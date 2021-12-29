Connect with us

For Your Information: CDC Revises Guidelines For Asymptomatic COVID-19 Positive Individuals, Everyone Is Confused

Published

9 seconds ago

on

For Your Information: CDC Revises Guidelines For Asymptomatic COVID-19 Positive Individuals, Everyone Is Confused
What is actually going on?

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

With new information comes new advice but we’d be a damn lie to act like we’re not a bit flummoxed by the CDC’s latest recommendation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ABCNews, the Center for Disease Control is now suggesting that those who have tested positive for coronavirus only have to quarantine for 5 days IF they are asymptomatic. KEY WORD, “IF”!

Don’t be out here positive as hell, smoking hookah, and passing around blunts. Part of the reason that people are so confused, cynical, and quite frankly, annoyed with this new advice is that things that they were once adamant about, have now given way to less stringent “restrictions”.

But again, new information, new advice.

The change in guidance is based on data which shows that “the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” according to the CDC.

Under these new guidelines, those who have contracted COVID-19 AND are asymptomatic can leave isolation after five days provided that they continue to wear a mask to avoid any potential transmission to others. Which sounds a lot like, “just stay yo’ a** inside and stay the hell away from people with yo’ sick a**!”

Take heed…

Advertisement

Celebrities

Liza Koshy: 5 Things To Know About YouTuber Who's Co-Hosting 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Published December 29, 2021

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Liza Koshy
YouTube sensation Liza Koshy will be ringing in 2022 from Times Square, as part of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’ Here’s what you need to know about Liza.

Liza Koshy is among the star-studded team at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that will be helping kick off 2022. The 25-year-old YouTube star and actress will be co-hosting this year’s annual show from Times Square in New York City alongside Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhile, Ciara will host from Los Angeles, Billy Porter will host from New Orleans, and Roselyn Sanchez will host from Puerto Rico.

This will be Liza’s first time co-hosting the New Year’s Eve event. However, she’s no stranger to being in the spotlight, thanks especially to her massive career on YouTube. Here are five key things you need to know about Liza Koshy.

Liza Koshy at the 2021 American Music Awards (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

1. Liza’s career started on Vine.

Liza’s rise to fame began in 2013, when she started posting humorous videos on Vine. She used the pseudonym “Lizzza” on the platform. By the time Vine shut down in 2017, Liza had 7 million followers.

2. Liza has a huge YouTube following.

After Vine closed, Liza ventured into developing a following on YouTube. She actually launched her YouTube channel in 2016, and gained followers when she interviewed President Barack Obama to encourage voter registration. In 2017, Liza became the fastest YouTube star to reach 10 million subscribers. She briefly stopped doing YouTube videos in 2018 to focus on acting, but returned to making videos the following year. Liza currently has 17.5 million subscribers on her account. She also has huge followings on Instagram (19.5 million followers) and TikTok (29.5 million followers).

3. Liza is an actress.

Aside from her YouTube content, Liza has also made it big as an actress. Her most notable acting gig was her YouTube Premium comedy series Liza on Demand. Liza produced and starred in the series as Liza Hertzler, who is tasked with completing odd jobs around L.A. via a phone application called Taskit. The series ran for 3 seasons until October 2021. Liza also starred in the 2020 Netflix movie Work It, alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Michelle Buteau, Jordan Fisher, and Keiynan Lonsdale.

Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy at 2019 Beautycon festival (Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock)

4. Liza has done hosting before.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve won’t be the first time Liza is hosting an event. She previously hosted the Nickelodeon game show revival Double Dare, which earned her an Emmy nomination as executive producer. She also hosted the live pre-show to the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, which garnered a record number of live viewers on Twitter. She also hosted the dance competition series Every Single Step and co-hosted Total Request Live on MTV. Most recently, she hosted the Quibi dance show Floored.

Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy at the Met Gala in May 2019 (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

5. Liza used to date David Dobrik.

From 2015 to 2017, Liza dated fellow YouTuber David Dobrik, 25. The pair announced their split in June 2018 via an emotional video, which has since been deleted. “It wasn’t healthy for us to continue to be together – for now,” David said in the clip. The former couple also admitted that the pressures of their careers was a factor in their split.

Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish Jokes She's 'Ready To Be Tasted' After Common Split: 'Bring In The Men'
Published December 29, 2021

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Tiffany Haddish
The ‘Girls Trip’ comedian joked that she’s ready to get back out there in the dating world a month after she and rapper Common broke up.

Tiffany Haddish seems like she’s ready to rebound! The 42-year-old actress shared a photo of herself having a spa day on her Instagram on Tuesday December 28. Tiffany joked about being ready for some new male suitors, after spending a day at a spa in Asmara, Eritrea. She quipped about both the materials used in the spa treatment and the heat, as getting her ready for some new men, after she split up with Common, 49, in November.

In the photos, Tiffany looked like she was bundled up in blankets or a pod, and she smiled as she got the treatment. “They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box. Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat,” she captioned the post.

Before recommending people give the spa a try themselves, the Night School actress joked about the treatment getting her ready for any potential new guys in her life. “Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN,” she wrote at the end of the post.

Tiffany Haddish stuns in green. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The first reports that Tiffany and Common had broken up came on November 29, and the rapper opened up about why things didn’t work out during an interview on the Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored With Jason Lee podcast. Common explained that busy schedules made it hard to balance their relationship. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. We weren’t feeding the relationship, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people — it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” he said.

1640722165 319 Tiffany Haddish Jokes Shes ‘Ready To Be Tasted After Common
Tiffany and Common at a Black Lives Matter protest together in June 2020. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Tiffany later said she was “disappointed,” because he had said different things about their breakup, but she admitted that she still missed him. “I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have. You miss them,” she said.

Celebrities

High Fashion Chaos: Dior Shelves Travis Scott Collaboration After Astroworld Tragedy
Published December 29, 2021

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

High Fashion Chaos: Dior Shelves Travis Scott Collaboration After Astroworld Tragedy
Dior postpones their upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label following the incidents at Astroworld.

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

It’s been over a month since Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival and it seems the blame and cause of the mishap is still nowhere near being identified. Beyond public opinion, a cause or person is directly responsible and that will be the main factor in lawsuits and anything regarding accountability.

While the investigations are still ongoing, Travis is already teaming up with organizations to make concerts safer, which is obviously an important first step. Last week, Congress got involved and wanted to know exactly what went wrong according to a letter obtained by TMZ.

While public opinion is obviously pointing blame to Travis Scott, the fallout is still on a tour of his business partnerships. Now, Dior is officially shelving his collaboration with the fashion giant weeks after the initial event tragedy.

A source familiar with the Dior situation told Complex that the latest move marked a:

“mutual decision made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in Jan ‘22 with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date.”

Nike has done the same with a slate of upcoming sneakers collaborations with Travis, as well. Hopefully, at some point in 2022, we finally make sense of how all this happened.

 

