‘Duck Room’ because people kind of get close together when a band’s playing,” said owner Joe Edwards.”It’s just as a precautionary thing I decided to do for New Year’s Eve here.”
No matter what the situation turns out to be, restaurants hope customers keep coming.
“It’s really hard. It’s scary, and it’s anxiety-inducing just because there’s so much unknown. Your employees rely on you for what to do, and I really don’t know what to do right now,” Cunningham said.
Union Loafers on The Grove is also going patio dining and takeout only. Taco Buddha off of Delmar Boulevard is also doing carry-out and patio only as well.
Man injured after shooting at gas station in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Police said a man was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Mobil gas station in Madison County.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadway Street in Venice. An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with injuries after the incident.
The Madison Police Department has requested help from Illinois State Police.
No further information is available. Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.
John Madden, iconic NFL coach and broadcaster, dies
John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.
The league said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.
Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.
But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.
Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.
“People always ask, are you a coach or a broadcaster or a video game guy?” he said when was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I’m a coach, always been a coach.”
He started his broadcasting career at CBS after leaving coaching in great part because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall became the network’s top announcing duo. Madden then helped give Fox credibility as a major network when he moved there in 1994, and went on to call prime-time games at ABC and NBC before retiring following Pittsburgh’s thrilling 27-23 win over Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.
Burly and a little unkempt, Madden earned a place in America’s heart with a likable, unpretentious style that was refreshing in a sports world of spiraling salaries and prima donna stars. He rode from game to game in his own bus because he suffered from claustrophobia and had stopped flying. For a time, Madden gave out a “turducken” — a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey — to the outstanding player in the Thanksgiving game that he called.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
When he finally retired from the broadcast booth, leaving NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” colleagues universally praised Madden’s passion for the sport, his preparation, and his ability to explain an often-complicated game in down-to-earth terms.
“No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to than John,” play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said at the time.
For anyone who heard Madden exclaim “Boom!” while breaking down a play, his love of the game was obvious.
“For me, TV is really an extension of coaching,” Madden wrote in “Hey, Wait a Minute! (I Wrote a Book!).”
“My knowledge of football has come from coaching. And on TV, all I’m trying to do is pass on some of that knowledge to viewers.”
Madden was raised in Daly City, California. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines for Cal Poly in 1957-58 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school.
Madden was chosen to the all-conference team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but a knee injury ended his hopes of a pro-playing career. Instead, Madden got into coaching, first at Hancock Junior College and then as defensive coordinator at San Diego State.
Al Davis brought him to the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 1967, and Oakland went to the Super Bowl in his first year in the pros. He replaced John Rauch as head coach after the 1968 season at age 32, beginning a remarkable 10-year run.
With his demonstrative demeanor on the sideline and disheveled look, Madden was the ideal coach for the collection of castoffs and misfits that made up those Raiders teams.
“Sometimes guys were disciplinarians in things that didn’t make any difference. I was a disciplinarian in jumping offsides; I hated that,” Madden once said. “Being in bad position and missing tackles, those things. I wasn’t, ‘Your hair has to be combed.’”
The Raiders responded.
“I always thought his strong suit was his style of coaching,” quarterback Ken Stabler once said. “John just had a great knack for letting us be what we wanted to be, on the field and off the field. … How do you repay him for being that way? You win for him.”
And boy, did they ever. Many years, the only problem was the playoffs.
Madden went 12-1-1 in his first season, losing the AFL title game 17-7 to Kansas City. That pattern repeated itself during his tenure; the Raiders won the division title in seven of his first eight seasons, but went 1-6 in conference title games during that span.
Still, Madden’s Raiders played in some of the sport’s most memorable games of the 1970s, games that helped change rules in the NFL. There was the “Holy Roller” in 1978, when Stabler purposely fumbled forward before being sacked on the final play. The ball rolled and was batted to the end zone before Dave Casper recovered it for the winning touchdown against San Diego.
The most famous of those games went against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs at Pittsburgh. With the Raiders leading 7-6 and 22 seconds left, the Steelers had a fourth-and-10 from their 40. Terry Bradshaw’s desperation pass deflected off either Oakland’s Jack Tatum or Pittsburgh’s Frenchy Fuqua to Franco Harris, who caught it at his shoe tops and ran in for a TD.
In those days, a pass that bounced off an offensive player directly to a teammate was illegal, and the debate continues to this day over which player it hit. The catch, of course, was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception.”
Oakland finally broke through with a loaded team in 1976 that had Stabler at quarterback; Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch at receiver; tight end Dave Casper; Hall of Fame offensive linemen Gene Upshaw and Art Shell; and a defense that included Willie Brown, Ted Hendricks, Tatum, John Matuszak, Otis Sistrunk and George Atkinson.
The Raiders went 13-1, losing only a blowout at New England in Week 4. They paid the Patriots back with a 24-21 win in their first playoff game and got over the AFC title game hump with a 24-7 win over the hated Steelers, who were crippled by injuries.
Oakland won it all with a 32-14 Super Bowl romp against Minnesota.
“Players loved playing for him,” Shell said. “He made it fun for us in camp and fun for us in the regular season. All he asked is that we be on time and play like hell when it was time to play.”
Madden battled an ulcer the following season when the Raiders once again lost in the AFC title game. He retired from coaching at age 42 after a 9-7 season in 1978.
By JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer
